Sophie Turner ‘felt trapped’ after having two kids & Joe wanted a third

Sophie Turner was 19/20 years old when she first started seeing Joe Jonas in 2016. By 2018, they were engaged and in 2019, they were married. She was 23 years old. Then she was 24 when she welcomed their first daughter, Willa, and 26 when she welcomed their second daughter last year (whose name we still don’t know). And now Sophie is 27 years old and that’s when her husband filed for divorce because she went back to work and hung out with friends. While the Daily Mail has taken up Sophie’s case – part of their ongoing transatlantic feud – the Mail is also a misogynistic rag, so I’m not sure they’re doing Sophie any favors here. Some highlights from the Mail’s exclusive:
Problems for all of 2023: A friend of Sophie’s, who did not want to be named, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer, spending the ensuing months partying with school friends in the UK or holidaying with them in Europe. The actress looked in high spirits as she partied the night away at arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham – where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan. It’s believed to have been the wrap party for the series, which has seen Sophie working in Britain since May, and she let her hair down in style as she enjoyed the £6.50 cocktails and showcased her strength by punching a boxing game.
A British visit: In an effort to save the marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, where Sophie was brought up. But after failing to work through their differences, he returned to the US with their children who have been living with him since the split.
Sophie felt trapped: The friend revealed: ‘Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends. She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children… Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.’
Joe wanted another child: ‘Joe would like another kid, he’s a real family man. But while Sophie’s been in the UK, she’s also realised just how much she misses this country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them.’
Being compared to Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: ‘Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life. Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she’s only 27 and hasn’t even really lived because she’s spent all her good, young years working. It wasn’t an issue at first but the age gap between Sophie and Joe has become a real problem. They want very different things.’
Here’s what I believe from these quotes: I believe that Sophie felt trapped because Joe trapped her, I believe she’s been homesick for England for a while and I believe that once she took a job in England for months, that was basically the beginning of the end. She got away from Joe and took a good look at her life in comparison to her peers, she likely realized that she wants to keep working and she wants to have some different experiences beyond the tradwife life. The thing is, people were concerned about this from the very beginning of her relationship with Joe – I remember saying “wow, she’s too young for all of this.” Did her family not say that to her? Did her friends? I mean, what’s done is done, but yeah… this was all heavily foreshadowed for years, she just didn’t see it. Oh, and Joe wanted a third kid? Get off of her! Let her work!
Well none of the brothers had a boy, right? Kevin’s kids are older, Priyanka might be one and done after their experience, only chance for a boy is Sophie?
Ew! I seriously hope you are not right, but I fear you could be, Carobell.
Gross. By weird coincidence I’m reading a fascinating book on the Tudors. Not sure why anyone would want to reinstate those values in the 21st century but it’s a gripping read.
What is the book? I’d be interested in reading that.
“Tudor: Passion, Manipulation, and Murder” by Leanda de Lisle. There’s a zillion books on this topic, but I’m really enjoying the author’s approach with this one. Maybe because it’s written by a woman and focuses a lot on the experiences of women.
My maternal grandfather was like that. Two girls wasn’t enough – and he was overjoyed when the son arrived 8 years after my mother’s birth.
My paternal grandmother had two boys and then a girl. She has a story of being with her newborn girl, and a rabbi sees her (in Brooklyn) and asks if this is her first child. She says she already has two sons and his response is “now I can say Mazel Tov.”
Well, there is still Frankie Jonas … the forgotten bonus Jonas. If he ever decides on kids, he may have all boys. Who knows?
But if Joe was pressuring for another kid, it probably was in hopes of having a boy since they’d already had two girls.
Yeah I was at a wedding just before COVID where the father of the bride commented how he was looking forward to having grandchildren because he “only had two daughters”. Total idiot.
If there’s anything we’ve learned from every child star that’s ever lived in any industry ever, is that we must let them have a childhood and be young adults. Let them have fun, make mistakes, feel carefree and have LESS responsibility rather than more, since they’ve been carrying so much responsibility during their youths. The divorce isn’t going to change the fact that Sophie is now a parent, but maybe what she needed was a partner who understood her need to have a break from nonstop responsibilities. Good luck to her and her kids.
