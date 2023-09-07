The Windsors are stuck in a rut & deeply unpopular with younger people

Personally, I think Omid Scobie’s Endgame is going to land like an atomic bomb in the royalist media this fall, and there will be shock waves for weeks, if not months after the book comes out. Scobie has recognized something which few in the royal-media circle have figured out: that there’s a lot of money to be made documenting, in stark terms, the death rattle of the British monarchy. Well, someone else has started to figure that out too. Ed Owens has written a book called After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, and it comes out on September 14th. The Sunday Times gave Owens space to preview the book and the piece is surprisingly blunt about how the Windsors are stuck in a rut post-QEII. Some highlights:
A monarchy adrift: Prince Harry is expected in Britain this week for the ceremonies that will mark the year since Elizabeth’s death. Yet his alienation from the family remains a running sore on the House of Windsor. His latest broadside against the monarchy comes in the form of (another) Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, in which he alleges that he didn’t have a “support structure” around him and that no one helped him deal with the trauma of returning from his tour in Afghanistan.
The “popularity” of the royals: Individual members of the royal family remain popular — a post-coronation poll from Ipsos Mori showed that 63 per cent of Britons approved of the work the King was doing. The Prince and Princess of Wales are more popular still, while the late queen topped the charts. But the institution itself is much less popular. The monarchy’s poll ratings are at their lowest point since surveys began. A poll by the National Centre for Social Research at the time of the coronation found that 45 per cent of respondents suggested that the monarchy should either be abolished, was “not at all important” or “not very important”. This disillusionment is most acutely felt among Britain’s younger generations.
The problem with the Commonwealth: The Commonwealth, although much beloved by the late queen, is a rudderless organisation that lacks a clear sense of purpose. The organisation was at its most influential in its opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa which collapsed in 1994. But since then, with countries such as Barbados and Jamaica pulling away from the crown, its achievements have been of little consequence. Without Elizabeth II, it lacks the central figurehead who did so much to keep it going for so long.
An honest assessment: What seems to be missing at Buckingham Palace is an honest assessment of the scale and nature of the challenge facing the monarchy. There doesn’t appear to be any real understanding of why support for the institution is evaporating among the young, nor the amount of modernisation required…In the past, people tended to become more conservative as they aged and, the theory went, more royalist. This doesn’t appear to be happening today: those aged between 27 and 42 have instead expressed growing dissatisfaction with the monarchy. By recognizing that the values and beliefs of Britain’s under-45s are changing, with many becoming and staying more socially progressive than in the past, we can begin to see that the monarchy’s problems are partly structural. The younger generation’s rejection of the institution is partly informed by their rejection of the wider status quo.
The problem with Andrew: Andrew has become the ultimate “hanger-on”, rejecting his older brother’s request that he vacate Royal Lodge at Windsor. The King surely knows that this case of stroppy self-indulgence can only cause further harm, and that any attempt to rehabilitate Andrew would be tone deaf.
Dynamic Sussexes: Harry and Meghan may be unpopular among older Britons, but they still have a large following among the younger generation that the Windsors need to woo. Dynamic, handsome and symbolically representative of multiracial Britain, the couple should have been central to the monarchy’s future plans. Instead, they are a thorn in its side. For now, the King has little option but to leave Harry in the cold, while keeping the door open lest he and Meghan decide they have had enough of their lives in Montecito and that reconciliation with the rest of the royal family is something they really want.
The Peg Problem: Even William, who rarely puts a public foot wrong, found himself on the wrong side of public opinion recently when he opted not to travel to Sydney to watch the England Lionesses play in the World Cup final.
An antidemocratic monarchy: Charles could start by fully embracing his role as the symbol of our democracy. Since the 1930s, the British monarch has been celebrated by royalists as the defender of our democratic values and freedoms. And yet for all her successes, Elizabeth II struggled to reconcile herself to the implications of this role during her long reign. She allowed a culture of royal secrecy to build up within our political system that concealed — and continues to obscure — the influence wielded by the sovereign and heir to the throne over government decision-making. Opaque constitutional procedures such as “Queen’s Consent” (now King’s Consent) should be demystified and historians given access to the papers of Elizabeth II, so that we might finally understand the role she played behind the scenes.
