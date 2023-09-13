Prince William did an event today about suicide prevention, what a coincidence

As I’ve been saying for the past week, King Charles should publicly invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come back and work, if just to light a fire under the asses of Prince William and Kate. W&K did f–k all for two months, with William downright refusing to do his job as President of the Football Association, and now suddenly, Will and Kate are making asses out of themselves every single day since the Sussexes have been dominating the newscycle. Well, guess who was out and about today in London? Lord Peggington, the lazy Prince of Wales.
It’s not just William and Kate’s completely obvious desperation to ride the Sussexes’ coattails, it’s also actually their tone-deaf (if not completely offensive) approach to their events in the past week. Flying all the way to Wales to “honor” QEII, then showing up over an hour late because the helicopter couldn’t land? Then Kate with her doll wig, jazz hands and gurning IN PRISON. And now this: William wearing a hard hat and talking about… suicide prevention. These people are not slick. Who thinks it’s a good look for a violent bully to talk about suicide prevention just a few years after he spearheaded the effort to drive his sister-in-law to unalive herself?
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited at the Invictus Games in Germany – enjoying a rock star welcome – the Prince of Wales continued with his charity work in West London. Prince William, 41, headed to a building site in the capital on Wednesday morning to discuss the mental health of the UK’s construction workers.
Wearing a light tweed blazer with a blue shirt, navy chinos and brown suede brogues, the Prince met with industry workers to discuss the high suicide rate amongst labourers – three times the national average and the equivalent of two men losing their lives each working day.
During his visit, William heard about some of the mental health challenges faced by construction workers, and discussed suicide prevention with the charity Mates in Mind.
Later, he donned full protective gear – including a hi-vis jacket, white hard hat and protective eyewear as he took a short tour of the site.
[From The Daily Mail]
You know it’s bad when the Mail can’t even jazz this up or make it sound like anything other than William’s pathetic and obvious attempts to invade the Sussex newscycle. If “DON’T FORGET ABOUT MEEEEE” was a person.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023. The Prince visited the site to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.,Image: 804988297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023. The Prince visited the site to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.,Image: 804988298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023. The Prince visited the site to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.,Image: 804988342, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023. The Prince visited the site to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.,Image: 804988389, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023. The Prince visited the site to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.,Image: 804988445, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
Just when you thought he couldn’t possibly look more like a penis…
OMG. That was so funny. I went back and looked at the first picture and laughed out loud. Thank you for that!
🤣🤣🤣
My husband I are both laughing out loud at this brilliant comment!
Way too many coffee spit out moments today.
omg
Omg is right😂
Omg best morning laugh ever🤣👏🏼.. you get my vote for “comment of the week” 🗳️👏🏼
LMAO 😂
😂😂😂😂😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Gives new meaning to the word d*ckhead?
I live for any pics of him!
oh nooooooooooooooooooooo now i can’t unsee it
OMG it looks like William is conducting a séance.
LOL! My coffee spit out moment of the morning, @ Teagirl. 💯 right!
LOL only thing missing from this pic is his ouija board
ROTFL!! Thank you for this. My first thought was, how odd to have this setup on a construction site, its so contrived (does no one who works for them have ANY commonsense, situational awareness, nothing?? Geezus) but @Teagirl, priceless.
BTW, that hard hat and classes picture, lordy. Harry would never, and at least he would rock it.
*William trying to summon the fcks to give about the poors*
*William trying to summon his wasted potential*
*William asking his mother to let him have his hairline back*
The meme potential is endless.
Great comments all around. The first thought I had when gazing at Prince William and the Desperate Roundtable was “Oh dear.”
Willy and Kate have clearly been coached by the same public speaking coach, they use identical hand movements which are not natural to the type of people they are. It looks so false they need to stop.
That’s the funniest comment for ages! Ran back up to have a double check and can’t stop laughing. Brilliant. Thanks, Teagirl.
Oh, jeez, he looks like a spirit has entered him.
He looks like he’s channeling the ghost of Jim Bakker…
Trying to contact his long-dead charisma.
It’ll be interesting to see how quickly KW get back to their nap after IG.
As soon as William returns from NY next week.
I forgot he’s coming here🙄.. wish we were as far away as Australia 🇦🇺 so he would just stay home.