True but I can see how, when you’re that age, you might think, “But I’m always ahead of my peers. I started working as a child, I’ve done so many adult things…” and rushing into marriage might seem like a natural progression. Or you can end up craving the stability that marriage would provide if your family of origin is a mess. Case in point: Millie Bobby Brown.
Then you live and learn that you’re just like everyone else after all. You really did deserve a childhood and adolescence and since you didn’t have one, you really need to take time to live and grow.
It’s not easy for child stars to have that kind of insight. They’ve been high-pressured and rushed since day one in a life that leaves no time to reflect on who they are and what they want. Add mega-fame (and usually awful parents) to that, and you have one toxic mix. For every Emma Watson who gets a chance to think through what the rest of their life should be like, there are at least five kids who are so whirled-around by career/celebrity pressures it’s hard to think straight. And getting married is one way they (and often kids just out of college) grab for stability when the future seems terrifying. I really hope Turner shakes this patriarchal creep and gets a fulfilling life for herself and her kids.
I get *really* salty when I hear about men who pressure their wives for more kids. It’s like: she doesn’t owe you more children at the expense of her health, career, and body! Why can’t you just appreciate the ones you already have? Besides, there are never any guarantees that she will be able to have more kids. Sometimes we don’t get everything we want in life and we have to learn how to live with that–it’s called emotional maturity.
Same, MF. Well said!
👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏
I have several friends who had two kids and their husbands were whining for a third. Luckily they said “no” and stopped at two. But it irritated me to no end because these women were already the exhausted primary carers for the existing two children and the men were worn out too with their 20% of parenting but “aww wouldn’t a third be great?”
Men have been very right to express their desire for a kid but if the woman says “nope I’m done” then shut up and accept it. And support her in that choice.
My dad wanted three kids, in part because he wanted a son. My mom said she was done at two and he’d need to find a new wife for a third. He accepted it and if you asked him today he’d tell you that it’s good they stopped at two. Point being, men did you know this is legal? You can go to therapy and learn to accept things.
The ugly thought I keep having is that Joe didn’t really want a third kid so much as he wanted to keep Sophie pregnant to isolate her and keep her from working, or keep her from having any friends that won’t reinforce his preferred worldview. It’s one giant red flag made out of smaller red flags.
Yes 100% agree with this! my husband and i have two children and were torn for a very long time about wanting a third. he was also very clear that ultimately i had the final say as it was my body going through the pregnancy and then breastfeeding.
we decided in the end to stick with two but i never realised how lucky i was to be given the space and not pressured into a third child!
@anotheranna
I had the same thought as you. Locking her down at a young age with the first two children was a definite choice on his part. She said she was hesitant before the first one so he knew what he was asking of her with a third.
Mr. Father of the Year over here taking care of his own two kids and whining about it was probably ambivalent at best about having a third kid.
This whole spin is just more misogynist garbage from him. It’s supposed to be adorable when men want a lot of kids. It means they love children how wonderful! What a guy! It’s just catnip for his dwindling conservative fan base.
I’m cranky this morning 😑
I kind of wanted to have a third kid, or a least consider it. We started pretty young, and by the time I was 35 our kids were asking for a sibling and my husband was making enough for me to be at home with them. Also, a lot of our friends and neighbors had three kids or more.
But my husband said no. He felt like he already didn’t see enough of our children because of his job, and he didn’t like the future financial implications either. He wanted to be sure we could pay both kids through college and grad school if they wanted to go (which they did).
It’s not like we fought about it. He said “no” and I didn’t really push back. If he didn’t want to parent a third child, it was not in anyone’s interest for us to have one. And now I am glad we stopped at two.
It was kind of shocking what a couple of women I knew (including my OBGYN!) told me to do so he would “let” me have a third. They said to meet him at the door with a cocktail every night, make his favorite meal, wear a cute outfit, keep the kids out of his hair. That if I did that for a month he would relent.
