Heritage douche: Prince William ‘has no ego at all. He doesn’t seek the limelight’

For months, the Heritage Foundation has spent a lot of time, money and effort trying to get their hands on Prince Harry’s American immigration/visa records. They’ve sued DHS and repeatedly gotten their “case” thrown out of court. Heritage’s operatives openly brief the British media about their attempts to get Harry deported back to Britain, and whenever DHS slaps back at them, Heritage’s Nile Gardiner runs to the Mail and the Telegraph to mock and smear Harry. Gardiner is a British MAGA, basically – he’s a British guy attached to Heritage, all part of the unholy Tory-MAGA alliance. Well, Gardiner also had some big thoughts about Prince William’s New York flop trip.
Nile Gardiner, a US-based foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast has poured praise on how William conducts himself but lashed out at Harry and Meghan. He told Daily Express US: “Prince William, to his great credit, is a very humble figure. He is very low and lives a life of service to the country – he understands the gravitas of his role. William dedicates his life to preparing for the role of being king and understands the significance of that. He epitomizes the role of a public servant in the truest sense, and there is much to be admired in that approach.”
“The Prince of Wales has no ego at all. He doesn’t seek the limelight or glory, whereas Harry and Meghan do seek the spotlight, as is especially the case with Meghan, and I think we saw that last week at the Invictus Games. William carries out his duties with a sense of service and that is definitely not the case with Harry and Meghan, especially not the case with Meghan.”
Mr Gardiner also believes William’s trip and how he is received by the American public won’t be affected by the absence of his wife. He continued: “Princess Kate is also a very popular figure in the US and William is probably more widely known to Americans, but her absence on this US trip won’t make a huge difference.”
I mean… William is not a selfless person who puts the needs of others ahead of his own. He is a deeply selfish, self-centered, egotistical, violent psycho who assaulted his brother and tried to drive his sister-in-law to suicide, all because he was jealous that people weren’t paying attention to HIM. William is also tremendously weak, stupid and petty, and this New York trip was just William throwing a tantrum about how he wanted to do everything Harry did and he wanted the exact same photo-ops too.
Something to keep your eye on as all of this falls apart is the fact that William is the poster boy for this kind of transatlantic right-wing derangement. William is being used as an explicitly political figure, a representative of traditionalism, anti-wokeism, anti-inclusivity, anti-diversity, and anti-modernity. The people who hold up Will and Kate as their perfect Aryan prince and princess are the same ones who are mad whenever William deviates from the conservative agenda. Also: it’s been clear for a long time that there is real money behind the Sussex hate campaign, and that money shows that there is a larger political agenda against Harry.
“whereas Harry and Meghan do seek the spotlight, as is especially the case with Meghan”
“that is definitely not the case with Harry and Meghan, especially not the case with Meghan.”
This man is obsessed with Meghan
Not considering Invictus, you can count the amount of times Meghan has been seen publicly this year on 1 hand. If you do count Invictus you might need both hands. Doesn’t sound like someone who seeks the spotlight to me
And in those long periods when she is not being seen in public, her detractors demand to know where she is and usually invent some elaborate conspiracy theory around why we’re not seeing her. Then when we do see her, she is accused of seeking attention. Make it make sense!
His article about Wllz mentions H&M more than it mentions Willz lol
AS SOON AS HE BROUGHT UP HARRY AND MEGHAN I KNEW THAT WILLIAM WEEKEND PERFORMANCE FLOPPED 🙄
OMG 😆
The knee slappers that are already coming out in this divorce rollout are absolutely adorable. It’s like someone in high school who gets caught sending themselves fake love letters from a secret admirer.
Well clearly this is about William from a parallel universe. The William we all know in THIS universe has an ego the size of a small, peg shaped planet.
Am I looking at this 🤔 right
William wore skinny ties and he is doing a lot of Harry’s mannerisms. Holds his hand on his jacket like harry. Doesn’t Harry wave and holds his jacket like that.
The first five pictures of will on the bottom before Harry and Meghan.
Didn’t harry do that at the first Invictus event when he was with the Mayor and defence Minister walking down the carpet with all the flags
You know scare and crow are so deeply dysfunctional that they watch videos and have mood boards so they can replikate Harry and Meghan.
I was just thinking, “Does this guy live in opposite world?” I mean, come ON.
Watch your back, Keen! Your absence is inconsequential.
I think “no ego” is being used here as a euphemism for “no charisma”. William didn’t fly all the way to New York during the UN meetings to try and stay under the radar! He’s just unimpressive.
Also, this British MAGA guy has real malice in his voice when he talks about Meghan and it’s scary.