Once again, I’m reminded of that old Karl Rove delusion “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.” The royals are in their bunkers, spinning out their own alternative reality where King Charles is wise and important and his heir rarely puts a foot wrong. They believe that if they send enough people out to repeat those talking points for years, that will become the reality. And… that’s just not how it works anymore. Charles, by the palace’s own talking points, doesn’t even understand how badly he shot himself in the d–k when Harry and Meghan left. Buckingham Palace is still briefing (to this day) that Charles believes he was very wise to exile his attractive, hard-working and charismatic son and daughter-in-law. There’s another part of this which goes largely unsaid: the deeply unpleasant sadistic streak running through every part of the British monarchy and media. Punishment for punishment’s sake, the genuine desire to inflict pain and suffering on family members. It’s strange to watch as royal sadism becomes so normalized.
“Dynamic, handsome and symbolically representative of multiracial Britain, the couple should have been central to the monarchy’s future plans. Instead, they are a thorn in its side.” Does the esteemed royal historian want to figure out where, how and why that came to be? No? “For now, the King has little option but to leave Harry in the cold, while keeping the door open lest he and Meghan decide they have had enough of their lives in Montecito and that reconciliation with the rest of the royal family is something they really want.” Good luck with that, lmao.
Owens’ preview in The Times is a lot less negative than I had expected. KC has trimmed the working family members to the point where his sister, Anne, actually ventured a cautious negative opinion about that. He’s earning more money from taxpayers. They don’t have as much protection against uncomplimentary news about the royals due to the absence of H&M and QE2’s death. The RF is flailing. The Guardian’s report card from a couple days ago: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/sep/03/how-many-marks-king-charles-deserve-after-first-year-on-throne
Thanks for the link ML. That guardian article was a great read!
I see the land of make believe is still writing fairy tales. Peg always puts a foot wrong not just once. It’s more than just the younger crowd that likes Harry and Meg who had they kept on, and not been a racist family , would have been the work horses you are looking for. As for Chuckles leaving the door open ( for more abuse) keep dreaming.
On the other hand, it’s very difficult to put a foot wrong when you are inactive and unseen for weeks at a time. Then, when you finally appear, it is brief and superficial before disappearing again for another long stretch. People are starting to understand that the British monarchy, besides being anti-democratic (no, it can never represent or symbolize democracy as the article asserts), is basically pointless.
Those were my thoughts as well. William rarely puts a foot wrong in public because he rarely puts a foot IN public, you know?
Exactly!
@susanCollins, Susan if you think that’s the land of make believe, you should see the guff written in the mirror today. I didn’t know if I should laugh, cry or go to London and blow them up. Yeah Charlie and camzilla are travelling to France /Germany to showcase how sport can help young people, yes I wrote to them again, yes I called them bloody hypocrites and told them Harry has been there, done that and is still doing it. I asked them when, Charlie and camzilla had ever attended a boxing match, a table tennis match or any kind of sport for young people, and to try and be original and stop clinging to Harry’s coat tails!
@ Mary Pester. Going to France/Germany to tell how sports is good for young people. They can’t say word one about Invictus and the veterans but sports are good for young people. My god between the two of them they don’t have two brain cells. Let’s see how France treats them. Last time they threatened them with the thing that chops your head off. So maybe you won’t have to blow them up 😂.
William does not rarely put a foot wrong. He puts a foot wrong on a regular basis.
Peg has 2 left feet. He rarely does ANYTHING right. I can’t think of anything off the top of my head. This guy sounds delusional.
lol
My theory is that older British people can relate to William and so don’t see his awkwardness and gaffes as a problem because that’s how they behave.
Charles still believes that Harry will crawl back to him. That alone should tell people how out of touch and deluded he is.
