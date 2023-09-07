Stunt queen Donald Trump would love to ‘debate’ the Duchess of Sussex

Donald Trump has one-sided obsessions with many prominent women, from Hillary Clinton to Megan Rapinoe to the Duchess of Sussex. Sidenote: I’ve always thought it’s notable that he’s never really attacked Michelle Obama, but I strongly suspect that even he knows that a huge part of the population will turn on him if he ever breathed a word about MObama. In any case, his obsession with Meghan has been a years-long catastrophe, the worst of which was when Meghan was being held hostage for several years in the UK during the Trump “presidency.” During that time, Trump would often gleefully take part in the smear campaign against her, calling Meghan “nasty” and saying that Harry would regret marrying her. One of the king’s sons has buyer’s remorse about his wife and it’s not Harry, I’m just saying. Anyway, Trump is still something of a royalist and he’s still talking about Meghan. Apparently, he wants to “debate” Meghan. The man skipped out on the Republican debate last month, but now he wants to debate a private citizen who is minding her business.
In an interview that aired Wednesday, conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt asked Trump if he would debate Meghan and Prince Harry, who “don’t like you much,” for the ratings. Naturally, the ex-president’s first instinct was to scoff at the idea that the pair doesn’t like him—even though they clearly don’t—and then suggest that the late Queen of England was a huge fan of his, which he’s done before.
“I don’t know that they don’t like me,” Trump told Hewitt. “I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate, what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen. I became very friendly with the queen. She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch Biden, you say, this is a different planet. But they treated her with great disrespect, and I didn’t like it. And I didn’t like the idea that they were getting US security when they came over here. No, I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me.”
Reminded of the actual question, i.e. would he debate the couple, Trump responded, “Oh, if you want to set it up, let’s set it up. Let’s go do something. I’ll, I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.”
This reminds me so much of the Republican obsession/desire/hatred of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – she’s an attractive, well-spoken, desirable young woman and instead of just saying “wow, she’s pretty and smart,” Republican men scream and cry about how AOC should “debate” them. Basically, what I’m saying is that Trump sounds like he’s fascinated by and obsessed with Meghan and he’s desperately clout-chasing. “Debate me,” he wept, flop-sweating in between federal and state indictments.
(I’m actually shocked that Hugh Hewitt referred to Meghan by her title at first.)
Donald Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he would “love to debate” Meghan Markle:
“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen … I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/vc7KpzTaeJ
— The Recount (@therecount) September 6, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The haters are more obsessed with Meghan than her stans
I am just simply appalled that of all women in the US, public politician women, the only person Hewitt would think of to debate Trump was Meghan Duchess of Sussex? Why? Out of 300+ million people in the US, why would even this Republican man think it was a wise suggestion for Trump to debate Meghan? Even if the Sussexes don’t like Trump, there are tons of prominent politician women that don’t like Trump, why not suggest he debates anyone of them? My goodness, these fools have freakinghardons for just anything Sussex related. I think they all have Harry for marrying their obsession. And of course stupid Trump fell for the stupidness and vomited all his stupidness out with “I would debate her”!! Like c’mon are they’all for real?
Right. I don’t get why people are still pretending this guy has a shot at winning. Even if 60% of republicans are voting for him no matter what, he can’t win without 100% of them plus independents. He is not a serious man or candidate and is just giving interviews for his ego before he tweets his way into a gag order/pretrial confinement.
Nothing surprises me with this orange felonious idiot. He wants to debate Meg. This is the flotsam that the maga insane want as president again. He just spouts nonsense into the wind. Get out there and vote blue.
This beast comment was purely designed to stoke his base anger towards Meghan nothing more. Incredibly dangerous rhetoric from a delusional old man. Pretty sure it was whispered in his ear to make this comment. Attention for him and rage from the fringe element towards Meghan.
I shouldn’t be surprised that this orange monster skipped the R debate, but wants to stand behind Meghan, demean her on public, and probably attack her with his handshake. NO!
Wut? Dumb Ass.
They totally have the hots for her. 😆
The last time I saw Michael Fanone (former Capitol police officer) on CNN, he said he wished T would have a stroke. It was a remark that seemed to shock the host, but honestly, I think most of us have thought worse. I wish something would make him disappear!
I’ve definitely thought worse. I have a friend who used to be a Republican, and who usually reserves any strong language for her horrible ex, who has said we would all be better off if one of his SS guys just quietly choked him to death.
I agree and I don’t feel the least bit badly about saying it. Or thinking it. All the time.
Meghan is the Queen of the World in some people’s heads so they forget that in the real world she is private citizen just living her life. So when royals and former presidents attack her THEY look crazy not Meghan.
Reminder: The BRF actually bickered amongst themselves to decide whom Trump would be inflicted upon during his visit. “Very friendly”, indeed. And after what he said about Diana, before she was even in the ground, I can’t help wishing that William had used his violent temper against someone who deserved it. He has no genuine respect for any of them, he’s just a pathetic clout chaser.
And needless to say, he can keep Meghan’s name out of his lying, racist, misogynistic, anus-like mouth.
She would WIPE THE FLOOR with him LOL
Do people realize how insignificant this is. It’s not even worth commenting on. Trump just lost his bid in the E Carrol rape and defamation case YESTERDAY! That’s all the papers are talking about. Ignore this crap!
Well, the Queen didn’t have a problem with Harry and Meghan, so Trump can take several seats on that one.
Have they ever said anything publicly about Trump? I mean I’m going to assume Meghan can’t stand him, lol, but have they ever said anything about him specifically?
I KNOW one of the things that RANKLES KATE’S SOUL ..is the FACT that in a SHORT TIME…Meghan IMPRESSED QEII so much that SHE was afforded OPPORTUNITIES with the Queen that Kate will NEVA HAVE! i.e. that day trip with Meghan in the Queen’s private train…
💯💯💯 that day trip was just one of many things that triggered Kate, but I think it was a big one. That’s why she and William had to do that stupid train tour in 2021, she needed to be able to say that she had been on the royal train as well (or was that 2020? The one in December where the Queen publicly snubbed Kate on her return?)
Meghan did call him misogynist, when she was supporting Hilary Clinton 🤣.
Dump needs to focus on his legal issues rather than a woman who doesn’t want anything to do with him. Meghan’s haters are obsessed stans. Right wingers always seek attention from people who ignore their existence.
He can’t go a single day without a racist or misogynist comment. He should focus on his 91 indictments.
Anyone else notice legal expert Melissa Murray commenting on his cases with a “team Harry & Meghan” sign behind her?
Trump is the epitome of a clout chaser. He might even be the original, he’s the best, you’ve never seen a better clout chaser, people are saying. He is so irrelevant he has to hitch his wagon to anyone or anything that is getting attention. Always.
Whatever, Trump should be more concerned about his several court cases.
Trump wants to debate Meghan because she doesn’t like him? If he were to debate everyone who doesn’t like him, he would have no time to attend all his upcoming legal proceedings and trials.
What? Why? Why was this question asked? It doesn’t even seem like she was on his radar. I’m not going to listen to that, but what was the context of this interview? ‘All the random people that may have negative thoughts about you that you would debate’?