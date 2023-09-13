Princess Kate’s ‘butterfly fringe’ doll wig is THE style, thank you very much

I’m sorry, but what are these photos of Princess Kate in prison? She’s so used to turning up to random places and screwing on her fake smile that she forgot that her forced hyena laughing and freeze-posing would look absolutely INSANE in a prison setting. She really looks like she’s having the time of her life doing this little prison skit. These are more photos of Kate at HMP High Down, a men’s prison in Surrey. Kate went to prison as part of her patronage of the Forward Trust, and the whole point of this was for Kate to “experience” what it’s like to be a family member of an incarcerated person, and what those family members have to go through to visit a loved one.
Kensington Palace gave the same line to all media outlets regarding Kate’s mysterious hand injury – she was seen with two fingers taped together on her right hand, and KP swore up and down that it was a trampoline injury from playing with her kids, and that it’s “a small injury, nothing serious.” If this was a one-off, I would say we could take KP at its word. But Kate consistently has bandaids and bandages on her hands for years now. They aren’t all trampoline injuries.
Meanwhile, there’s a lot of talk about Kate’s doll wig. Yesterday, I called this a “new wig,” but I might have to correct myself – what if this is the Together At Christmas doll wig from 2021? It doesn’t look completely the same, but the two wigs are definitely kissing cousins, much like QEII and Prince Philip. I wish Kate and her hair stylists would figure out something better than this. Hilariously, the sycophantic British media is trying to make Kate’s Prison Wig into the hottest new club. It has everything: Farrah Fawcett vibes, bewigged gopher energy, balayage, keen secrets, synthetic hair, fire hazards.
In recent months, countless celebrities have had their hair chopped into a bob. But, for the Princess of Wales, this would possibly be a transformation too far; after all, it takes an arm-length of hair to twist into those triumphant chignons we’ve come to admire.
So what’s a girl to do when she feels like a change but is reluctant to do anything drastic? Get a fringe, that’s what. While visiting HMP High Down men’s prison on Tuesday, the Princess debuted what’s known in fashion circles as the “butterfly fringe”, previously seen on taste-makers like Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and model Matilda Djerf, who inspired the trend earlier this year.
The fringe, which gets its name, unsurprisingly, from a butterfly’s wings, is designed to skim the cheekbones to create a diamond shape, which is not only forgiving on faces that have softened with time, but also gives the hair a jaunty lift. Hence why it’s popular with Gen-Zers and Boomers alike.
For the Princess of Wales, this micro update is the perfect way to freshen up an end-of-summer hairstyle in line with the new autumn season without forsaking polish. Andreas Wild from Larry King’s Notting Hill salon says: “I love the Princess’s new look; It’s very soft and modern. Sometimes when you have long hair it can hide your features. What’s beautiful about this style is that it brings out Kate’s eyes more.”
Honestly, I think Kate wore this new wig (??) because she’s gotten some new work on her face, so she wanted everything to look different and you couldn’t really place exactly what was going on. Mostly, I think she’s overdoing the fillers and Botox, but I’ll also accept “botched eye job” as a possibility. Anyway, this hairstyle is not new, nor is it flattering on every face. If most women attempted some version of the Farrah Fawcett style, they would look like this – impossibly dated.
The picture of her talking using jazz hands with the child staring at her is classic
He’s like why is she freezing up and not speaking. Is she glitching? Lolololol
I mean this in a most sympathetic way but this woman is ill. I mean truly ill. It’s staring us right in the face. Her plastered fingers are telling a huge story. I (almost) feel sorry for her.
ITA Tessa! It’s up there with the chain fences and the Black kids giving her side eyes during her flower garden stunt. I love that a lot of Black kids see her coming from a mile away. This pic is a classic. I hope to see it in more rotations.
I am going to be that person, but it is not right that the boy was used as her prop, he is at a prison visiting center so I am guessing life is tough for him already, he didn’t need to be used as press for this dimwit.
YES! This. Also her shoulder pads are traumatizing me.
I agree, and check out the frame where she’s got her hand on the man beside her and is looking off into space while she says something insipid. SMDH. We see you, Catherine.
Did she ask that boy if she could touch him or is UK still medieval with Divine Right of Princesses to handle whatever they want? Agree about those traumatic shoulder pads. They’re so sharply sticking out there it’s making the sleeves pucker.
Where did they find a Black child to put next to her? They need to stop using Black people as props and traumatizing them. Poor kid.
