Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner had mini martinis & caviar bumps at Temple Bar

On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner went out together in New York. They never had beef, although I never considered them especially close. Sophie seemed to think Taylor’s history with Joe Jonas was funny more than anything else, and Sophie pursued a sort of celebrity-friendship/alliance with Taylor. Given that Joe Jonas spent a full week trying to smear Sophie for not being a perfect tradwife, it felt like Sophie and Tay’s little dinner was a perfect f–k you to Joe from both of them. But what did Sophie and Taylor actually do on their big night out? They went to Via Carota, an Italian restaurant. Then they checked out Temple Bar and did “caviar bumps.”
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner hit New York City celebrity haunt Temple Bar together on Tuesday night, after grabbing dinner at downtown hotspot Via Carota.
A source told us that at Temple Bar, Swift and Turner enjoyed “martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love.”
“Caviar bumps” — for those who missed the foodie trend — consist of fancy caviar that’s luxuriously licked off the back of one’s hand. They reportedly go for $20-a-pop at Temple Bar. The New York Times called it, “a decadent and naughty way to consume the pricey delicacy at certain restaurants, fashionable bars, art festivals and other showy gatherings.”
Said a spy of Swift and Turner together: “They were having a fun time,” and added that they ordered the bar’s “mini martinis.”
Though we’re also told they left with security, and “didn’t stay long.”
The duo also happened to arrive at Temple Bar “just as the Internet went out,” and, “the manager was losing his mind,” an insider told Page Six. The Wi-Fi snafu, however, didn’t put a damper on the evening.
[From Page Six]
Wow, mini martinis and caviar bumps. That honestly sounds like a fun girls’ night out. What’s the difference between a martini and a mini martini? Just… smaller, less alcohol? I want to know what they ate at Via Carota as well! And I want to know how this whole night came about. Who contacted whom? Was this arranged through their teams? My theory is that Taylor called Sophie and was like “girl, I’m not going to say ‘I told you so’” and Sophie was like “girl I know, you were right.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York's Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York's Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans. TAylor stepped out in a red shirtdress, a blue denim trench coat from EB Denim, and brown leather croc-embossed knee-high boots from Reformation.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans. TAylor stepped out in a red shirtdress, a blue denim trench coat from EB Denim, and brown leather croc-embossed knee-high boots from Reformation.
Can’t imagine either of them consumes a lot of booze calories. Bet they can totally swap, clothes though. I love this friendship for them.
A bit too bleary eyed for only one mini martini, imo.
Joe is going to rue the day he didn’t treat Sophie better.
He’s going to be so mad when Swift writes another song about him lol.
If she writes a song that makes a statement about double standards for working mothers, I’ll be really impressed.
This whole episode is just hilarious. I love that Taylor did this. And yes, I think this whole idea definitely came from Taylor’s camp. Her team saw the backlash against Joe and his team’s ham-fisted smear attempt and saw the opportunity and pounced on it.
It’s all absolutely perfect. No notes. Very well played, ladies.
“Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife… lately she’s been dressing for revenge.”
Caviar has always sounded disgusting to me. Do people’s taste buds change when they’re rich?
LMAO!
Haha!! @emily that’s hilarious 🙂
I wish it weren’t true, but pricey food is usually worth it. Caviar, oysters, bluefin tuna, jamon iberico… all very strong distinctive flavors, textures, mouthfeel. Some things can sound disgusting but taste incredible, like the coffee (kopi lewak) that’s made from beans that have been eaten and poop out by Asian civets.
I also like marmite and bitter scandanavian licorice though. I think your palate depends on what you were exposed to as a small child.
“the coffee (kopi lewak) that’s made from beans that have been eaten and poop out by Asian civets.”
Excuse me!??
What in the actual eff.
Haha!
Good for them.
Also they’d make I cute couple if that happens.
My thought exactly!!!
Hey, I’d be happy for ‘em, but to me they look too much alike to ship them.
There’s video of Taylor coming up to Sophie at Via Carota who was sitting at a table with her friends. From Taylor’s reaction it seems she was surprised to see Sophie. Very similar to when they greeted each other on Graham Norton a few years ago. It seems like after they hugged Taylor sat down at Sophie’s table to catch up and then they decided to go get drinks after. Which would fit with Taylor and Sophie being very friendly, but not seemingly friends that would plan to get dinner together. And them walking out of the restaurant together to go get drinks was san intentional choice.
After my ex and I broke up, he got married to a casual friend of mine within a year, and they broke up within six months of that. Guess who immediately called me to complain about what a tool he was?
