Duchess Meghan wore J.Crew & Staud to the Invictus Games

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today at the Invictus Games. Meghan arrived in Germany yesterday, and she attended her first Invictus event last night, an event for friends-and-family of Invictus veterans sponsored by Fisher House. Today’s appearance was for the wheelchair basketball game between Ukraine and Australia. Meghan and Harry sat with the Aussies, but also close to Team Nigeria. The British press is ranting and raving about Meghan learning that she’s 43% Nigerian, and Harry referenced that in his Opening Ceremony speech. There’s an element of “Meghan’s Black so of course she supports NIGERIA” to this coverage.

Meghan’s look here is a combination of her high-low dressing. The cardigan is from J.Crew and her shoes are Chanel. the shorts are either from Staud (likely) or J.Crew. Plus, she’s wearing some nice jewelry, including a pinkie ring which the Mail is currently crying about. I love that she wore shorts to the basketball game and that she continues to make “dress shorts” into a thing. They’re also making a big deal about how Meghan didn’t travel with a glam squad – she’s doing her hair and makeup for these appearances. I’m sure that upsets the Derangers, who continue to insist that Meghan “demands” designer clothes and full hair and makeup wherever she goes. They can’t admit that Meghan is just an attractive woman who looks great with minimal makeup, and she makes mass-market pieces look like couture.

74 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore J.Crew & Staud to the Invictus Games”

  1. ChillinginDC says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:24 am

    She did her own make-up for her wedding. She’s said before that she does her own looks most of the time so why is the Mail upset about that?

    Oh wait, I forgot, they are still angry that a Black woman has her own money, fashion contacts, etc. and she didn’t need Kate for anything?

    BTW she looks great. Once again she’s wearing what’s appropriate for the venue. Let us not forget the Wales at the Celtics game. Both were overdressed.

    Reply
    • zebz says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:34 am

      no she didn’t she has a long time makeup artist daniel martin. no idea where you got that from.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:38 am

      So Kate famously wiped off the make-up a professional had done for her on her wedding day. Saying she wanted William to recognize her. She then did her own make-up, eye-liner and all. So I think that’s where you got that @chillingindc. Daniel Martin has done many interviews about having done Meghan’s natural make-up look on her wedding day. I think they collaborated and discussed the look for the day but he likely applied it?

      Reply
      • zebz says:
        September 13, 2023 at 8:48 am

        daniel martin did her makeup on multiple events for the past 12 years. her wedding day and reception look included. she does her own makeup when he is not there as he is based in the USA but she for sure has a makeup artist. for the farewell tour, he definitely did her makeup. he was also in the documentary doing her makeup.

      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 13, 2023 at 8:54 am

        Yep.

      • sparrow says:
        September 13, 2023 at 9:15 am

        Yes, that’s my memory; he did the make up but it was, as it should be, a combined effort to work out the overall look. And he continued to work with her.

  2. Anna says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Ignore me, just thinking about M’s first Invictus with H and this one❤️

    She really does have a talent of making “normal” clothes look expensive. Styling is definitely a talent she has. Also, obsessed with her and her “formal” shorts agenda lol, she’s so cute❤️❤️

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:15 am

      I have to admit that i’m also a fan of the shorts/blazer combo. I loved it on all the occasions she has worn such an outfit. Even before she met harry. Probably because she just pulls of shorts really well.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:26 am

    She looks comfortable and I like the outfit. Can you imagine Can’t without her squad of hairdressers and such? The derangers are jealous that Meg looks great is happy and doesn’t need anyone to help her look and dress great. They pay massive amounts of money for the crap their leftover wears. I can’t wait to see more pictures of Meg and Harry being so happy.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:29 am

    They look terrific. She looks wonderful in that ensemble

    Reply
    • GoldenMom says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:38 am

      Totally agree – they look happy and she always looks so pulled together and effortless.

      Has anyone checked on Khate?

      Reply
    • Demona says:
      September 13, 2023 at 11:53 am

      Ever since we did DNA tests now we cheer so many countries at the Olympics, it’s super fun but silly. (Yes, I’m American and all mixed up.) Nigeria is my smallest percentage but it didn’t show up in my son’s but he also gets to cheer Hungary while I don’t. The DNA test honestly had no other impact on our lives aside from making the Olympics more fun.

      Reply
  5. Nubia says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:29 am

    I dont think Kate will be able to stalker wear this outfit she only seems to wear shorts when she is doing some sailing events.

    Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:08 am

      Had the exact same thought and wondered if this is a teeny bit of the motivation behind this outfit. Like Meghan is so kind, I’m sure that it’s not but I could imagine her and girlfriends giggling and brainstorming looks Kate can’t copy.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:43 am

      Coming on to say the same thing: no way Kate is copying this.

      Reply
    • Lau says:
      September 13, 2023 at 10:09 am

      I just love how every reader’s mind went straight to that thought ahah.

      Reply
      • tamsin says:
        September 13, 2023 at 10:44 am

        Meghan has been wearing shorts suits (glad I’m just typing that and not trying to say it out loud) forever and always look great in them. Looking forward to seeing Kate wear one. I think she could pull it off, but it would come off as a copying loud and clear. I think a pair of Meghan’s great white sneaker collection would have looked cool with her outfit today. Love the oversized jacket.

  6. Jk says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Everyone looks like they are having so much fun!
    I’ve been looking forward to seeing these photos all week and I’m delighted.

    Reply
  7. MrsCope says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:30 am

    It unravels one of their very unhinged talking points — you know the one where the whole comment section turns into accountants and auditors, and they start asking where the funds are coming from to fund her wardrobe?! These are the times I love because the derangers and the Rota just melt into a pile of 1950s school yard bullies, screaming “na na na boo boo” since they have nothing legitimate to say.

    Reply
    • Inge says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:45 am

      Over on twitter squaddies are doing(or trying to) the MuteChallenge, no interacting with RR’rs and derangers and blocking instead.

      Positive vibes only.

      Reply
  8. Holz says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:31 am

    I love the cardigan, black tank and shoes. I’m not a huge fan of the shorts, but she makes it work! I would describe her look as casual elegance. Totally appropriate to watch a sporting event. Khate would never!

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

      I’m with you, don’t love the shorts, but between her entire being and the rest of the outfit, she makes the who thing work.

      And it’s completely appropriate for the event. (Plus having a cardigan for an event like that is smart, you never know if those places as going to be hot or cold, so layers are the way to go.)

      Reply
  9. Jais says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:34 am

    If I had Meghan’s legs, I would fr wear shorts all day every day, weather permitting. Meghan in short shorts! ❤️

    Reply
  10. Kingston says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Meg always brings such great energy to life wherever she goes. You can see that her husband is over the moon that she has arrived. I can just imagine all the texting they’ve been doing since he left home and landed in shidthole cuntry all the way ’til yesterday when they were able to be with each other again at last.

    I know they’re not millennials but a great love story is a great love story at every age.

    About the constant texting: I know this because I’ve reread the 3rd section of Spare at least 10 times.

    Hint…hint….:-)

    Reply
    • Jazz Hands says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

      They technically are Millenials, with Meghan at the far extreme having been born in 1981.

      Reply
      • Ripley says:
        September 13, 2023 at 9:00 am

        Being a December ‘79 Gen Xer with most of my friends being Millennials growing up, I consider myself a Xennial. Meghan would fall into that category as well. Harry is definitely a Millennial.

    • ShazBot says:
      September 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

      They are millennials…geriatric millennials but still millennials lol

      Reply
  11. Betina says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Ugh I’ve been waiting for that cardigan to go on sale at jcrew (it’s dry clean only so I won’t pay full price) but now I know it’ll be sold out by then since our Queen wore it!

    Update: I went to check and the site is crashed. Lolll.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:44 am

    I love this look! she crashed the J Crew website, LOL. And its still down, I just checked.

    She just looks so chic and comfortable. The more and more we’ve seen of her style over the past 3 years the more I like it and the clearer it is how much she tried to change for the institution.

    Everyone is so excited to see her and its so fun to see her and Harry interact with the families and supporters.

    Reply
  13. Kath says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Glad to see Harry hanging out with the Aussies.

    Australia gets much the same wall-to-wall deranged press about Harry and Meghan as in the UK – because we’re also infested with Murdoch tabloid trash (especially the unhinged Sky News). But I’m not sure whether anyone is buying it outside the usual right-wing nutjobs (?).

    The coverage of the Queen’s funeral and the very, very weird forelock-tugging in Britain (or England, specifically) made a lot of people realise that we don’t really have much in common with the UK any more, and certainly don’t feel any attachment to the remaining royals.

