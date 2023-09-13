Taylor Swift wore Versace to sweep the 2023 MTV VMAs: cute or tragic?

For years now, the MTV VMAs and Movie Awards have been in the depths of hell – like, no A-listers were showing up to those events, and it was just an endless parade of C-listers and reality stars. I figured this year’s VMAs would be the same, but MTV somehow got a bunch of big-name people to come out. Of course, I kind of think the only reason Taylor Swift went to the VMAs is because MTV guaranteed that Taylor would sweep, which is what happened – she won NINE VMAs this year. For the red carpet, Taylor wore Versace… you guys, this dress is so bad. Like, WTF? Who picked this out for Taylor? And who styled her?
Here’s Olivia Rodrigo in a great Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. So pretty.
Shakira picked up the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and she wore Versace on the carpet (and on stage). I love how sparkles and metallics are back this year!
Cardi B wore the “Dilara Findikoglu hair clip dress,” a dress made out of hundreds of hair clips. She looked cool.
Selena Gomez wore this red Oscar de la Renta dress. Eh, kind of phoned it in?
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
When: 12 Sep 2023
Featuring: Cardi B
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Olivia Rodrigo
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Shakira
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Olivia Rodrigo
Where: New York City, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Selena Gomez
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
The VMA fashion should be way more fun than this. Yawn. Let me know when a meat dress or swan dress show up.
TSwift’s outfit looks like the cheap knock off of Liz Hurley’s Versace Safety Pin dress. https://fashionista.com/2021/06/elizabeth-hurley-versace-safety-pin-dress
Oooh that dress is stunning!
That dress is so iconic.
I didn’t mind Taylor’s myself. It certainly wasn’t the worst imo. Megan’s could’ve been cool but I’m over the “moshed boobs threatening to spill out if you breathe wrong look”.
I didn’t mind the dress and I loved her jewelry. it was the GD hair. It looked like she forgot a piece or two when she pulled it up. It looked like greasy, octopus tentacles.
Same @kimmy dress was OK, kinda boring, and I don’t like accessorized it, but that hair was just really really bad.
My issue with Taylor’s dress is that it’s wearing her instead of the other way around. In the picture with her leg out, it looks like she took a step and froze instead of posing. And I also don’t think her hairstyle matches the dress.
She’s trying so hard to be edgy.
Try as she might, she has no edge or sex appeal.
@Megan She has always seemed so asexual to me. For someone that’s made a career out of love songs and relationships, it’s crazy how little sex appeal she has. No chemistry or heat between her and any of her boyfriends either.
Taylor’s dress is meh. It’s a nice dress, but looks dated, and if you know Liz’s dress then this just looks like a meh version of same. I loved her necklaces though.
It was the first thing I thought about when I saw the top pic of her. A very cheap looking imitation of an iconic dress. Taylor really needs to stick to her twee style. She cannot pull off sexy or vampy.
I’m not super agreeing with the majority of the awards. No best Electronica and no best Metal either… Yawn…
The fact Paramore, Blink 182, and Fall Out Boy lost to Lana del Rey is a crime.
Shakira looked awesome.
+1
Ugh, the bangs.
Tragic. It’s Elizabeth Hurley 1994.
Shakira’s dress looks weird around the crotch.
Olivia Rodrigo for the win.
That’s all I’ve got
I think in general Taylor has really bad red carpet style. I can’t think of a big red carpet moment from her that I’ve liked. Maybe at most I’m like “eh, not bad.” But this one is pretty bad.
I honestly didn’t realize the VMAs are still a thing. People are still making music videos?
I like it better than that bejeweled chicken wire dress Taylor wore to some other award show. Anyway, I like all the other dresses except Cardi’s. Are the clips just in the front? Otherwise it looks like it would be painful to sit down.
I’m with you. The rest range from pretty nice to stunning.
Though I give Cardi credit for having the most interesting dress, and I like the bracelets even if the dress isn’t my favorite
I like Taylor’s dress but I don’t like how she styled her hair and all the necklaces. It’s too much!
My favourite is Selena’s dress, I thought she looked stunning. The colour looks great on her!
I like Shakira’s dress, just not how it drapes around the crotch area.
Olivia looks uncomfortable and stiff.
Cardi’s dress is more like an art installation, but not in a good way.
I thought Taylor looked really pretty. I love when she wears black. Olivia’s dress was cute, but I always feel like her dresses end up swallowing her and it looks kinda basic. Also you know if Taylor bothers to show up it’s because she won big. The only award show she attends with the risk of not winning is the Grammys (I mean it’s the only one not manipulated or voted by the public, so it has prestige even if people keep saying it’s “irrelevant” now).
I thought Taylor’s dress look HAWT in the clips of her dancing. Seeing the red carpet photos, I just wished she had chosen a more interesting shoe.
Fashionistas on CB – what’s wrong with the dress?
It’s on her.
I think Selena looks very pretty here. Also like Olivia’s dress.
I like Taylor’s look, and I think it’s different enough from Liz Hurley’s to not be a knock off. Olivia’s was my favorite though. Cardi’s was too gimmicky, not very flattering, and seems terribly uncomfortable.
About Taylor: I immediately thought: Wannabe the new Anne Hathaway!
I don’t mind Taylor’s dress. It’s a look and it fits her well. I like the asymmetry and she’s tall enough to pull that off (I sure couldn’t). The necklaces don’t work for me though.
I do think the others are a little basic for this event, except the paper clip dress which is too much IMO. Selena’s isn’t anything exceptional but it is flattering and I love the color on her.
I also am not impressed with all the neck chains. The bracelets are enough.
Tragic! I know she’s middle age now, but this makes her look like a little girl dressed up in mommy’s “sexy witch” Halloween costume.
@chaine – Taylor is middle aged now?! What??
You must be 12 yrs old or something if you think 33 is “middle-aged” sweetie.
I love Taylor’s and Selena’s dresses for being rock star edgy, although I don’t love Taylor’s hair it works with the look I guess.
I think Olivia and Shakira look gorgeous, but these dresses seem a little formal for the VMAs. I feel like you could easily pull off either at the Emmy’s.
Cardi B is awesome. I’m just wondering how heavy that dress must be. It’s like a weights session at the VMAs.
I think her stylist here was going for edgy rocker glam. T.S. is a lot of things, but she’s about as edgy as a grilled cheese sandwich.
OMG Selena looks so hot.
I don’t mind Taylor’s dress – it looks comfortable. However, I saw videos of her dancing in the audience, and all I could think was how annoying she must be to go to concerts with. She has to be the center of attention even when she’s not on stage.
That dress gives Show Girl Vibes