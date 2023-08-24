Happy Mugshot Day! Rudy Giuliani & the Trump cohorts surrendered in Georgia

Happy Treason Bird Mugshot Day to you! Donald Trump is due to surrender in Fulton County, Georgia today, which means we’re just hours away from getting our hands on his mugshot and his actual weight. In the meantime, a steady stream of Trump’s co-defendants surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, including Rudy Giuliani. Ol’ Ghouliani managed to make the most out of his mug shot, using his witchy Four Season Total Landscaping mojo to render the mug shot impossibly low-res. Honestly, this is far from the worst photo I’ve seen of Rudy in the past five years.

I saw a segment on MSNBC this week where their reporter on the ground in Georgia spelled out the logistics of the MAGA surrenders at the jail. Basically, Fulton County has blocked out a big chunk of the area around the jail, so it would be very easy for these people to simply go through booking and then drive away without interacting with the media. The media scrum has been placed some distance from the jail. Which makes it extra interesting that a few of Trump’s co-defendants are making the effort to go out to the media pen. Total famewhores. Rudy was one of those people – post-booking, Rudy wandered out to the media scrum and tried to answer some questions, all while some hero held a banner reading “Clown Car Coup” behind him. To that banner-maker, bless you and your family. Have a great day!

Nothing is funnier than “if they can do this to me, they can do this to you.” Yes, Rudy – if someone ratf–ks an election and tries to subvert the very foundation of the republic, they will put that person in prison. That’s the fundamental point of the legal system, that no one is above the law. This man used to be one of the nation’s top US attorneys. What a sad, pathetic old fool.

Jenna Ellis's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/759kUFttuT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023

Sidney Powell's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/AeJL7ei3aJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023

Ex-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro's mugshot — Fulton County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/pudroCF3Jv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2023

The Shady Bunch pic.twitter.com/wThZgRYTAT — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 23, 2023