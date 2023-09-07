Stealth-mode Prince Harry will arrive in the UK today, or maybe he’s already there

I’m patiently waiting for the stalkers at the Daily Mail to publish their exclusive timeline of Prince Harry’s arrival to the UK and a giant map of the path he will take to get to the WellChild Awards. There’s only one sort-of good thing about the attention Harry’s brief visit has gotten: it feels like it would be pretty hard for the Windsors to organize some kind of stunt to harm him. Like, this isn’t a quiet visit, Harry has deliberately told everyone where he’ll be and why he’s coming to London. I hate that I even have to worry, but the last time the people knew where the Sussexes would be, it was a huge catastrophe involving a “paparazzi swarm” and what felt like a paramilitary exercise designed to harm them.
So, fingers crossed that Harry is able to move around and attend the event with little to no drama. It’s actually a good thing that the British papers have no idea when he’s arriving or if he’s already in town. It shows that Harry is perfectly capable of going stealth-mode whenever he wants. It also shows that the Sussex team isn’t leaking. Speaking of, you know how TMZ reported that the Sussexes toured a six-acre lot in Malibu this past weekend? It was only a matter of hours before the British media had photos of the property. Which pretty much tells you that the Sussexes won’t move there. In case we needed it emphasized, Page Six got a denial from the Sussexes’ spokesperson?
The “Princess of Montecito” isn’t going anywhere. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who currently reside in a $14 million Montecito, Calif., mansion — are not planning to move to Malibu despite reports that they recently toured an $8 million plot of land, a rep for the pair tells Page Six exclusively.
“There is no truth to them moving to Malibu or anywhere,” the spokesperson said Tuesday, adding that the Sussexes were not even in the California beach town over the weekend.
Instead, the duke and duchess spent their weekend attending high-profile events in Los Angeles, which is about 29 miles east of Malibu.
[From Page Six]
Okay. So they’re not moving to Malibu, nor were they looking at Malibu properties. It’s very weird that TMZ got that story. It’s even weirder that the Sussexes were apparently in LA the whole weekend and no one has any idea where they were staying! As I said, stealth mode. I’m so happy that they’re able to travel and do whatever the hell they want.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yes Harry is very good at stealth mode. I hope he will be safe. I’m sure the insane are looking everywhere to find him. Glad I waited to hear from their spokesperson about looking for properties was very suspicious of tmz and their sources.
Isnt tmz owned by murdoch? I dont believe any of it, never did. Why would H&M move to Malibu of all places? And leave their joined at the hip palm trees? Remember H’s response when he saw those trees. “That’s us my love’ or something like that. Pls.
What spokesperson would speak to Page Six? Like…
They’re not leaking to page six. Page six went to ask for a comment and they responded. This is custom for all celebrities and politicians.
TMZ most likely got that story just like they got a similar story last year. Remember that? Or where the hotel story came from.
In my head, Harry and Meghan were staying with Beyoncé and Jay Z and you can’t tell me anything different! 🤪
As for Harry in the UK. My bet is that he’s already there, has been there for a few days and is probably quietly meeting with Wellchild families one on one before the actual event.
Maybe he left from LA after the Beyoncé concert!
Which would explain why he wasnt at the birthday concert?
I pray that Harry will be safe in London and that he’s able to get in, out and around without any hassles.
It must be so satisfying for Meg and Haz to be able to deny stupid stories when they feel like it. I know that Kaiser thinks they should push back more often but I listened to an interview with Ari from WME and his take on false stories is to ignore them, don’t give them any air. Now that he’s repping them, I could see them taking this advice.
And I think this is very good advice. The more you respond the more they will create gossip to get a response from you. Allow them to create their own stories and have to deny them without your input. The best way to kill a beast is with silence
I’m glad that Harry is so careful, I think their security ramped it up after the stalker swarm in NYC. Doesn’t Tyler Perry have the house in L.A. that they stayed in when they first moved to the states? They probably stayed there all weekend.
They also have other friends in LA/connections so it could have been anyone, anywhere really.
It’s seems like the realtor who spoke to TMZ was trying to drum up business for his plot of land by using Harry and Meghan’s name. And yeah, if there was any truth the story, it’s no longer going to happen because the location has been made public. As for Harry being in the UK, I think he’s already there. Remember when he showed up to court earlier this year and nobody knew he was in the country. Not only does Harry know how to travel in stealth-mode for all the reasons Kaiser outlined but it’s clear that Harry doesn’t inform the Palace of his travel plans. If he did they would be leaked to the press.