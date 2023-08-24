Happy Mugshot Day! Rudy Giuliani & the Trump cohorts surrendered in Georgia

Happy Treason Bird Mugshot Day to you! Donald Trump is due to surrender in Fulton County, Georgia today, which means we’re just hours away from getting our hands on his mugshot and his actual weight. In the meantime, a steady stream of Trump’s co-defendants surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, including Rudy Giuliani. Ol’ Ghouliani managed to make the most out of his mug shot, using his witchy Four Season Total Landscaping mojo to render the mug shot impossibly low-res. Honestly, this is far from the worst photo I’ve seen of Rudy in the past five years.
I saw a segment on MSNBC this week where their reporter on the ground in Georgia spelled out the logistics of the MAGA surrenders at the jail. Basically, Fulton County has blocked out a big chunk of the area around the jail, so it would be very easy for these people to simply go through booking and then drive away without interacting with the media. The media scrum has been placed some distance from the jail. Which makes it extra interesting that a few of Trump’s co-defendants are making the effort to go out to the media pen. Total famewhores. Rudy was one of those people – post-booking, Rudy wandered out to the media scrum and tried to answer some questions, all while some hero held a banner reading “Clown Car Coup” behind him. To that banner-maker, bless you and your family. Have a great day!
Nothing is funnier than “if they can do this to me, they can do this to you.” Yes, Rudy – if someone ratf–ks an election and tries to subvert the very foundation of the republic, they will put that person in prison. That’s the fundamental point of the legal system, that no one is above the law. This man used to be one of the nation’s top US attorneys. What a sad, pathetic old fool.
Jenna Ellis's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/759kUFttuT
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023
Sidney Powell's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/AeJL7ei3aJ
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023
Ex-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/pudroCF3Jv
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023
The Shady Bunch pic.twitter.com/wThZgRYTAT
— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 23, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Fulton County Jail.
Losers all of them. Some are smiling and I hope the smiles are wiped off their faces and replaced with tears. Looks like Rudy was trying and failing to intimidate. Also looks like he stopped dyeing his hair because I didn’t see it running down the side of his corrupt face.
The smiles are what stood out to me – as if this is a joke. I understand they are manipulating the story with optics but I too hope reality sets in soon.
I LOVE the federal judge’s dismissal of Meadows’ and Clark’s request to block arrest.
oh mugshot day! I’m so excited!
As for Rudy’s “if they can do it to me they can do it to you” – you know what, if I try to overturn an election by threatening elected officials and everything else they did – then I should be arrested. It’s called breaking the law Rudy.
“Happy Mugshot Day!”
OMG LOLLLLL 😀
All their faux victimhood just proves that they believe they are above the law.
You can tell the true believers from the ones looking for a payday. Kenneth and ray look shocked. Lol. They all had ample oppurtunity to stop. They didn’t have to say they was wrong. They just had to stop. Instead they kept lying and making threats. The threats are why they are facing jail time.
Rudy has always been weird. Before 9-11 he had become one of the most hated men in New York. He turned it around. And now look at him. Right back broke and hated. He should’ve retired.
Jenna Ellis be like…
https://www.votivkino.at/votivdefrance/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/evildead1_02-960×720.jpg
Change my mind!