Gosh that man is no unattractive!
Anyhow, another jazz fake appearance 😂
William in that hard hat is giving off conehead vibes. 🫣
To me, it’s Ron DeSantis white boots energy
I feel like he’s regretting this
Wow, the DM is efficient. Instead of leading with William, they start with Harry and Meghan. But they also slam both them and the veterans by diminishing the IG as “rock star welcome.” Then they move onto the ass-kissing of William, completely ignoring the suicide rate among veterans. The DM has vile down to an art form.
@ Eurydice agree , you can tell they are obsessed with Harry and hate the fact that their prince, the one they bet one is a boring , unattractive and devoid of any substance. They think by putting Harry down, it will make them feel better and people would agree…. Clearly they don’t.
So let’s invite the British taxpayers most expensive welfare recipient to talk to laborers about how they can prevent suicide? The very people who pay for all of his expenses and toys and vacations and whatever else? This is where he wants to do his photo op? Look at me wearing a hard hat. Suicide isn’t something to take lightly and this just reeks of him not giving two shits but is just there to TRY to one up his brother and have a photo op.
Key word here is try. Even as a kid, Harry was better. Poor lad.
What gets me is that these are the very same people who mocked mental health services when Prince Harry talked about it, and the same people who made light of suicidal ideations when Meghan expressed her personal experiences at THEIR cruel hands. Now, they use the same subject matters as mere props in their “Look at Me” performances for the week. I tell you, Glenn Close had more subtlety than the WanKs when she hissed, “I will not be ignored” at Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction.
We all know William doesn’t care about this issue based on how he treated Meghan but I continue to be appalled that he still pretends to care after Meghan revealed how bad things were to Oprah, AND after Valentine Low admitted he knew she was suicidal and they were still allowed to go after her on a daily basis.
Wait. What??! They knew?? I either missed or have forgotten that. Sweet baby Jesus. I’m tearing up.
Yeah he admitted after the interview that he (and I think other RRs) knew in about summer 2019 that it had gotten pretty bad for her (maybe he knew before that)? and they still attacked her.
A tweed blazer??! Yeah that’ll really get Gen z going. Isn’t this man allegedly sexy??
Anyway in and of itself a good cause but literally didn’t see or hear anything about it until I saw the celebitchy tweet so… yeah
We are all panting for him in that light blue button-down
Yes, he’s the sexiest bald man in…….his KP suite.
Right. Why are they suddenly telling us all about William’s clothing choices? That’s weird.
My guess is that they know they’ve stretched their deranged H and M ramblings too far, and now realize that William’s appearances lack so much substance that they’ve resorted to padding out their “articles” with clothing descriptions.
The only way to get ole Willy to work is when Harry is doing his thing. How unfortunate for England, but they get the prince that they deserve.
Becky English tweet about this engagement gave off a vibe like she was bored. If William and Kate thought that doing busy work this week was going to block out any coverage about Meghan and Harry, they should be pissed off that the press keeps mentioning Harry and Meghan in the reports of their visits. Plus, William doing suicide prevention engagements is gaslighting.
True. Takes you straight back to Meghan’s Oprah interview.
Doesn’t William ever get tired of failing in comparison to his brother? He deliberately sets himself up for direct comparisons, and always comes off badly. You’d think that he would have reached the point where he would feel sufficiently bruised and lame, but clearly not. And so he persists in humiliating himself.
It makes you wonder if he reviews the footage and coverage of himself after the fact, or if he just leaves that to staff. How is he not embarassed?
I think being a British royal means you have lost the capacity to be embarrassed.
You dress up in fake military uniforms dripping with fake medals. You are living off the spoils of centuries of stolen labor, goods and property. You “work” fewer days than a toddler goes to preschool. You have people kissing up to you and calling you brilliant, even if you’re a moron (as Willy is).
There is no requirement or expectation that you engage in self-examination and self-reflection. And when someone like Harry commits himself to working on those things, you act as if he’s the crazy one.
“These people are not slick. Who thinks it’s a good look for a violent bully to talk about suicide prevention just a few years after he spearheaded the effort to drive his sister-in-law to unalive herself?”
Yikes, no mincing words here. These people really do miss the irony dont they? It reminds me of that scene in the color purple, ‘until you do right by me…..’.
