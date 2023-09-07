People: Prince William & Kate ‘are ready & willing to do the job’

One of People Magazine’s cover stories this week is “Life Without the Queen,” a one-year death-anniversary update about what the remaining Windsors are up to. Maybe People Magazine will release a stand-alone story about Camilla at some point, but hasn’t it been so notable that Camilla has been largely absent from all of these death-anniversary articles and “Charles’s first year as king” thinkpieces? I’m sure that’s by design – I’ve come around to the idea that Camilla has pulled most of the strings to create the current situation. She’s accrued an enormous amount of power, yet she remains massively unpopular. Oh well! Speaking of unpopular, People Mag’s cover story has a lot about how Prince William and Kate are, as always, preparing to be keen. I still haven’t gotten used to the fact that everyone speaks and writes about a pair of 40-somethings like they’re teenagers who are too dumb to understand the basics of work or diplomacy. Williams wants everyone to know that QEII gave him a gold star for his “work” and now sources describe Peg and Buttons as “ready and willing to do the job.”

In the days after his mother’s death last Sept. 8, King Charles made William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales (the titles formerly held by Charles and his first wife, Princess Diana), recognizing their seniority in the family and signaling their critical roles ahead.

“Charles is leading the way for them already, and [William and Kate] are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes. They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that,” a friend of the princess tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.

Prince William and Princess Kate “are maintaining a good balance between carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible,” royal author Sally Bedell Smith exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Getting that right is key and “something they think about every day,” adds a source close to the family. In doing so, they honor the Queen.

“The prince was incredibly close to his grandmother,” the source adds. “She was such a big part of his life and a real supporter of his work, and I’m sure he and the princess miss her presence.”

Some suggest there is a sense of King Charles steadying the ship for William and Kate one day. King Charles and Queen Camilla will “provide the best possible platform for William and Kate to go forward,” says one close insider. But palace sources deny that Charles sees himself as a “caretaker King.”

“He will be keen to make his mark in whatever time he has and champion those brilliant causes he is interested in — like the environment, sustainability, art,” a palace insider says. “You don’t go into a position like that with an idea of how long or short it would be.”

For years before QEII’s death, I often noted that William and Kate’s “future king and future king” PR fluff was the wrong message, because they were completely skipping over their Prince/Princess of Wales roles. They’ve left the impression for years that they’re committed to doing jacksh-t until William gets the throne. For all of Charles’s faults, he was a significant, active and important Prince of Wales – he carried out diplomatic missions, he remade the Duchy of Cornwall, he created important charities and foundations. Charles’s biggest legacy will arguably be his decades as PoW. So… it’s actually quite strange to watch as William and Kate stagger around, rudderless and promising to be keen, even now that they’re the second-most powerful people in the royal court. It speaks to how the royal court has always treated William and Kate though – as if they’re too incompetent and lazy to do anything. The bar has always been set in hell for them.

“They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that.” Who are “they” and why was Kate added on? William and Rose are ready and willing to do the job and Kate is very much a part of that!

  1. Marichendd says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:22 am

    I know it comes up a lot but gee, your choice of photos cracks me up every time :-)))

    Reply
  2. Pinniped and Poodle says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:23 am

    “ready and willing to do the job” is not the way a person with a job would describe themselves, it is something an unemployed person would put on a resume

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:25 am

    So they too want to raise their children with some semblance of privacy, huh? The audacity!

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:25 am

    For how many years have we heard they were ready to do the job. They don’t do the job they have know. What makes you think the will be ready for the job(I use the term loosely) of king and queen. The only thing they are ready for are the better perk is that come with it. They will be just as lazy as they are now and probably even lazier. This is also dependent on if the monarchy lasts that long.

