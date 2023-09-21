King Charles addressed the French Senate in French, spoke about the environment

King Charles and Queen Camilla were fêted at Versailles last night, and today, they’re out and about in Paris. Charles made a speech in French to the French Senate, speaking at length about the Rugby World Cup, environmentalism and Ukraine. The Daily Beast pointed out that just as Charles was calling for more environmental responsibility, Rishi Sunak “abandoned or watered down key elements of Britain’s net-zero drive.” Charles also said: “Just as we stand together against military aggression, so must we strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all—that of global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature. Let us, therefore, cherish and nurture our entente cordiale.”
Last night, I read about all of the post-Brexit angst between the UK and France and how the Sunak government is really focused on soothing their European allies. That’s Charles’s task, and one which his mother would have done with a light touch, presumably. I have no idea if Macron or the French people are buying what Charles is selling, but sure. It’s an important trip for Charles and for Britain, especially since they really shot themselves in the d–k with Brexit. Oh, and the French senators gave Charles a PEN – he had to sign their book or whatever, and the photo of his face as he tried to negotiate another tangle with his nemesis (writing utensils) is so funny.
Brigitte Macron took Queen Camilla to the French National Library today as well. I hate that I’m always on Wig Watch, but the French First Lady wears a wig, non?? It honestly looks like Brigitte and Camilla would BOTH rather be day-drinking somewhere.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Bibliotheque nationale de France (BNF) in Paris for the launch of a new UK-France literary prize, the Entente Litteraire Prize, on day two of the state visit to France.
Queen Camilla (centre) and Brigitte Macron with President of the French National Library Laurence Engel (right), during a visit to the Bibliotheque nationale de France (BNF) in Paris, for the launch of a new UK-France literary prize, the Entente Litteraire Prize, on day two of the state visit to France.
King Charles III, watched by the President of the Senate, Mr Gerard Larcher, and the President of the National Assembly, Mrs Yael Braun-Pivet, signing the visitors book in the Salle des Conference as he arrives to address members of the Senate, at Luxembourg Palace in Paris, on day two of the state visit to France. It is the first time a member of the British Royal Family has spoken from the Senate Chamber.
King Charles III addresses parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber, at Luxembourg Palace in Paris, on day two of the state visit to France. It is the first time a member of the British Royal Family has spoken from the Senate Chamber.
That wig has its own zip code.
😂😂😂😂😂
Agree. That is a godawful wig Macron’s wife has on.
Oh Charles…you just couldn’t resist another fancy fancy victory lap, with everyone applauding and fete-ing you…and you had to bring the Royal Bentley over as well while preaching about the environment. There wasn’t a single bulletproof Peugeot in Macron’s fleet that would have worked? Sigh.
I love this entire ensemble on Camilla, from head to toe, great accessories, everything. Her dresser is working wonders this tour!
I cannot even fathom the struggle that will ensue when WIlliam tries to take on this role. Charles is awful and selfish and a god awful father (whether that is due to him have a lack of role models for caring parental behaviour I don’t know), however, at least he cares enough to do his job somewhat properly. His life’s work on the Duchy of Cornwall is going to do go down the pan, and William isn’t ever going to be bothered to even learn a few sentences in Welsh, let alone a whole non-native language and give a speech in it. Quelle surprise.
Also, Camilla so far this trip has had a nice wardrobe, even the pink. This may be the best outfit yet. At least she has her own dress sense and knows what suits her for the most part. And isn’t beholden to buttons…
I was thinking the same thing. For all the criticism rightly directed at Charles, it speaks volumes that William hasn’t learned Welsh, and I was doubting he was fluent in French
Is Camilla wearing Dior again today?
Charles and William both went to other countries to talk to people about taking care of the environment, and at home they are mum while their government is promoting policies that damage the environment. How can they be taken seriously? 🤷♀️
Britain is dumping sewage in their waters, rolling back net zero policies , issuing more licenses for fossil fuels, etc. why don’t Charles and William say something about these things at home.
Plus for the environment policies that have actually remained in place throughout the UK, why don’t they have the government remove the environment exemptions the royals requested for their lands while the rest of the country has to adhere to them.
Much talk about what everyone else should do while they sit in their ivory towers and pick and choose what they want to do. Get out of there already. The French are rather gracious.
I’ll say it again, Bridget Macron is making Camilla look like doddering old woman.
Well, Bridget is 6 years younger, plus she had a face lift a couple of years ago.
So could KC have scored an invite or gone to the UN as part of the UK’s reps? It seems odd that Macron skipped the UN for this. They could have met in NYC and discussed environmental issues.
Bridget Macron is a disgusting groomer. She should be ashamed to show her face in public.
I just read the headline and immediately thought, “Probably took a helicopter to France…”
What a joke the royals have become…
Calling a pen his nemesis and saying Britain shot itself in the D was very funny lol. Nice article. Thank god Charles is pro environment. That is a wonderful thing.
Oh more pen shenanigans. Well at least he didn’t yell and toss it aside baby steps. Horsilla cleaned up for this trip to the library. Are there no stables in France that she could visit?
Brigitte looks good overall – I think it is a wig (we are all becoming experts on wigs here! lol) but her outfit looks fairly modern and professional.
I don’t even mind Camilla’s outfit here – its fairly typical Camilla and its fine for her.
Camilla looks good today and that’s a beautiful suit Mrs. Macron is wearing, I love that coral jacket. But she looks like she has no neck, her shoulders look all hunched up. And her wig/hair is too bushy for her small face.
Oh dear Charlie, maybe you should have briefed Sunak to keep his mouth SHUT until you had been to France, because while you were telling the French people that we must protect the planet, Sunak was rolling back on all the UKs green policies, delaying the roll out of electric cars and new heating for homes, so big oops. Never mind, at least Sir Keir Starmer paved the way for you as he had a good meeting with Macron last week!
French person here : only (some) old people care about this visit.
Also it was funny and ridiculous yesterday when the British government published slides to “explain” that their country is simply doing to well to keep following environment guidelines and they listed a bunch of US cities and states as “major countries”. The level of stupidity.