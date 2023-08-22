Prince William’s World Cup fiasco will be on the agenda at the ‘royal summit’

This past weekend, the British papers were full of talk of a “Royal Summit” at Balmoral. My read on it is that King Charles is now officially “in residence” at Balmoral and he’s ordered Prince William and Kate to come up before their kids start school. Does that visit constitute a “summit”? Eh. Don’t get me wrong, it’s hilariously clear that Charles thinks his heir is a lazy dumbass, but I also believe that Charles likes it when William is being taken to the woodshed by the British media. Charles is like: that will teach him to spend Duchy money on a stupid Gallop poll.
So, if they want to call this a summit, who am I to disagree? The Mirror broke down some of the topics for the summit, and I’ll spare you the actual article and I’ll just summarize: they’ll discuss the Sussex problem, the Prince Andrew problem, the growing republican threats at home and abroad, and the need for Peg & Buttons to get off their asses. An added bonus issue: William’s World Cup mess. From Fox News of all places:
Prince William will need to step up to the plate following this past weekend’s football fiasco. The heir to the throne was called out by both sports fans and royal watchers for not attending the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday when England’s Lionesses were playing. The 41-year-old, who is on vacation with his wife and three children, has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years. Many watchers said William’s lack of attendance was a “snub” to his team.
“It was a massive mistake for William to not travel to the World Cup,” British royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. “It was William’s job to be there. As Prince of Wales and President of the Football Association, he had the opportunity to demonstrate to the world that women’s sports are as valuable as men’s sports. It was further bungled by the social media video they posted that only featured Princess Charlotte. It’s hard to not imagine how differently it would have played out had it been England’s men in the World Cup. Truly a massive misstep by the Prince of Wales.”
Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner pointed out to Fox News Digital that morning broadcasters in the U.K. labeled the prince “stubborn” and “lazy” for not attending. “The feeling is a short video sent by William was not enough, although football officials have played down the significance of his attendance,” he said.
The king, 74, is set to host a summit with the couple at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle to map out the monarchy’s future, The Mirror reported. At the “high-stakes” gathering, the monarch will set the family’s goals for 2024, “including travel and engagements.” A source claimed to the outlet that pressure will be placed specifically on the couple and their “star quality” as younger members of “The Firm.” Discussions over last weekend’s mishap will be inevitable, royal experts suspect.
“Charles certainly won’t be crossed with William for not going to Australia,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital. “But I think it is a reminder of just how much press is on Prince William… [William] has to prioritize which causes he supports and which bits of foreign travel he does. I think to call it an emergency summit is probably to over-egg it quite a lot. This is an opportunity for Charles to spend some quality time with William and to discuss the next… 12 months.”
There have been so many moments over the past year where Charles and Camilla have targeted William and Kate, and every single time, it’s been funny as hell. Remember when Kate stole the king’s thunder at the Chelsea Flower Show? Buckingham Palace practically burned all of Kate’s wiglets in a public square. So too with William’s World Cup fiasco. To be clear, I think the widespread dragging of William is mostly organic, as regular people are simply outraged that Peg was too f–king lazy to do his job. But it’s hilarious that Charles hasn’t done anything to support his heir, and Charles is dog-piling and making it clear that there’s a problem with William and they need a “summit” to fix it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Peggington is morphing into Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.
I came here to say the same thing, I honestly thought it was Edward on the thumbnail.
Although I also saw a story on Lainey about two of the Vandepump Rules ladies and I thought it was Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox so maybe my new varifocal glasses aren’t working out so well!
LOL! It does take a while to get used to new glasses though, SarahCS. I can definitely relate.
Pegs & Buttons are so short-sighted. Meghan & Harry’s work ethic/activities would’ve distracted from their continuous holidays. Karma.
Lol, didn’t Kaiser once refer to something about white walkers for that top pic? So can we call it the summit of the white walkers? Summit of dunces? Summit of shame?
That picture makes me so angry, partly due to my feelings about the people featured but also the fact that it’s truly appalling photography and someone felt it was worth releasing. They clearly don’t have anyone competent in any role anywhere.
It’s the sesame street which one of these don’t belong together. Charles flights for Camilla. William throws 🩻 whatever he wants her to get and she takes it. Another reason why she 😡 Meghan
Yes the fact that its just a bad picture is the icing on the cake, lol.
