Angelina Jolie also wore a heavy coat in the middle of August, scandalous

Angelina Jolie and her kids are spending so much time in New York these days. At some point, we have to get photos of Angelina and Jonny Lee Miller, right? He lives in New York and they still talk and have a friendship. I’m dying for them to have a reunion. Return to your first husband, Angie!! Anyway, these are photos of Angelina, Vivienne and Pax out and about over the past four or five days. They’re staying at the Mercer Hotel, although it definitely feels like Jolie will end up buying a place in New York, surely?

Angelina and Vivienne were seen going into a building, and I assume that they attended a meeting about the Broadway musical Jolie is producing, with Vivi acting as her intern. Vivienne seems to loathe being photographed, and she still goes out of her way to hide from the paparazzi. Pax doesn’t seem to care one way or the other.

Amazingly, Angelina was also spotted having brunch with friends. They went to Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria on Sunday. You can see the brunch menu here – holy sh-t, it looks amazing. Jolie isn’t a foodie so I’m sure her friends chose this place. I bet she just had some pastries or maybe a panini.

InStyle is on coat-watch and people are like “why is she wearing a heavy coat in the dead of August?” Like, just let women EXIST wearing COATS. Over the past week, it was somewhat mild/cool in the morning on the East Coast, so maybe that’s it – I wore long sleeves for morning walks on Saturday and Sunday in the mid-Atlantic, it seems possible that it was cool on Sunday morning in NYC. Or maybe she just doesn’t like air-conditioning. Her purse – seemingly the only purse she brought to New York for this trip – is Celine. Vivi’s style seems very “normcore” or perhaps she just doesn’t care about fashion.

42 Responses to “Angelina Jolie also wore a heavy coat in the middle of August, scandalous”

  1. lamejudi says:
    August 22, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Is that Brett or Jason from Selling Sunset in the pix of AJ with her friends?

    • Kiwifruitlover says:
      August 22, 2023 at 8:14 am

      I think that bald guy is her bodyguard.

      • Kiwifruitlover says:
        August 22, 2023 at 9:04 am

        Has anyone seen that video where a fan touches Angie? I got so mad that her bodyguard didn’t do anything. Also, hate that lady didn’t know any personal space at all especially when it is a celebrity that she is touching.

  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 22, 2023 at 7:51 am

    Apparently she also brought just the one set of shoes too. If anything, I love Angie’s wardrobe because she is elegant but also serious and businesslike. I like serious business Ms. Jolie.

    • KC says:
      August 22, 2023 at 9:28 am

      So I’ve been doing capsule wardrobes for over 5 years now and am starting to wonder if Angie does the same. It saves me so much time and energy and I made sure to include pieces and colors I love from my seasonal palette that complement me and mix and match with each other. I could see her having a travel capsule (same shoes and bag for trip that goes with everything else) especially since a lot of people who do capsules tend to just do neutral colors.

    • TeamMeg says:
      August 22, 2023 at 9:29 am

      She also brought at least one other pair: black ballet flats. Pics not posted here, but they looked cute and comfy!

    • Soapboxpudding says:
      August 22, 2023 at 10:44 am

      I think she’s an ultra-light packer! Rick Steves would approve!

  3. Cel2495 says:
    August 22, 2023 at 7:55 am

    It was a little chilly on Sunday… I wore a long sleeve and was cold because of the intense AC at the restaurant I went to… I also wished I had a cost 😂

  4. Kirsten says:
    August 22, 2023 at 7:57 am

    She can’t match shoes to her outfit to save her life. I know they’re Louboutins and so technically nice, but she just always picks the most matronly styles. That tan suit is great and would look so much better with open-toed or pointed-toe heels.

    • Mle428 says:
      August 22, 2023 at 8:23 am

      Looks like she packed a suit, one pair of shoes, one purse, and some sack dresses. I love it.

