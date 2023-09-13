Everyone at the Invictus Games wants to hang out with Duchess Meghan

The first four days of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry was flying solo. He got a lot of attention, he attended nonstop events and shook thousands of hands and posed for thousands of photos. But let me tell you something – everything is different now that Meghan has arrived. Harry was happy and in his element before, but he is downright giddy now that Meghan is there. The media reaction has changed significantly too – at the Australia vs. Ukraine basketball game, ALL of the cameras were trained on Harry and Meghan. Mostly Meghan. You would think that Meghan founded the games, that’s the kind of outsized focus she’s getting. And that’s probably why she skipped the first four days – so that the focus could be on Harry and the veterans.
Let me tell you something else – those veterans and their families are completely jazzed to see Meghan. Again, Harry is popular, he’s in his element at Invictus. But everyone is thrilled to see Meghan and everyone wants to take photos with her or give her special gifts or just talk to her. In the past 24 hours, she’s held hands with Ukrainian veteran “Taira” Paievska (from Heart of Invictus), accepted and worn a friendship bracelet given to her by someone attached to the Canadian team. All of the people with Team USA wanted photos with Meghan specifically, and some women called her over, declaring themselves part of the “Sussex Squad.”
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day's events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The girls that called Meghan over were part of a school trip, I think. Apparently, nearby schools are taking field trips to the IG? That would be such a fun trip.
i love schools are making field trips out there. what a great opportunity to capitalize on
I love it! You can definitely feel a shift with her arrival. Like it was a great IG already, but the energy just seems to have leveled up. The IG family clearly adores Meghan and is so happy she has arrived.
The RF should be very very worried.
The Queen knew that H&M could save the monarchy internationally but towards the end she was a very weak monarch and there was panic in the Palace because Willy needed to be appeased.
I’m curious, why did willy need to be appeased?
BTW, did the UK government really not put out any kind of statement of support for the vets at IG2023? Did no one show up to represent them? There’s a tweet with a picture of the clan in military gear with the words ‘stolen valour’. Not a single one of them has said a word of support for the game/vets. Again, do they have no idea how hypocritical, cold, heartless, uncaring, they look to the outside world? They are literally destroying themselves with their ire toward H&M. Couldnt SOMEONE from the clan show up, Anne? You know they cant touch you. Good god.
I think Anne chose a side when She went on her son-in-law’s podcast. But you are right all it will take is for a senior member of the family to cross the aisle. And stand up to the whatever it the firm thinks they are doing , it’s one thing to be all smiles at coronations
They are superstars. Which, of course, is the “problem:”
“Better than the person born to do it.”
@wannabefarmer — there’s not a thing on the royal.uk website and nothing’s been posted since 2018. Can you believe it…it appears that not one representative from the BaRF or gov’t has said a word or even sent a delegation to support their military veterans. All I can find is a reference to “supporting the athletes” on the Royal British Legion website. Delegates from every country are there to cheer their athletes on but zilch from England. This looks sooooo bad and I hope if any of the royal comms people (read fart-catchers) are reading this shame on you and shame on the royal family. Bitter, useless gits the bunch of them.
At this point, if any senior royals attended IG, they would sully it with their presence. Even Anne. A clean break is best.
Attendance by a top army official or perhaps the UK version of the Secretary of Defense would be nice.
To those asking, see the UK Ministry of Defense Facebook page for their coverage. Defense Minister Murrison is at the games in support of Team UK.
“Ministry of Defence
The Invictus Games forms a core part of recovery for injured and unwell service personnel and veterans says Defence Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison, who is in Düsseldorf this week for the multi-sport event. 🏋️♂️”
Agree, UK press coverage is abysmal overall.
I completely agree. The Team Nigeria video is amazing. M & H could truly have revitalized the Commonwealth, if not saved it entirely. I don’t have an opinion of the value of the Commonwealth, personally, but if the British government had any interest in it, then they truly dropped the ball letting the BRF mistreat M & H so badly.
Well there goes the tabloids nobody likes Meg theme. I’m glad to see so many who are welcoming her and want to be with her. They know that like Harry she is kind and charismatic and wants to help. I love seeing all the lovely pictures of both of them in their element!