    I hear “Harry’s the only one I like” all the time, and expect the poo to hit the proverbial fan when Charles drags his sorry carcass over here and expects the Australian taxpayer to foot the bill. He is seen as the archetypal “whinging Pom”.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Meghan is so glamorous.

    Reply
  15. Inge says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

    I can’t believe she’s 42. She’s stunning!

    Wonderful pics, great outfit, and I just saw on twitter she’s met team Nigeria yay 🙂

    Reply
  16. MsIam says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:48 am

    She looks cute! I like this low key look.

    Reply
  17. Kimmy says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:52 am

    I love that she wore flats! Kate would never!!

    Reply
    • Y says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:59 am

      I don’t understand the constant need to drag Kate into everything but fyi Kate wore flats last summer for CW games, just to give you an example 🙄

      Reply
  18. s808 says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Ugh love this look, very chic and casual! I need a tutorial on how she rolls her sleeves so they stay up, mine always fall.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Lol… The Fail’s headline on this: “Raise your hands in the heir! Beaming Harry and Meghan bring the party to Invictus Games as Duke and Duchess hug sports stars and pose for selfies with fans in Dusseldorf arena”

    Heir, y’all. Heir.

    Willyboy gotta be engorged with incandescent rage over that one.

    I wonder: is the British media going to try to gaslight the public into seeing Harry as the FK, since Wills is a failure? Those rota rats do love rewriting history. 😆

    Reply
  20. And Away I Go says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:00 am

    There’s an absolutely delightful picture going around, of a group of teenagers excitedly grasping one of Meghan’s hands all at once while posing for a picture in the rafters, as she stood on the floor right below them. It may end up being one of my favorite pictures of Meghan to date 🥰

    Reply
  21. Cel2495 says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:06 am

    They can cry all that they want to, is not going to make Meghan ugly. She is a truly beautiful woman with great skin and genes and on top rich. Love the cute look for today, appropriate and nice.

    Reply
  22. Teagirl says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:13 am

    It’s so refreshing to see someone who isn’t searching for the cameras, posing, jazz handing, or waving their ring in front of the camera. Meghan knows how to dress for an occasion, unlike the stick insect.

    Reply
  23. sparrow says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Do you know what – her smile is the thing. Not the gurn into nowhere and for no reason, but a total smile of connection and joy.

    Reply
  24. Loretta says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Meghan is so beautiful

    Reply
  25. swaz says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Meghan is killing it ❤❤❤I love everything she wore ❤❤❤

    Reply
  26. hangonamin says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:57 am

    love the quiet luxury here. personally would have styled it with some crisp sneakers or something more casual rather than chanel. especially when harry is next to her in sneakers and polo. also, i think those are Staud Louisa shorts. she’s worn a pink version of their linen/blazer before.

    Reply
  27. Mary Pester says:
    September 13, 2023 at 10:03 am

    I love how genuine her smile is, not a Jim Carey grimace like keens! And please, I don’t need a picture of the prk with teeth in my morphine addled brain lol. Love, laugh and enjoy Megan and Harry, I wonder if they can hear the pearls pinging and pillow throwing from there 😂

    Reply
  28. ElsaBug says:
    September 13, 2023 at 10:08 am

    And now Jcrew.com is down – she broke the Internet with this dress!

    Reply
  29. QuiteContrary says:
    September 13, 2023 at 10:29 am

    She looks incredible. And Harry and Meghan look so proud of one another. You can’t teach — or fake — the genuine warmth and charisma they both exude.

    Reply
  30. Elena says:
    September 13, 2023 at 11:05 am

    This made me so angry. One of the images labels Meghan as “Britain’s Duchess of Sussex ..” Her title may be British, but that country made it clear long ago she didn’t belong to them. I haven’t forgotten the British media’s constant chants of “Go back to America!” They don’t get to re-write history now to make themselves look like they aren’t a horribly unprofessional & vicious institution.

    Reply
  31. MinorityReport says:
    September 13, 2023 at 11:24 am

    She looks great, but I’m peeved that J Crew is down. I got paid today and went to buy new pants for work. 🤣

    Reply
  32. Beach Dreams says:
    September 13, 2023 at 11:41 am

    Very chic and casual. I think this and the pink outfit she wore to the Lakers game are my favorite suit shorts looks.

    Reply
  33. Well Wisher says:
    September 13, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    This is close to my heart, I took my oath of citizenship in a plaid shorts set…..
    Meghan decided to mix-it-up like Neo-soul……
    In other words, copy this!!!!

    Reply

