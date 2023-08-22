Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato have reportedly split with Scooter Braun as well

Last Friday, Puck reported that Justin Bieber and his longtime manager Scooter Braun had not spoken in months and that they were heading for a split. Page Six jumped on the bandwagon and claimed that Justin is doing a larger overhaul of his team and his wife Hailey is involved with the rebrand and new management. I thought the whole thing was curious, especially since Braun hasn’t seemed too involved in the daily management of his clients in the past few years. Braun has moved on to bigger and better things – he’s the sole CEO of HYBE and currently rolling with the billionaire class and regularly vacationing with Jeff Bezos. Perhaps he doesn’t have time for the daily management of his roster of A-list clients. Speaking of. Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have apparently both split with Braun as well:

Demi Lovato is seeking new management after splitting with manager Scooter Braun last month, sources tell Billboard. Lovato signed with Braun and his SB Projects firm in 2019. She was previously managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack. One source close to the situation says it was time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects. She does not yet have new management, though conversations are taking place. Reps for Lovato and Braun declined to comment.

[From Billboard]

Demi is back to using she/her pronouns, in case you’re worried that Billboard used the wrong ones. Here’s the Ariana piece:

Ariana Grande has dropped her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, Billboard reported Monday. The singer’s decision to sever professional ties with Braun and his company, SB Projects, comes 10 years after she first signed on. Grande’s musical career kicked off in 2013 with the release of her debut album, “Yours Truly.” Since then, she has released five more albums. However, after the reports surfaced, a source told Page Six that Braun and Grande are currently working together. Page Six has also reached out to both of their reps for comment but did not immediately hear back. Grande’s alleged separation from Braun may come as a shock as the singer, 30, recently announced via Instagram that she was releasing a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of “Yours Truly” on Aug. 25.

[From Page Six]

True story – with all of the drama around Ariana’s affair with Ethan Slater, I kept wondering what the hell her management was doing and who was actually trying to roll out that relationship two seconds after Ariana announced her divorce. Maybe this is the answer – Ariana was on the outs with Braun and so she had a crack team of incompetent fools telling her “yas queen” when she went on a briefing war against her married lover’s WIFE. That’s the thing about Scooter Braun as well – it wasn’t just career management, he was known for taking on “difficult” clients who needed a lot of hand-holding and personal-crisis management.