They’re empathetic, it’s an important cause, and these two have STAR power! Brilliant! I love this for them.
In the videos of them walking into wheelchair basketball it’s insane how much flash was going off. It seemed like everyone and their mother was trying to get a pic. Their star power can not be denied.
Mr and Mrs Invictus are everything. Wank and mutton button wish they had a quarter of this star quality and appeal.
They must be fuming.
I love those Chris Jackson photos you included, Kaiser!
Agree. Yep, “from the Chris Jackson Collection” lol
Isn’t Chris Jackson Kate’s favorite photoshopper…er…photographer?
Why yes, HeatherC, yes he is!😁
The irony is not lost on us!
She looks great. And the photo of her with the girls leaning over the railing is hilarious, while the one with the two boys is so darling.
That picture is the best one, and shows how much she is loved.
The one with the boys makes my heart smile. Friggin adorable.
That one is my absolute favorite.
The pic of the little boys…they wanted to “torpedo” this?? These are their own citizens rooting for their parents, most likely. Just sick, evil stuff. But I imagine the same people lapping up the DM coverage and Tom Sykes bile will never see any of these images or, heaven forbid, the documentary.
You know somewhere in Adele’ cottage a wig has been thrown across the room knocking over the kissing cousins picture in the process.
TRIUMPHANT!!!!! They are such stars.
That was my exact thought! ⭐️
And honestly I’m jealous of Meghan looking absolutely stunning from every single angle.
These two individually are so warm and empathetic, but together, whew! Their charisma and kindness shine like a star! I’m so happy that IG is going so well, that people are happy, and that the games are getting so much deserved attention for the teams. Does anyone else feel like a proud Aunty watching them? 😂
I do. It’s like a giant cocoon of warmth – everyone wants to be near it and one can feel it coming right through these photos.
I agree Roo! I know I sound corny, but this brought tears of joy to my eyes! I am so proud of them! The video of them with Team Nigeria. I can’t with how happy all of this makes me!
Side by side photos of Meghan with those girls (looking up and making eye contact) with colonial cosplay Karen grinning at children in cages.
Someone put that out there, please.
So, will the British press continue to natter on and on, endlessly bleating about how everyone dislikes Duchess Meghan? Inquiring minds want to know.
Of course. And the more popular and beloved worldwide H&M become, the more unhinged and desperate the BM, and particularly the Fail, will become. By the end of these Games, I expect media heads will have exploded.
Meghan crashed the J. Crew website. I copykeen Meghan almost as much as Kate, and I tried to grab that white cardigan she wore today and the navy v-neck sweater she wore on the plane, but J. Crew’s whole site is down.
We’ll be right back…
(And better than ever!)
We’re working on making our site the best it can be,
and we’ll get you back to shopping shortly.
Thanks for your patience!
Its back up!!
You’re right! It is and the home page says icons only😂. It’s Lauren Hutton with the icons only ad but I mean it fits for Meghan too.
Kate Middleton sends her thanks. Now she can resume shopping.
Having Meg attend half-way through the Games was a great move to maintain the attention and energy. I love how welcoming and kind everyone is, and we know Meg is giving that energy right back.
Somebody’s gonna be bigly mad at Chris Jackson 🫣
I was thinking the same thing about Chris Jackson. He has taken some great pictures of Meghan and Harry at the games. It must be an easier job when he doesn’t have to so much editing.
This is utterly destroying the British media narrative that Meghan is unpopular … and I am enjoying it thoroughly!!!
As I noted in another thread, kids can tell if someone is the real deal (or not) — and kids can see that Meghan and Harry are genuinely good and kind and fun.
The pictures on Twitter are amazing. FailOnline is reaching out to a person who filmed the meet and greets, asking for permission to use her film and stills. She said no. Certain factions of the BM were not granted access to IG?
I’ve been seeing quite a few people recently responding so disgusted-like to the Daily Heil when they request this and I have been LIVING.
She has such natural magnetism. I NEED her outfit in my life. Also – Kaiser, I think it’s your birthday around now – (I’m a fellow Virgo!) Just wanted to say thank you for doing the lords work in your coverage. Your writing brightens my day. Happy Birthday for whenever it is lol
I love how approachable she looks, in shorts and ballerinas. Meg is always dressed for the occasion and doesn’t attend sporting events in sky high heels and a ball dress.