Casting call.
Indeed Elizabeth Regina, she is ill. She never seems to be there…she does the same faces and same hand mouvements like a robot….
Awful and pathetic.
“but the two wigs are definitely kissing cousins, much like QEII and Prince Philip.”
Ma’am! Please 🤣🤣🤣🤣
This wig is reminiscent of David Cassidy’s hairstyle back in the day. Does this woman not have a mirror? She just looks so…shabby.
OMG the kissing cousins line and this part had me DY-ING!! 🤣
“(The wig) has everything: Farrah Fawcett vibes, bewigged gopher energy, balayage, keen secrets, synthetic hair, fire hazards.”
Not fire hazards 🤣
I’m reminded of that “before you leave the house, look at yourself in the mirror and take one thing off” advice (coco chanel?). Anyway, if this wig had a little LESS going on, it might have worked. Also if Kate’s appearance generally had less going on. Massive wig, heavy makeup, weirdly too fancy but unflattering suit outfit (a suit would have been fine for this occasion, but maybe in grey or navy or something? Or just with less hair and makeup). I kinda agree with the take that she’s had some cosmetic work done and the hair and makeup dialed up to 11 was designed to hide it.
Also, neither Pippa nor Carole are aging as badly as Kate…wtf? Is it that she’s under more stress or has more cosmetic shit going wrong?
@ Sussexwatcher: that part killed me too. I’ll never be the same…”bewigged gopher energy…” 😆
@Cate – there was actually a photo this weekend of Pippa at a wedding or something, and her face looked rough. Way too much sun, or cigarettes, or both. Maybe she doesn’t get filled as often as her sister does.
Cate go back to old pics of CarolE. She looked rough! She’s had facelifts, and loads of filler.. she looks nothing like she used to.
I have a friend who keeps her hair in a Farrah Fawcett. She has naturally curly hair and it looks really nice when it’s not done, but then she straightens it and does the wings.
Hmmm, I’m going to have to go back and look! But still, whatever they are/aren’t doing, I don’t see them looking*as* aged/bad as Kate. Not saying they are fresh faced beauties, but Kate’s face is just awful, and in comparison I think they look fairly “normal”? And looking at her family it doesn’t seem like it’s a case of “oh well, they all kinda go that way after 35” or something. So it would seem to me that she’s either getting BAD cosmetic work, or stress is doing an extra number on her, or both.
OMG @ Girl_Ninja – so David Cassidy!
It’s clear that she’s seen women with middle parts and loose flowing waves and decided that was THE look for her, but she was going to add the “butterfly fringe” and a few more waves/layers to really up the Farrah Fawcett look.
This hair is, to use a British phrase, “mutton dressed as lamb.” When the newspaper mentioned it as being the same do as Jenny Ortega has, I laughed.
All these things that rich ladies do to look younger just ends up making them look like an old rich lady.
RIGHT?!?! I was like….Jenna Ortega….am I thinking of the right person because the Jenna Ortega I am thinking of does not have hair like that…..
Kaiser, as the kids would say, chose violence today!
The kissing cousins and fire hazard lines had me 😂😂😂😂
@Girl Ninja. Not David Cassidy 😂😂
These RRs need to get their eyesight checked bc no, just no.
Still chortling about the kissing cousins and then you throw in David Cassidy! 🤣
The David Cassidy reference is just “chef’s kiss”, and absolutely on point! I wonder, along with all the other pulls and tweaks she’s had done to her face, if she may have had a liquid nose job as well? There’s a big difference between the way it looked at her wedding, and the way it looks now. Maybe she had a case of pregnancy nose, and wanted it refined? A rich, bored lady has so many choices, and none of them seem to make her husband the slightest bit interested. Poor lamb!
@girl-ninja: Hey, leave David Cassidy out of this!
Girl_ninja … the David Cassidy reference is going to have me laughing all day.
And in some photos, it looks like she’s going to sing “Come on, get happy!” to those poor families.
Omg now I see David Cassidy as well
Well she looks very excited about it all bless her little heart 😂
I’m rocking an indomitable topknot right now. Going for a championship braid when I zip out to the gym later.
You’ll get to that triumphant chignon yet!
I got my hair cut into a bob recently and when I out loud considered getting a fringe, my hairdresser said, “You aren’t going through some kind of crisis are you?”
So, that’s that then.
