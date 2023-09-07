A vegetable chopper, a pencil case and a pet grooming vacuum



From Rosie: My kids are into cooking and have been asking about getting a pizza oven. I’ve made pizza before using a pizza stone but was looking at something like this oven, which reviews mention can be used to make a lot of different meals. “I have been using this to warm up pizza, to make pizza, quesadillas, chicken and rice with crispy bottom, and make omelets, and they all have turned out wonderfully.” “Cooked pizza, biscuits, calzones and all turned out perfectly. Love heating sandwiches in this too.” Here are some of the other things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Blank hardcover books for kids to write stories



From Rosie: I bought this 3-pack of blank books for my kids a few months ago to help my older son with his reading and writing, and they both loved creating their own stories. I highly recommend these! They have a 4.7 star rating, almost 300 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers also mention how much their kids loved these books. “They are well made and have plenty of pages to include illustrations with the stories. Very fun to customize, we have ordered these many times.” “Perfect for kids to make their own story.” “My son loves to make comics and wanted to make a “real” one. These books were perfect and I love the hardcover.”

A versatile vegetable chopper that catches your chopped food in a container



From Rosie: Tik Tok trend alert! This vegetable chopper is easy to use and catches the veggie you choose to slice, dice, cut, or spiral in a container that’s conveniently attached to the blade. There are three different color options to choose from and depending on what color you pick, there are different options for two, four, or eight different blades. It has more than 72,000 reviewers and a 4.5 star rating on ReviewMeta. Reviewers rave about how much time it saves them and how versatile it is. “I’ve hesitated buying this but I got an alert on my phone about this being a TikTok sensation and it was on sale so I took a chance. It works great – I made chili which had a lot of chopping – 2 red onions, 6 bell peppers. This made chopping a dream – saved me a ton of time.” “So far we’ve used all the attachments. Zucchini spaghetti, French fries, veggies, and fruit…..you can even use the cubed cutting attachment separately to cut cheese. Honestly this has been one of my daily favorite cooking ‘tools.’”

A chalkboard to keep track of your dog’s birthday milestones



From Rosie: Okay, I know this one is a bit random but I came across it while searching for customized first day of school signs. The idea is the same, only it’s for dogs! This sign is 9 inches by 12 inches and you fill in the info yourself. This sign has almost 200 reviews and a 4.6 star rating on ReviewMeta. While the reviews vary on whether or not it’s reusable, people who have bought it talk about how adorable it is. “Ok first of all this board is literally the cutest thing EVER. It was perfect for my fur baby’s 1st birthday.” “This board is super cute, a nice size (slightly bigger than a letter size sheet of paper), and very sturdy. Each section includes enough space for me to write all of the important details about my dog.”

A pencil and office supply organization case that holds so much



From CB: This multi-compartment expandable pencil case from Easthill is priced at under $16, with some colors under $12. It has a mesh compartment that can hold accessories along with two sections for pens. It would be great for the office, back to school or on the go. This listing has almost 47,000 reviews, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it really keeps them organized. “This year for school I wanted to be the prepared person who has everything they need. I stuffed this pencil case with pencils, pens, sticky notes, scissors, correction tape, and even double sided tape. It’s holding a lot but still is organized. This is a really great buy and I recommend it.” “Bought this little spacious pouch randomly from one of the daily deals and it’s come in handy a couple times. while traveling, i’ve used it to carry makeup, makeup brushes, charger cables, etc. I don’t use it for anything else except for travel. Does what it needs to do.”

A pet grooming kit with a vacuum to save money and cleanup



From CB: My German Shepherd sheds a lot and although the Furminator brush is great, I wish I had something more effective and easier to clean. This pet grooming kit is also a vacuum with a huge canister to clean pet fur as you go. It has five attachments and five different clippers to adapt to different breeds of dogs. This listing has over 11,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People rave about how well it works and say that their dogs love to get groomed with it. “I have three dogs and I am constantly sweeping and I have went through a lot of vacuums. So I decided to order it and I was not disappointed! I started by letting my dogs sniff the equipment and brushing them before turning it on. I turned it on and started brushing them and they were knocking each other over to get brushed. The motor is extremely quiet!” “This product is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. Ever. I have a German Shepard who HATES to be brushed..but will lay down for as long as I need him to if I have the Neabot out. I also have a black lab that sheds like crazy. Having this has helped it not look like we live in a barn. I have even purchased two for other people because I was so impressed.” “Because it lifts the hair as you cut she has a much more uniform cut and it looks much more professional. But let me say again, there was not hair anywhere!”

A setting spray for long-lasting makeup



From CB: I have NYX matte setting spray and it really works for long-lasting full face makeup through heat, rain and sweat. This comes in matte, dewy and plump versions, with the two ounce bottles all under $10. It has over 100,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it holds up in sweaty conditions. “I work my friend’s farm as well as her petting zoo so I needed a setting spray that would help my makeup stay put, even during the hot summer months when the temp gets above 80. At 53, I have mature skin (no commentary) so I needed something that didn’t cake my makeup. No shine, my makeup doesn’t look caked on and it lasts all day, even my eyeliner & eyeshadow. This setting spray doesn’t irritate my skin like others do.”

A hairdryer that will give you professional results at home



From CB: If you need a new hairdryer and want to spend a little more for better results, I highly recommend the BaBylissPRO Professional Nano Titanium. I bought mine in 2018 and it’s still just as good as new! It’s $89, which is pricey for a hair dryer, but it makes my hair so smooth and dries it quicker than other, cheaper hairdryers. This hairdryer has almost 5,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most reviewers like it as much as I do. “I’ve got thinning hair that’s highlighted every 8 wks…hair getting dry & brittle. This beast is light weight, great controls for temp & amount of blow power and accessories for blow-out or diffuser when I scrunch hair. Incredibly quick drying so no over exposing hair to heat … worth every penny.” “I’m extremely happy with this dryer and i also was a hair stylist for many years. Ive had my fair share of many hair dryers.”