Kevin Costner ‘sees himself as having all the class and integrity’ in his divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s messy divorce is the kind of scandalous situation which would be well-suited for a People Magazine cover story. The thing is, I kind of believe that People Mag passed on it because they didn’t want to be dictated to by Costner’s people. Us Weekly does not have similar qualms – their cover story this week is completely Costner’s side of things, taken directly from his team. Costner wants us to know that he’s making an effort to lower the temperature around the divorce (he is not) and that he’s doing really well as his war-time lawyers are taking Christine to the woodshed. Some highlights from Us Weekly’s cover story:

He’s ready to pump the brakes on the drama. “Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity,” explains the source. “He doesn’t want this to be a drawn-out [divorce.] Kevin feels betrayed by Christine, but he wants to take the high ground,. Kevin doesn’t want to waste more time fighting with Christine.”

Christine is divorcing him because he worked too much: “Their marriage seemed solid and like they were in it for the long term, but the time apart clearly took a toll,” says a second source. “Christine just couldn’t cope.”

He’s giving her the silent treatment: The first source says Costner — whose 1994 divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement — is now taking a step back and “letting his lawyers figure it all out” while he and Baumgartner keep their distance. “They are only speaking through intermediaries,” notes the source. “Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore.”

Kevin is convinced that he’s classy: “Kevin sees himself as having all the class and integrity in this situation,” says the first source, insisting that “Christine will get a fair deal.” Costner — who owns another property in Santa Barbara and a 160-acre ranch in Colorado, along with a multimillion-dollar art collection — has a “what’s mine is mine” attitude regarding the division of assets, says the source. Adds a third source: “Kevin doesn’t hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he’s trying not to make it personal.”

He will outplay Christine: While the first source notes there are some concerns that Baumgartner still has ammo “she can throw at Kevin,” the actor feels confident things will work out in his favor. “Kevin is a chess player,” says the source, “and he will outplay Christine.”

His children: As he recovers from the split, Costner’s been leaning on friends and his daughter Lily, 37, from his marriage to Silva. (They also share Annie, 39, and Joe, 35; and Costner shares Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.) “Lily is the ‘Kevin whisperer’ in the family and the one who keeps him calm and sane,” explains the first source. The second source says Costner’s younger kids with Baumgartner are handling the split “surprisingly well,” adding, “They’re sad, but they’re being very levelheaded and mature about it all.”

Kevin has been through hell, you guys: “Kevin’s been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle is that he’s finally coming out the other side,” says the second source. “He’s throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust. Divorce sucks, but he’s toughing it out. Kevin has a lot of confidence in his attorneys, and he’s staying busy with his career and continues to have a very special relationship with his kids. He firmly believes that brighter times are ahead.”