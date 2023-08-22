Kid Rock busted drinking Bud Light after he shot up cases in protest

Back in April, Kid Rock decided to throw on a MAGA hat and shoot at a few cases of Bud Light to protest Anheuser-Busch sending trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney one six-pack of beer with her face on it for <checks notes> one sponsored post for her Tik Tok followers. And because the Republican party is just one big tent of hate, ignorance, and hypocrisy at this point, the people who whine nonstop about “cancel culture” decided to cancel Bud Light. Thoughts and prayers for the Bud Light drinkers out there whose lives were personally affected and forever changed by one singular promotion that had absolutely nothing to do with them.
Well, you may have to sit down for this one because Kid Rock was spotted drinking a Bud Light at a concert last week. <GASP!> Are you telling me that the 52-year-old man who still uses the moniker “Kid” in his stage name never actually stopped drinking the beer he took an AR-15 to for attention?! <Shocked face!> What’s next? Are you going to tell me that his whole trailer park persona is just cosplay and that he actually grew up in a 5,600 square-foot house with a 5-car garage, in-ground pool, tennis courts, and horse barn?
Kid Rock has been spotted drinking Bud Light at a concert, mere months after the musician shot up cases of the beer with an assault rifle in his transphobic rant against influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
In photos obtained by TMZ on Thursday (17 August), Kid Rock was pictured drinking a can of Bud Light beer at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville, Tennessee. In April, the rocker-rapper posted a video of himself shooting three cases of the Anheuser-Busch beer with an AR-15 gun, as he declared: “F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch” while wearing a MAGA hat.
The video came in response to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s sponsorship with the beer company, who sent her a can of Bud Light with her face on it to promote Bud Light’s March Madness contest. The partnership instantly received backlash from conservative politicians and celebrities, while others called for a boycott of the beer company.
It didn’t take long for social media users to criticise Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert James Ritchie – as a “hypocrite” for drinking Bud Light after voicing his outrage over the brand just four months ago.
“Who would have guessed that he’s a massive hypocrite??” one person tweeted in response to the photos.
“I am shocked to learn that Kid Rock is actually not super principled,” another person wrote.
“Kid Rock has gone woke,” a third user tweeted, as someone else replied: “Shut down the internet. It’s not getting funnier than this.”
Yeah, go woke, go broke, Bobby! Responses on the right are predictable, right down to some people theorizing that the pictures are a part of some liberal conspiracy that involves that well-known woke, far-left news outlet TMZ doctoring their video to turn what was actually a Coors can into a Bud Light can. Oooh, maybe Kid drank the Bud Light on purpose just to stick it to the libs all over again!
Anyway, I’m sure you will be equally as shocked to learn that Kid Rock is a well-documented hypocrite and once upon a time, he drank Bud Light while hanging out a legendary drag queen.
“Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, drinking Bud Light, when he was vaguely relevant and didn’t need to shoot beer cans to prove he is a complete and utter t***,” one person tweeted at the time.
“There is always receipts! Here we have Kid Rock enjoying a bud light next to a drag queen. It didn’t bother him back then,” added former West Virginia senator Richard N Ojeda. “Yeah that’s right… he’s now trying to stay relevant so he spews fake outrage. But if it didn’t bother him then, it doesn’t really bother him now.”
The way conservatives are attacking the LGBTQ+ community is cruel and infuriating. That last Tweet really sums up the performative outrage of people like Kid Rock. It’s bigotry for show. Everything in their culture war was fine until it suddenly wasn’t. Even the MAGA King himself noted that “five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell [transgender] was.”
Also, imagine being so into Bud Light that you can’t even stick to your pretend boycott for four months. He really couldn’t have drank a Coors or Miller Lite in public to keep up appearances? What a loser. In a world full of Kid Rocks, be a Garth Brooks.