Hmm. I used to be of the opinion that if the monarchy wanted to retain their relevance they should have been nicer to Harry and especially Meghan. But looking back I am actually not so sure if they could have saved it. He is right: dissatisfaction with the monarchy goes hand in hand with dissatisfaction with the wider establishment (and the economy) and there’s little Harry and Meghan could have done to change it, even if they tried.
It looks more like Harry & Meghan simply left a sinking ship right on time. And I could not be happier about it. I just hope the British monarchy actually does work itself into the ground.
I totally agree, Chloe. It’s going to end sooner or later. I hope I’m around to see it. At least, we’re seeing the beginning of the end.
@brassyrebel, sooner lovey, that poll result is not only wrong it’s out of date. Taking it as close as they did to the Queen’s death, they were bound to be clouded by sentimentality. The actual figure of young people as of last night, was 85 %said the monarchy should go, 30 to 45 year olds 58 %said the same, and more worryingly for them the over 65 age group was UP to 36 %. The “Down with the crown” movement has gotten really strong, at a Liverpool match there were massive banners saying “down with the crown we don’t need a monarchy” and at a celtc game it was “fk the monarchy”. We also have the independence movement that hold yellow banners growing very fast. Yes it’s going to be, Charles the last
H&M probably would have bought them more time – given something shiny and nice to look at and have good and interesting projects to distract from larger systemic issues, but you’re right. That alone wouldn’t hold it off forever.
The real problem that nobody seems to want to admit is Meghan was a problem because a large chunk of their remaining support are old, racist empire people. So they cut off any new support in order to save the old support. There must have been a more graceful way of doing it.
Anyways, ultimately I’m thankful it went how it did because H&M are way better off now.
💯 the only slight disagreement is- the Sussex squad shouldn’t stoop to the racist, petty and demeaning level of wishing for someones downfall. They will get whats coming to them, since they so willingly and continues to this day to want it so badly for CA.
Burn it down, Chuck. If you don’t, your heir will sully your name & ruin your reputation globally. He will throw you under the bus & make a mockery of everything you’ve accomplished.
You see how already they’re re-doing old stories. William was now all of a sudden close to Philip and would seek his counsel and made him the man 😅 he is today.
All of a sudden the queen took time to guide Catherine. All of a sudden the queen would assist William for his future role and was happy 😁 that he was working.
Where’s the Cambridge Way? Where’s the rule book is going to be torn up? Where’s the ongoing confidence of Kate? Where’s the she’ll put her own spin on the princess of Wales? Where’s she’s the future of the monarchy? Where’s the Wales will modernize the monarchy? Where’s the foreign trips to the commonwealth? Where’s the latest charm offensive to America? Where’s the global State man that William was supposed to be?
I’m doing More work going down memory lane with all the stories they’ve put out just 🤔 THIS Year😂
Where’s the Cambridge Way? In the toilet, along with their marriage, lol.
King Chuckles and The Other Brother will be their own downfall. They are too full of conceit and self-importance to even consider they should change. And delusion that the love and tolerance of the queen (or Diana, in Peg’s case) will automatically transfer to them. Plus they’re surrounded by yes-men, brown-nosers, and straight up criminals who won’t bother trying to change the institution since they’re probably squirreling away their own bags of cash. So there isn’t even anyone there who’d be willing or able to have a difficult conversation with the Leftover Royals about a modern strategy.
Things are gonna get messy for them and I cannot wait.
So, this is a bit of a tangent and I’m not trying to threadjack, but:
I’ve been listening through the back episodes of a podcast, and yesterday, randomly, one of them mentioned that the British monarch is immune from prosecution. (It was in reference to Queen Elizabeth because the episode was a few years old.)
