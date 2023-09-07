Hardcastle: Actually, Duchess Meghan doesn’t ever have to curtsey to Kate

Something really weird is happening with the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column. For more than a year now, the guy (?) behind the column has been fact-checking the Windsors and their sycophants on a regular basis. I’m not ready to call this Hardcastle guy part of the Sussex Squad yet, but the column has broken some interesting news here and there. The columnist spilled the tea about Prince William fighting his father over the Prince of Wales investiture. The columnist recently pointed out that despite Buckingham Palace’s briefing spree over the Royal.uk updates removing the Sussexes’ HRHs, the Sussexes still very much have their HRHs. The columnist also recently broke the news about Mohammed Bin Salman’s upcoming visit to the palace. What I’m saying is that this guy (?) loves to fact check and spill some matter-of-fact tea. Recently, Andrew Morton suggested that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t return to the UK because she didn’t want to curtsey to Kate. Well, Hardcastle had something to say about that:
Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton commits a faux pas, telling Sky News that Meghan may not be keen on visiting her estranged in-laws as she would have to curtsy to Kate, now Princess of Wales.
The old rules of who should bow/curtsy to whom are old hat.
The late Queen abandoned much of the protocol in homage to both changing times and the arrival of a greater number of commoners into the family (among them Kate, Sophie, Tim Laurence, Mike Tindall, Jack Brooksbank and Camilla herself).
The only requirement now is for the King himself to be acknowledged and Meghan might feel herself even exempt from that.
It was noticeable that amid the sea of dips and bows as the King left his coronation, Harry didn’t join in. Perhaps his view was obscured by Aunt Anne’s plume hat.
In Spare, Harry recounted his directions to Meghan about who she needed to curtsey to – basically, only QEII and Harry’s father (but notably not Camilla). In the Netflix series, Meghan talked about and around the “formality” which exists within the royal family behind the scenes, and many were left with the impression that William and Kate were probably mega-salty that Meghan treated them like her peers and equals rather than bowing and scraping as soon as she was in the presence of the “future king and future queen.” Basically, this whole story is just another huge projection by the Windsors and their people: they do care about the bowing and scraping and they’re incandescent with royal protocol that Meghan can’t be forced back to the UK and made to curtsey to Princess Karen. As I said in the opening, it’s interesting that there’s one Daily Mail columnist who comes along and gently shreds the royalist talking points.
How kate looks for cameras wearing her robes and tinfoil tiara.
Everytime I see the tinfoil tiara I laugh at her desperation. Wonder whether Camilla was annoyed at her fake tiara or if she found it pathetic.
Looks like a clearance item in Claire’s
It’s truly wild. There’s something so poetic about her wearing a tinfoil crown. I’d wonder if it was done as a comment on the current king and queens reign. As in Kate thought she was making fun. But I don’t think it’s that deep. Either way, it’s still hilarious.
I can’t get enough of this picture. The way her head doesn’t look attached to her body makes it seem like a horror film still. It’s a good metaphor for how her thirst to be photographed makes her more and more inhuman.
That is interesting. Is it a shot across the bow that if the in bed with tabloid royal cult doesn’t deliver some better content about the Sussexes then they will start spilling more and more tea about the cult? Will be interesting to see what happens because the direct line to the Sussexes has been cut . I’m in for more tea and may I will learn to make scones to go with the tea.
I actually think they will sell more if they start covering the Windsors scandals and alleged stuff. There’s plenty of em and believeable. Most of the stuff they write about HM are sounding too nonsensical it’s laughable.
It is an interesting thought. Clearly the tabloids have recognized they made a huge error and only the Sussexes sell, otherwise they wouldn’t insert their names into every single article about any other Leftover Royal (and continue to write a million stories about the Sussexes sans the others).
But I’m sort of on the fence about whether it means they’ll start spilling the tea about the Wailses’ marriage or other good gossip. Because…why wait? What’s the access they’d still be holding out for? W&K barely work so nothing much to report on there, and even when they or king Chuckles does work, no one even cares. These days no one even cares when they trot out the children.
So it seems like if they want to start getting clicks again they’d want to just spill whatever gossip they have about the leftovers (or just wait until the Sussexes are seen for work or socially). I’m so curious to see what happens with all of this.
The tabloids aren’t in the business to sell newspapers, exactly: they’re in the business to sell a worldview that is sympathetic to their owners’ financial interests. A patriarchal hierarchy is part of that—and monarchy is the ultimate hierarchy.
People have been saying this for almost a year yet NOTHING has changed. Instead of exposing the Wales they just start making up stories about Harry and Meghan. Almost anything written about the Sussexes becomes a top story on their page. They aren’t going to give up the clicks that easy.
“Princess Karen” 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🤣🤣🤣 – she wears that title.