Looks like Kid Rock is back on board with Bud Light! https://t.co/WUjitWHJZ7
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2023
Bob Ritchie has been a poser since high school.
everything the right does is performative. that’s what republicants are now — trained circus performers who dance for evangelical dollars. and the evangelicals and bigots lack the intelligence to see through it.
Hypocrite and a fraud.
So he’s a hypocrite? Shocked.
Its a beer. Maybe he wanted a drink.
I mean, jesus– these people really have nothing better to do cos they ant comprehend real problems nor real solutions. Lets just blame the state of the nation on some fermented wheat.
Perhaps you should read the article again, the point has flown right over your head.
I also read that at his restaurant and bar he never stopped serving Anheiser( sorry if it’s spelled wrong) products. A reporter went to the restaurant saw what was being served and asked the waitress. She told him he stopped serving it for a week and then it was back on the menu.
He also never removed it from his tour rider. He’s drinking a Bud Light backstage because that’s what he listed on the tour rider for the show. If he hadn’t listed it, it wouldn’t even be there
Well then Kid Rock is really sticking it to Bud Light now isn’t he???
sarcasm..
Whatever he’s drinking, that elixir has not done his looks any good. He has not aged well. I make it a rule not to be negative in commenting on the way people can look, but this is Kid Rock and he’s a performative bigot, it’s Monday morning and he’s still ugly, so why the hell not?
Tuesday ? Lol
Sorry! My mistake, Tuesday. My head is foggy from being in meetings all morning at work.
IMO, he’s never been a good looking guy, so aging has only worsened his looks. At best he was famous and slim, that’s all he very had at the top of his game.
His looks would be greatly improved if he showered
Kid Rock was caught drinking Bud Light?
Cheers Dylan Mulvaney, you won this round!
“….more mad about transgenders than taxes”– dont they have their followers right where they want them? To think that something that does nothing to them is going to ruin their lives- (a transgender) and that the thing which will definitely ruin their lives (overtaxing the poor) is not an issue.
This was done SO INTENTIONALLY to distract from their corruption.
Oh, I’m willing to bet the death threats Dylan still receives feel like “real world problems”
ETA: this was meant in reply to TeeHee. Not sure why it posted here.
I’m old enough to remember when Kid Rock celebrated Bill Clinton at Woodstock 99 for sleeping with Monica Lewinsky. He’s always been about following whatever trends got him the most attention from the lowest common denominator.
FYI, this “alpha male” also divorced Pam Anderson over her role in Borat. And not for the part you’re thinking about, either. He supposedly became upset over the scene where the college kids show Borat Pam’s sex tape with Tommy Lee. Upon witnessing that scene, Richie Rich became irate, called her several derogatory terms and stormed out of the theater.
Also, way back when pro wrestler The Undertaker was using Richard’s song “American Bad@$$” as his entrance theme, Richard was scheduled to perform it live at Wrestle Mania. At the after party, a few drunk wrestlers decided to have a bodybuilding-styled pose down. Everything was all in jest and everyone was drunk and having fun EXCEPT Richard. He reportedly became very uncomfortable, called everyone a few homophobic slurs and stormed out.
Moral of my stories? He’s always been an insecure poser.
So true – he’s been a consistent tool from the start!
At the after party, a few drunk wrestlers decided to have a bodybuilding-styled pose down. Everything was all in jest and everyone was drunk and having fun EXCEPT Richard. He reportedly became very uncomfortable, called everyone a few homophobic slurs and stormed out.
–So we can deduce from this, that when confronted by well-built, muscular men, Rob Ritchie looked down at his own inadequate “smallish” body and body parts, felt all his insecurities creep in, and ran from the room spewing toxic masculinity at the rest of the group. Yeah, sounds about right.
And Donald Trump is set for a perp walk/mugshot Thursday. This is shaping up to be a great week.
I find him so revolting
What a freaking tool
Too many White Men in the public eye and in power are hypocrites. Women need to take over the country and put a muzzle on them.
He looks and is such an asshole.