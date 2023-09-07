People: Prince William & Kate ‘are ready & willing to do the job’

One of People Magazine’s cover stories this week is “Life Without the Queen,” a one-year death-anniversary update about what the remaining Windsors are up to. Maybe People Magazine will release a stand-alone story about Camilla at some point, but hasn’t it been so notable that Camilla has been largely absent from all of these death-anniversary articles and “Charles’s first year as king” thinkpieces? I’m sure that’s by design – I’ve come around to the idea that Camilla has pulled most of the strings to create the current situation. She’s accrued an enormous amount of power, yet she remains massively unpopular. Oh well! Speaking of unpopular, People Mag’s cover story has a lot about how Prince William and Kate are, as always, preparing to be keen. I still haven’t gotten used to the fact that everyone speaks and writes about a pair of 40-somethings like they’re teenagers who are too dumb to understand the basics of work or diplomacy. Williams wants everyone to know that QEII gave him a gold star for his “work” and now sources describe Peg and Buttons as “ready and willing to do the job.”
In the days after his mother’s death last Sept. 8, King Charles made William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales (the titles formerly held by Charles and his first wife, Princess Diana), recognizing their seniority in the family and signaling their critical roles ahead.
“Charles is leading the way for them already, and [William and Kate] are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes. They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that,” a friend of the princess tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
Prince William and Princess Kate “are maintaining a good balance between carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible,” royal author Sally Bedell Smith exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Getting that right is key and “something they think about every day,” adds a source close to the family. In doing so, they honor the Queen.
“The prince was incredibly close to his grandmother,” the source adds. “She was such a big part of his life and a real supporter of his work, and I’m sure he and the princess miss her presence.”
Some suggest there is a sense of King Charles steadying the ship for William and Kate one day. King Charles and Queen Camilla will “provide the best possible platform for William and Kate to go forward,” says one close insider. But palace sources deny that Charles sees himself as a “caretaker King.”
“He will be keen to make his mark in whatever time he has and champion those brilliant causes he is interested in — like the environment, sustainability, art,” a palace insider says. “You don’t go into a position like that with an idea of how long or short it would be.”
For years before QEII’s death, I often noted that William and Kate’s “future king and future king” PR fluff was the wrong message, because they were completely skipping over their Prince/Princess of Wales roles. They’ve left the impression for years that they’re committed to doing jacksh-t until William gets the throne. For all of Charles’s faults, he was a significant, active and important Prince of Wales – he carried out diplomatic missions, he remade the Duchy of Cornwall, he created important charities and foundations. Charles’s biggest legacy will arguably be his decades as PoW. So… it’s actually quite strange to watch as William and Kate stagger around, rudderless and promising to be keen, even now that they’re the second-most powerful people in the royal court. It speaks to how the royal court has always treated William and Kate though – as if they’re too incompetent and lazy to do anything. The bar has always been set in hell for them.
“They are ready and willing to do the job — and Kate is very much a part of that.” Who are “they” and why was Kate added on? William and Rose are ready and willing to do the job and Kate is very much a part of that!
I know it comes up a lot but gee, your choice of photos cracks me up every time :-)))
“ready and willing to do the job” is not the way a person with a job would describe themselves, it is something an unemployed person would put on a resume
So they too want to raise their children with some semblance of privacy, huh? The audacity!
For how many years have we heard they were ready to do the job. They don’t do the job they have know. What makes you think the will be ready for the job(I use the term loosely) of king and queen. The only thing they are ready for are the better perk is that come with it. They will be just as lazy as they are now and probably even lazier. This is also dependent on if the monarchy lasts that long.
20 Years that is how long Kate did nothing she had 20 years to work and represent the firm but she is still at the bottom of the working royals list. Meghan and Harry started officialy dating got engaged and Meghan already worked for the firm it was not needed but she wanted to proove she can do the work, what did she get hatred, racism, got attacked daily getting death treats and the royal family did nothing only protected Will and Kate who worked less and less blaming it on the kids
They keep saying it, probably hoping that, at some point, it will be true!
People magazine is becoming the worst kind of royalist trash. That’s all I’ve got.
They are becoming hello magazine and it’s nauseating
Lol, that People cover is shady! The queen, Meghan and Harry are the only ones looking at the camera and they’re the biggest in the pictures. And in the middle. Those cover pictures don’t back the article about W&K’s future keenery at all.
Good catch!
Covers with pegs and keen don’t sell. They have to put M&H to get people to pick up magazines.
Meghan and Harried are the only couple mirroring the queen. Cam is looking adoringly at Charles (yuck) and WandK are looking in opposite directions ( very symbolic of their relationship).
Ready and willing is usually accompanied by “able”. Which I’m inclined to say they are, it’s the “willing” that’s the problem!
I have said this before and i will say this again: there isn’t anything, in terms of their work, that they’ll be doing when they are king and queen, that they haven’t already been doing as PoW and duke/duchess of Cambridge. Royal rats keep talking of them preparing to do the job but this is literally it. Doing engagements. That’s the job. So every time articles like this pop up again all I hear is them saying that William and kate do f*ck all.