There will forever be side-eye with everything this lot does until they do right by M&H. And yeah, not slick but slimy comes to mind.
This: “…he took a short tour of the site”. Was it 10 minutes like Wales service to honor his grandmother? 🤷♀️
It’s clear his ‘royal work’ is all a performance. That’s what the taxpayers are funding with hundreds of millions of £££….oh wait….they fund the vacations and the numerous opulent homes too. 🤨
Dang, the Wails are gonna need a 6 month vacation after all of this work! C-Rex should send the Sussexes a huge check and a thank you note! Are the Wails gonna continue to alternate their days “working” for the duration of the IGs? They must be so exhausted! Meanwhile, I can’t wait for their loved up photos. I wonder if Bully will finally let Special K grab his ass…
Special K!!!. Cracking up here. Thanks.
If these people (the Waleses) had any class, they would issue a statement of congratulations to Harry on the success of Invictus, thank him for his service, and pack their own schedules in the weeks surrounding the games. Not during the games!! Making appearances during the games is so obviously competitive. It’s just a childish and stupid look.
Personally, I would prefer if they continue to distance themselves from IG. Charles/William royal attachment, connection, association to anything in my opinion is toxic. 🤷♀️ Even Charles’ Princes Trust/Foundation is associated with cash for honors corruption. 🤨
Harry is not longer a working royal and continuing to move forward and stay far away from that that toxic royal mafia family/institution is what I think is best for the Sussexes and their initiatives. I think the British charity responsible for the U.K. team preparation and planning did a good job for the British athletes and their families for the 2023 games which was without any intervention from the royal institution. 👍
Does he have that hard hat on backwards? He looks so dorky here
It isnt the same style of helmet that the construction workers have on, someone doesn’t like him at all to allow him to wear that helmet in public and then to allow him to be photographed 😳 in it is just mean.. (but absolutely hilarious that he stood there and allowed it) They are fast becoming comic relief for the world with their performances.
Another very noble cause being used for a photo-op. I doubt he’ll follow this up. It’ll be another thing he’s “associated” with but, will do little to contribute. This new “cause” will be ultra-important to him until the next bandwagon. Sad but, true. 🙁
If you base your entire ‘work’ schedule around when your brother steps out, then you’ve got serious problems. As a future king, how is this sustainable? Does he think people will just pacify him forever? Even the Fail can’t polish this turd, and that’s saying something!
Oh, Willy… you really are clueless.
Oh no!! Now William has jazz hands.
The Windsors would rather snub a thousand British veterans than offer congratulations on the IG. Harry – led by Duchess Meghan – is a race traitor and the family scapegoat. The Windsors will never support Britain’s wounded warriors as long as the Sussexes live.
They’re not genuine with their support for any charitable initiative. Their performance is to maintain their image of service to validate their public funding from taxpayers and the idea that monarchy is needed for Britain.
Since IG is closely linked to Harry who founded it, there will be no value to them for acknowledging it in any way (even showing support for the veterans participating).
Personally, I think the veterans are better off without being placed in the middle of a one sided feud that the toxic royal family/institution promoting via their propaganda media arm with daily leaks of snubs and grudges reported from the palace sources. There are no leaks from Montecito. The Sussexes have moved on with their initiatives outside of that institution and they and the initiatives they champion are thriving without any royal family/institution association or input. ✅
Look everyone! The Prince of Wails donned the attire of the common working man! Do you like him now?
It’s gone beyond pathetic, hasn’t it?
Always thought W’s anger re Meghan was generated by the blinding light it shone on his own marriage. Harry and Meghan obviously married because of love; he and Kate because of a resignation on his part. Kate must know this, as well. For one thing, however dull he can be, he is always better without her at engagements. Which isn’t saying much, when your brother’s flying high with his wife at invictus, but it is telling.
@Sparrow you are correct. It must eat at his soul to see the brother he feels is beneath him have a loving and equal relationship with a woman you can see he obviously adores. He is so jealous of Harry and every way. Kate is the same about Meghan. The very sad thing is that if they had befriended her instead of seeing her as a rival their lives would have been so enriched. Meghan is the one who has real life work experience of all of them and really knows how to relate to people. Harry has clearly observed his Mom and the military was a big factor in his life. Kate for all her home girl from the counties know nothing about living in the real world. She and William try but they come across as insincere. I could not believe she was grinning and gurning during that prison visit. How can anyone believe she is serious about this issue. Both her and William reek of photo-ops in all their visits lately. He is forever in a one-sided competition with is brother. The British people deserve so much better than those two.