WTF kind of 1950s s**t was that?! I wasn’t going to trap my husband into having another baby. Because that baby would become a child, then a teen, than a young adult. And I would want a willing co-parent.
I switched OBGYNs after that.
@AnneL: WTF?!?! That’s wild.
Did they sincerely think that if you did that 1950s BS and he agreed to a 3rd, he (maybe not your spouse specifically but whatever dudes they are imagining in their mind when they dole out this terrible advice) would never expect that behavior again? If you basically promise to take care of his needs and keep the kids out of his realm of responsibility that he wouldn’t expect you to continue doing that?
It feels more like they wanted to trap you in a lifetime of servility, rather than plot to trap him into a 3rd child.
And of course, the very thought of trapping or coercing anyone into either of those scenarios is horrifying. Glad you switched docs!
@AnneL wtf? That’s insane.
Our issue with deciding to have a third was that we both kind of wanted one, kind of didn’t. Like I think if one of us had said “yes I want a third,” we would have gone for it. I think if one had said “no, I def do not want a third,” we would have been fine. As it is, we are STILL in this gray area of “mayyyyybe?” Well I should say I was always more “I want a third but not right now.” but now our kids are 9 and 11 and my husband doesnt want that age gap (he has half siblings with that age gap and there’s no relationship there) so, here we are. Our life is now set up around the two kids so I’m fine with it, but I do think I will always feel a twinge about the third. It is what it is, but I don’t think I would have that twinge if he had said “absolutely not” to a third, I think I woulld have just been like yeah okay that’s fine.
@AnneL I am not surprised tbh.
We have 2. I had issues with my first labour and told my OB that after the second was born I wanted my tubes tied. I was 27 when he was born and 6 weeks later my tubes were done. There are only 2 reasons my ligation actually happened, none of them are the fact that I did not want more children. The first was that I told the OB that if I did get pregnant again, he would be paying the child support. He thought that was funny until I told him to go ahead and see if I was joking. The other as that the second labour almost actually killed me and my hubby went ballistic on the doc when he said that a ligation was still not a great idea when my hubby asked about it while I was still under anesthetic. My hubby is still adamant that he would never have another because he would be terrified of losing me. I have to remind him that there was a hysterectomy in 2018 occasionally, HA!
I’m so glad that my other half is that supportive of me. Heck, even having the second was ultimately up to me, and our first is not biologically his. He was fine with just the one.
Didn’t the Jonas’s have some sort of religious nutbar upbringing? I remember something about rings and a huge deal when one of them smoke some pot. *gasp and clutch the pearls*
I agree but also…..Sophie may want a third kid *in the future.* she’s had two kids in three years, she may not be opposed to a third but maybe wants to wait 5 years or something. so this emphasis that he wants a third and she doesn’t so no choice but to divorce is falling flat for me.
I don’t know, I’m reading these stories and I know Joe Jonas must really think he’s doing something but….he’s not. He sounds controlling, sounds like he refused to understand what Sophie may want or need, sounds like he begrudged her a night out with friends, or time away working, etc. I know some said in the other post that maybe something is about to come out about him cheating and I wonder if that’s it? Wonder if he got another woman pregnant and now its going to be spun as “he has to have that third child” or something? IDK.
Um, to me this article sounds quite negative towards Sophie as well. To my knowledge, those pictures WERE from the wrap party—the tabloids had to correct that. And the DF is writing “it is believed to have been”… that is disingenuous! This article also makes it sound as if “trapped” Sophie is really happy without her kids, which is JJ’s argument. And that she’s gone wild since leaving the States.
She may truly feel trapped as the “friend” is saying, but Sophie is an actress who needs to curate her public image, has been misrepresented by JJ for the past week, and has emphasized her need for privacy since dating Joe. As far as I know, her only comment has been the mutual one about the divorce. This article is trashy and does her no favors. I think it’s from JJ, not a real friend.
I agree. The Fail articles aren’t exactly helping Sophie’s cause, and the comments are very pro-JJ.
