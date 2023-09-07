Omid Scobie previewed some of the ‘Endgame’ chapter titles, royalists are mad

Omid Scobie’s Endgame comes out in November. I honestly believe the book will be a huge story when it’s released, and it will land like a bomb inside the royal media. It will arguably be the first big, critical look at the problems facing the British monarchy post-Elizabeth, and Scobie pushed back the publication to add more stuff about what happened during and around the coronation. You can tell that the British media is scared as hell too – they think that they can smear Scobie in advance of the publication. From the way they’re ranting and raving, I would assume that at least one palace – if not multiple palaces – are running scared and briefing against Scobie. So, what’s new? Yesterday, Scobie gave us an Endgame chapter preview:
“The Ongoing Campaign to Make The Royals Great Again.” MRGA?? Please, the Windsors are totally a MAGA-like cult, full of delusions and lies. And the two last chapters on the list – “Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne” followed by “Gloves Off: Prince Harry, Man on a Mission.” Well, the royalists are IRKED! Victoria Ward at the Telegraph wrote a piece called “Omid Scobie sets sights on Prince William in new book.” Per the Telegraph:
One of the chapters is called, “Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne”. The decision to dedicate a whole chapter to the heir to the throne will cause consternation at Kensington Palace.
Mr Scobie’s focus on the Prince of Wales is unlikely to be favourable. He has positioned himself as one of the Sussexes’ biggest cheerleaders in recent years and it is well known that Prince Harry and his brother have not spoken for many months.
Pity she didn’t mention that Scobie himself said that William tried to have him banned from covering royal events because… Scobie treated the Sussexes fairly and he wasn’t down with William’s unhinged campaign against the Sussexes. Anyway, Scobie mocked Ward’s piece and I’m here for Spicy Scobie.
I have to admit that the chapter titles are intriguing but I’ll just read the excerpts. Although Omid has been fair to Harry and Meghan, his interventions have not always been helpful and I wish he was more honest about the true nature of his relationship with them from the beginning.
+1 🙂
Amy Bee, how was Scobie dishonest? I either haven’t seen it that way or I don’t remember how he may have been dishonest about his relationship to H and M. This is confusing me. His takes are always spot on.
@Christina: He wasn’t forthright at the beginning when word of his first book came out. He let the press run with the narrative that he was writing his book in collaboration with Harry and Meghan when the truth was they didn’t want to have anything to do with the book and that it was KP and Jason Knauf in particular who endorsed the book and provided information. He made people believe that he was getting exclusives from Harry and Meghan when the reality he was not the only one who was provided with statements.
Thanks, Amy Bee. I don’t remember, but am glad that you do. Meghan did do what she was told, and Knauf had to assume that Scobie would tow the party line like the rest of the Rota. I can see Meghan not wanting to engage in that, and I’m glad she said so in writing.
Scobie has his own mind or he’d be like the others. It’s wonderful to have a mixed race reporter who can see the racism, but he is a royal reporter trying to sell books, so I can understand why he would not have gone out of his way to correct the perception that he was speaking directly to the Sussexes. A ton of people do that until they are called out.
When his book came out I repeatedly saw him deny that he had ever spoken to Harry or Meghan about his book.
Well, technically I don’t think omid spoke to them directly about his book but he was given emailed information from them via Jason Knauf. Which has always made me think that Jason Knauf played omid somehow. Meghan however was wary about sharing info with omid at that time.
@Amy Bee, it was more the publisher and the rest of the media trying to imply that M&H were involved. IMO, Omid was always honest about M&H having no direct involvement with FF.
What relationship? Jason encouraged the Sussexes to give him information on Meghan’s childhood and the white side of her family for his book. In the emails released Jason said it would be a good thing for them to clear certain things up and that’s exactly what happened. If that means the Sussexes are besties with Omid then that means every single “royal expert” who has ever written a book are besties with the entire royal family… some of them actually are.
@Ash: In those same emails, Meghan said that she didn’t want to work with Omid and that the information she provided was already given to Knauf when her relationship with Harry became public. She refused to give additional information.
She didn’t like that Omid spoke about her having a stylist when her wardrobe was the only thing she had a say in over since joining the family. She wanted to tell her friends not to talk to Omid and Knauf told her not to.
I^^ Please understand what was going on: After the royal wedding, every reporter and media outlet wanted a piece of the Sussexes. Everybody was clamoring to write a book. KP was inundated with media requests. Meanwhile, M&H simply wanted to settle into married life, start a family, and do their work within the institution. Thus, it wasn’t specifically Omid who Meg didn’t want to work with. They simply weren’t interested in having a book written about them.
It was KP & Knauf whose intent was to try and undermine and chip away at M&H by every means at their disposal. That was Knauf’s purpose behind pressuring M&H to agree to Omid & Durand writing a book. Bottom line, M&H still had nothing to do with the book. But Meg did allow her friends to speak with the writers, if they chose to do so.
FF should never have been brought into the court case. I think M&H were very upset about that. Ultimately, they realized that Omid was not involved in any of the deceptiveness by KP. I’m sure the Sussexes realize that Omid had purposely been given false information by Knauf. Thus, Omid was also undermined by palace operatives.
In the long run, KP/ Knauf and Mail Online shot themselves in the rear, and were shown up themselves, by bringing FF and the emails between Meghan & Knauf into the court deliberations.
So what Telegraph, Ms. ward and other UK media are telling us is that being a royal biographer or speaking highly about a royal means that you are that royal’s cheerleader? So in affect Angela Levin is Camilla’s biggest cheerleader while she continues to lie and attack Harry and Meghan daily. Penny Junor and Rob Jobson are William’s biggest cheerleaders who have attacked Meghan with racist rhetoric and threats about dangling her child over a balcony. Camilla Tominey is Kate’s biggest cheerleader because she has spoken so highly about Kate and her mediocrity constantly, even going as far as to tell a racist trope of a lie for years to demonize Meghan. The list goes on for the biggest cheerleaders of the royal family, who all coincidentally have used very racist dogwhistle rhetoric when talking about Meghan or her children. The people we surround ourselves with says something about who we are. Omid speaking the truth, regardless of who the royal is, is far more upstanding than anyone who attacks a woman of color for speaking about her racists experiences and defending her children from rules, language and actions meant to take away her children’s birthrights and to dehumanize them because of their race.
Honestly, I think the truth is that Scobie had worked in entertainment journalism in the U.S. before he became a royal reporter. He was not widely known, but he knew someone within Meg’s inner circle. In 2017, not a lot of people were following M&H’s under-the-radar romance. I was following from Day 1 of Harry’s press release telling the BM to ‘back-off’ his girlfriend. So, I can recall a lot. I remember most of the chronology of events in those early pre-wedding and post-wedding years.
Scobie was introduced to us followers when his Tweets about matters pertaining to M&H began to go viral. His inside source made his Tweets more reliable. Others in the rota became envious, as he began to become more high profile as a RR. The difference with Scobie is that he’s smart, and he has integrity, in addition to being ambitious and savvy. He has experienced a hard learning curve as a RR, and he’s been navigating it well.
As far as FF, it was Carolyn Durand who approached Scobie to write a book about M&H. More about that I’ll mention separately. For now, I want to emphasize that Scobie is honest in saying he doesn’t know M&H intimately. They are not friends. He has surely had indirect contact with them through reps, for example, when he was given info post the 2019 Easter Sunday Massacre by The Times’ Tom Sykes. Scobie wrote a journalistic response in Harper’s Bazaar, with direct quotes from M&H, refuting some of the claims made by Sykes.
As well, Meg showed her belief in Scobie’s journalistic honesty when he was invited by her as one of only three reporters to cover her final working engagement at BP, in 2020, with a group of young leaders.
I never understood a lot of the vitriol directed at Scobie on Twitter because while he was fair to the Sussexes, he still covered the other royals’ engagements the same way the rest of the RR did, the way he always had.
It’s not his fault that his posts about Meghan and Harry always had the most engagement. And Sussex detractors completely ignored his coverage of the other royals and went into his H&M posts just to trash him for treating them fairly!
It showed so clearly how so many newly minted “W&K fans” were really just rabid Sussex haters. They truly ignored his coverage of their faves, and lived to trash anything he wrote about H&M.
I’m just hoping that scobie takes his revenge on the Wails in particular, for playing him for a fool when he was writing Finding Freedom and being fed cr@p by knauf on behlaf of Pegs.
Right @Kingston! That’s exactly what happened. 💯 Scobie was never involved in anything nefarious. He was setup by KP & Knauf. I don’t know whether Durand was also setup, or what her exact role was, since she supposedly had a lot of palace sources. I don’t tend to trust Durand. She stayed in the background so much in regard to FF. I also think she’s responsible for the poorly written parts of FF. That’s why I’m glad Scobie is going solo with his new book, Endgame.