That’s exactly what it is. I even think Charles might have created more buzz with his state visit to France. Who would have thought
At least Versailles looked impressive, right?
His next article, “7 ways to get that boy to notice you”
Kate is in danger. What’s with all this “we love Kate, but she’s not really necessary” shit? You in danger girl!
@minorityreport You’re not kidding. How many articles and mouthpieces of William have to say, “Kate? Meh.” for her to get anxious? I mean…if that’s not causing pillow fights between the Wales, I don’t know what is. If someone kept publicly saying how irrelevant I was (and I’m no one), my husband would say, “Knock it off – that’s my wife”. Instead, William unbuttons his shirt one more button (ironic, isn’t it?).
And why not, after all, they’re playing his song when they say that.
“her absence on this US trip won’t make a huge difference” – YIKES.
Well, if William REALLY wants all eyes on him, getting a divorce and becoming a swinging bachelor prince would do it.
The same William that was telling everyone that this trip would be HIS moment as a global statesman? Okay… whatever makes Neil sleep at night i guess.
Have we found Dan Wooten’s successor?
I have found when seeing articles like this, if I switch the names around, switching Harry for William and Meghan for Kate, they make much more sense.
Clean up on aisle 5! The Other Brother’s But I Wanna Be a Statesman (stomp, pout, rage) tour was a flop and an embarrassment…time to send out the sycophants to spin an alternate reality.
The Prince of Pegging is a very humble figure?! He lives low? He doesn’t seek the limelight?! Lies, lies, lies. Pegs is the epitome of spoiled entitlement who has his own helicopter on standby. He just inherited £650m. He lives in literal palaces. He is neither humble or living low.
And not seeking the limelight?! I don’t have enough fingers and toes to count the ways that statement is delusional. I can’t imagine going through life being so detached from reality where you can just stomp your feet and throw rage tantrums and then people parrot your wishes as truth.
George Carlin used to have a bit talking about how stupid people are, sorting them into categories: Stupid, Full of Shit, and Fucking Nuts. The punchline back in the day was that Dan Quayle was all three, but I think that we can certainly apply to these Heritage jackasses, too.
Also, the irony of an allegedly super patriotic, traditionalist, conservative organization like Heritage carrying water for the British monarchy will never not be funny.
Never thought I would see the day that Americans would proudly proclaim their royalist sympathies. But then, apparently, Vile Nile is not American.
In this matter, this Niles guy is serving the same purpose at the Heritage Foundation as the Russian people who try to influence U.S. elections.
LOLOLOL. Yes, because everyone who hates the spotlight plans a 2 day trip to NYC during the UNGA and schedules photo ops with the Sec Gen as well as NY firefighters etc.
There’s a difference between seeking the spotlight and the spotlight finding you naturally. The latter is true for Meghan, and she is very good at taking that spotlight and shining it on others.
William tries desperately to get the spotlight focused on him and there’s just no interest there. This trip was all about his ego* and it was just so pathetic.
*I know we have been calling the Jealousy Tour but I like Ego Tour better because it fits better with “rainbow tour” from Evita……”lets hear it for the Ego Tour! It’s been an incredible success…..” (sarcasm)
So which pair keeps the media notified of their activities? Which pair has Instagram, Twitter and YouTube accounts? Which pair constantly sends media pictures of their children? I guess, all that is Kate’s doing and PW would fly under the radar if she didn’t do all that.
There is absolutely a larger agenda on both sides of the Atlantic. On the right side there’s the very real concern of people asking loudly,why are we paying millions of dollars to this family every single year if someone in that exact same bloodline can do what they are supposed to be doing better, with long-lasting results, and for free? On the left side there’s the really real fear of showing that a white male can prioritize diversity, inclusion, his of color family and most importantly stand up to his racist family members and still be successful. Neither side wants to see the long-term results of someone with as much privilege and as much power as Harry proving them wrong.
Laying low is now what they call coming out for work twice a week and otherwise being on vacation.
I so agree with everything Kaiser wrote re this article and it is scary. The forces United against the Sussexes are truly the far right extremist. William is their perfect choice, he is dumb, ego driven and without morals. Problem for these folks is he also lacks charisma and is delusional. The articles written supporting this man’ recent flop trip to New York shows how they must stroke his ego in order for him to feel as if he is thriving. Example: sexy, hunk, zero ego, crowd appeal.
Happy the Sussexes are in America and have the support of some of the wealthiest American’s in the United States. Happy they are deeply in love, have tons charisma, are service driven and stick with their moral compass. Also interesting comment suggesting Meghan seeks the limelight, when it is exactly the opposite, the limelight and those folks choose to focus on her because the dynamic of Meghan and Harry as an interracial couple with Harry’s background draws the limelight and their err towards her.