It just got me thinking about the rumors around William and how, if there really are criminal skeletons in his closet that the British media is sitting on, if they collude to protect him until he ascends, the whole awful stench coming off that island just got that much more putrid. 🤮
From afar and from a historical perspective, I do believe this monarchy will keep rattling on for a long time. However, I do believe their importance/rule will be relegated to the UK alone. The current heads are old, stale, suffer from a lack of integrity, full of cruelty and hubris. Their future is dim because they have dimwits in waiting who have zero intellectual acumen, are cruel and full of hubris. Somehow these folks live in an imaginary world where they still view themselves s as being an important world player and empire, which is not the case. Breaking away from the EU was a huge mistake. And the awakening that is happening on the continent of African does not bode well for future association.
“culture of royal secrecy” well well well. At least someone is talking about it. It IS a culture of royal secrecy. Why are the wills of these public figures allowed to be kept secret for decades? why are Andrew’s trade records secret for 40 years? Why are their letters and correspondence so closely guarded and hidden? Why is it so unclear exactly how much money the monarch has? Why does it seem that EVERY member of this family is immune from prosecution?
These are questions that are going to keep coming up over and over again and the monarchy is going to need to have an answer for them. It may not seem like a big deal now to the Firm, but as these questions (and more) keep getting asked more and more, the silence is going to be deafening if there is no response.
The thing about Harry and Meghan isn’t just that they’re dynamic and handsome and multiracial – it’s also that they’re modern in how they define “life of service.” Elizabeth defined it as her lifetime of being a monarch and performing the duties required. It was a service to the country coming out of an inaccessible palace and at arms-length from the people.
But today’s world (at least the world we’re talking about here) defines service as more hands-on, tangible, directly helping individuals and willing to hear their stories. It’s a completely different way of thinking than “I serve the country because I serve God.”
This is a good point, and I think its part of the issue with W&K. Their bigger issue is that they are lazy and entitled, of course. But we keep hearing how they want to focus on “big projects” and not the “usual bread and butter engagements.” I don’t think they are focusing on being modern or actually helping people, I think they are focused on trying to beat H&M, but the issue remains that the old school royalists WANT the bread and butter engagements. They want the royals at the county fairs and hospital openings and school openings and the like. The younger generations (younger being maybe 40 and below, maybe 45) have a different expectation of “service” that fits more with what we see from H&M.
Also, just in general, I think the royals emphasizing that they are all about “service” is just starting to fall flat because no one takes Kate seriously in her designer clothes making 100 appearances a year as she flits from mansion to cottage to vacation as being all about a “life of service.”
Yes, the bread and butter engagements and all the fancy outfits are part of the old version of service, meaning continuity of the monarchy and to show the people that the royals exist. That might have made sense when the UK was a Great Power, but now the world is filled with countries that manage quite well without a monarchy. So, the question now is, why do we need it?
Having said this, Will and Kate are extraordinarily lazy, even for old school royals.
What I find disturbing about the recent discourse is how it has become acceptable to talk about needing to ‘take care of the Harry and Meghan problem’.
This has been said or implied by several commentators and it comes across as chilling, threatening and unsettling.
They are openly urging a solution to the problem.
I will be praying for the Sussexes’ safety.
Harry, Meghan and their kids aren’t human to these people! I pray for a day when that changes along with you because I don’t think the public sees/realizes what’s happening.
It’s exactly how they talked about Diana until she died then all of a sudden they changed tune.
Obviously wishing the Sussex family king beautiful happy lives!
“The King has no choice but to leave Prince Harry out in the cold,”? Actually, he has a choice; he could reach out to his youngest son and figure out where the monarchy went wrong. Unfortunately, Charles will never admit that he’s wrong, and he’ll never forget that Harry said uncomplimentary things about Camilla. It’s fine for Charles to treat Meghan like crap, but god forbid that Harry isn’t Camilla’s biggest cheerleader. I’m also a little tired of the establishment and the British Media treating every little comment Harry makes as a slap against the monarchy. Let’s face it: Charles and William were probably envious that Harry got to serve on the front lines during his time in the Army. Given that no one, apart from Prince Andrew and Prince Philip, had any experience of war, why would they have reached out to support him? Prince Philip served in WW2; if he was anything like my father, talking about the war was never going to happen.