Wow! You can feel her warmth & kindness through these pictures. Harry and Meghan are both so charismatic and down to earth. Im loving this for her. Princess Karen ripped her wig off after seeing these pictures.
I wish they would do a new season of Heart of Invictus for every Invictus!!! Meghan is really lighting up the games this year. Based on her remarks at the Friends and Family event I feel confident that one day the whole family will attend the entire games, once A and L are old enough. That will be really cool.
The cutest video was Meghan running over to meet the young girls.
That’s an IT girl right there..you either have it or you don’t and she has it by the ton. Stay mad haters 😂🤭
One of the reasons why I adore Meghan is because she appears to be very gracious and conscientious. I don’t believe she would have ever courted this level of fame (because it is insane) but she has it nonetheless and I think she tries to keep that in mind whenever she is in, or set to be in, the public eye. I think she tries to use her fame responsibly and makes efforts to let others shine.
In Hollywood, for many years, they talked about people with the “it factor.” The ability to command crowds and public interest in a way that almost defys logic or reason. It is something innate that some are just born with. Meghan Markle has that classic Hollywood “it factor” and we love to see it.
Countdown to when we see Kate in that pants/belt combo….
@murphy, not with Kates Wednesday legs! (wens day gonna break)
Yeah. Not really looking forward to Kitty wearing shorts and Brit media trying to convince us that she’s always worn shorts while she’s “working.”
Funny how much cooler it is when the people you are honoring are actually IN THE ROOM.
But, but, but, no one likes Megan, read the room and weep Kate!!, and you British rags.
Loved seeing her with Team Nigeria — she looks so happy to be with them and so proud of her Nigerian roots!
It’s so great to see them so happy and confident! Obviously what Meghan went through in the UK was terrible, but it’s very clear to see why the RF panicked- they had a STAR on their hands a la Diana and they KNEW it. Couldn’t let that happen again! Their loss though! Viva la Sussex!
My heart leaps every time I see Tiara. It’s just so good to see her doing well. There’s a photo of her and her dear husband with Meghan and Harry that makes me tear up. Yes Meghan always looks impeccable. She andHarry give and get so much happiness joy to all they meet. Truly they are Diana’s voice.
There is no medium that shows how perfect or a match Harry and Meghan are better than when she’s at Invictus. The way that Meghan is able to so easily connect wtih not only the her fans(like the adorable school girls she took a picture with) but maybe more importantly the Invictus competitors and their families is really a gift and that she so openly uses it and wants like Harry to make sure these people have the best time ever is what Harry was looking for his whole life.
I remember him saying before he met her how it would be nice to have a partner by his side supporting him at Invictus and with other things he’s passionate about and you can see it on his face in pretty much every picture we’ve seen of them since she touched down in Duesseldorf.
I remember Harry saying that during an interview too and, you’re right, this makes it doubly great to see him realize that dream of having a lovely family and a loving wife to share such events with.
I’m convinced the royals comms team is made up of 10 chihuahuas stacked under a trench coat. That hey couldn’t find a place within the institution for the Sussexes to use their star power for the benefit of the Royal brand is ridiculous incompetence
It shows how strong the heirs’ egos are, and when it’s combined with their sense of entitlement and pettiness, well let’s just say that if Diana didn’t have a chance, then Meghan didn’t stand a chance either.
Even the Mail managed to publish a couple of (snark free!) articles about the rock star welcome H+M are getting. And I actually think they’re trolling the other two with this.
PW must be absolutely spitting with rage and jealousy. How satisfying.
Harry and Meghan are, and always were, superstars. The firm could have protected them to keep them shining in their universe but they chose pettiness and did everything they could to dull their shine. The thing about stars is they will always shine. It’s their nature. Now H&M are outshining the RF every time they step out the door or have a new project. The firm played stupid games, now they won stupid prizes. Congrats.
The RF aren’t supporting the games because they actually believe their hype, that without them Harry and Meghan will fail, and despite evidence to the contrary they hang on to that and they keep trying to convince others that’s the case.