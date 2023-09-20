Hayden Christensen is ‘very grateful’ to play Anakin again in Ahsoka

Hayden Christensen used to get a lot of crap for his performance as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels. I think he did his best with the material that he was given. Anakin comes off as a whiny, petulant brat a lot of the time and some of the dialogue that George Lucas wrote for him has become a punchline in the fandom. Whenever the occasion calls for it, Mr. Rosie and I actually still put on our best whiny voices and joke, “It’s all Obi Wan’s fault! He’s holding me back!”
But, time has a way of changing our perspective and lending fondness that wasn’t there before. Unlike when Lucas digitally replaced Sebastian Shaw with Christensen at the end of Return of the Jedi, people were excited when Hayden Christensen popped up as Anakin/Darth Vader in “Obi Wan.” I think the character in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”’ being drawn to look like Christensen’s Anakin went a long way in conditioning viewers to finally accept him in the role, even though he did not voice the animated version. So when Christensen popped up to challenge Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds in episodes 4 and 5 of “Ahsoka,” fans were beyond ecstatic. Turns out, Christensen is also happy to be back in the Jedi robes.
Disney is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Christensen’s return. In a featurette recorded before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ahsoka series creator Dave Filoni explains why he wanted to resurrect the man who would become Darth Vader for a climactic conversation between Master and Padawan.
“You know, as I was figuring out the story for Ahsoka, I just really thought, ‘Well, there’s an opportunity,'” Filoni says in the video. “‘I could bring Anakin and Ahsoka together.’ It’s just awesome.”
Off screen, Christensen and Dawson have a long history: Not only did they star together in 2003’s Shattered Glass, but Dawson explains that they’ve known each other for decades, bringing real-life emotion to their onscreen reunion. (The pair can be seen rehearsing and filming their big lightsaber battle, high-fiving afterward.)
“I met Hayden when I was 16,” Dawson says. “We were in an acting school together over a summer. To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend.”
Ahsoka isn’t Christensen’s first time revisiting Anakin: The actor reunited with his prequel costar Ewan McGregor in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, playing Vader and also appearing in a flashback as a younger Anakin. But Ahsoka might be his meatiest Star Wars role since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, following Anakin as he teaches his former Padawan one last lesson in the ethereal Force dimension known as the World Between Worlds.
“Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it kind of blows your mind every time,” Christensen says. “I just feel very grateful.”
Like I said above, for most viewers, I think “Clone Wars” saved the character of Anakin after the dismal treatment he was given in the prequels. I’ve seen Christensen in other movies, like his performance in Life As a House, and thought the blowback on his stiff acting wasn’t entirely fair. It’s not like Natalie Portman turned in her best work, either. I’m glad the character was redeemed and that Hayden was game to come back to a fandom that didn’t receive him well 20 years ago. I’m almost as happy he returned as I was to see Ahmed Best (voice of Jar Jar Binks) finally get his redemption and due in “The Mandalorian” last season. That dude had it even worse than HC did.
photos credit: Backgrid, JW/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Getty and via Instagram
Hayden is the sweetest guy on the planet, and his interviews talking off-the-cuff with Ewan McGregor are just so soft and good.
His acting chops are in how unlikeable Anakin is when Hayden is just so lovely, lol.
I’m glad to hear that. I had a lot of sympathy for him after the backlash he received. He was quite young at the time. I only know that he’s been very quiet for a years, and enjoyed pig farming. I got the impression that he’s very down to earth.
Fandoms are hardcore and I feel bad for the way he was treated. Also he’s aging quite nicely imo.
He’s damn HOTTT in my book. How did I miss him all these years??!!!
For whatever reason, it is painful to watch him in the starwars movies.
He can be a nice guy and a great actor – but sadly that was not the role for him. The criticism must have been painful for him to endure.
Anakin’s story was always such a weak link in the story. Hayden didn’t have much to work with but he was also not great in the role imo. He had no connection at all to Natalie Portman, and for her part she was pretty unwatchable. They are just terrible, undeveloped roles and I guess neither got the direction they needed to bring those characters to life.
