Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds spotted out walking together in NYC



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have an adorable Hollywood friendship. They met while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine way back in 2009 and started a fake feud that’s provided some pretty fun moments for their fans. They’ve supported each other’s business ventures and are reportedly genuinely good friends IRL. This past summer, they also filmed Deadpool 3 together. As you all know, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation last week. On Monday, Hugh and Ryan were seen taking a walk together in New York City.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are spending some quality time with each other.

The actors and close friends were spotted on a walk together in New York City on Monday. The pair’s outing comes a few days after the X-Men star and wife Deborra-lee Jackman announced their amicable split following 27 years of marriage.

Jackman, 54, and Reynolds, 46, are soon set to reprise their Marvel characters Wolverine and Deadpool, respectively, in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, which was in the midst of filming before Hollywood actors went on strike in July.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

A day after announcing the news, Hugh was spotted on a walk in New York City without his wedding ring on. Although it was a mutual decision for the Aussie pair to separate, a source close to Hugh and Deborra-lee recently told PEOPLE that they are “devastated” and that the split is “very hard” for them.

“It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together,” the insider said. “They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends.”