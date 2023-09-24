Kate Winslet: ‘I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself’

Kate Winslet covers the October issue of Vogue to promote her passion project, Lee. It’s a film Winslet produced and stars in, the true story of Lee Miller, the 1930s model and muse who became a Vogue photojournalist during World War II. Lee Miller documented the concentration camps, the French Resistance, the liberation of Europe and more. Kate put herself through hell on the production, but everyone quoted in this piece raves about how she kept it positive and how she was a world-class producer. You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:
Early career drama: “I was consistently told I was the wrong shape. I was consistently told I would have to settle for less. [Why didn’t I?] Cause I wasn’t going to take that sh-t from anyone.”
On Lee Miller: “Lee was a woman who lived her life on her terms and she paid a horrific emotional price for all of it. I wanted to tell the story of a flawed middle-aged woman who went to war and documented it.”
While filming the WWII scenes, Winslet slipped and injured her back. “I had three massive hematomas on my spine, huge. I could barely stand up.” Determined there would be no delays, she pushed on with the schedule despite the pain. That meant getting up before 4 a.m., hair and makeup at 5, and on set before 7. It also meant slipping between acting and producing, taking calls with potential investors (financing was precarious; at one point, in preproduction, Winslet told me, she personally covered two weeks of wages to keep things going), chasing down new locations, and then in the evening going over her lines with her dialect coach.
Why she’s comfortable doing nude scenes: “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self. I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am—let’s get on with it.”
She’s not on social media & neither are her kids? Winslet’s son Bear knows he’s not allowed an iPhone. “But I’m not in any way smug about it. I do see how it’s a very difficult negotiation for parents.”
When she reads personal stories of economic struggles, she often sends money. “Anything that smacks of social injustice, a person not being able to do something just because their parents don’t have the cash in the bank, drives me crazy. I’m sure if I wasn’t an actor I would have ended up being a lawyer.”
She was patronized by male executives when trying to raise money for Lee. “The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging. I’ve even had a director say to me: ‘Listen, you do my film and I’ll get your little Lee funded…’ Little! Or we’d have potential male investors saying things like: Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?”
On Me Too: “Oh, my God! This is the best part. Young actresses now—f–k me—they are unafraid. It makes me so proud. And I think, Yes, all the s–t flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at—I don’t give a sh-t! It was all bloody worth it. Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.” She told me that weathering the business as a young actress “absolutely toughened me up, but the one thing it gave me, more than anything else, was a profound understanding of what it means to play a character like Lee Miller.”
While it feels slightly like Kate is taking credit for younger actresses standing up for themselves, I’d just like to point out that I wish more middle-aged or older actresses would feel a sense of pride when they see the Me Too reckoning, when they see women working together to get paid better or produce together or to stand up against predators. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth about what Me Too really did and didn’t do, but honestly, there have been big changes and one of the biggest is that women know they can speak out and be heard and believed, and they know their colleagues will have their back.
Cover & IG courtesy of Vogue.
Omg the film sounds amazing. I wasn’t as in love with Mare of Easttown as everyone else (when the perfect Happy Valley exists) but am always keen to see her play an imperfect middle aged woman.
I am fortunate enough to have the same perspective as her on body image: I have a finite amount of energy and refuse to exert any on feeling negative about my appearance. So I appreciate where she’s coming from but I think it’s cavalier to suggest it’s just as easy for everyone to do this.
Was Mare of Easttown based on Happy Valley?
No, it was just the thousand time they made the “frumpy but cool small town detective”-series. Could the detective please wear something else not just flannel and a dark parka? Could they please have a happy life? Could they not drink too much? Could there be some sunshine not just mud and rain?
(Happy Valley is great though.)
I thought so, but those involved in Mare denied it. Ok so it wasn’t a conscious influence, but had none of them seen Happy Valley?
It doesn’t take away from the value of the American creation. Both were great.
It’s so much easier to believe in yourself when you can be your own employer ( producer etc). Most of us had to convince other people to believe in us.
As did she, but she also believed in herself along the way. She dealt with a lot of bs in the beginning of her career. She’s not the beneficiary of nepotism and didn’t come from a wealthy family, her success is very much self-made. She didn’t just walk into the industry as a producer, giving herself jobs, she’s worked long and hard to get to where she is. And even with this film she struggled to get it made, it didn’t just magically work out for her.
Kate is an extraordinary actress. Whenever I watch a new project she’s in, whether TV, streaming, or movies, I am always blown away by her performances and how she completely disappears into the character and makes me forget she is Kate Winslet each and every time.
I watched Florence Pugh in The Wonder last week, and she reminded me so much of a young Kate Winslet with many of the same great qualities as an actress that Kate has. Florence is so talented.
We’re only hearing about Lee Miller now because, unfortunately, men still control the cultural narrative in society. Winslet deserves our thanks for this. I’m sure she was put through hell for this film.
I had never heard of her or her career but just now reading about her – calling a film about her life “your little Lee” – omg so blood boiling. I can see why Kate went to the lengths she did to get the film made.
She was better known, pretty famous actually, during the height of her career. I don’t know if her story faded because of time, but you aren’t wrong about men framing her story. In a lot of what I read about her now, the men in her life get way more attention than her own accomplishments.
I would put Martha Gellhorn in the same category. She was probably one of the most iconic war correspondents that ever lived, man or woman, but the only time I hear her name now is because she was married to Ernest Hemingway for a few years.
Lee Miller was an AMAZING woman, an AMAZING photographer, and an AMAZING human being and it is absolutely worth anyone’s time to read one of the few biographies out there. She is a giant.
SO delighted that someone with a big personality has taken on this project. Miller deserves it all.
Re Me Too… I don’t think Kate is taking credit for anything on a personal level. I think she sees herself as part of the rebellion and part of the progress.
Honestly, it’s refreshing. It’s nice to see her interest in addressing social injustices and improving conditions. Too often there’s one generation saying to the next “we dealt with this, why can’t you?” and that’s no way to create change.
Except she wasn’t part of the rebellion she was still working with Woody Allen during the Metoo movement. She worked with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, AND Harvey Weinstein and defeated both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski . At one point, she even in not so many words called Dylan a liar.
I don’t think Kate is “claiming” the me-too generation’s successes. The older generation wanted success and fought hard and put up with a lot of abuse to get it. The younger generation realized they wanted the success, but weren’t going to put up with the garbage their older peers did.
Each cohort builds on the successes of previous ones. Thinking that progress should have come a lot faster is generally a fallacy. The activists of the past were just as smart and capable as today’s are. They also did their absolute human best. Kate and others gave it their best fight, and are also proud that younger actresses are taking the next step.
Also very convinced generation lead is a real thing.
She is really accident prone! Every movie she has some new story about injuring herself or almost dying lol
Looking forward to this movie though, she’s fun to watch on screen.
I like Kate, I think she’s a great actress. I saw a film she did recently and was shocked by how graphic the lesbian sex scenes were, but thought it’s was great that she’s that brave and dedicated as an actress and clearly comfortable with her body especially after years of fat shaming.
But then I realised that a lot of white actresses do graphic sex scenes and nudity and are still label by the press as ‘classy and elegant’ and “dedicated to their art’, and then noticed that I don’t see many actresses of colour striping off and doing graphic sex scenes in film. I don’t know if it’s because actresses of colour know how much more misogyny and slut shaming they would get, or if it’s because of working conditions behind the scenes.
I was thinking of all the praise emma stone is getting for her new film with a lot of the commentary around its sexual content and how dedicated she is as an actress.
Anyways those were just my thoughts and wondered if anyone else has noticed the same thing?