When some talking head was repeating this myth on TalkTV he was corrected by his fellow panelist as well. I don’t know what’s the reason behind this but it doesn’t matter now, Meghan’s never going back the UK.
It’s like they’re begging her to return though lol. “Look, Meghan, you don’t even have to curtsey to Princess Karen, please come back (we need you)!!”
Ephraim Hardcastle also commented on Wednesday this week in his column about the upcoming appearances by K & W at the Rugby World Cup in France and the criticism of TOB re Sydney but made the point that Princess Karen (love that @Kaiser) was ‘hardly blameless’ as she ‘failed’ to attend the final of the womens rugby world cup in Auckland about 9 months ago to support England despite being the patron 🤔
These summer months really must have been hitting the daily mail hard if they are starting to mildly criticize the borings again.
Charles and parts of the media are tired of William and Kate. I’ve been noticing that the British press have been switching up tactics. What I mean is, they’re being a little nicer albeit snark towards the Sussexes. William and Kate are being gently criticized and Charles is trying to play the loving dad. I don’t know what’s going on but with William and Kate driving Andrew, the mess with the Women’s World Cup and being called out for their laziness and vacations. No to mention William is still briefing he’s angry and Charles is proud of Harry and that the media is going overboard in regards to the Invictus documentary, it seems Charles vs William is reaching a breaking point. No to mention, the reality check of the Sussexes moving on, UK visits rarely a thing and being stuck with bores, I think the press is over it at this point.
Pegs default setting is angry anyway, what’s new to report (make up)? He’s a so called patron of Earthshot he should change from incandescent to LED.
Whew. Is Ephraim salty with the RF about not having more gossip, or is he realizing that being a counter to the royal rats is the way to make more money? Perhaps a little of a and a little of b? I’ll just go get the popcorn ready; can someone else get the drinks?
There is definitely an opening in the British media for someone to fact check and counter the royals. The pressure to stay the course with the royals must be powerful. Some of the pressure, no doubt, emanates from the Tory government.
If Kate expects curtsey from Meghan and others it makes her look bad.to say the least.
It’s getting interesting over on Salt Island. Charles in Charge is obviously briefing/beefing with William and Karen. I’m waiting for what’s next, because it’s “gentle” now, but the drip drip of leaks is coming steadily and eventually they’re going to completely open the tap.
Shame on Andrew Morten. He knows that Meghan is not required to curtsey to Kate but he still said for click baits and to arouse the royalists
Of course he knows. He’s trying to make Meghan look petty and insecure when we know who really is petty and insecure : the rest of them.
Maybe Morton wants derangers to buy his books
Not sure he does know that actually. He’s not actually a Royal insider – that’s why Diana used him.
It’s perfectly possible that he is just wildly out of date.
I will ALWAYS 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 at that header picture of Kate serving “Disney Wicked Queen” face in that tinfoil tiara!!!!
Probably Kate’s whole dream of marrying William was 20% about William, 20% about an unlimited button budget, and 60% about people having to curtsy to her.
Poor lamb’s dreams must taste like ashes.
Someone reporting a bit more objectively might be more palatable to viewers once the news organizations sort their sh*t out, so maybe Hardcastle is setting himself up for a major gig now. Playing the long game.
I think the BM understands that we are entering a new H/M era now. This past weekend signalled that they are going to be living life much more out loud than the past 4 years. The media got free content when they lived in the UK and they have largely had free content over the past 4 years because they just a) made up stuff and b) H/M’s actual content through the book and docuseries connected them to the RF. Thats over now. The old stories and tactics aren’t going to work.
I’m curious as to what happens if you don’t curtsey. Do they just stand there staring at you until you do? Does someone come and knock you down or drag you outside? They probably just talk smack about you for the rest of your life
They throw you in the Tower of London! 😆
Absolute nothing happens.
You will be considered rude by people who notice.
It doesn’t even mean you will be excluded from future events, since so often the Royals have no idea who the people at those events are.
It’s a ‘courtesy’ (where the word ‘curtsy’ Comes from!) – a polite way of behaving. Not a law.
They send you to go work for Andrew. He’s always looking for a new lacky to arrange his teddy bears just right.
“It was noticeable that amid the sea of dips and bows as the King left his coronation, Harry didn’t join in. Perhaps his view was obscured by Aunt Anne’s plume hat.”
Ah I see. That was the sole purpose of plopping Anne in front of Harry. Heehee
Yes, every time I see that picture of keen in her tin foil tiara, I keep seeing her spinning around shouting” abracadabra, now I am Queen “and a hand comes up behind her, knocks the tin foil of her head saying” NOT for a long time yet BCH “as camzilla walks away smiling with a fag hanging out of her mouth
I am being reminded of the fact that cults and high control groups have a lot of protocols, so your too busy thinking about what you’re supposed to do that you don’t think about why you’re doing it.
Also, most sins in a cult can be forgiven accept leaving a cult.
Just saying…