It was a little weird, but she wasn’t wrong. Lol
This happened to me too! I was engaged to my high school boyfriend and he left me for our mutual bestie, they were together for 4 years and got married…then she divorced him bc she realized he wasn’t going to DO anything with his life, and tried to reconnect with me. I was open to it but I knew we would never be close again, the whole thing had been too messy and how can you trust someone like that again? She did remarry and have kids and is very happy and that’s where I chose to leave it. We haven’t spoken in ten years, and I’m ok with that, especially as it was in good terms. The mutual ex still lives with his momma at age 40 and still can’t change the oil in a car so lets them rust out in the yard.
@SASS, I imagine that was traumatic at the time but wow, you certainly dodged a giant mama’s boy bullet. 🙌🏼
In one of her songs, Taylor sings about sending presents to an ex’s babies. I thinks, she was talking about Joe & Sophie. Even if they weren’t close, I am guessing they had a somewhat cordial relationship. With Joe’s mean girl behavior, I am so happy that Taylor is publicly standing behind Sophie. The divorce process can be messy with an ex like Joe, if some media continue to do Joe’s dirty job or Joe decides to invest in a troll farm. So, it gives me hope now, online swifties will be launched with Taylor’s approval if it gets bad for Sophie.
Sorry, licking food off another human being is gross, but whatever. I hope they have a wonderful friendship for how ever long it stings Joe. Other than that, hopefully the divorce is smooth and custody is decided quickly.
Pretty sure you lick it off your own hand.
Still grossed out by it.
Maybe this is who No Body No Crime is about 🫣
She apologize to Camille Belle for the crime of dating Joe after he dumped Swifty.
She wrote a song calling her a mattress and for that, I will never see Swifty for anything good. Then, now or in the future.
She is literally being seen with Sophia because her husband asked for a divorce.
The passes this woman gets is something else, but not at all surprising.
For the love of god this is pathetic she was a teenager let’s not act like you can’t grow and change from that time.
And also like all teenage girls haven’t said similar things, it’s wrong but certainly not something to hold against someone’s character for life.
Taylor is still messy as hell but I guess it’s nice that she seems to be supporting Sophie during this time.
Her being in NY now makes sense given the law suit against Joe she just dropped – she’s suing him for child abduction. The ‘shes a bad mother’ narrative he tried to put out now makes sense – he’s refusing to hand over the children’s passports (isn’t that a crime).
Apparently she found out about the divorce via TMZ.
I just read that, appalling.
He’s a garbage human being!!
I hope the court goes hard against him for that. All of it is gross. Not even telling your wife you want a divorce until TMZ drops it? Gross he is absolute garbage
And finding out about the divorce in the media?!?! Like my god how evil is this guy?
Honestly, the only thing that upsets me at all about this story is that I looked at the Via Carota menu, and I don’t see any desserts?!?
We gonna talk about how Ms Swift is using Travis Kelce as clickbait to get back at Matty Healy for his new rs?
you guys are late to the game to report that sophie is suing Joe for return of daughters to England. this divorce is going to GET MESSY.
Apparently they agreed to raise the kids in England and had bought a home there – he then wanted to take the kids on the tour of the US hence why they were with him with he file. It’s clear he PLANNED this – he planned to wait till the kids were with him and to file for divorce before he was due to join her in the UK. His whole game is to get full custody of the kids and he had the nerve to deny the bad mother stories that were clearly planted by him and his team.
The kids are with her now – wonder what else she’s going to drop about him.
The Queen of the North is fighting back. He is being DRAGGED on SM.
I hope he gets dragged till the end of the time!!
Their kids are toddlers, he’s an absolute disgusting POS for making their mum get to the point of suing.
I hope he and his career both sink in the Atlantic ocean.
It’s even worse that he’s using the divorce filing in Florida as the reason he can’t give her their passports – he knew what he was doing when he filed there, having that court order about not removing them from the country was v deliberate on his part. I wonder if she will challenge the ruling in Florida.
I feel like there’s a big old shoe going to drop about him – hence why he got so nasty right off the bat. He is hiding something, something that will affect his custody battle. I can’t help put think that if they stories about her being a bad mother had stuck he would have rolled out the side piece who has been ‘supporting’ him with the kids during this difficult time. Those stories about the teenage fan keep appearing on SM.
He only has a career comeback because of his association with her.
DU, I agree with everything you said.
And look at the wording where the kids are concerned “the children have spent the majority of their lives in the US”, they’re toddlers so it doesn’t matter where they lived as they’d have no recollection anyway.
He’s gunning for sole custody, isn’t he? Just my 2 cents.
Poor Sophie.