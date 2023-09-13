Everyone at the Invictus Games wants to hang out with Duchess Meghan

The first four days of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry was flying solo. He got a lot of attention, he attended nonstop events and shook thousands of hands and posed for thousands of photos. But let me tell you something – everything is different now that Meghan has arrived. Harry was happy and in his element before, but he is downright giddy now that Meghan is there. The media reaction has changed significantly too – at the Australia vs. Ukraine basketball game, ALL of the cameras were trained on Harry and Meghan. Mostly Meghan. You would think that Meghan founded the games, that’s the kind of outsized focus she’s getting. And that’s probably why she skipped the first four days – so that the focus could be on Harry and the veterans.

Let me tell you something else – those veterans and their families are completely jazzed to see Meghan. Again, Harry is popular, he’s in his element at Invictus. But everyone is thrilled to see Meghan and everyone wants to take photos with her or give her special gifts or just talk to her. In the past 24 hours, she’s held hands with Ukrainian veteran “Taira” Paievska (from Heart of Invictus), accepted and worn a friendship bracelet given to her by someone attached to the Canadian team. All of the people with Team USA wanted photos with Meghan specifically, and some women called her over, declaring themselves part of the “Sussex Squad.”

Prince Harry and Meghan came to see #TeamNigeria at the #InvictusGamesDE! 💃💃💃 It’s been all shades of amazing and you know it’s never a dull moment with Team Nigeria! 💃😁 pic.twitter.com/z8FMaMrXPa — Invictus Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@invictusgamesNG) September 13, 2023

