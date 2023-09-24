Leo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti are ‘getting to know one another on a deeper level’

Back in August, almost one month ago exactly, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen out on an ice cream date with Vittoria Ceretti, the 25-year-old Italian model. Ceretti was married to Matteo Milleri for three years (she was a young bride) and they only separated in June of this year. Some wondered if Leo was Vittoria’s rebound guy and some wondered if Leo was perhaps the reason why Vittoria’s marriage fell apart. I don’t think it’s the latter – Leo and Vittoria weren’t seen out together until August, so “Leo is the rebound” seems far more likely. Well, apparently Vittoria and Leo are getting more serious and it’s looking more and more like Leo has finally found an “official girlfriend,” more than a year after his split from Camila Morrone.
Leonardo DiCaprio has a new lady in his life — and it’s getting serious, Page Six can exclusively confirm. We’re told the 48-year-old A-lister is officially dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple has been spotted on several dates in the US and abroad in recent months, sparking speculation about whether they were having a casual summer fling. However, a source close to the couple tells us exclusively that they are the real deal.
“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the insider shares.
DiCaprio and Ceretti were first seen out in public during a steamy club outing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 9. The “Titanic” star and Italian beauty were seen in a video exclusively obtained by Page Six kissing and partying together at the electrifying Hï Ibiza club. DiCaprio appeared to be having a blast while Ceretti seductively danced with him as the club’s neon lights surrounded them.
A few weeks after their Spanish club romp, the pair decided to head over to California for a much calmer rendezvous. DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted grabbing ice cream and iced coffee while out in Santa Barbara.
An eyewitness claimed to have noticed a “vibe” between the two during the Aug. 22 date, and told us of the sighting, “The way they were talking to each other. … You could feel the energy.”
DiCaprio and Ceretti have since taken their love back overseas to the UK. An eyewitness spotted the pair attending the Vogue World: London party together just last week. “Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night,” a spy tells Page Six exclusively. “From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.”
A separate source tells us that DiCaprio was even spotted supporting Ceretti abroad while she walked the catwalks at Milan Fashion Week.
An international love tour? Oh yes, Leo is interested. Even more than that – it appears as if he’s really pursuing her, which he usually doesn’t do. Leo doesn’t put much effort into romance, you know? But he’s following her all around Europe, going to her fashion events. He’s a smitten kitten. As for Vittoria’s age… I’ve been saying this for a year now, Leo changed his age requirements after he beclowned himself by dumping Morrone. Y’all ripped him to shreds and Leo hated that. Now he has to swallow his pride and date these ancient old biddies of 27 and 28. What I’m saying is that Vittoria will have a few years with him, if that’s what she wants. I think Leo’s new cutoff age is probably 28/29.
A new 25 year old getting the girlfriend rollout at the same time as Killers of The Flower Moon promo kicks off? Leo must want a second Oscar.
Wow, he really worked on himself and evolved, 25!
What this man won’t do for his art! Anything to keep that fan base happy.
He is such a joke.
Victoria no !
She seems too cool for him however career wise this can be a good move.
Grab that exposure and all the free press girl.
well without this romance, would you have known her?
In a way, people should appreciate Leo. He doesn’t want to get married and that is more than OK. The women getting involved with him shouldn’t pretend to be surprised when he moves on to the next! the majority heavily benefit anyway with the association, so that’s a fair deal imo
Yes she does seem too cool for him. And I did know who she was before Leo because she’s the one that called out Lilly Rose Depp for her tone deaf nepo comments. Plus she has a very successful career, definitely an A list model and not some wannabe “model”. Anyway I saw the pictures of them in the club and he’s definitely super into her. Could this be the one?
So her expiration date is 26, right? Then he rolls up the farewell Prius? What a joke. I own a Prius and it is not a worthy “You are too old;I’m dumping you” car. Let him give her an Italian car: Lamborghini.
lmao ‘ deeper level’ …well she does have very long legs..
Maybe it’s the “Dorian Gray” effect that she has on him? Vittoria looks similar to young LdiC in those two pictures at the bottom (brown shirt dress and leather coat) where she’s wearing less makeup.
There are some face shots of her with minimal makeup and she TOTALLY looks like Leo when he was still a pretty boy.
She has till 29. No way he dates someone who is *gulp* 30!!!!
…unless he decides it’s time for him to pull a Clooney and surprise everyone!
Wow she is stunning. I mean I suppose it’s a good career move, but girrrrrrrl…he such a clown…
Every time I see this woman’s name in a headline, my mind reads it as ‘Victoria Pedretti’ (of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “You” fame).
came here to say the same thing LOL
Me too!!
Wait he has a deeper level? I thought his level was bang em young and drop em when they get too old for him. Deeper level my a**.
You said it best. I would have been less kind.
It’s ‘the real deal’ for me, lol. Is anyone else of the opinion he’s not aging well? I can’t speak to his work as I haven’t seen any of it in years.
He’s not aging well at all and I wouldn’t normally comment on that but when he chooses such gorgeous young women to date you can’t help but notice the contrast.
No he is not aging well. He used to have such an angular pretty face but now he is all bloated and puffy. He parties all the time and smokes so that’s gotta be hard on the system.
I can’t imagine being his age and still wanting to go to the club all the time. In the video it was 4:30 in the morning in Ibiza.
Some men just age well naturally like Keanu Reeves. Leo is not.
I just see a ridiculous middle aged man.
Doesn’t he get tired of paying enormous sums to his PR people to just run the same playbook over and over again? Doesn’t his life feel like groundhog Day?
Is there no one close to him who can tell him how pathetic this all looks for him? Rinse …repeat.
Eww.
I imaging the criteria for the next girlfriend was ‘find me someone who’s 25, I’ll show them all’ but even if she lasts until she’s 29 there’s no way he’ll go out with a woman who is 30.
Because he’s with Lily Gladstone in #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon and speaking on it and the history so well, I’m happy with his artistic and allyship side currently. Go Leo and tell it. The British Vogue cover is amazing, so many Native artists are highlighted.
That Vogue cover was stunning! Killers of the Flower Moon is coming out next month, and we are going to see it in a group. I understand your satisfaction with LdiC’s allyship. It will be nice to celebrate Lily Gladstone! Vogue also had an article about Native American design: https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/native-american-jewellery-lily-gladstone/amp
At least now they can stop with the ridiculous stories about Gigi Hadid. Lol
For reals.
Yeah, that is a silver lining. Those stories were so tedious.
Seems like a large amount of frivolous travel for an ardent environmentalist.
…it appears as if he’s really pursuing her, which he usually doesn’t do. Leo doesn’t put much effort into romance, you know? But he’s following her all around Europe, going to her fashion events…
–There’s a SAG-AFTRA strike going on. He’s bored. He’s got nothing to do. Might as well chase her all over Europe. They do have a lot in common…like parties, dancing, fashion shows. So much spiritual connection, depth to this relationship already (eye roll). The Page six article is sooooo booooring. Switch out Leo and Vittoria with Tom and Irina and it’s basically the same gossip.