    Reply
    • Lily says:
      September 7, 2023 at 8:42 am

      20 Years that is how long Kate did nothing she had 20 years to work and represent the firm but she is still at the bottom of the working royals list. Meghan and Harry started officialy dating got engaged and Meghan already worked for the firm it was not needed but she wanted to proove she can do the work, what did she get hatred, racism, got attacked daily getting death treats and the royal family did nothing only protected Will and Kate who worked less and less blaming it on the kids

      Reply
    • Ocean Girl says:
      September 7, 2023 at 9:08 am

      They keep saying it, probably hoping that, at some point, it will be true!

      Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:28 am

    People magazine is becoming the worst kind of royalist trash. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Lol, that People cover is shady! The queen, Meghan and Harry are the only ones looking at the camera and they’re the biggest in the pictures. And in the middle. Those cover pictures don’t back the article about W&K’s future keenery at all.

    Reply
  7. JanetDR says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Ready and willing is usually accompanied by “able”. Which I’m inclined to say they are, it’s the “willing” that’s the problem!

    Reply
  8. Chloe says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:40 am

    I have said this before and i will say this again: there isn’t anything, in terms of their work, that they’ll be doing when they are king and queen, that they haven’t already been doing as PoW and duke/duchess of Cambridge. Royal rats keep talking of them preparing to do the job but this is literally it. Doing engagements. That’s the job. So every time articles like this pop up again all I hear is them saying that William and kate do f*ck all.

    Obviously, as king William will have a more constitutional role. But he’s a figure head. All he can do is simply agree and sign the decisions his future government(s) make

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:42 am

    This is just more of the “preparing to be keen” nonsense that we get every year around this time. And it IS consistent with their past messaging. W&K are preparing to be king and queen. They don’t care about the in between years. They don’t care about a legacy as Prince/ss of Wales. they just want their crowns and they’re not especially subtle about it.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      September 7, 2023 at 9:01 am

      How much do you want to bet that when he does become king we’ll get articles saying that he’s “preparing” to go full steam ahead the year after?

      If the dictionary had pictures william and kate would be next to the word disappointment.

      Reply
      • Jane says:
        September 7, 2023 at 9:12 am

        ‘If’ he becomes king. We’ve still got a long way to go before we get there. Charles looks pretty healthy and his dad lived to 99. I have an elderly English relative who is convinced William will never be king and the monarchy will end in about 20 years. I personally think he will be king but there is a possibility he will be the last.

      • notasugarhere says:
        September 7, 2023 at 9:34 am

        IMO Charles will be the last king, and he’ll die as the ex-king of England. All the others will dump the monarchy before then, including Wales, Scotland, N.I, maybe even the Orkneys.

  10. PrincessOfWaffles says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Can someone please ask them what the job is and report the answer with video proof

    Reply
  11. Maxine Branch says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:56 am

    William and Kate are willing and ready to be handled. These two dim witted folks without an ounce of charisma or intellectual acumen are ready to be told by their handlers what to do. Neither has the depth or breath to be creative or care enough about anything other than power and themselves.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:58 am

    When the press and Palace say that Harry was supposed to be William’s support they really meant Harry’s role was to pick up slack for his brother. They know that William and Kate are lazy, incompetent and uncharismatic and they looked to Harry to be the bright light and workhorse for the family when the Queen died.

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    September 7, 2023 at 8:58 am

    They are not ready to “do the job” and it shows. How many of their patronages have shuttered and they did nothing help prevent their closures? They are LAZY and even if H&M stayed they still wouldn’t be doing shit. It’s just so glaring now. But “Hey. At least their not black.”

    Reply
  14. AnneL says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:00 am

    LOL at “staggering around promising to be keen.”

    The term “keen” means the same thing in the US but it’s not in common usage really. I guess we would say “eager” or “excited” or just “100% up for it.” Maybe it’s because I associate it with Kate now, but the term “keen” just sounds kind of watered-down and twee to me. Like they can’t think of a stronger word – at least not one that is true – so they say “KEEN!”