I don’t think it is a friend of Sophie who’s saying all these things – because it totally play into the “bad mother” narrative that he has rolled out from the start. This may very well be yet another prong of his smear campaign.
Yeah, my take is this. The Fail’s natural tendency is to go the misogyny route and throw Sophie under the bus. Especially since Joe’s camp is leaking lots of snarky stuff. However, they were surprised by the backlash that approach got and realised that Sophie is more popular than Joe, so they switched.
Except, they didn’t do a very good job because they like being misogynists. This reads like an article trashing her that was lightly tweaked to appeal to her fans more. Massive fail.
I do not believe those quotes come from any of her friends. I think that – even if they’re true or partially true – they’ve been inferred.
I continue to despise the mischaracterisation of her being on a work trip and occasionally socialising in her off-time as her off partying wildly while good dad Joe puts in the hard yards parenting. They make her sound like she abandoned her kids to get her rocks off! She went to one work event and saw some old friends a few times. Yeesh.
If he was off working while she had the kids for three months there would be zero snide commentary about it. I’m sure that was the case prior to this job most of the time.
Yeah, Sophie’s friends are not referring to Joe as “a real family man”
It’s total BS
For me, the part which confirmed the article as a JJ plant was “…never really had the teenage years of sleeping around”. I very much hope that Sophie’s actual friends wouldn’t slut shame her by suggesting that she just wants to neglect her daughters in favor of whoring it up. (It’s also a wild mischaracterization of the teen years. Oh for sure, lots of people CLAIM to have gotten laid on the regular when they were teenagers, but it’s almost always a lie, or at best an exaggeration.)
This is VERY VERY OBVIOUSLY from JJ. No “friend” of Sophie’s is going to tell the press that she just wants to sleep around while he’s a family man and that she’s been partying all summer while he took care of the kids and tried to save the marriage. It’s a really gross tactic from JJ.
Yep these two are not on the same page. Just because he married her doesn’t mean she has to stop working and just produce children. Did they talk about this before marriage? I’m sure she does miss her home and maybe now realizes she should have waited. I hope they can work through this divorce amicably for the sake of the children and any love they still have for each other. Joe needs to stop with tmz. Move forward don’t fling crap.
She should be free to live her life anyway she wants, but there are two young children who really need their mother at this point! No matter how much money and nannies you’ve got, that void cannot be filled!! Of course I don’t know if she is a good mother or not but being away from your kids for long is a big no for me!!
Oh? Grooming and trapping a young woman into kids and marriage is a big no for me.
Thanks for saying this. Many people comment about sophie being way from her kids for long and people in the comment section bully other fonts for saying that. No one can replace their mother and she gone for three whole months when her kids are barely 1 and 2 years old.
Nope. Sophie is working. I am sure there was a decision about where it would be best for the kids to be during her filming. Joe is currently touring with his brothers. My guess is that the girls are not only with their nanny right now, but also a lot of Joe’s family. Grandparents, Aunts/Uncles/Cousin. If the kids were with Sophie, they might not have that large, trusted network of care. Or, maybe they would, but for various other reasons they determined it would be best for their family that the girls stay with Joe.
Being a working parent is tough, and hard choices have to be made. Especially if traveling is a required part of the job. There is no shame in them deciding what was best for the kids. If they had gone with Sophie, then Joe would have been away from them the whole time. The only problem here is Joe trying to spin this family decision into Sophie being a bad mom and him being the hero, Dad.
Disagreeing is not bullying. There’s no reason for hyperbole like this.
RoseMarjorie, First off, Sophie was working and Joe brought the kids over and they spent time in Warwickshire (see DF article) this summer, so she hasn’t gone 3 months without her children. I’m willing to bet that they’ve seen each other more often, because the Jonases fly around a lot. Next, Joe wants a more settled family life, but is touring with his band right now. If he truly wanted his family to be “more settled,” why is he touring?
Does objectively disagreeing with someone’s opinion constitute “bullying” to you? Because the throwing-around of emotive phrases diminishes their effectiveness to the point of meaninglessness.
