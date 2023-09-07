Sophie Turner ‘felt trapped’ after having two kids & Joe wanted a third

Sophie Turner was 19/20 years old when she first started seeing Joe Jonas in 2016. By 2018, they were engaged and in 2019, they were married. She was 23 years old. Then she was 24 when she welcomed their first daughter, Willa, and 26 when she welcomed their second daughter last year (whose name we still don’t know). And now Sophie is 27 years old and that’s when her husband filed for divorce because she went back to work and hung out with friends. While the Daily Mail has taken up Sophie’s case – part of their ongoing transatlantic feud – the Mail is also a misogynistic rag, so I’m not sure they’re doing Sophie any favors here. Some highlights from the Mail’s exclusive:

Problems for all of 2023: A friend of Sophie’s, who did not want to be named, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer, spending the ensuing months partying with school friends in the UK or holidaying with them in Europe. The actress looked in high spirits as she partied the night away at arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham – where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan. It’s believed to have been the wrap party for the series, which has seen Sophie working in Britain since May, and she let her hair down in style as she enjoyed the £6.50 cocktails and showcased her strength by punching a boxing game. A British visit: In an effort to save the marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, where Sophie was brought up. But after failing to work through their differences, he returned to the US with their children who have been living with him since the split. Sophie felt trapped: The friend revealed: ‘Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends. She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children… Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.’ Joe wanted another child: ‘Joe would like another kid, he’s a real family man. But while Sophie’s been in the UK, she’s also realised just how much she misses this country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them.’ Being compared to Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: ‘Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life. Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she’s only 27 and hasn’t even really lived because she’s spent all her good, young years working. It wasn’t an issue at first but the age gap between Sophie and Joe has become a real problem. They want very different things.’

Here’s what I believe from these quotes: I believe that Sophie felt trapped because Joe trapped her, I believe she’s been homesick for England for a while and I believe that once she took a job in England for months, that was basically the beginning of the end. She got away from Joe and took a good look at her life in comparison to her peers, she likely realized that she wants to keep working and she wants to have some different experiences beyond the tradwife life. The thing is, people were concerned about this from the very beginning of her relationship with Joe – I remember saying “wow, she’s too young for all of this.” Did her family not say that to her? Did her friends? I mean, what’s done is done, but yeah… this was all heavily foreshadowed for years, she just didn’t see it. Oh, and Joe wanted a third kid? Get off of her! Let her work!