For a supposed historian he’s surprisingly inaccurate – starting at the very beginning with the fact that it’s known Harry is going to England for WellChild, as he has done for years, and it was made clear some weeks ago the RF wasn’t planning significant ceremonies to mark TQ death. Also, he’s parroting the rota line that Harry’s remarks about his experience returning from war were a slam against the monarchy, instead of a comment on the lack of a structure to assist returning veterans in coping with their experiences post conflict. I’d expect a more nuanced interpretation from a historian. But then, I see Owens also bills himself as a royal commentator, and that’s very obvious in other parts as well. A significant part of the monarchy’s problem is Will not working, he often puts a foot wrong on the limited occasions he is out in public – but yes, not attending the WWC was a major fail. The Andrew problem is far more serious than “self indulgence” of his hanging on to Royal Lodge (for which he has a lease), and the fact Owens thinks there’s a chance H&M will, as he snidely remarks, decide they’ve “had enough of their lives in Montecito” and want to come back to the fold is yet another typical media fantasy.
Unless there’s more in the full article, he completely fails to mention the impact of the economic climate in the UK is also likely a factor in how the monarchy is viewed, with the huge public funding they receive, and I agree with Kaiser about the deeply rooted mean streak not only in the monarchy and the media but in the government as well. I will give him points for bringing up the fact that it’s problematic that so much of what goes on with the monarchy is opaque and cloaked in secrecy, especially in relation to the government, but he stops a short of pointing out the other part of that issue, the many special perks the monarchy has negotiated for itself over the years.
Like you, @windyriver, I agree with Kaiser about the Windsor mean streak. Royal sadism is a good way to put it. It’s truly been astonishing to watch how they treat each other. It’s part of the family and part of the BM. And as you say the government.
This is a very poignant assessment of the royal dilemma. It’s unfortunate because Charles and his sons truly do represent a very modern royal family, but the old guards of the royal rota failed to capitalize on it and instead embraced the dying ideology of white supremacy.
Walk with me…
King Charles’ chosen queen is a “harlot” and a very famous “side piece.” Once deemed unworthy of the crown or RF, and yet she was the one that he chose so long ago and the one who still sits by his side today. Many hate it (and with good reason) but theirs is the story of a true soul mate bond.
Prince William married a commoner with little to no royal ancestry and absolutely no royal graces until she entered the RF. They were a modern day cinderella story (for all intents and purposes) and many people liked them as a result.
Prince Harry married a charming and charismatic bi-racial woman who brought her own success and hollywood prestige to the RF. Theirs was the first of such a union in the RF and their love was like a bright beacon that called to the many people around the world who embrace and celebrate the changing times.
The Windsor men, in their chosen life partners, represent the modern ideals of loving who you want, loudly and proudly (archaic societal rules be damned). The RF really effed up by not leaning in and embracing all members of their new family for the betterment of a modernized Britain. A real shame.
Except Will never loved Khate loudly and proudly. Sure, he could have pretended to do so, and leaned into the “I fell in love with a middle class commoner” thing, acting as though he had to fight to marry her. But he didn’t have to fight, and it’s pretty clear he married her because she was the last one standing. He can barely tolerate being in her presence now. So any pretense of modern ideals won’t work for him, not now.
“For now, the King has little option”
The BM always paints KFC as hobbled and ineffective, poor lamb, he “can’t” do anything.
Let us all observe a moment of silence and pity for the King of England.
There are a lot of archaic and/or corrupt institutions the world over, and they ALL need a big ole reckoning. And the IS is not immune.
Good luck on waiting for Harry and Meghan to have enough of their lives in Montecito! 🤣🤣🤣
They are ALWAYS so wrong footed. Let’s start with JUST the UK. If you are going to be the PoW shouldn’t you speak Welsh? How about Irish?
If you’re going to take a Royal portrait (looking straight at Kate) – shouldn’t you use a commonwealth photographer and commonwealth made clothing?
Stop “telling” that you are keen, blah blah blah and start showing. Promote your commonwealth