This article sounds like more JJ PR. His attempts to badmouth Sophie have backfired, ergo his PR mavens have gone for a softer touch. The so-called friend is trashing Sophie’s outlook, reputation and philosophy of life. Not able to sleep around? Other people have children and she doesn’t? The children have ‘trapped her’? It’s not just the Fail being misogynistic: I smell a beady-eyed Jonas in the mix. One heavily steeped in ‘Good Christian Woman’ tropes.
Children who have two parents need them both. And I don’t understand why it’s considered so remarkable that he looked after them with the help of nannies and extended family while Sophie worked. This isn’t 1956. JJ gave the girls half his DNA. They’re half his responsibility. He doesn’t deserve a medal for doing what women have been doing for hundreds of thousands of years (the word ‘mother’ is 15,000 years old, one of the oldest there is), nor has he been emasculated by being a hands-on father.
I personally think he’s a narcissist. A calculated, cold little egotistical creature who has FAFOd in multiple ways. Expect him to unveil new prey – sorry, a 20-year-old – within the next six months, one who just happens to be Mormon or Evangelical and who’s adored by his mother.
-*waves hello to everyone* Haven’t seen you in an age – CB’s got a bit too royal-heavy for me – but I hope everyone is well and happy.
If he was on tour for three months I bet the perspespective will be different…
I don’t think Joe would ever allow her to take their children to UK without him. As far as I know, she couldn’t legally travel with the kids without his approval. And, he is divorcing her when she is out of the country and saying that he is considering to ask more than 50% of the physical custody. To me, it is clear that he didn’t let her take the kids with her and now he is painting her as an absentee parent. I don’t think when men work abroad, they take their kids as well even if their wife is also working. How is this any different?
“…he is divorcing her when she is out of the country and saying that he is considering to ask more than 50% of the physical custody.”
– this combined with the immediate roll-out of the “bad mother” narrative is why I think this is all about limiting Sophie’s access to her children. I think this is about more than just stopping her from moving to the UK with the children – it is about limiting her influence on the children as they grow up, i.e. it is also about ideology.
There’s such a big difference between what children actually need to thrive and what we’ve been conditioned to believe that children need. “Children need their mothers in the house” is the narrative that’s been used to keep women subjugated and to keep men from having to be parents with equal work and responsibility. Of course you should be as present a parent as possible, but you also have to look after yourself in order to parent well.
Sophie working overseas for a few months is not her leaving her children with voids in their lives.
Agreed. Wanted to add that he CHOSE to marry a young actress and both of them are working professionals. Certainly he should have contemplated that having her work on location was likely to happen.
Also, who is to say they they hadn’t had discussions about what would happen – ie, perhaps the plan was to bring the children with her and he kiboshed it. Perhaps the plan from the beginning was that the kids stay with him in the US and they take turns going back and forth?
There are way too many assumptions being made about her “abandoning” the children.
For all we know there could have been a plan in place that the kids go with her, he opposed at the last minute, and she had to choose between breaching her contract and staying in the US.
I’m a family lawyer and I can assure you that one person can paint a very vivid and convincing picture about the other spouse and the reasons behind separation, until you hear the other side. Whether or not they are my client or the opposing party.
He could have brought them over to be with her more, or let them stay with her in England while she was working. He was touring and the kids were with nannies and family members a lot while she was gone. Sophie would have had plenty of access to nannies too.
If mothers are so important, then let him bring the kids closer to their mother, not try to get more custody. Which is quite obviously what he is doing.
If mothers are so important, then let him bring the kids closer to their mother, not try to get more custody.
💯
She gets to work and have a life. Her working right now doesn’t mean that she’s not a good Mom and doesn’t love her kids. Not all women want to be up under their kids all day. It’ also more than okay for DAD to be the primary caregiver while Mom works. Frankly, I think the main problem is that an older guy married a younger woman who had their own career and life and then decided that he was going to put her in a box and turn her into a stay at home Mom. They don’t go for the brown little birds they really want, they go for a swan, then try to make them brown little birds.
