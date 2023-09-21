Brad Pitt made an exclusive deal with Campari & didn’t inform his business partner, Stoli

Angelina Jolie had many reasons for wanting to get the hell out of the wine-making business. She and Brad Pitt co-owned Chateau Miraval and the Miraval wine business. Angelina owned half of everything, but Brad was mismanaging her half, making deals without informing her, and spending a ridiculous amount of money on dumb sh-t. All of that, plus he’s an alcoholic abuser. So Angelina sold her half, Nouvel, to Yuri Shefler/Stoli/Tenute del Mondo. Stoli owns half of Miraval and they are legally Pitt’s business partners. Pitt is suing everybody about the sale, and Shefler and Jolie are countersuing. It’s a huge mess, but as the legal battle rages on, it definitely looks like Shefler and Jolie are in a much stronger position, and it also looks like Pitt is a terrible businessman who is too immature and stupid to actually work with his new business partners. Speaking of, this week, Miraval signed an exclusive distribution deal with the Campari Group, so that Campari will distribute Miraval’s rose all over the US and France. Guess who didn’t inform Yuri Shefler, Stoli or Tenute del Mondo?
Stoli Group has spoken out against its fellow Château Miraval co-owners, which this week announced an exclusive ten-year distribution deal for the brand with Campari Group. In a statement sent to Just Drinks today, Stoli claimed there was “no tender” for the deal, which gave Campari Group exclusive distribution rights for the Provence rosé brand in the US and France, raising questions over its legitimacy.
A Stoli Group spokesperson said: “In a startling development, the Stoli Group has been shockingly sidelined from any strategic sessions, commercial negotiations, or distribution agreement talks as well as the decision-making process and negotiations at Miraval, raising serious questions about the Campari Group’s partnership. Crucially, there was no tender, and Stoli Group had no involvement whatsoever in the negotiation process. This blatant omission of a co-owner of the brand from critical discussions casts a harsh spotlight on the fairness and transparency of any future agreements and raises questions about legitimacy of the process used for selecting a distribution partner for Miraval.”
Brad Pitt is up to his eyeballs in lawsuits, countersuits, legal bills, search warrants, police raids and court hearings, and he thought it was a great idea to cut out his business partners – who own 50% of Miraval!!! – on a ten-year exclusive distribution deal? He’s insane. What the hell was Campari thinking as well? Like, why is Campari eager to sign this deal, knowing what we know about Pitt’s huge legal troubles? I think the point of Stoli’s statement is the “no tender” thing – they’re saying that Pitt made another disastrous business decision, and Campari probably got a sweetheart deal, one which benefits them more than Miraval. Beyond that, Pitt is operating as he did with Angelina – he thinks he can wave away the 50% Nouvel stake in the business and pretend like he doesn’t have business partners.
He’s going to be completely broke in five years time bc he’s got his head so far up his own ass.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, wasn’t he raised by hardcore Republicans? Even though he claims to be liberal it looks like he inherited their super entitled, laws don’t apply to me, I can do whatever my ego wants mindset.
It sounds as if he may already be broke, if he’s making desperate distribution deals on the side.
@Steph He was. I remember something about his mother sending Obama a letter that wasn’t so nice because she backed Mitt Romney. I bet she’s full-on MAGA.
I believe he was raised Southern Baptist, but this attitude of entitlement isn’t reserved for Republicans – it’s about being super rich and super powerful and surrounded by people who tell you how wonderful you are.
Gosh he is a nightmare!
If one is in a 50/50 business partnership, I can’t see how any contract would be legal without the signatures of both parties.
I don’t understand that either, Harla.
Im getting the impression that it’s not 50/50, but rather 51/49 or similar. That kind of arrangement is not uncommon between cofounders so there is no stalemate in business decisions. I learned that in an entrepreneurship class, surprising at first but it does make sense.
Nope. It’s 50/50. Because that is the stake Angelina had and sold to Stoli.
Do we know for sure Angie had 50%, exactly? Just because she is a cofounder does not mean they split it perfectly evenly. Especially if Brad was the one more involved in the business to begin with.
I very much doubt that Campari would make the deal without confirming he had the right to make it unilaterally
Eta: the article states “ Campari did not comment on Stoli Group’s claims but said it had “ensured that the counterparty had all the necessary powers to grant distribution rights” before entering the agreement.” So Brad does have the controlling stake (majority of ownership)
Slush, from that Just Drinks link above:
“Château Miraval was bought by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2008 in partnership with French wine group Famille Perrin. Stoli Group purchased a 50% stake in the business in 2021 from Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel.”
So both Brad and Stoli own 50%.
@Slush It states clearly in this article about the lawsuit details that her stake was 50%. Which is what Stoli acquired. And it’s why Stoli is taking such drastic legal action against Pitt. As for Campari- regardless of if it was in fact a 50/49 split it was a dumb business decision to get involved with a company in the middle of a massive legal case where the finances are being questioned. And now they have opened themselves up to legal action.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2022/02/brad-pitt-sues-angelina-jolie-selling-stakes-chateau-miraval-divorce
lol I went right by that in the article!
I wonder what Campari meant when they said they confirmed he had the right to make the deal on his own, then?
To be clear I agree with you that it’s not good business for him to just cut Stoli out, regardless if he has the right to or not.
From the Just Drinks article:
“Campari did not comment on Stoli Group’s claims but said it had “ensured that the counterparty had all the necessary powers to grant distribution rights” before entering the agreement.”
What exactly does that mean? Campari further says that they have a great reputation, but are they saying that Stoli was informed and is lying, or not?
Sounds like they’re saying they verified that Brad had the authority/powers to make the deal with them without having to run it by his partner.
Sounds to me like Brad said “ it’s totally cool guys, I can sign anything cuz I make all the decisions, Stoli is totally cool with this, you don’t need to confirm that with them “.
They didn’t just take his word for it. They would have done their own diligence.
I can see Brad doing that 100%, but Campari is a public company valued in the tens of billions — they would not just accept that.
Stoli is privately held, and Campari may see this as an opportunity to buy them or pursue a takeover.
@Slush
Clearly they didn’t or else Stoli would have been apart of that deal and they would have a lawsuit against them.
After all of that saying that Yuri was an Oligarch (he’s not) nor does he do business in Russia (which Pitt kept putting in the media), this company does do business with Russia. In fact, a lot,
Interesting, I was unaware of that, ACB. In fact, Campari has increased revenue from Russia in the past year in spite of giving lip service to reducing their footprint there. https://leave-russia.org/campari-group
Is this even legal? Pitt is throwing down a triple-dog-dare towards Stoli. Take him down, already.
Maybe this idiot is sleeping with someone on his legal team and he wants to spend even more time with them, billable hours or not? He is not the sharpest tool in the shed but this is not news, is it?