A handheld vacuum, an affordable body cream and lightweight sunscreen



From Rosie: I have one of these silicon Groove rings in lilac/pink that I wear when I work out, hike, do housework, etc. It’s really comfortable and my finger doesn’t get stuck in it when it’s swelling up. There are 13 different color options overall. Reviewers also find it practical and comfortable. “My fingers swell when I work out and this ring flexes in size with me. I work in healthcare and wash my hands constantly and the ring holds up perfectly!” “I primarily bought the ring to wear when running and working out. However, I find I wear it much more frequently. I live in an area where it gets very hot and my hands swell in the heat. The ring is great as there is a bit of stretch to the silicon so it never gets too tight or gets stuck.” Here are some of the other things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

An oil-free sunscreen for sensitive skin



From Rosie: All of the talk about using sunscreen yesterday got me thinking about investing in a good sunscreen for sensitive skin. EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 popped up at the top of several lists I found. It’s an oil-free, fragrance-free sunscreen with Zinc Oxide that dermatologists recommend for those with acne prone skin care concerns. Right now, it’s on sale for 15% off. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 38,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how good it is for acne-prone and sensitive skin. “So awesome for acne prone skin and not too greasy.” “Sits lightly on my skin, not greasy, great sun protection and doesn’t bother my sensitive skin or sting my eyes.” “It’s expensive but worth it if, like me, every other sunscreen makes you break out in rash or pimples. A small amount goes a long way and is completely sheer with no residue. One pump from the applicator is exactly enough for the face and neck.”

A lightweight, cordless vacuum to help keep your car clean



From Rosie: This handheld cordless vacuum is great for keeping your car clean or doing quick clean-up jobs in your home. It’s normally $70, but is currently on sale for $50 with an additional 25% off at checkout. It has a 4.6 star rating, almost 200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People like how it’s lightweight and easy to use. “Awesome hand vac! I was very pleasantly surprised by how light it was and easy to grip and maneuver. This vac has strong suction, easy to empty and useful attachments.” “Recently purchased this portable car vacuum and it’s been a game-changer for keeping my car clean. Small which makes it easy to store and use, and the power is surprisingly strong for its size.”

A portable table that’s perfect for camping or tailgating



From Rosie: This portable folding table comes with a storage bag, making it easy to tote around for camping, tailgating, hiking, a day at the beach, and other outdoor activities. At 28.7 x 24.4 inches, it’s a good size too. There’s two levels for both food and storage and four cup holders. Right now, it’s on sale for $5 off. It has a 4.8 star rating, more than 450 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how sturdy and convenient it is. “We love our table. We carry it to outside events where chairs are allowed (concerts), picnics, camping, beach trips, just to name a few. The top layer is sturdy and holds tight.” “Perfect for tailgating. Easy to assemble. Like the travel bag for easy storage and transition.”

An affordable body cream with shea butter you’ll want to use every day



From CB: I needed a new body cream that had no animal products as I’m allergic to glycerin. I got this Palmer’s cocoa butter and was surprised at how moisturizing it was and how much you get for the very affordable price. I had razor burn yesterday and I swear it made it less itchy. Palmer’s has a light pleasant smell and makes my skin so soft. This listing has 4.8 stars, over 31,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s so soft, that it’s safe for sensitive skin and that they’ve been using it for years. “I don’t know how I went so many years without knowing about Palmer’s Cocoa Butter, but I am now a fan for life! The scent is wonderful! It’s rich and soothing without being overpowering. Does a great job of moisturizing, and does not irritate sensitive skin.” “Palmers cocoa butter is ELITE, I don’t care what anyone says. This is one of the BEST lotions on the market and has solved so many of my minor skin issues like dryness, rough patches, bumpy skin, etc. Not to mention, it truly does hydrate my skin for the entire day.”

A magnetic pen and notepad holder to streamline your office or kitchen



From CB: I bought this magnetic pen and notepad holder to clean up the pens on my counter next to the refrigerator. It holds a lot and my counter looks so much neater. This comes in five different finishes and there are magnetic clips, magnets and a pencil cup in this listing. They have over 1,900 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say the magnets are strong and that it holds a lot for its size. “The first thing I noticed was the large flat magnet on the back. Wow, what a surprise. Unlike so may frig items that are supposed to support themselves with a magnet, this one is so strong it will never slide down the side of the frig, due to a wimpy magnet.” “This item is not only exactly as it appears, it’s better. It comes with one memo pad and an eraserless pre-sharpened pencil. It’s heavier than I expected, and looks better in person than depicted in the picture. It has a very strong magnet covering nearly the entire back surface, and there is no chance of it falling, now filled with a pair of scissors, a few pens and/or pencils, and a lot of paper.”

A Japanese soap bar that fades dark spots



From CB: This Japanese soap bar by Valitic is formulated with kojic acid, vitamin c and retinol to fade and reduce dark spots and pigmentation. It can be used on your face, hands and body. This listing has over 11,600 ratings, 4.1 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. It’s affordable at two bars for $15 and reviewers say it really works. “After using it for three months and it sure work wonders. My arms had acne all over them and by using it for a while there’s nothing anymore you can’t even see any marks. I use it on my face and neck as well and it has totally made them brighter.” “I’m very satisfied for one with how quick it came and how well it works. It’s supposed to get rid of dark spots and I started seeing results on just day 5.”

A set of little potted artificial plants to spruce up your space



From CB: I’ve been gradually switching to artificial plants for ease of upkeep. You can get a set of four to six artificial plants in little plastic pots for $10 to $19, depending on the variety. These have over 3,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers are surprised at how nice and high quality they are for the price. “As soon as I really looked at these little fake potted plants, I was impressed. They are beautiful and well made. They even have little rocks glued inside the plastic pots to give the potted plant a bit of weight. They are the perfect size for finishing off a small vignette.” “I love these! They are so cute and look like real plants. They look great in small areas or to fill in space on a mantle, shelf or table.”

