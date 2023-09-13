“Lil’ Nas X looked lovely in Palomo Spain at the MTV VMAs” links
  • September 13, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lil Nas X wore Palomo Spain to the VMAs. [RCFA]
The trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. [OMG Blog]
Joe Jonas is back-pedaling because no one bought his strategy. [LaineyGossip]
TIFF review of All the Light We Cannot See. [Pajiba]
Dior threw a big party at NYFW. [Go Fug Yourself]
Julia Fox is still scamming her way into fashion weeks. [Just Jared]
What’s up with Sen. Tim Scott and his “girlfriend.” [Jezebel]
Jon Bon Jovi reacts to a stadium singing “Livin’ on a Prayer.” [Seriously OMG]
Selena Gomez snapped a selfie. [Egotastic]
All of the awkward moments from the VMAs. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

4 Responses to ““Lil’ Nas X looked lovely in Palomo Spain at the MTV VMAs” links”

  1. J.ferber says:
    September 13, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Damn, he is HOT!!!!!

    Reply
  2. otaku fairy says:
    September 13, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    God, I love everything about this look.

    Reply
  3. Talita says:
    September 13, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    Bon Jovi forever ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    September 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    I am not loving the boots. They are too heavy, looking and clash with the rest of the outfit. From knees up, though, fantastic!

    Reply