      • KC says:
        August 22, 2023 at 9:33 am

        @MLE428. Yup! That’s what I said elsewhere on this thread. I’ve done capsule wardrobes for years now and am starting to wonder if with all she does she employs that concept so she can focus on what she deems most important. I can see this being part of a travel capsule. I’m a fan. Personally, I’d LOVE to see more celebrities buck trend and promote a more mindful approach to clothing of smaller quantities but flattering high quality pieces that mix and match well and give lots of options.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 22, 2023 at 10:42 am

        Yup!! She looks like perfection at every moment in NYC!! Love seeing AJ!!

        AJ seems happy and healthy all of which she deserves and is simply gorgeous as well!!

    • UnstrungPearl says:
      August 22, 2023 at 9:37 am

      I love all these outfits and bag, but not the shoes. Obviously it’s down to personal taste but I’d have gone for a matt nude heel with a pointed toe, these are too pink and shiny for me.

    • Veronica S. says:
      August 22, 2023 at 5:15 pm

      Looks like she’s wearing the Pumppie, which is a pretty basic business round-toe nude. I prefer my nudes matte, personally, but I’m betting she went with the almond toe because of how much walking you do in NYC. Let’s face it: even people with narrow feet feel the pinch of a pointy Louboutin. I have a pair of rainbow flats from them that are gorgeous and always get me compliments, but my feet are murder at the end of the day when they come off, even after going up half a size. 😂

  5. BlueSky says:
    August 22, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I want that handbag!

  6. kirk says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:02 am

    I don’t understand fashion websites that want women to be cold. And peak temperature for a geographic location does not mean that peak holds for all environments the woman was exposed to that day that made her think a coat was good idea.

  7. SAS says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Omg Kaiser I would DIE for Angie and Jonny Lee to do a Bennifer 2.0!!

    Angelina and Meghan are the same build- aka freaking tiny. It does not surprise me they would be wearing coats all year round on cool days.

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      August 22, 2023 at 8:17 am

      Meh. She’s been there and done that. I would love for her to meet someone new who is not in the entertainment industry.

  8. Busy Bee says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Angelina is very thin which likely means she runs colder than most people.

    • Erin says:
      August 22, 2023 at 9:21 am

      I was gonna say that although it’s not true for every single thin person my oldest son who eats like a normal person but is really thin wears sweatshirts in the summer to ride his bike he runs so cold. I’ve tried to get him not to but he insists that he needs it and when he comes inside he’s not dripping sweat or anything either. His younger brother on the other hand who has the opposite body type and much thicker steps outside and is instantly dripping in sweat lol.

  9. Mireille says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:16 am

    It appears Angie and family are going from building to building to restaurant where AC is possibly blasting. I work, recreate, and live in NYC. In the hottest weather I wear clothes that keep me warm knowing I’ll be spending most of my time indoors where AC is always running. It can be really cold indoors. Vivienne has grown so much. Wow! I didn’t recognize her at first. I love Angie in the white dress. She should wear white more often.

  10. Gruey says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Will someone explain the heavy coat conspiracy to me? Please? In simple terms like I’m a five year old? Is it that they think the adrenochrome makes the lizard people cold?

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      August 22, 2023 at 8:36 am

      It’s just finding ways to make celebrities seem like weirdos. Sometimes there is someone dressed for winter on a hot day. Happens in real life, usually someone picking an outfit for the vibes, not thinking about the temperature. But other times it’s just that the outfit looks warmer or cooler than in is, or that the weather was unseasonal. Fall temps come in late August in New England. It’s been going down into the 50s at night in Boston.

      It’s just an easy, lazy story.

    • Coco says:
      August 22, 2023 at 9:40 am

      I’m a part of the CB anemic gang someone pointed out that Angelina is also anemic; we may look hot to others, but we are not. People have told me my whole life that I’m “making” them hot and that I look hot, etc. The AC in these buildings is doing too much🥶. Lol

  11. Hannah says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Could it be as simple as stylish women know one of the cardinal *rules* of styling is that an elegant, well made, structured monochromatic coat is the easiest *hack* for pulling an outfit together?