Yep, I think that’s it in a nutshell. For twenty years, W&K and their handlers told us that royal couples never touch, that royal couples don’t spend time together, that all married-in women are deferential to their spouses. H&M’s relationship exposed all of that as lies. Nobody is saying the quiet part out loud yet, and the RR keeps trying to pretend H&M are different because H has been ensorcelled by Meghan or whatever. But it’s becoming more obvious that W&K are the ones in the problematic relationship, not H&M.
I did not know that there was a high suicide rate among construction workers. I wonder if this is particular to the UK. This could be an issue that Heads Together could work with?
Are they starting to describe what William is wearing, like they do with Kate. That seems to be the longest paragraph with concrete details. He looks like he’s holding court in one picture. And totally agree that dorky is the only way to describe William.
Just another instance of a RF member dressing up in unearned outfits.
Quickly morphing into his father … and we all know how that’s going. Loser.
Things aren’t going well for you are they Billy boy, or for your father and your fan rag the Daily Fail, maybe the daily fail would like to answer for HOW they were called out by Dominique Samuels, who told EVERYONE on the radio how the Daily Fail, had NOT used the actual name and picture of the person who wrote some hatchet peices for them, but instead, used a picture of A WOMAN OF COLOUR and her name on the said articles. THAT’S how fake and untrustworthy they are! Then we have the owner of the neighboring estate to Balmoral, REFUSING to let you renew the permit to hunt on his land . So it was Mr Storey of Abergeldin who said NO, not the computer lol. Final note for you willy boy, you already look like a prk with teeth, and wearing that hat, makes it look like you’ve been circumsized as well 😂
Everything with these people is smoke and mirrors, isn’t it. And Diana snatched back her looks some time ago. Ugly, especially where it counts the most, inside.
He looks awful 🤢 and the hardhat look backwards 🙄
It’s like Burger King opens up the Richard Scarry Busytown picture book and points to who he wants to dress up as next.
That’s hilarious!
He looks goofy especially wearing the helmet.
I don’t know why he’s wearing a hard hat, there isn’t really much up there worth protecting
suede brogues….is someone trolling Wills? Any guy showing up on a construction site in suede brogues would be mocked so hard when they left. And tweed? Seriously….stoooooooop. You know those guys laughed the rest of the day. (Mimicking Wills with a pretend tea party) “Some tea with your brogues your majesty? Why yes, I think I will”. Bahahaha
Different topic, but related: He is really aging badly. He was a handsome teen, but he has lost his looks completely in his 40s. I think it’s his vile personality coming through more. He will be all nose and baldness in his 50s and beyond. Yikes.
It’s the harshest glow-down of all time. He looks absolutely terrible. It’s hard to believe this is the same guy. He’s not just aging, he’s deteriorating at a rapid speed–much like Uncle Ed. It’s shocking. I suppose it’s a bit like a child star or a boy band singer, somebody who was *cute* in his teens/20s and then disappears into obscurity, but there’s no excuse in his case. He just spent two months on a summer vacation and didn’t even get a tan. Rough!
I don’t think William is trying to steal press. I thought that at first. Now I just think he wants SOME press. Just trying to ride harrys wave.
He should’ve just asked to go to Invictus. You know he wants to. If William hadn’t been so petty he could’ve pulled ranked and got a nice seat. Now, he has to pull stunts from the side. This is funny. I hope the charities get something out of William and kates stunts.
He always wears a costume when cosplaying charity: an apron, head gear or whatever. I guess it’s so his public will know he’s on charity patrol. Otherwise, he’s always in vacation mode or rage at Harry mode– which leads him to his charity cosplay. Just such a jerk.
No two ways about it, this rage monster fell out of the ugly tree and hit every bloomin branch on the way down!!
The man who help drive his sister in law with suicidal thoughts while pregnant is doing a stunt for suicidal awareness. You can’t make this stuff up the nerve of this vile man to act like he gives damn about mental health is insulting.
No one that matters care ……….
This is part of the cycle from the entitled “Look At Me”…..