Projection translation =. Peg has a huuuuge ego and desperately seeks the spotlight. Photo op Peg knows nothing else.
Nile is spouting nonsense and he and we, the readers know it.
The monarchy should worry that no article on William and Kare is complete or readable without mentioning the sixth in line Prince Harry who is no longer a working royal.
Nile Gardiner is the British Nick Adams. The only way Gardiner could be more Adams is if he talked incessantly about being a Hooter-eating “Alpha Male.” 😆
This Heritage stooge is deluded. KP declared that this trip was about making William a global statesman. So William definitely has an ego and is evening limelight all because he’s jealous of Harry.
What I’ve observed from the coverage of William’s trip is the absolute linkage of everything he did to Harry’s name.
Over the pass few days whenever I googled Prince Harry, the top search results are all about Prince William 30+ stories before getting to one about only Prince Harry. And the stories are all embellish William.
They’re chasing Harry’s global popularity to elevate William.
I suspect there is likely a social media agenda to do the same also. I think there are likely pro William people/trolls/bots that are posting/tweeting/commenting to drive engagement and elevate his name for global visibility. Unfortunately I expect many people who support Harry and Meghan Will unwittingly help elevate the engagement and his visibility globally when they post/tweet/comment about him.
KP will likely consider his visit a success once they accomplish the elevate visibility for him, never mind much of the content is propaganda, the goal is elevating his profile globally 🌏 using Harry’s name.
I think you are correct. The only way PW articles get clicks is by mention of H&M.
I believe they knew that he wouldn’t get the visibility (online media/social media) without linking everything he did to an article about Harry. I believe it was their PR strategy for the trip and they are happy with the engagement it generated. Do in their opinion I think they believe the trip was a great success. They might be able to generate 3 to 4 weeks minimum of articles out of the visit, all linked to Harry’s name which will generate online engagement back and forth with the William and Harry camps.
Harry’s supporters will likely unwittingly engage on social media to defend the crazy and incorrect stuff that will be posted/written and William’s name will be elevated as a result. 🤷♀️
IMO, it’s like the Hillary/Trump 2016 election craziness and false information from Putin’s playbook that elevated trump with the MAGAs and the culture wars. Noise, noise, noise. Not the majority but very loud.
The shade being cast at Kate lately is really something. What happened to St. Kate the Perfect and Savior of the Monarchy? I’m not convinced they will divorce unless William wants to re-marry, but lately I’m wondering. This cool, sexy, relatable dad narrative along with who needs Kate? makes me agree with other posters that an announcement might be coming soon.
He’s preparing to officially leave her, hope she starts stashing jewels now.
Wasn’t this entire unnecessary trip 100% about Willy’s ego? Dope.
Y’all, the reason Pegs doesn’t work is because he has no ego, and is humble, not laziness, lol.
Oh my word @kaiser you are traumatizing me this early in the morning – I look at my screen and all I see is a sea of huge white foreheads with William stories attached. Arrghhhhh!!!! Have mercy and at least put one Ginger pic in there so I don’t choke on my coffee.
William loves the spotlight and he is not humble.
Would someone please call my doctor, I think I have taken to much morphine, as that is the only way that I could possibly read what I have just read! No ego, please, his ego is so big it needed a SEPERATE seat on the plane! He tried to emulate his brother and FAILED. He had his minions brief he had to visit the UN, but the UN said “no you don’t, but you can pop across the road, he wades into the river, where he probably asked”, +OK, please show me the ones with pearls, I need a few hundred more “. He made a point of stopping the car where there were ALREADY crowds, just so he could believe in his own little mind that they were there for him, not the ferry, not the glorious 911 memorial, just little willy. He visits the fire station that Harry visited, but sorry little willy, no gifts for you. He was asked about Kate, and it was Kate who? Mr Gardner needs some help. Those ROSEY hued monarchy glasses needs ripping of his sycophantic nose. William is an ego driven, bone idle, jealous, little poser. And maybe Harry should start charging royalties the way they keep using his name
Heritage Foundation also has plans for turning the government into a tool of the fascists if a Republican wins in 2024. It’s Project 2025. So of course they’re looking for a stamp of royal approval. They probably watched The WIndsors and think we should established William and Kate as our prince and princess.
William dresses badly
I find it interesting that these right wingers are trying to sell William to a bunch of climate change and science deniers. So either William is a hypocrite or these folks aren’t are not understanding what Earthsh*t is. It both more likely.