This made me laugh because I literally just started listening to an audiobook on my way to work this morning, and one of the first things the character was talking about was “break up bangs” and how they’re a huge mistake. 😀
Oh, I’m very familiar with the “break up bangs” lmaooo
I also threw a fit as a kid because I wanted bangs when they were “in”, but it irritated my eyes so I (being six and having zero self-control) immediately chopped them off with a pair of safety scissors. I can still hear my mom laugh-crying.
I’ve never been able to pull off bangs. I have crazy cowlicks all over my forehead, so on the occasional moment of denial thinking I could do it, my hair always parts like the Red Sea into two waves. Parted down the middle or just barely to the side of the middle is all I am able to do to get my hair to lay flat. But I’m sort of glad. Bangs rarely seem like a good idea.
Bangs of Sadness!
If you cover the hair what stands out (not what is outstanding) is cheek fillers, jaw and something seriously wonky with her eyes
What do you think she did to her jaw?
WTF is a ‘triumphant chignon’???
You listen to defiant jazz while wearing one.
OMG!!! Lol
Cameron Diaz’ sperm hairdo in there’s something about Mary.
And YOU owe me a cup of tea – mine is all over my keyboard right now!
Omg you guys are on fire today! Lol
I don’t know, but I can’t wait to pull my hair into a victorious ponytail later.
I wore my hair in a hopeless bun for the school run this morning.
I’m rocking an indomitable topknot right now. Going for a championship braid when I zip out to the gym later.
Clearly, I’ve “given up” because I’ve stopped dying my hair. I’m now “trying to relive my childhood” by having my hair cut in a “Pixie,” ala Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby.
I do that sometimes, to the side, and dance around my house while blasting Lake Street Dive’s ‘Side Pony’
But I do not leave the house like that LOL!
Don’t forget Meghan’s Flat Iron “Bring Down the Monarchy” do
🤣
OMG you guys are on top of your game this morning! You are killing me!
I was just thinking that @Krista. You’ all are setting me up for extra penance, I’m laughing so hard. I’m going to get to work now.
The fringe is forgiving on faces that have softened with time? Ouch. Meow. Helps give a jaunty lift to the face? Ouch again. Harsh.
This makes me think Kaiser is right; Kate changed up her hair so that everything looks different so if you think she looks “refreshed,” its not due to any botox or whatever, its the fringe!!
She’s done this before too. I think a fringe showed up not long after a suspected spa trip to france after Charlotte was born.
Kaiser is right. Getting a hair change at the time of cosmetic work is a classic way to deflect the work. I did it – a straight bob after my nose job/coronal brow lift. Worked like a charm. My mistake was adding bangs a few months later while the forehead settled in (ugh).
I will have to look more closely to se if it’s a possible upper blepharoplasty (a great way to start de-aging in late 30’s to mid 40’s). OR and endoscopic lateral ish brow lift (more lifting than relaxing of crows feet -always need Botox for those).
Yeah, not even a subtle stab in the back – a full frontal assault.
That wiglet needs a trim, it looks dry & brittle at the ends.
Exactly. That is my biggest issue with her hair. I don’t mind the fringe. But that color has got to go and she needs to cut it shorter. I loved the cut she had between 2016-2018. It made her look young and fresh. It was also a few tints darker which actually did bring out her eye color better. Idk why she’s so obsessed with that light brown she’s been wearing but i just don’t like it on her.
Listen to defiant jazz LOL all day long. Thank you for this! COTW
@Chloe the lighter colour hides the grey better
Wow. Her hair is bad. I just want someone to style her wigs properly. It pains me to see a woman out with a bad wig on her head.
I can’t help thinking Kate wanted to quiz Dolly about wig maintenance when she invited her to KP. Dolly’s always been so upfront about her beauty routines and it’s so refreshing. Nothing wrong with wearing a wig. Kate might need some guidance though.
Her hairdresser or hairdressers must hate her. I would never let someone I like go out like that. Also it ages her very badly. Them trying to spin it that she’s hair forward like other A listers is just not it. Sigh. She actually should consider a bob honestly. If her hair is that brittle/not healthy, cutting it off will help.
The head tilting is distracting
She looks craaazy in that picture. And like she’s veering into Milania hair territory.
Ok so they are making a lemon into lemonade with the wig. Why did she go to a men’s prison? Why not a women’s prison? I see we have the obligatory touching of a person of color. What did she talk to these people about? Maybe how very much George and Charlotte play prison visitors and they some day want to see their parents in prison? What if anything does she have to offer these people? I guess it’s another learning experience.
