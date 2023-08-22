Prince William’s World Cup fiasco will be on the agenda at the ‘royal summit’

This past weekend, the British papers were full of talk of a “Royal Summit” at Balmoral. My read on it is that King Charles is now officially “in residence” at Balmoral and he’s ordered Prince William and Kate to come up before their kids start school. Does that visit constitute a “summit”? Eh. Don’t get me wrong, it’s hilariously clear that Charles thinks his heir is a lazy dumbass, but I also believe that Charles likes it when William is being taken to the woodshed by the British media. Charles is like: that will teach him to spend Duchy money on a stupid Gallop poll.

So, if they want to call this a summit, who am I to disagree? The Mirror broke down some of the topics for the summit, and I’ll spare you the actual article and I’ll just summarize: they’ll discuss the Sussex problem, the Prince Andrew problem, the growing republican threats at home and abroad, and the need for Peg & Buttons to get off their asses. An added bonus issue: William’s World Cup mess. From Fox News of all places:

Prince William will need to step up to the plate following this past weekend’s football fiasco. The heir to the throne was called out by both sports fans and royal watchers for not attending the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday when England’s Lionesses were playing. The 41-year-old, who is on vacation with his wife and three children, has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years. Many watchers said William’s lack of attendance was a “snub” to his team. “It was a massive mistake for William to not travel to the World Cup,” British royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. “It was William’s job to be there. As Prince of Wales and President of the Football Association, he had the opportunity to demonstrate to the world that women’s sports are as valuable as men’s sports. It was further bungled by the social media video they posted that only featured Princess Charlotte. It’s hard to not imagine how differently it would have played out had it been England’s men in the World Cup. Truly a massive misstep by the Prince of Wales.” Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner pointed out to Fox News Digital that morning broadcasters in the U.K. labeled the prince “stubborn” and “lazy” for not attending. “The feeling is a short video sent by William was not enough, although football officials have played down the significance of his attendance,” he said. The king, 74, is set to host a summit with the couple at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle to map out the monarchy’s future, The Mirror reported. At the “high-stakes” gathering, the monarch will set the family’s goals for 2024, “including travel and engagements.” A source claimed to the outlet that pressure will be placed specifically on the couple and their “star quality” as younger members of “The Firm.” Discussions over last weekend’s mishap will be inevitable, royal experts suspect. “Charles certainly won’t be crossed with William for not going to Australia,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital. “But I think it is a reminder of just how much press is on Prince William… [William] has to prioritize which causes he supports and which bits of foreign travel he does. I think to call it an emergency summit is probably to over-egg it quite a lot. This is an opportunity for Charles to spend some quality time with William and to discuss the next… 12 months.”

[From Fox News]

There have been so many moments over the past year where Charles and Camilla have targeted William and Kate, and every single time, it’s been funny as hell. Remember when Kate stole the king’s thunder at the Chelsea Flower Show? Buckingham Palace practically burned all of Kate’s wiglets in a public square. So too with William’s World Cup fiasco. To be clear, I think the widespread dragging of William is mostly organic, as regular people are simply outraged that Peg was too f–king lazy to do his job. But it’s hilarious that Charles hasn’t done anything to support his heir, and Charles is dog-piling and making it clear that there’s a problem with William and they need a “summit” to fix it.

