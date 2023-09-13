Was Prince Harry angry about Prince Andrew during his brief UK visit?

Last Friday, Prince Harry was photographed by a tourist as he left St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. As it turned out, Harry had spent Thursday night at some undisclosed location, then he went to his grandmother’s crypt to pay his respects on the one-year anniversary of her death. His visit ended up becoming THE story, as Buckingham Palace scrambled to shrug off the visit as “private” while Kensington Palace went on rage-briefing spree because Harry’s simple gesture made William and Kate look garish and silly. As the day went on, we also heard that a few other royals did the same thing as Harry: made a simple stop by the Windsor crypt to pay their respects to QEII. One of those royals was Prince Andrew. Well, the Ephraim Hardcastle column has an interesting wrinkle.

Awkward times at St George’s Chapel when Prince Harry turned up to pay his respects to his grandmother a year after her passing. A source says that, during his visit, Harry discovered that a special service attended by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew was scheduled a few hours later. Apparently, Harry wasn’t impressed at confirmation that fellow exile Andrew, who he took a swipe at in his autobiography, Spare, over the Virginia Giuffre imbroglio, is being brought in from the cold. His attendance wasn’t publicised but he is now a fixture at family events, having grudgingly accepted that he won’t be returning to a full royal life. Harry, says the source, left St George’s ‘wearing his finest scowl’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Previously, I wondered if Harry really sought “permission” to visit the family crypt or whether he simply informed the palace as to his plans. Now I wonder if the palace did not inform Harry that some of the family planned a private service at the crypt and that’s why Harry was upset, if he really was. I mean, this is a story with many layers of family bullsh-t and many different levels of “treating Harry poorly.” Also: “the Virginia Giuffre imbroglio” is a hell of a way to describe “Andrew’s close friendships with human trafficking pedophiles and credible accusations of rape.” Harry has every f–king right to be angry that his family is perfectly fine with a rapist but not okay with a man who is trying to heal himself of years of abuse and neglect.