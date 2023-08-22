Kid Rock busted drinking Bud Light after he shot up cases in protest



Back in April, Kid Rock decided to throw on a MAGA hat and shoot at a few cases of Bud Light to protest Anheuser-Busch sending trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney one six-pack of beer with her face on it for <checks notes> one sponsored post for her Tik Tok followers. And because the Republican party is just one big tent of hate, ignorance, and hypocrisy at this point, the people who whine nonstop about “cancel culture” decided to cancel Bud Light. Thoughts and prayers for the Bud Light drinkers out there whose lives were personally affected and forever changed by one singular promotion that had absolutely nothing to do with them.

Well, you may have to sit down for this one because Kid Rock was spotted drinking a Bud Light at a concert last week. <GASP!> Are you telling me that the 52-year-old man who still uses the moniker “Kid” in his stage name never actually stopped drinking the beer he took an AR-15 to for attention?! <Shocked face!> What’s next? Are you going to tell me that his whole trailer park persona is just cosplay and that he actually grew up in a 5,600 square-foot house with a 5-car garage, in-ground pool, tennis courts, and horse barn?

Kid Rock has been spotted drinking Bud Light at a concert, mere months after the musician shot up cases of the beer with an assault rifle in his transphobic rant against influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In photos obtained by TMZ on Thursday (17 August), Kid Rock was pictured drinking a can of Bud Light beer at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville, Tennessee. In April, the rocker-rapper posted a video of himself shooting three cases of the Anheuser-Busch beer with an AR-15 gun, as he declared: “F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch” while wearing a MAGA hat. The video came in response to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s sponsorship with the beer company, who sent her a can of Bud Light with her face on it to promote Bud Light’s March Madness contest. The partnership instantly received backlash from conservative politicians and celebrities, while others called for a boycott of the beer company. It didn’t take long for social media users to criticise Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert James Ritchie – as a “hypocrite” for drinking Bud Light after voicing his outrage over the brand just four months ago. “Who would have guessed that he’s a massive hypocrite??” one person tweeted in response to the photos. “I am shocked to learn that Kid Rock is actually not super principled,” another person wrote. “Kid Rock has gone woke,” a third user tweeted, as someone else replied: “Shut down the internet. It’s not getting funnier than this.”

[From Yahoo]

Yeah, go woke, go broke, Bobby! Responses on the right are predictable, right down to some people theorizing that the pictures are a part of some liberal conspiracy that involves that well-known woke, far-left news outlet TMZ doctoring their video to turn what was actually a Coors can into a Bud Light can. Oooh, maybe Kid drank the Bud Light on purpose just to stick it to the libs all over again!

Anyway, I’m sure you will be equally as shocked to learn that Kid Rock is a well-documented hypocrite and once upon a time, he drank Bud Light while hanging out a legendary drag queen.

“Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, drinking Bud Light, when he was vaguely relevant and didn’t need to shoot beer cans to prove he is a complete and utter t***,” one person tweeted at the time. “There is always receipts! Here we have Kid Rock enjoying a bud light next to a drag queen. It didn’t bother him back then,” added former West Virginia senator Richard N Ojeda. “Yeah that’s right… he’s now trying to stay relevant so he spews fake outrage. But if it didn’t bother him then, it doesn’t really bother him now.”

The way conservatives are attacking the LGBTQ+ community is cruel and infuriating. That last Tweet really sums up the performative outrage of people like Kid Rock. It’s bigotry for show. Everything in their culture war was fine until it suddenly wasn’t. Even the MAGA King himself noted that “five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell [transgender] was.”

Also, imagine being so into Bud Light that you can’t even stick to your pretend boycott for four months. He really couldn’t have drank a Coors or Miller Lite in public to keep up appearances? What a loser. In a world full of Kid Rocks, be a Garth Brooks.