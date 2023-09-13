Taylor Swift wore Versace to sweep the 2023 MTV VMAs: cute or tragic?

For years now, the MTV VMAs and Movie Awards have been in the depths of hell – like, no A-listers were showing up to those events, and it was just an endless parade of C-listers and reality stars. I figured this year’s VMAs would be the same, but MTV somehow got a bunch of big-name people to come out. Of course, I kind of think the only reason Taylor Swift went to the VMAs is because MTV guaranteed that Taylor would sweep, which is what happened – she won NINE VMAs this year. For the red carpet, Taylor wore Versace… you guys, this dress is so bad. Like, WTF? Who picked this out for Taylor? And who styled her?

Here’s Olivia Rodrigo in a great Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. So pretty.

Shakira picked up the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and she wore Versace on the carpet (and on stage). I love how sparkles and metallics are back this year!

Cardi B wore the “Dilara Findikoglu hair clip dress,” a dress made out of hundreds of hair clips. She looked cool.

Selena Gomez wore this red Oscar de la Renta dress. Eh, kind of phoned it in?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore Versace to sweep the 2023 MTV VMAs: cute or tragic?”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:38 am

    The VMA fashion should be way more fun than this. Yawn. Let me know when a meat dress or swan dress show up.

    Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:40 am

    TSwift’s outfit looks like the cheap knock off of Liz Hurley’s Versace Safety Pin dress. https://fashionista.com/2021/06/elizabeth-hurley-versace-safety-pin-dress

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      September 13, 2023 at 7:43 am

      Oooh that dress is stunning!

      Reply
    • BQM says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:10 am

      That dress is so iconic.

      I didn’t mind Taylor’s myself. It certainly wasn’t the worst imo. Megan’s could’ve been cool but I’m over the “moshed boobs threatening to spill out if you breathe wrong look”.

      Reply
      • Kimmy says:
        September 13, 2023 at 8:31 am

        I didn’t mind the dress and I loved her jewelry. it was the GD hair. It looked like she forgot a piece or two when she pulled it up. It looked like greasy, octopus tentacles.

      • Normades says:
        September 13, 2023 at 8:58 am

        Same @kimmy dress was OK, kinda boring, and I don’t like accessorized it, but that hair was just really really bad.

    • ML says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:53 am

      My issue with Taylor’s dress is that it’s wearing her instead of the other way around. In the picture with her leg out, it looks like she took a step and froze instead of posing. And I also don’t think her hairstyle matches the dress.

      Reply
    • Lau says:
      September 13, 2023 at 10:24 am

      She’s trying so hard to be edgy.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 13, 2023 at 10:27 am

        Try as she might, she has no edge or sex appeal.

      • Kebbie says:
        September 13, 2023 at 12:25 pm

        @Megan She has always seemed so asexual to me. For someone that’s made a career out of love songs and relationships, it’s crazy how little sex appeal she has. No chemistry or heat between her and any of her boyfriends either.

    • Carnivalbaby says:
      September 13, 2023 at 10:55 am

      Taylor’s dress is meh. It’s a nice dress, but looks dated, and if you know Liz’s dress then this just looks like a meh version of same. I loved her necklaces though.

      Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      September 13, 2023 at 11:29 am

      It was the first thing I thought about when I saw the top pic of her. A very cheap looking imitation of an iconic dress. Taylor really needs to stick to her twee style. She cannot pull off sexy or vampy.

      Reply
  3. Missskitttin says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:41 am

    I’m not super agreeing with the majority of the awards. No best Electronica and no best Metal either… Yawn…

    Reply
  4. Smile says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Shakira looked awesome.

    Reply
  5. FC says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Ugh, the bangs.

    Reply
  6. Carrie says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Tragic. It’s Elizabeth Hurley 1994.
    Shakira’s dress looks weird around the crotch.
    Olivia Rodrigo for the win.
    That’s all I’ve got

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:48 am

    I think in general Taylor has really bad red carpet style. I can’t think of a big red carpet moment from her that I’ve liked. Maybe at most I’m like “eh, not bad.” But this one is pretty bad.

    I honestly didn’t realize the VMAs are still a thing. People are still making music videos?

    Reply
  8. MsIam says:
    September 13, 2023 at 7:50 am

    I like it better than that bejeweled chicken wire dress Taylor wore to some other award show. Anyway, I like all the other dresses except Cardi’s. Are the clips just in the front? Otherwise it looks like it would be painful to sit down.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:20 am

      I’m with you. The rest range from pretty nice to stunning.

      Though I give Cardi credit for having the most interesting dress, and I like the bracelets even if the dress isn’t my favorite

      Reply
  9. Holz says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:16 am

    I like Taylor’s dress but I don’t like how she styled her hair and all the necklaces. It’s too much!
    My favourite is Selena’s dress, I thought she looked stunning. The colour looks great on her!
    I like Shakira’s dress, just not how it drapes around the crotch area.
    Olivia looks uncomfortable and stiff.
    Cardi’s dress is more like an art installation, but not in a good way.

    Reply
  10. Daisy says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:28 am

    I thought Taylor looked really pretty. I love when she wears black. Olivia’s dress was cute, but I always feel like her dresses end up swallowing her and it looks kinda basic. Also you know if Taylor bothers to show up it’s because she won big. The only award show she attends with the risk of not winning is the Grammys (I mean it’s the only one not manipulated or voted by the public, so it has prestige even if people keep saying it’s “irrelevant” now).

    Reply
  11. Kittenmom says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I think Selena looks very pretty here. Also like Olivia’s dress.

    Reply
  12. Nikki says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:43 am

    I like Taylor’s look, and I think it’s different enough from Liz Hurley’s to not be a knock off. Olivia’s was my favorite though. Cardi’s was too gimmicky, not very flattering, and seems terribly uncomfortable.

    Reply
  13. Mayfair says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:50 am

    About Taylor: I immediately thought: Wannabe the new Anne Hathaway!

    Reply
  14. AnneL says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:52 am

    I don’t mind Taylor’s dress. It’s a look and it fits her well. I like the asymmetry and she’s tall enough to pull that off (I sure couldn’t). The necklaces don’t work for me though.

    I do think the others are a little basic for this event, except the paper clip dress which is too much IMO. Selena’s isn’t anything exceptional but it is flattering and I love the color on her.

    Reply
  15. Chaine says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Tragic! I know she’s middle age now, but this makes her look like a little girl dressed up in mommy’s “sexy witch” Halloween costume.

    Reply
  16. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:19 am

    I love Taylor’s and Selena’s dresses for being rock star edgy, although I don’t love Taylor’s hair it works with the look I guess.

    I think Olivia and Shakira look gorgeous, but these dresses seem a little formal for the VMAs. I feel like you could easily pull off either at the Emmy’s.

    Cardi B is awesome. I’m just wondering how heavy that dress must be. It’s like a weights session at the VMAs.

    Reply
  17. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I think her stylist here was going for edgy rocker glam. T.S. is a lot of things, but she’s about as edgy as a grilled cheese sandwich.

    Reply
  18. Emily says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:42 am

    OMG Selena looks so hot.

    Reply
  19. wordnerd says:
    September 13, 2023 at 10:02 am

    I don’t mind Taylor’s dress – it looks comfortable. However, I saw videos of her dancing in the audience, and all I could think was how annoying she must be to go to concerts with. She has to be the center of attention even when she’s not on stage.

    Reply
  20. Twikles says:
    September 13, 2023 at 10:31 am

    That dress gives Show Girl Vibes

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment