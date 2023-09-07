Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah are over, she already went to court over the baby

One of the funniest/sleaziest dramas of the year had to be the Al Pacino/Noor Alfallah saga. In late May, we learned that 82-year-old Al Pacino was expecting a child with his 29-year-old “girlfriend” Noor Alfallah. Pacino’s people called her a golddigger and suggested openly that she scammed her way into the pregnancy, while Noor’s people were like “she’s not a golddigger, she just loves old people!” It’s true that Noor is seemingly always in the company of a much older man. In any case, the pregnancy story set off a two-week gossip bonanza and finally, Pacino tried to put a bow on it by talking publicly about how he was looking forward to being a father again. Al and Noor made a big show of being “together” and she quietly welcomed a boy, Roman Pacino, in June. Now the “relationship” with Al Pacino is over and Noor has gone to court to establish custody of Roman.
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed for physical custody of their son, Roman, according to multiple reports. In legal docs obtained by The Blast, Alfallah, 29, requests that Pacino, 83, have “reasonable visitation” of their 3-month-old baby.
Alfallah, a producer who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Artagrees, also reportedly requested the Academy Award winner have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their baby, including medical treatment and education.
A specified amount for child support was not listed in the initial filing, according to The Blast, but per California law, the income of each parent is to be established first before ordering child support.
Alfallah is also reportedly asking the court for the House of Gucci star to pay for her legal fees and any costs associated with the case.
A Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (or Paternity) was signed by both parties, according to reports, six days before baby Roman was born. A VDOP is a “government form two parents can sign to create a legal parent-child relationship between a child and parent” and is “often signed at the hospital when a child is born, but it can be signed later,” according to California Courts. The document was signed by Pacino and a third-party witness.
On Wednesday, Pacino and Alfallah were spotted at dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with another couple, a source tells PEOPLE. The pair arrived together and enjoyed dinner next to each other, the source added.
If you ask me, this is the least scandalous part of the saga? It actually sounds like Al and Noor are on the same page about his involvement and financial responsibilities and that they’re doing everything through the court so it will be above-board and established. Like, we knew that Al and Noor weren’t made to last as a couple, but they can be in each other’s lives for the same of the baby and… whatever. She’ll get some child support and there you go.
This man is literally older than my great grandpa when he died (81)
She wanted a baby-shaped check with a famous father, and that’s what she got. And he is NOT a victim. He wants to keep screwing the nubile youths? Let’s not pretend he won’t have to pay for the privilege, one way or another. He has had all the power in every one of a string of relationships for decades. He could always choose to keep it in his pants, or date an equal, but has no intention of doing either, ever.
He could have also gotten a vasectomy at any point.
EXACTLY
Right on.
The internalized misogyny is so strong in some.
From this report, it sounds like everything is proceeding according to plan. Dude is 81, of course he isn’t going to fight for custody, or even want it a teeny tiny bit. But visitation is nice, especially if it comes with a little afternoon delight during nap time. Nothing I’d be interested in, but to each her own.
Wow, what … a surprise. 😳
The 53-year age difference between Al and Noor is downright creepy
Got pregnant by rich old man✔️. Rich old man will financially support ✔️. Rich old man will leave nice inheritance for child ✔️. On to next rich old man.
Yes because his sperm miraculously impregnated her.
Not a big supporter of women, huh Susan Collins?
You do, at least, live up to your name.
Kokiri. Live up to my name? What nonsense are you spouting now. What does my name have to do with anything? A young woman who is known to like and hang with older men who also could use birth control too but lets just blame the old man? I’m a great supporter of women it this particular women who has has a pattern. Again don’t know what your personal beef with me and my name is but back off. I have a right to my opinion.
From what I read at other sites, she comes from an uber-rich family, so money is not an issue on either side. He has always gone after women significantly younger than him and she has a tendency to date significantly older celebrity men — one of her past relationships was with Mick Jagger. So, all in all, they both got what they wanted.
I came here to say this too. Her family is super rich. She is a good friend of the Simi & Haze Khadra family who also have very rich families with an unknown source of wealth. Both are Palestinians who grew up in Saudi Arabia and Noor’s family are part of the Beverly Hills Mansion set. She has a weird thing for old men who are famous but I do not think she needs money
This is the part that creeps me out the most! She doesn’t need the money, so what was in it for her? Attention? Access? Make it make sense.
Only thing I can assume if she comes from wealth is that it isn’t guaranteed to come to her…so she’s “ finding her own path” lol.
@Lauren, she probably wanted to have kids, and she liked his genetic profile. (Kinda like the Melissa Etheridge strategy, although that ended tragically—David Crosby was a stellar pick for musical talent genes.)
The real shame is the article reduced Al Pacino to the “house of Gucci” star.
I cannot CANNOT roll my eyes hard enough.
(For all you nt people frothing at the mouth to explain why the article did so, don’t bother. I know why, I just think it’s a sad way to sum up his magnificent career)
Kokiri has their fighting undies on today!
She should hire Kevin Costner’s lawyers.
Oh Lord, wasn’t that her initial plan all along? Sit on an 80+-year-old till he ej🎆s, produce a bread-winning baby, and drag the forefather to court… Sighs.
I mean, the elephant in the bedroom was noticeable.
Intimate relations with Al Pacino: GROSS!!
Billy I agree never put anything 82 years old in your body unless it is a finely aged wine.
What?? No!! I am shocked and flabbergasted that their relationship did not last. There goes what little faith I had in love. /s
It seems like they worked out an arrangement that works for them, so good for them and the child.
BTW, I LOVE the name Roman Pacino.
Me, too. It’s a great name!