Hahaha, Susan! Playing prison visitor! I love it!
So. Under the undoubtedly sad, stressful and usually rare occurrence of visiting a loved one who is incarcerated, you also get the privilege of being apart of Kate’s photo opp.
Make it make sense.
What do you mean, sad? Katie here looks like she’s having the time of her life! “Oh, are all of these men gathered together just to see lil ol’me? Too kind!”
Does anyone else remember Lindsey Bluth arriving to visit her father in prison dressed to the nines?
And so angry because men weren’t cat calling her!
its the equivalant to princess diana showing up to greet children affected by land minds in a power suit and 5inch heels.
meghan’s apperance yesterday put into context what kate was actually doing and attempting. not only was she using these vulnerable people as a props in her glamour shots. she and william were trying to attack, mock, and undermind these veterans who have literally given their body and mind to defend the countries they will one day be head of state of. william and kate quite literally threw away their actual position as future king and wife of the head of state in an attempt to undermind their brother and sister in law. they have no understanding of the reality of their positions or what it means at all whatsoever. it can’t be understated how badly they have truly behaved here and how awful they will be as king and queen. they will be the worst king and queen in modern history.
@ Jay: Holly Golightly visiting Sally Tomato in Sing Sing, minus the hat.
Exactly Rai. She has zero emotional intelligence or empathy – I used to work in the criminal justice system. You have very limited time with your loved one and sometimes you had to bus/drive several hours to get to them. And here she is with her crab claw interruptions overmedicated maniacal grinning. I’d be pissed.
If her face was pulled any tighter, the corners of her eyes would meet at the back of her head. Which makes it all the more hilarious that the fringe “brings out her eyes”. Is she oblivious enough to have chosen this new look herself, or is her hairstylist just a shady motherf–ker after our own hearts?
I think it would work if her hair was shoulder length .. but yeah no, this ain’t it
I was thinking the same. Chop off a few inches and go shoulder.
What a lie! This isn’t modern at all and that’s the exact reason Matilda djerf wears it. Because it’s a throwback, it’s vintage. They crack me up the way they bend over backwards.
“But, err, can you sort of…sort of see the prisoners by…seeing them?”
Her hair is way too long and looks unkempt and needs a good trim.
For the love of god get a new hairstyle!!! She’d look so much better in something shorter like a blunt bob.
I only want 2 things when it comes to celebrity stuff- for her to get a haircut and for Britney Spears to start wearing high waisted pants.
Please! 😜
the fact that kate is visiting a PRISON, meeting people who are struggling with extreme addiction issues, and the take away from it is kate middleton’s hairstyle shows how out of touch with reality she and KP really is. she thought meghan would be decked out in luxury goods and designer duds to greet the veterans and their families so decided to go for the same idea to upstage meghan. not caring about what event she was actually attending. meghan exposed kate and put her to shame for her shallow inappropriate behavior. she used a prison and vulenerable people as a backdrop for a pap stroll and glamour photoshoot. let that sink in.
To your last point, what else is new?! She’s used everybody as a backdrop for her pap posing glamour shots. New mums, black and brown children/adults, people in the hospital, people struggling with addiction, the scouts, bereaved children, soldiers in shamrocks. Even her own children get used when she needs some good press.
It’s basically all she does. She’s a user.
Visit to the 9/11 memorial site, what a low point that was
Every engagement for her is a pap stroll and glamour photoshoot.
So true. While it’s amusing to focus on her wiglets etc this should have been a serious visit to highlight a serious issue. But mumbles and KP are too obsessed with H&M and too vacuous so once again it’s all about her appearance.
Too bad the Middletons aren’t in prison for all the scamming and conning and screwing people over. Kate could visit them wearing the same facial expressions then.
If you told me she was introducing a segment of The British Baking Show in the first picture, I’d believe you…not a prison visit. Do we know how much hair she actually has? I don’t understand the world of wigs so I can’t tell.
Yes, the huge grin and jaunty wave would definitely have been more appropriate for the British Baking Show, or being introduced on a game show etc. This seems a bit incongruous for spotlighting a prison. At least she didn’t try to theme dress with an orange jumpsuit, eh?
Once again all the article talks about (in this excerpt anyway) is her frickin hair. What was the goal of her visit (besides listening and learning and keen head tilting)? Why is she grinning like a loon and jazz-handing her way through the prison yard? She is so useless!