Obviously, as king William will have a more constitutional role. But he’s a figure head. All he can do is simply agree and sign the decisions his future government(s) make
This is just more of the “preparing to be keen” nonsense that we get every year around this time. And it IS consistent with their past messaging. W&K are preparing to be king and queen. They don’t care about the in between years. They don’t care about a legacy as Prince/ss of Wales. they just want their crowns and they’re not especially subtle about it.
How much do you want to bet that when he does become king we’ll get articles saying that he’s “preparing” to go full steam ahead the year after?
If the dictionary had pictures william and kate would be next to the word disappointment.
‘If’ he becomes king. We’ve still got a long way to go before we get there. Charles looks pretty healthy and his dad lived to 99. I have an elderly English relative who is convinced William will never be king and the monarchy will end in about 20 years. I personally think he will be king but there is a possibility he will be the last.
IMO Charles will be the last king, and he’ll die as the ex-king of England. All the others will dump the monarchy before then, including Wales, Scotland, N.I, maybe even the Orkneys.
Can someone please ask them what the job is and report the answer with video proof
William and Kate are willing and ready to be handled. These two dim witted folks without an ounce of charisma or intellectual acumen are ready to be told by their handlers what to do. Neither has the depth or breath to be creative or care enough about anything other than power and themselves.
When the press and Palace say that Harry was supposed to be William’s support they really meant Harry’s role was to pick up slack for his brother. They know that William and Kate are lazy, incompetent and uncharismatic and they looked to Harry to be the bright light and workhorse for the family when the Queen died.
They are not ready to “do the job” and it shows. How many of their patronages have shuttered and they did nothing help prevent their closures? They are LAZY and even if H&M stayed they still wouldn’t be doing shit. It’s just so glaring now. But “Hey. At least their not black.”
LOL at “staggering around promising to be keen.”
The term “keen” means the same thing in the US but it’s not in common usage really. I guess we would say “eager” or “excited” or just “100% up for it.” Maybe it’s because I associate it with Kate now, but the term “keen” just sounds kind of watered-down and twee to me. Like they can’t think of a stronger word – at least not one that is true – so they say “KEEN!”
At our Labor Day party the other day, my husband asked his friend if he wanted any shrimp, to which his friend replied, “nah, I’m not too keen on seafood”. And the word “keen” honestly made me twitch. I associate it so closely with Kate that I have a physical reaction to it. 🤣🤣
Hmm. As noted, “ready and willing to do the job” is not the same as “they are doing the job”. That’s the same old “preparing to be keen” story we always get in September. But the add-on that Kate is “very much a part of that” has my eyebrows raised. Why would it be necessary to clarify that?
It’s always been about the two of them someday, maybe, preparing for their future roles; I don’t ever recall Kate being thrown in like an unwanted free sample! What I can’t decide is whether this is from a Kate-friendly source trying to emphasize how important she is to the monarchy, or a Windsor source that is unconsciously treating Kate as a separate entity.
Doesn’t this sound like Carole? I’m sure she’s a source for People, based on past stories they’ve done.
This is definitely from CarolE.
The whole “caretaker” king stuff about Chuck is from her. Yes, the text mentions his environmental work etc. as part of that, but that term “caretaker” is very much rooted in the idea the current king is just a placeholder guarding the fort for the next king (and thus the next queen lol). Like he’s not important. The next gen is the one that counts.
Also, “You don’t go into a position like that with an idea of how long or short it would be” totally plays into that narrative, because you DO go into that position thinking about the time you have left…and they’re planting that seed that Chuck doesn’t have much time.
This is very, very much from the Middleton camp, and though they’re being careful not to outright say Will and Khate should be on the throne now, they’re saying “it’ll be soon though, so they’re the ones that really matter!” That kind of narrative would never come from BP. Camilla would never allow it.
Can you imagine if Wills had been forced to take the throne at 25 years old like his grandmother did?? I bet no one spent 30+ years pushing her keenness and readiness.
The reality is Burger King and Side Fry could go out there today and energetically pump hands and be with the people two or three times a week all across the UK and the monarchy would benefit greatly from that. These two loons picked the opposite approach–promoting issues and causes when they are mental lightweights and those attempts fall flat. That leads them to retreat back into their holes until they announce their next cause du jour which they are convinced will finally establish their worth only to fail again.
CRex should order them to just go out and shake hands and kiss babies and pet dogs and be seen and stop trying to be Harry and Meghan. If they did that for a year the peasants would be totally fooled and they would think the royals were good value for the money.
Seriously, just do those bread and butter gigs every week. Go out, cross cross the country and meet the people. That’s all they are good for and the royalists would eat that shit up. Stop trying to compete with Harry and Meghan.
W and K are not ready for prime time and it shows. William should have been prepared for the throne when he was younger, just like throne heirs in other royal houses. I doubt George is being prepared now. Relying on Harry also confirms William is not fit for the job.
What job is that? There is no specific job, except what Charles wants them to do, no matter if they’re ready or willing. For the rest, Charles created his job as PoW, he pursued his interests and got things done. W&K have been announcing their interests for years and could have shown results at any time, they didn’t have to wait to be made PoW – but I guess they were unready and unable back then.
Yes – 20 years in. How about just shut it and get “the work” done. I think will and Kate will be the end of the monarchy.
Years ago I recall reading a blogger who was defending WandK’s lack of work, saying that once they’re the PandP of Wales, they’ll certainly start doing more, I wonder what she thinks about their “work ethic” now?