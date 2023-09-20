Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds spotted out walking together in NYC

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have an adorable Hollywood friendship. They met while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine way back in 2009 and started a fake feud that’s provided some pretty fun moments for their fans. They’ve supported each other’s business ventures and are reportedly genuinely good friends IRL. This past summer, they also filmed Deadpool 3 together. As you all know, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation last week. On Monday, Hugh and Ryan were seen taking a walk together in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are spending some quality time with each other.
The actors and close friends were spotted on a walk together in New York City on Monday. The pair’s outing comes a few days after the X-Men star and wife Deborra-lee Jackman announced their amicable split following 27 years of marriage.
Jackman, 54, and Reynolds, 46, are soon set to reprise their Marvel characters Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, which was in the midst of filming before Hollywood actors went on strike in July.
“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”
The statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
A day after announcing the news, Hugh was spotted on a walk in New York City without his wedding ring on. Although it was a mutual decision for the Aussie pair to separate, a source close to Hugh and Deborra-lee recently told PEOPLE that they are “devastated” and that the split is “very hard” for them.
“It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together,” the insider said. “They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends.”
I must admit that I always assumed their friendship was one of friendly coworkers who get along and joke around for free publicity, but it’s good to know that they’re friends on a deeper level. It’s always nice to see friends supporting one another during difficult personal times, especially when it’s two men who are breaking societal taboos by providing emotional support for each other and all. I’ve always liked Hugh and Deborra together and was one of those people who was shocked when they announced their split. I really hope that we don’t find out anything icky involving their divorce. I wish the Jackman family the best and hope Deborra and their children also have a good support structure around them.
Hugh Jackman Seen Out for Walk with Pal Ryan Reynolds After Announcing Split from Wife https://t.co/P3OswDb9Jp
— People (@people) September 18, 2023
Photos credit: Noam Galai for Netflix, Greg Allen/Backgrid, Getty and via Twitter
Where’s Pete Davidson? (Are we still making that joke?)
LOL! Maybe he’s taking some time off!
On to a more on-topic comment, we didn’t see Hugh in pap shots for years and now every day we get new pictures….
Call me cynical but someone is calling the paps here… sympathetic coverage to the most famous person of the couple… could it be that it was Deborra who had enough of him and called it quits?
She has spent her whole life, or at least her very prime years, supporting his stardom. I don’t doubt that they love each other, but now that the kids are grown, she might want very different things.
This is why I really ignore the stars who always carry on about their amazing marriage and how they can’t be apart more than two weeks, the love of their lives, on and on. There’s always a public declaration of their love curated for their public image. Six months later a split. I’m not shocked.
Hugh is nice-looking, but I’ve never found him hot until he grew that beard. It’s working
27 years together sounds like they really ARE the love of each other’s lives. There are many reason to get divorced- that doesn’t negate the entirety of their relationship.
The 13 year difference is more significant at the ages of 55 and 68 and priorities change, but they could be one of those couples that remain very close, only time will tell.
Who you want to spend your prime years and have children with can be very different from who you want to grow old with.
The number of long-term couples in my family who’ve split up shortly after the last kid leaves the house…it wasn’t even because they didn’t like each other, or for infidelity or other reasons, sometimes you just grow apart. And you can stay friends but you no longer have romantic feelings or desire for the other person. Once the kids are gone you also might realize you have nothing in common anymore.
I hope we don’t learn anything icky either. I have to say that taking a walk with a friend is an excellent example for Hugh to set about how to manage heartbreak and a difficult time. More of this, please! Less partying on a yacht with bottle service!!!
Someone on the earlier post mentioned his work potentially being an issue, and that seems likely. He does a lot on Broadway, and those show are seriously time-consuming. Even if he only wants to do that for another 10 years or so, that puts her close to 80; she may not want to spend what could be the last years of her life (hopefully not, obviously) married to someone she never sees.
Good friends are such a gift.