And yes, she’s definitely had more work done. In addition to her forehead being pulled tighter than a drum, her cheeks look like a chipmunk storing nuts for the winter.
I love this line SussexWatcher “is she grinning like a loon and jazz-handing her way through the prison yard?” LOL. Yes. Yes she is.
This should be a scene in a musical about her life.
Oh no. The extensions and the curls are ridiculous. Think how fresh and modern she’d look if she lost 5-6” and wore it smooth.
I know picking the most OTT, wtf cringe and/or least flattering pictures of Kate when she goes on these sad jaunts is something you pride yourself on for these articles, but that second to last picture is one of the most dead inside pictures of her I think I’ve ever seen, like it is genuinely effecting me. Usually my feeling about Kate is that there’s nothing inside to be dead in the first place, or at least nothing deserving of sympathy, but that one makes her look just so small and sad and makes me want to see someone make a movie of her life framing it as the tragic horror I imagine it is.
Plums – is that the one with the glass of water in front of her? She does look drawn. i actually feel there’s a good photo selecton here, comprising what Kate would be pleased with and what she wouldn’t, ie less photoshop. i feel, along with you, that her life’s difficult (my theory being her realisation that she’s become all the BRF has, the pressure of that must be immense, plus knowing her marriage lacks supportive respect). No doubt the next series of The Crown will paint them as the most loving of couples.
I feel like she’s tried the curtain bangs style before and quickly ditched them. What gets me (besides the bad wig attachment going on over her forehead) is the weird headdress effect of the tendrils stapled on either side of her shoulders. Those things don’t move!
It used to be her thing when she was in the early stages of pregnancy to distract from the weight gain. And I get that: she’s photographed a lot and the first few weeks are the riskiest time, so trying to avoid speculation is understandable.
Not sure what she’s trying to distract from here.
Okay, related to the visit, Chris Ship posted this about yesterday’s visit and it was funny:
“Kate in prison, and while there admits she injured her hand on the trampoline” With a gif of someone falling off a trampoline. It was funny but whew the royalists were not having it.
https://x.com/chrisshipitv/status/1701634154977247636?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
Chris Ship going rogue. How very interesting. How about one of these so-called journalists confirming that there even is a trampoline on the Windsor grounds? Or was Kate injured at Pippa’s Playground on Sunday?
I loved the reaction from the royalists. Chris Ship is bored, I don’t think he’s at Invictus, so he’s just in the UK covering…….Kate’s trampoline injury.
The gif of the woman flipping off the trampoline is what sent me. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Kind of funny, cute. But the comments were not having it. There was no sense of humor about that gif. I can’t tell if I’m biased but I didn’t think it was disrespectful? It got him engagement though.
I side eye it because my sister’s abusive ex used to harm her by stepping on her toes or cracking her fingers (he broke one so badly that years later it had to be rebroken to fix it). That’s an easy place to harm somebody that doesn’t leave bruises on the face. I really hope that’s not what’s going on, but…it’s uncomfortable. This is one of the few times I’ve looked at pictures of her and gone…this a deeply unhappy woman going through the motions.
Or she’s picking at skin there, self-harming. Either option is bad.
English reporters are the worst writers my gawd. As for those unfiltered pics of Keen aye carumba! Botched eye job for sure.
K is becoming more and more creepy. Visiting a prison, dressing like a beauty pageant reject, 12 inch heels as usual, that hair is pathetically strange. Her face is over-filled, grinning like a hyena as usual. Clueless beyond belief, tone deaf does not even begin to describe her. Her royal work is nothing other than to play dress ups and pose for endless photos, which will later be photoshopped according to her demands.
As I said yesterday this wig is terrible. Kate looks better with shoulder length hair. The press didn’t even take this engagement seriously calling her Prisoner HRH or whatever. Maybe it was because she was grinning like a Cheshire cat the whole time.
LOL — I also channeled my ‘inner Stefon’! The hottest new club is Prison Wig. It’s got everything: stalking, copy-keening, jazz hands, psychotic jealousy and polyester.
But seriously, knowing that you are visiting a prison and being “relatable” to visiting families, why on earth wear this suit? It has to be b/c of the giant wig. And the giant wig is because of … something TBD.
🤣🤣🤣
That wig is fugly
Who does an over-the-top smokey eye for a prison visit? All I can think of when I look at her is Real Housewife Sonja’s “Smokey eye. Updo. Gstaad.”