Katia, that “everything for the children/no one can ever ever ever replace a mother” guilt-trip crap is how women get trapped in tradwife roles they don’t want–and abusive marriages, which this one definitely is.🤮 What, is Turner supposed to wait till her kids are grown to pick up her career again? Isn’t it important she make money for her kids–being a star ain’t cheap, and being a star with kids is even more expensive. And, seriously, three months in the lives of babies–if they have good dads or nannies picking up the slack, how will the kids even know the difference? Amazing how women can side with a controlling man when “baybees” are concerned…
According to psychology, the presence of a mother in a child’s first five years is irreplacable, so I insist that it is not that simple to say that their dad or a nanny can take care of them just as easily!! I completely understand and support a woman’s desire to work and have fun, don’t get me wrong, but she should always consider that spending a fair amount of time with her children means the world for their well being.
Yeah, I agree with Kaiser. Going back to the UK burst the bubble she was in.
Kaiser said it best- there’s a divorce because she went back to work and hung out with friends.
I think a lot of guys feel most confident in finally expressing their deepest values on gender roles after the baby has come.
This is not about whether she loves her children. Of course she does. But she should be able to be a mom and meet her own needs at the same time. We’re still back at The Feminine Mystique (yes I realize that’s first wave and limited and whatever).
Roe has been overturned. Do we have any choice but to re-visit the First Wave?
It bugs me when some women in the younger generations (I’m Gen X) diminish early feminism. Those battles needed to be fought and now they need to be fought again.
The daily fail is not on her side, they did an article about his pap stroll with the two children. Somebody in the comments highlighted that it was weird because he never did that on his own until now lol.
He took his kids on a pap stroll?!
Yep.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12489215/Joe-Jonas-seen-time-daughters-divorce-filing-Sophie-Turner.html
Thanks for posting that vile article (that again insinuates Sophie did something horrible in front of a Ring camera so he had to instantly divorce her), Lau. What a effing ahole—those kids were never papped like that with their mother. That is really gross!
I had a friend who married and divorced a woman who was clearly a narcissistic cheater from the get go. After the painful divorce, he asked his family why they hadn’t warned him. It turns out, a few days before the wedding (that happened like 4 months after they moved in after a month of dating) his entire family sat him down and begged him not to marry this lady. And he had completely blocked it out, and clearly hadn’t listened.
I’m not saying that happened with Sophie, but relationships aren’t as easy as just telling someone this is a bad idea.
He wanted more than a third kid, I would guess. I’m betting that he would move the goal posts infinitely on what he wanted. I don’t like how the fail is trying to say Sophie feels totally trapped by her kids specifically. I would say it’s pretty clear who she feels trapped by.
I think there’s an assumption that no one told her she was too young, because she married him in the end, but we don’t know if that’s the truth. She was 22-23 when she got married so beyond the age when someone could bar her from marrying. Maybe her parents and friends did advise her not to marry so young and she chose to marry JJ anyway as she is legally entitled to do. Or I could see them assuming that because she had already lived so much life before she married that this marriage would be fine because of her maturity.
I feel like another element not being discussed is the whole pandemic. There were a lot of marriages and relationships that went well during this time, but coming out on the other side highlighted problems that just weren’t as visible when everyone was locked down and/or keeping to home more. (Think Taylor Swift/Joe Alwyn). Between the honeymoon phase, early baby days, and the pandemic- Sophie was probably content at home more. But now that those days are over, it is completely normal that she is trying to balance motherhood/working/and her own individual needs/wants. Like most people, she is ready to make up for lost time. More so because of how she grew up too quickly.
Considering how fast he ended the marriage once she tried to assert herself independently, I’d say he’s reinforcing Sophie’s decision to prioritize her career. All of these men who marry young, attractive, ambitious women and expect them to just give up all of that to be tradwives are wild to me. There are plenty of women out there who would be completely content being a housewife and SAHM. It almost feels like a power game sometimes, like they purposefully pick them just to assert their power then throw a hissy fit when it doesn’t work.