I love the photos Celebitchy selects for stories about people I despise, so I am glad someone is out there releasing them to the universe. It’s so passive-aggressive … and funny. Wouldn’t you love to suggest captions for some of them??
It’s too late to fix lazy Peg and his lazy door mat. The time to fix Peg was when he was a child but Chuckles is a wimp and let Peg ride roughshod over him. Chuckles is getting what he deserves a useless POS that no summit can fix.
Charles was too busy with SCamilla to be bothered with his children when they really needed him. He was a terrible husband, and a terrible father. Charles will not live for ever, and I don’t think William will ever be equipped to be a good king. By the time he ascend the throne, there probably won’t even be a throne worth ascending.
That is not actually true. Charles worked darn hard as Prince of Wales with his setting up of the Prince’s Trust and countless other projects. He was often up until midnight working. At one point even Diana said Charles was a good father. Diana and Charles were grossly unsuited as husband and wife, not just on his side but on both. They only saw each other about 13 times before the wedding and both wanted out before the marriage. What about all the tales of Andrew and Diana thinking the queen would die long before she did, plotting to have Charles removed from the succession and William as king with andrew regent and Diana manipulating behind the scenes?
There was no way Andrew could have taken over the throne. In fact he famously said he was relieved when William was born and he would not have to worry about being king. C And d were unsuited he was courting the 19 year old because he was looking for an aristo to have his children. Diana a lot younger than Charles thought he loved her. and he was not giving up camilla.diana was in no plot to remove charles. She said the top job would put too many limitations on him and she was right. Plus the queen did live a long life so it was a moot point.
Yeah, all of those employees did nothing. Over 1000. Manipulating? Maybe she said I wish Charles could be skipped over. Maybe. It could just be a lie told on someone that can’t defend themselves.
I don’t believe any of them work as hard as normal people do that support them through ta.
It seems like the press is trying to force Charles to get William and Kate under control. Charles couldn’t care less.
If they are out working the press gets pictures and content. Imagine if they went five days a week, how positive their coverage would be? Instead we get a viewing once every five weeks. Whatever could Camilla whisper to the press? She would have to resort to selling out her husband.
Personally I LOOK FORWARD to the IMMENSE Blowback that will happen when he goes to the Men’s games….ESPECIALLY if they go far…..CAUSE BABEE!!!!!😅😡🤣
Come on, we’re talking about the British media here. They have not proven that they have to will or the capacity to reach back and put 2 and 2 together to compare William’s current fumble to future appearances at a men’s sporting event. By the time a men’s sporting event comes along, this will have been “forgotten” by them — or they will pretend they forgot and write about the rate of growth of the Sussexes’ grass.
Yeah, this.
I’m surprised William is still being taken to the woodshed for this. It’s what day 5? Well the buck stops with Buckingham Palace for letting Willie behave like a long lost Bebe’s Kid for so long.
Re: long lost Bebe’s kid 🤣🤣🤣I love it!
There’s no news from Harry and Meghan so the press has no choice but to bash William for this misstep. But they will be back on his side soon. The Palace may be forced to leak information about their stay at Balmoral.
“long lost Bebe’s kid” 😂😂😂😂
Charles should have had this “little boy chat” with William, the day after he kept him waiting at his coronation! But as usual, it’s to little, to late. Williams laziness is now clear for all to see, BUT, stand by for lots of happy family snaps WITH the children, and a special op Ed from a Palace flunkling who will admit that “the dog ate Williams ticket, and Harry stole his plane” 😊✈️
😂😂😂
I love that William even managed to piss off Fox News, of all outlets. That shows he REALLY f-cked up, because Fox News is usually happy to blow sunshine up Will’s ass.
Pegs is a global failure, & I love this for him.
Maybe Queen Letizia can make a guest appearance so they can learn from her how to support the English team.
The time to reign in the lazy FFK/FFQ was at the start of their marriage and possibly a decade before that. They are entitled, lazy and independently wealthy. There’s not much Charles can do to William. He can deny him Royal Lodge and unleash Camilla’s press hounds, but not much else. Someone on Twitter, I think, said they’d love to see Charles be petty and abolish the monarchy after his reign, denying William that honor. I doubt he would, but I’d laugh for days if he did.
