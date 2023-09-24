Leo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti are ‘getting to know one another on a deeper level’

Back in August, almost one month ago exactly, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out on an ice cream date with Vittoria Ceretti, the 25-year-old Italian model. Ceretti was married to Matteo Milleri for three years (she was a young bride) and they only separated in June of this year. Some wondered if Leo was Vittoria’s rebound guy and some wondered if Leo was perhaps the reason why Vittoria’s marriage fell apart. I don’t think it’s the latter – Leo and Vittoria weren’t seen out together until August, so “Leo is the rebound” seems far more likely. Well, apparently Vittoria and Leo are getting more serious and it’s looking more and more like Leo has finally found an “official girlfriend,” more than a year after his split from Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio has a new lady in his life — and it’s getting serious, Page Six can exclusively confirm. We’re told the 48-year-old A-lister is officially dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been spotted on several dates in the US and abroad in recent months, sparking speculation about whether they were having a casual summer fling. However, a source close to the couple tells us exclusively that they are the real deal. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the insider shares. DiCaprio and Ceretti were first seen out in public during a steamy club outing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 9. The “Titanic” star and Italian beauty were seen in a video exclusively obtained by Page Six kissing and partying together at the electrifying Hï Ibiza club. DiCaprio appeared to be having a blast while Ceretti seductively danced with him as the club’s neon lights surrounded them. A few weeks after their Spanish club romp, the pair decided to head over to California for a much calmer rendezvous. DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted grabbing ice cream and iced coffee while out in Santa Barbara. An eyewitness claimed to have noticed a “vibe” between the two during the Aug. 22 date, and told us of the sighting, “The way they were talking to each other. … You could feel the energy.” DiCaprio and Ceretti have since taken their love back overseas to the UK. An eyewitness spotted the pair attending the Vogue World: London party together just last week. “Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night,” a spy tells Page Six exclusively. “From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.” A separate source tells us that DiCaprio was even spotted supporting Ceretti abroad while she walked the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week.

[From Page Six]

An international love tour? Oh yes, Leo is interested. Even more than that – it appears as if he’s really pursuing her, which he usually doesn’t do. Leo doesn’t put much effort into romance, you know? But he’s following her all around Europe, going to her fashion events. He’s a smitten kitten. As for Vittoria’s age… I’ve been saying this for a year now, Leo changed his age requirements after he beclowned himself by dumping Morrone. Y’all ripped him to shreds and Leo hated that. Now he has to swallow his pride and date these ancient old biddies of 27 and 28. What I’m saying is that Vittoria will have a few years with him, if that’s what she wants. I think Leo’s new cutoff age is probably 28/29.