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      September 7, 2023 at 9:12 am

      At our Labor Day party the other day, my husband asked his friend if he wanted any shrimp, to which his friend replied, “nah, I’m not too keen on seafood”. And the word “keen” honestly made me twitch. I associate it so closely with Kate that I have a physical reaction to it. 🤣🤣

      Reply
  15. Jay says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Hmm. As noted, “ready and willing to do the job” is not the same as “they are doing the job”. That’s the same old “preparing to be keen” story we always get in September. But the add-on that Kate is “very much a part of that” has my eyebrows raised. Why would it be necessary to clarify that?

    It’s always been about the two of them someday, maybe, preparing for their future roles; I don’t ever recall Kate being thrown in like an unwanted free sample! What I can’t decide is whether this is from a Kate-friendly source trying to emphasize how important she is to the monarchy, or a Windsor source that is unconsciously treating Kate as a separate entity.

    Reply
    • Ciotog says:
      September 7, 2023 at 9:08 am

      Doesn’t this sound like Carole? I’m sure she’s a source for People, based on past stories they’ve done.

      Reply
      • TigerMcQueen says:
        September 7, 2023 at 9:26 am

        This is definitely from CarolE.

        The whole “caretaker” king stuff about Chuck is from her. Yes, the text mentions his environmental work etc. as part of that, but that term “caretaker” is very much rooted in the idea the current king is just a placeholder guarding the fort for the next king (and thus the next queen lol). Like he’s not important. The next gen is the one that counts.

        Also, “You don’t go into a position like that with an idea of how long or short it would be” totally plays into that narrative, because you DO go into that position thinking about the time you have left…and they’re planting that seed that Chuck doesn’t have much time.

        This is very, very much from the Middleton camp, and though they’re being careful not to outright say Will and Khate should be on the throne now, they’re saying “it’ll be soon though, so they’re the ones that really matter!” That kind of narrative would never come from BP. Camilla would never allow it.

  16. Blarg says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:05 am

    Can you imagine if Wills had been forced to take the throne at 25 years old like his grandmother did?? I bet no one spent 30+ years pushing her keenness and readiness.

    Reply
  17. Harper says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:12 am

    The reality is Burger King and Side Fry could go out there today and energetically pump hands and be with the people two or three times a week all across the UK and the monarchy would benefit greatly from that. These two loons picked the opposite approach–promoting issues and causes when they are mental lightweights and those attempts fall flat. That leads them to retreat back into their holes until they announce their next cause du jour which they are convinced will finally establish their worth only to fail again.

    CRex should order them to just go out and shake hands and kiss babies and pet dogs and be seen and stop trying to be Harry and Meghan. If they did that for a year the peasants would be totally fooled and they would think the royals were good value for the money.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 7, 2023 at 9:21 am

      Seriously, just do those bread and butter gigs every week. Go out, cross cross the country and meet the people. That’s all they are good for and the royalists would eat that shit up. Stop trying to compete with Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
  18. aquarius64 says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:13 am

    W and K are not ready for prime time and it shows. William should have been prepared for the throne when he was younger, just like throne heirs in other royal houses. I doubt George is being prepared now. Relying on Harry also confirms William is not fit for the job.

    Reply
  19. Eurydice says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:20 am

    What job is that? There is no specific job, except what Charles wants them to do, no matter if they’re ready or willing. For the rest, Charles created his job as PoW, he pursued his interests and got things done. W&K have been announcing their interests for years and could have shown results at any time, they didn’t have to wait to be made PoW – but I guess they were unready and unable back then.

    Reply
  20. Kc says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Yes – 20 years in. How about just shut it and get “the work” done. I think will and Kate will be the end of the monarchy.

    Reply
  21. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    September 7, 2023 at 9:39 am

    Years ago I recall reading a blogger who was defending WandK’s lack of work, saying that once they’re the PandP of Wales, they’ll certainly start doing more, I wonder what she thinks about their “work ethic” now?

    Reply