Remember that quote from the Trevor Noah book? Where he asked his mom why she married his dad and his mom said (very loose paraphrase) that there are men who want to find an independent woman and they see it like capturing a beautiful bird and then putting it in to a cage for their own pleasure.
It’s the trophy hunting. I used to think trophy wife meant that you married a high achiever but really what it means is you married a high achiever and then used some bull about love and marriage is work and (mostly unilateral) sacrifice for family to then take it all away from her. And now the carcass is mounted above your fireplace.
Total small d*^# energy there.
Heh–no one will ever convince me that that principle is not at work with James Cameron. He married some amazing women, but one gets the strong vibe he heads for caveman territory once he’s hitched.
It’s terribly sad the marriage broke down and she is seemingly unfulfilled, but she was an adult when she met, married, and had children with him. This article does not do her any favours.
This is why I hate the daily mail and British media. “Friend” could be considered anyone. They used to use “friend “ for Harry and Meghan and turns out the “friend” was a Meghan fan page or omid. Or sometimes even another royal reporter.
This “friend” could be anyone. I would believe this more if it came from people or us publication
He looks like a bedazzled Mr. Bean.
If you really cared about the mother of your children at all, you wouldn’t be taking this tact. You just wouldn’t. Your kids will read this someday and it will screw them up. I don’t care if she cheated with a thousand men or whispered “I hate Joe” to the ring camera, this is temporary column space for a lifetime of hurt.
I am thinking that Sophie will be a better parent to her kids by having a life and a career and some goals that are not child centered. She deserves a life too outside of being his baby factory. He should have gotten with an older woman who was ready for that life but he wants young blond and blue-eyed women that are in his thrall and he wants control too. Anyway this is a mess but she is smart to get out with her youth; her career and sanity still in check. It was not going to get any better for her.
None of this sounds unusual or blameworthy. There’s nothing wrong with wanting more children and there’s nothing wrong with wanting to live a different life in one’s home country. They just have to figure what will be best for the children.
Uhhh….he needs to get his story straight. I mean if he wants to paint her as a negligent mom that would rather party, why did he want a third child with her? He can’t have it both ways. His narrative of smearing her as an uninterested mother (at best) doesn’t fit with wanting a third child.
Joe, you don’t get it both ways.
He always looks so dour and angry. Does the guy never smile? I’m getting a Zayn Malik-ish vibe from him, sort of simmering with rage under the surface. I wonder if he started trying to push his religious beliefs on Sophie and she refused? Even though he’s stated that he’s not part of the Pentecostal church any longer, he was deeply involved in it growing up (purity rings etc.) and I’m sure many of the beliefs have stuck with him. If he was pressuring her for a 3rd child (sounds like he wanted a son) and filed for divorce when she said no, then she’s better off without him. The way he’s smearing her now as an unfit mother is just sick and shows what a stubborn, selfish jerk he is. Team Sophie.
She wanted to explore life as a whole and he wanted to explore (more) family.
Interesting that they were not able to meet in the middle but it seems like they are happy to go their separate ways and that is Ok.
Joe Jonas needs to stop trying this in the press. The more he “leaks” the more he is forcing her to respond. I know he must be scared for his career but his fans never liked Sophia anyway. He should just peaceful resolve this with her. Cause it looks like he married her because she was Sansa on “game of thrones”. Everytime he pulls a stunt he looks bad. She looks sideswiped.
“The way my mother always explained it, the traditional man wants a woman to be subservient, but he never falls in love with subservient women. He’s attracted to independent women. “He’s like an exotic bird collector,” she said. “He only wants a woman who is free because his dream is to put her in a cage.”
– Trevor Noah, Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood
This will always be my #1 barf inducing book passage.
Shelter cat + IVF/anonymous sperm donor really can be a great option.
The thing I believe from this is that Joe wanted a third kid. After all, it doesn’t work as well if there’s only two Jonas Sisters/Sibblings.
The Jonas Bros were marketed as good Christian Virgin boys early on. Wasn’t their mother a momager?
If that was the background, does the spousal misogyny surprise anyone, really?
Yeah, I’m betting Moms is pulling any number of strings advice-wise here…