I actually think the eye-framing fringe thing is fine and flattering. But pair it with super-long bouncy curls, and you look like an early 80s soap opera trophy wife. Which is kind of perfect for Kate.
I agree the wig is bad but what really stands out is her neck. It looks strange. There is nothing there no fat, no softness, just….I don’t know.
I don’t know much about plastic surgery and such but is that a look someone desires?
My eyes keep wandering to her neck and I think, “What the fuck is going on here?”.
I think because she so thin and over-exercises she’s developed a scrawny, ropey chicken neck. Maybe that’s why she’s overdoing the hair so it covers her neck area.
@Jaded, this is not a slam on you, (you personally are awesome) but a general, jhc, there is not a single part of our bodies that doesn’t require refinement in some way. I know I won’t see the end of this thinking in my lifetime, but I honestly hope it does happen soon. We are exhausted, harming ourselves and going broke trying to keep up.
Is it just me but the hair felt different at the rugby game in the white suit. It seemed more tousled, dark and not as big and curly. Is that bc of the lighting? I actually thought her hair was mehan-esque at the rugby game but this is something else.
From other posters, i gather it’s because here she has gone for a pronounced bulk of fake hair, which can be seen at the top of her forehead where it’s a bit odd and not quite real looking. There have been some very thoughtful posts as to why she’s doing this – could be she’s losing her hair through over use of wiglets etc or stress. i also thought it looked different at the rugby, but i suppose you can switch it up if it’s not totally your own hair?
Her hair is so bad. She oddly looks Kate Jackson from Charlie’s Angels wearing a Jaclyn Smith wig. So weird.
That’s both funny and correct! Thanks for the “oh, yeah” and then laugh.
I think if she cut it shoulder length, even with the “butterfly bangs,” it would look ok, but this long crazy mishmash of bangs and sausage curls and a wig are just…no. It’s too much. She would look so chic if she would tone it down with the hair and makeup and stop with the doily dresses. Her hair is like its own entity at this point and that’s not a good thing.
But the whole thing is just plomped on her head. Anyway, she looks a bit back to her self in some of the less shopped pictures. Let’s face it, people would have felt more energised by Harry and/or Meghan visiting and having a proper conversation, rather than grapple hands talking nonsense.
How can I be sure 😂😂😂, that every eye is going to be on me?! Yep David Cassidy rides again. Seriously has she no bloody idea and what the hell were her staff thinking! Have they any idea what the prison officers have to go through every day without this pampered prima Donna wanting all eyes on her IN A PRISON! I’ve heard of no self awareness, but not this level of stupid, and please, that poor boy is giving it the WTF eyes “I’ve come to see my dad and they have sat me next to this mad wig with mad eyes and hands”.
Yes, exactly – what a waste of the visitors’ limited time with family. Contrast this visit with Meghan’s trip to the secondary school, where the youngsters adored her; i doubt anyone would have begrudged spending their visiting time with Meghan.
That hair looks like a Barbie wig–a bad Barbie wig. It’s such a horrible look I’m just baffled. Why?
Phil and Betty kissing cousins wig comparison has broken me . 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’m beginning to think that people have that glazed look around her because nobody can understand what she’s saying. And if “listening and learning” is what the royals are supposed to do, why do they never show pictures of them “listening” or show results of them having “learned.”
The hair is too much, too fake and theatrical. Keep seeing King Charles II in the huge bag wigs from the 17th c.
My dearlate friend used to visit someone in prison and accidentally got locked in my mistake! It’s just a thought…
OH No! That’s a bit like my partner, who got on a train to help with my bags and ended up travelling with me when the door slid shut! The next station was pretty far off. Not as bad, tho.
Do you think Kate has all her wiglets and wigs named like Moira on Schitt’s Creek and they each have personality traits (she wishes she has)?
(From Moira) ““My girls. Lorna, second from the left. If she takes on smoke she’ll never recover!” she screamed. “And Cindy! I just gave her a blowout!”
So funny! Moira was brilliant. if these two go for that 4th baby they’re always hinting at, they could call it Your Royal Highness Bebe.
Her hair always gives me the
This is how my hair looks because secretly my stylist hates me and I am a bad tipper, vibe
I honestly can’t believe anyone thought wearing this hideous, fake synthetic wig was a good idea. It looks ridiculous. I know she barely has any hair of her own but surely she can afford to at least buy a good quality wig.
With all the resources available to her, I don’t really get how she ends up with a wig this cheap looking. It’s far too heavy, badly fitted, and the ends are ratty.