  12. girl_ninja says:
    August 22, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Honestly, she looks beautiful. Glowing even. I always have a jacket and/or a scarf even in the summer because of the way they blast the bloody a/c in this country. It’s a necessity.

    I hope that her production is a success. The more success she has, more of a barrier is built between her and rancid ex.

    • SIde Eye says:
      August 22, 2023 at 8:56 am

      I agree girl ninja she looks radiant and beautiful. I am always cold too. I have a circulation issue, and even in the dead of summer when it’s hot outside, I always have a sweater in my car because if I make a grocery store run it’s the Arctic in there with the damn AC. I’ve worn coats in the summer on cooler days. I basically wear my Fall/Winter uniform all year round, save a few really hot days in the summer.

      I love that bag!

    • kel says:
      August 22, 2023 at 10:08 am

      Yeahh, She looks incredibly stunning!!

      Reply
    August 22, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Vivienne is wearing what most teens and college students, male or female, wear in Montreal, I would guess the American north east is no different though I haven’t been down for a while. Norm core is no longer niche.
    As for Angie, men wear suits with shirts underneath year round, why can’t women? Why do we need to show skin, which needs to have the right amount of hair (zero) and be the right colour, not too fat or too thin or have too much muscle or big bones (but if the bone is too small you’re flabby), and be blemish free to be “feminine enough” and not “weird” in the summer. Covering up is a liberation from the standards men don’t have to meet. Her blazer may be thick looking but if it’s a natural blend (wool and silk? Idk) and the top is sleeveless there is nothing hot about it. She’s shielded from the sun and looks gorgeous and elegant.

  14. hello kitty says:
    August 22, 2023 at 9:52 am

    I live in South La and my office building blasts AC and I usually wear long sleeves. I also keep a blanket in my office and a space heater. If she’s going from AC to AC, plus hopping in a car parked and waiting for her, why bother taking off the jacket and carrying it around. Also… ridiculous that people care that much.

  15. Patty says:
    August 22, 2023 at 9:54 am

    When I go to meeting in summer I always have a sweater or a jacket . Most buildings have the HVAC on the Artic setting in summer .

  16. kel says:
    August 22, 2023 at 10:05 am

    I love her style.

  17. Bree says:
    August 22, 2023 at 10:14 am

    Unfortunately for us reunion pushers, Jonny is in London doing a play.

  18. Lara says:
    August 22, 2023 at 11:01 am

    Do you guys think that maybe she is… insecure about her body? I’ve seen plenty of comments since ever people say she’s too thin. Maybe she knows she’ll be photagraphed and doesn’t want to get these type of critics? So she puts on a coat when she goes outside.

    • Mireille says:
      August 22, 2023 at 3:03 pm

      I don’t think so. I think she’s wear clothes and coats that make her comfortable. When it comes to criticism or the media attacking her, she always shrug that off. She doesn’t care what they think of her.

  19. Blithe says:
    August 22, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Meanwhile, I’m jonesing for the black tote that that the woman in blue is carrying — and I can’t make out or even guess the brand.

  20. Pam says:
    August 22, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    Alas, Jonny Lee Miller is doing a play in London until almost the end of September.

  21. gah says:
    August 22, 2023 at 3:39 pm

    aJ looks great. I was sitting at the bar of that restaurant at the SAME TIME that she was having lunch but I DIDNT KNOW IT. gah I love her. my apartment is around the corner and I was gardening and knew I could have bottomless iced tea in a freezing cold place if I went to Alimentari. lol I could not figure out why the paps were there tho…now I know! I was not wearing a coat but fully support the wearing of winter outerwear inside NYC air conditioned buildings. she is renting the location two doors down for her new atelier/design collective.

  22. Roast says:
    August 22, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    The only comment I have is that I think she should have packed a pair of Louboutins that were more beige instead of pinkish. But she has been wearing beige/flesh-tone Louboutins for years, and she may have decided to mix it up a little. Considering I can’t afford Louboutins…I have no place in saying anything. She looks cool.

