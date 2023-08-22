NYT: Wait until late September or October to get your Covid booster

I haven’t had any Covid boosters since early fall 2022, when that bivalent booster was all the rage. I got mine with a separate flu shot. They worked too – I didn’t get Covid or the flu, and I’ve only had a couple of minor stomach bugs in the past year. Considering there’s a rise in Covid cases this summer, I wondered if the CDC would give out new instructions on boosters any time soon. Well, the CDC hasn’t given out official guidance yet, but the NYT had a good piece on why we should wait until October to get our boosters.

An uptick in Covid-19 cases and the fast-approaching new school year have many people wondering when they should get their next booster. The short answer, according to experts: not quite yet — you’ll be a lot better off if you wait another month or two.

In June, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the next Covid vaccine formulation target the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are now working to update, test and mass-produce their vaccines, which will then need to be officially authorized by the F.D.A. Experts estimate that shots will be available to the public by late September or early October.

There are two main reasons to hold out for the updated vaccine. First, it will be a better match for the variants that are currently circulating. The majority of the coronavirus strains infecting people right now are either descended from, or related to, XBB.1.5, so the decision to target that variant with the vaccine “was about as good as you could imagine for the moment,” said Trevor Bedford, a professor in the vaccine and infectious disease division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

The vaccine will most likely also provide some protection against EG.5, which recently became the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for about 17 percent of current cases. EG.5 is descended from another XBB variant and has a few additional mutations, so antibodies produced by the updated vaccine may not be quite as effective against it. But the new booster is still a better fit for EG.5 than last year’s booster, which targeted both the original Covid strain and the BA.5 Omicron variant — neither of which appear to be circulating anymore.

The second reason to wait a month or two for the new vaccine is that it will increase the odds that your defenses against the virus will be strongest when cases are expected to peak, historically between December and February. Antibodies wane over time, and protection is highest during the first three months following an infection or vaccination.