Angelina Jolie also wore a heavy coat in the middle of August, scandalous

Angelina Jolie and her kids are spending so much time in New York these days. At some point, we have to get photos of Angelina and Jonny Lee Miller, right? He lives in New York and they still talk and have a friendship. I’m dying for them to have a reunion. Return to your first husband, Angie!! Anyway, these are photos of Angelina, Vivienne and Pax out and about over the past four or five days. They’re staying at the Mercer Hotel, although it definitely feels like Jolie will end up buying a place in New York, surely?

Angelina and Vivienne were seen going into a building, and I assume that they attended a meeting about the Broadway musical Jolie is producing, with Vivi acting as her intern. Vivienne seems to loathe being photographed, and she still goes out of her way to hide from the paparazzi. Pax doesn’t seem to care one way or the other.

Amazingly, Angelina was also spotted having brunch with friends. They went to Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria on Sunday. You can see the brunch menu here – holy sh-t, it looks amazing. Jolie isn’t a foodie so I’m sure her friends chose this place. I bet she just had some pastries or maybe a panini.

InStyle is on coat-watch and people are like “why is she wearing a heavy coat in the dead of August?” Like, just let women EXIST wearing COATS. Over the past week, it was somewhat mild/cool in the morning on the East Coast, so maybe that’s it – I wore long sleeves for morning walks on Saturday and Sunday in the mid-Atlantic, it seems possible that it was cool on Sunday morning in NYC. Or maybe she just doesn’t like air-conditioning. Her purse – seemingly the only purse she brought to New York for this trip – is Celine. Vivi’s style seems very “normcore” or perhaps she just doesn’t care about fashion.