William doesn’t want to be king, just to collect a king’s ransom for his whole life. But even if he gets what he wants, at least it would be the end of this archaic, deeply problematic and criminal institution.
The truly infuriating point will be watching the same media sycophants who spouted the KP defence of “carbon footprint” suffering from collective amnesia on the same subject when he travels to New York and Singapore
Agreed.
William’s screw-up is the gift that keeps on giving.
Hide the cushions and heavy vases! Balmoral is about to get incandescent with rage!
Lol!
I mean this is scarily true. Everyone is likely giving William a wide berth this week.
It’s times like this that the Palace would be leaking information about Harry and Meghan to distract from William’s fiasco but there’s nothing. This is what the Palace meant when they said Harry was supposed to be support for William. But I think this is just blimp in the relationship between the press and William. He’ll make up for it in due course and all will be well again. This is the Caribbean tour all over again.
I don’t think so. I think the press got pissed when M didn’t come to the hat party and H was only there for 27 hours and they had 0 dirt on him. The press expected to make millions coming after Meg and Haz. When they didn’t get photos and he left before snubbing could occur, they realized the golden geese were really not coming back and KP and BP had 0 access. It’s even more clear that Chuck and pegs have 0 contact so they need to make money. I think kkkate will begin to be sacrificed hard-core, once she’s gone, they’ll turn on pegs for real. Now if pegs keeps going after Chuck and cowmilla, Chuck is going to go scorched earth and let the press really print what pegs is like. It’s coming. I do think Chuck realizes without Harry, will can not be king and will destroy the monarchy. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chuck does end it upon his death. He doesn’t want to be remembered for being a philandering child. He will be remembered as the last king of England and the one who ushered in the republic. That, Chuck would love. He would overshadow his mother and heir and Diana.
Exactly!!!
Snuggled on the couch reading. Sipping tea, good tea, the best tea. 😀
William and Kate’s laziness should have been on the agenda a decade ago. I’ll say this for them – its not like they have hidden who they are. Its not like Kate pretended to have a work ethic during her 20s or like William ever pulled his weight with royal engagements OR his air ambulance work. their laziness has always been there.
It just seems that this was a bridge too far for many people which is fascinating.
For sure Becks1 — but that horse has been out of the barn for so long there can be no reprieve. This FA misstep may very well be the one big thing that finally tips them into such a bad look publicly that no amount of turd-polishing will work. I think this summit speculation may be Chuck’s final shot across the bow to force the WanKs to actually work.
We all know that Chuck does not mind taking his oldest son down a peg (lol) in the press. He IS that petty.
It’s also unfortunate for William that his shortcomings with supporting the Lionesses will be compared with the Heart of Invictus doc next week, because by all accounts Harry is hands on and involved the way a leader should be. Bad timing.
It doesn’t really matter whether this “summit” really happens or not, because Charles will get the benefit of looking like he has taken W and K to task, including any positive press about whatever “new leaf” they’ll be turning over this time. I’m sure reporters are tired of writing the same old same old ‘The Wales are keen” stories this fall. Now, maybe, they’ll write some “The King laid down the law with the Wales and told them they had better be keen or else” stories.
Ufff he is a rough looking 40 yr old man. Both him and his wife look terrible. I guess hating and being envious messes horribly with one’s face.
There’s that saying: you get the face you deserve. That’s so true of these two – they look grim and hard-faced, and age is not being kind to either of them. Oh well.
Which is why it’s so ridiculous they are trying to push the narrative that the Waleses have “star quality” and youth on their side. They do not. Nor any charisma or work ethic. They are dull, lazy and middle-aged, and they’re not suddenly about to develop a work ethic in their 40’s. But unfortunately this is what the BRF is stuck with.
If the monarchists are looking to William and Kate’s “star power” to save the monarchy, then it’s as good as gone already.
Kate looks like a lighthouse in that first pic. Totally unbelievable and hilarious the multiple ways she steals focus. Home girl was MADE for that tacky, foolish role. Neither the great Lucille Ball nor the fabulous Carol Burnett could do a better parody than she does of herself. World-class buffoon there and the empty-headed twit has no idea she’s a laughing stock.
Over-egg? What?