Ha ha I thought I was the only one who thought NP was terrible in Star Wars. And there was no chemistry between the two. I do like Hayden tho.
the prequels are probably some of NP’s worst work, IMO. I love Star Wars, so much, but those prequels are just bad.
Was HC good in the movies? Eh, not really. But the writing was also bad and stilted. There is zero chemistry between HC and NP, like how am I supposed to believe that they have this great love between them that makes him risk everything he’s trained for?
The plots are bad (literally, the plot of Phantom Menace is “we need to repair our ship but we have no money so we need this child to win a race so we can bet on him and win and then repair our ship.”)
anyway so he was awful in the prequels but I don’t think it was his fault entirely. The writing was bad, the chemistry was bad, the plot just hit you over the head with “hate leads to the dark side,” there was no nuance or subtlety, etc. He did what he could with those movies, lol. And he does seem like a nice guy who is enjoying the role again, so good for him.
Does NP ever have chemistry with her male co-stars?
She was so over sexualized as a young girl that she seems to have just turned off that part of herself, at least on the silver screen.
Both her and Hayden were severely crippled by the bad dialogue and horrid plot too. I don’t blame either tbh, the responsibility rests with Lucas.
They’re awful movies that tried to steal the magic of my childhood and milk the nostalgia dollars. Fortunately they’ve been redeemed by decent sequels, spin offs, and a few really solid Disney+ series. Hayden Christensen is as welcome to bask in the Disney glow and embrace redemption as anyone in the verse.
Lol accurate summary.
The prequels and Rise of Skywalkers sequels were downright abysmal. But I’m glad Hayden got an enthusiastic reception when he returned in the role and a chance to redeem the character. I blame the studios, writers, directors, and producers for the lame material, plot, character development, and overall arc. The actors did what they could — and because Star Wars is such a HUGE iconic series, the actors were also limited in their choices in how to portray their characters. IMO, the last 3 movies featuring Ridley, Boyega, and Isaac were worst than the prequels.
I totally agree!! I loved the spin-offs more. Clone Wars and Rebels were top-notch. And new spin-offs are awesome! The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Andor are my favourites. But Bad Batch, Obi-Wan and Boba Fett were great too!
The movie prequels and sequels have so many flaws.
I’m grateful for Dave Filoni!
My kids (9&6 ) have been really loving Ashoka. We have been watching as a family and my son 9, loves knowing the characters from Rebels. I honestly think its a great show!
He’ was SO good in Ahsoka. It make me wish we had more live action of his relationship with Ahsoka. The flat out truth is that Lucas doesn’t know how to write or direct actors. And it shows when those actors are given better material and a better director.
Absolutely! Harrison Ford who loves Lucas said he can’t write, I agree. Love seeing Hayden!
Totally agree with your comment about Lucas. The Clone Wars animated Dave Filoni series really fleshed out these characters and their roles with each other, especially with Anakin, Obi Wan, and DF’s creation – Ahsoka. It’s really thrilling as a fan to then watch him further develop the relationships through Rebels, Obi Wan, The Mandalorian, and now, Ahsoka. This is what Lucas teased but was unable to deliver. For Hayden, it warms my heart to see the fandom embrace him more thoroughly now that there is better context to his portrayal of the character. (AND MAJOR PROPS TO MATT LANTER for voicing and further developing Anakin/Vader during the animations! He and DF developed a more solid foundation for Hayden to build on compared to the mess from Lucas’s prequel trilogy)
I just want to say that I’m glad he’s back.
Am only half way through Ahsoka but I loved him in Obi Wan Kenobi – he and Ewan were always a good pairing, even with the sh!t material they had to work with.
And yeah, he’s aging well and I would love to see a web series telling the story of Anakin either during the clone wars or some of his Darth Vader exploits (esp with Thrawn – some of the expanded universe books were great). Vader needs his own series – Disney gods, make it happen!!!!