eBay auctions benefitting striking crew include dog walking from Adam Scott

Embed from Getty Images

It’s not only actors and writers who are out of work amid their union strikes — it’s every member of the crew who makes production possible. You know how at the end movie credits you sometimes see “The making of this film supported over 15,000 jobs and involved hundreds of thousands of work hours”? Yeah, they’re all unemployed right now, and they’re being frank about the struggle. In July the WGA auctioned off experiences and memorabilia as a way to raise funds for striking writers. Now actors are following a similar model, only instead of raising funds for themselves, celebrities are auctioning off their time and possessions to benefit the crews who have been standing in solidarity with them. And there are some fun choices up for grabs:

In an effort to help crew members who’ve lost their healthcare due to Hollywood strike-related shutdowns, several actors — including Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham, John Lithgow and Bob Odenkirk, among others — are offering experiences to the highest bidder in the Union Solidarity Coalition’s new eBay auction. That’s right Scott to walk your dog (only if you’re Los Angeles-based), and according to the description, you can take photos and videos and even join him on the walk. Lyonne and her dog Rootbeer have volunteered to help you work through the tricky New York Times crossword puzzle. Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston are offering to help one lucky couple adjudicate a relationship squabble where “rulings are final,” the description reads. Perhaps you’re looking to dine with “real-life besties” Odenkirk and actor David Cross, who have made themselves available in New York or Los Angeles (or over Zoom) to join you and a friend for dinner. “Handmaid’s Tale” actor Ann Dowd, and Rachel Bloom are also offering meal-related experiences. Lithgow, Dunham and Busy Philipps are putting forward more artistic experiences. You can commission Lithgow to paint a watercolor portrait of your pet, or hire Dunham to paint a mural inside your home. Or brush up on your ceramic skills by taking a pottery class in New York City with Philipps. You can also zoom with the cast of “Manifest,” “Bones” or “New Girl,” or ask Maggie Gyllenhaal or Sarah Silverman 20 questions. A number of collectible items and signed memorabilia is also up for auction, including a fedora owned and signed by the legendary Tom Waits or a blue apron signed by “The Bear” cast members, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and more. Signed scripts, a signed “Stranger Things” poster, items from Parker Posey’s personal collection of “Dazed and Confused” memorabilia, and more is also available on the Coalition’s online auction.

[From CNN]

As of this writing the bidding on Lena Dunham painting a mural in your home is up to $3,050, plus $9.65 for shipping. I find the first figure deeply troubling and the second one confusing — what’s being shipped? Lena? The paints? At least it’s all for a good cause. If you have a couple hundred to a few thousand dollars available, shop wisely and generously. You can also make a smaller donation to The Union Solidarity Coalition. The auction is open until September 22. In the meantime, I’ll continue to work on the crossword puzzle with my own pooch. Although we are available for a double date in case you’re reading this, Natasha Lyonne and Rootbeer.