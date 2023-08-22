Prince Andrew & Fergie were King Charles’s first guests at Balmoral

Something has really shifted over the past year when it comes to Prince Andrew. Andrew is still a credibly-accused human trafficker, rapist and pervert, but now that his mother (his biggest champion) has passed away, Andrew has been largely “contained” by King Charles. Sure, Charles makes a big show of “planning to evict” Andrew from Royal Lodge or threatening to cut off whatever allowance, but really, those moves are just for show. Some kabuki theater for the peasants. I would even go so far as to say that Andrew is a deflection for the Windsors’ larger issues: the Sussexes’ successes, the unpopularity of the monarchy in general, and the move towards republicanism across the Commonwealth. Instead of addressing those larger problems, Buckingham Palace says “but Andrew, don’t forget about Andrew, pay attention to what a train wreck he is!” It’s because Andrew is a manageable problem for them, and really, they’re totally fine with him. Speaking of:
King Charles has reportedly offered an ‘olive branch’ to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew by inviting him and the Duchess of York to Balmoral. The Duke is the first family member to join the King at the Highlands castle in a move royal insiders said showed relations between the two have improved.
Charles was reportedly joined by the Duke and his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York – who is recovering from a breast cancer operation – over the weekend.
Andrew, 63, drove himself to the 50,000-acre estate on Royal Deeside before later being accompanied by Sarah, who flew to Aberdeen. The pair are staying at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate – favoured by the late Queen.
A royal insider insisted it was ‘not a snub’ the pair were staying at the lodge instead of the main house, telling the Express: ‘The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.’
The apparent peace offering came as Prince Andrew appeared to have won his battle to remain in the seven-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor. The King had been attempting to persuade his brother to move into the vacant Frogmore Cottage – the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan. Charles wanted Andrew to leave the 30-room mansion, where he lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and downsize to the Sussexes’ old home.
But the King does not have the power to force out Andrew from the £30million Royal Lodge – with royal insiders claiming the plan to move the Duke out have now been shelved.
It’s not an olive branch, just like it wasn’t an olive branch when Andrew came out for Easter and Christmas during Charles’s reign. Andrew is fully accepted by his family, welcomed to family events and still on all of the invite lists for shooting parties. None of them actually have a problem with Andrew’s criminal behavior, his financial schemes, or the human trafficking. The Windsors honestly don’t care, because they’re correctly assuming that most people don’t really give a f–k about Andrew either way.
It’s easy to manage him because he loves the trappings of monarchy – give him the servant life, let him stay in his absurdly large house with his range rovers, etc. and he will be happy with that. Harry could always take or leave the trappings, which makes him the bigger question mark – he doesn’t want what they can offer.
Was this another summit to let Andrew know he is being frozen out or are they accepting him? The tabloids need to get their stories straight or are some letting Chuckles know that it’s a mistake to let the pedo back?
LOL maybe this is to tell Andrew face to face they can’t be friends anymore, just like Andrew went all the way to NY to allegedly tell Epstein face to face he couldn’t be friends anymore after Epstein served jail time for being a pedophile sex trafficker.
Definitely not to just hang out and vacation together because no one in the royal family is at all bothered by child sex assaulters, just folks who upstage them.
This is William briefing against his father.
The only reason Andrew and Sarah are invited is that the Yorks can talk and Charles buys their silence with royal trappings. He can’t do that with the Sussexes.
I wonder if Charles had the locks changed at Royal Lodge while Andrew was at Balmoral? That’s something that I could totally see Charles doing!
Lol @Harla! Great minds! I was about to say how dumb Andrew is to leave RL and trust C-Rex not to change the locks! It would be hilarious if C-Rex did bc we know how stupid and tone deaf many of his decisions as king have been. And if Andrew gets locked out of RL, maybe he can couch surf at Angela Kelly’s place (if he doesn’t want to live with Fergie at her London home their daughters purchased for her).
Nah, I think now that the Queen has passed Andrew would happily drag them all down to hell with him so he’s going to be well cared for for the rest of his life.
Charles I think will let Andrew be. He probably prefers scapegoating harry and meghan
Balmoral sounds gloomy and haunted, is that even a nice place to go for the end of Summer !? What do they even do when they gather together,it must be stiff,tense and dysfunctional.
From the way Harry described it in his book it’s a dirty old stinky castle. The palace will make a big deal about the Sussexes “not being invited” but after reading Spare it’s clear Harry hates that place for good reason. The palace, his family, and the British media don’t care though, it’s all about “snubbing” the Sussexes.
I’ll give it to Fergie- through thick and thin and decades of drama, she’s managed to remain in the royal fold. I’m legit impressed.
Yup. I grudgingly admire Fergie for playing the long game. She formed a plan and stuck with it.
Well, aren’t they making a movie about one of the books written about the Andrew interview? Lol, I bet it’s going to be amazing and it will re-bring everything up. Love that for them. Would love to see Gillian Anderson as Maitlis and Rupert Sewell as Andrew. Was it already cast and I’m echoing what’s already happened? That said, I read an interview with Maitlis and she expressed remorse over her interview bc it must have been really difficult for the princesses. I mean I do feel sorry that his daughters have a father who would do those things. That must suck. But I wouldn’t center them so much that I express regret about an important interview that helped get Justice for victims of human trafficking. It kind of pissed me off that she said that.
Yes, Anderson and Sewell are the leads.
Lol okay so I thought I’d read that and liked the idea but couldn’t remember if it was real or in my head.
I think Chuck likes the idea of his family coming to Balmoral to kiss his a$$. It doesn’t matter if you’re a pedo, lazy or full of rage, just suck up to Chuck & tell him how wonderful he is & everything will be okay.
Agreed but it is surprising that Charles is now opening up Balmoral to the family for only 3 weeks this year so that it can be open to the public outside of those weeks. One would think he would want to hold court for as long as the Queen did. She would usually stay about 2 months. Also, I wonder if the Yorks are not welcome for the entire 3 weeks. Which fancy cottage are the Waleses purportedly getting? Craigowen Lodge? Will Andy be bounced after a week? Oh, where will those Yorks and Edinburghs now vacation? 😂
I think the fam doesn’t want to spend an extended amount of time with Chuck & his mistress.
This completely checks out.
Pay a massive settlement for sexually assaulting a child? Sure, come right up to Balmoral!
Marry the love of your life, who’s biracial, and then move to the U.S. to protect her and your children from horribly racist media? How dare you!!
But…but…I thought Cannot and Willnot were staying in the Queen’s favorite lodge at Balmoral with the kids this summer?