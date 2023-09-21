Rupert Murdoch, 92, is retiring from the Fox & News Corp boards

Rupert Murdoch has had a shockingly busy year, given the fact that he’s 92 years old. In March, he got engaged to a shady grifter who was too churchy for his taste, so he ended the engagement after six weeks. He was last seen sailing off into the sunset with a new Russian girlfriend in August. Back in April, Fox News also settled out of court with Dominion Voting Systems – the News Corp payout was $787 million, all because their anchors spread Donald Trump’s election lies in 2020. So, yeah… a busy year. Apparently, Rupert has seen enough and he’s now stepping down from the Fox and News Corp boards.

Rupert Murdoch is retiring from the Fox and News Corporation boards, the company is set to announce Thursday morning, making his son Lachlan the sole executive in charge of the global media empire he built from a small local newspaper concern in Australia starting 70 years ago.

The elder Mr. Murdoch will become chairman emeritus of the two companies,the company said in a release.

Mr. Murdoch, 92, had shown no intention to step down or even slow down — even after he named Lachlan as the heir to his business empire in 2019, when he sold his vast entertainment holdings to the Walt Disney Company.

Even now, in his emeritus status, he will continue to offer counsel, Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.

“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.,” Lachlan Murdoch, 52, said in a release the company put out Thursday morning.

Sounds like Rupert will still be involved, just not to the degree he once was. This isn’t a full retirement, that’s all I’m saying. It looks like Lachlan was his dad’s bestest boy. James Murdoch broke away from his father’s empire and is now on the outside looking in (with billions of dollars). James and Prince Harry are also in touch, which Harry revealed in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (Murdoch’s British media arm). Anyway, I can practically hear the “Succession” theme song playing as I write. We’ll see how this all pans out, because I guarantee that Rupert will still be intimately involved in A LOT.

34 Responses to “Rupert Murdoch, 92, is retiring from the Fox & News Corp boards”

  1. k.tate says:
    September 21, 2023 at 10:48 am

    I have to suppress the urge to vomit whenever I see his face.

    Reply
  2. Glamarazzi says:
    September 21, 2023 at 10:54 am

    I’m kinda shocked the Fox stock isn’t tanking. Maybe they feel one buffoon running that rotten ship is the same as the next one.

    Anyway, good riddance to bad rubbish.

    Reply
  3. Macky says:
    September 21, 2023 at 10:55 am

    What happened. Or did all the lawsuits finally catch up with him. His old crew are retiring or dying. Without them to help and keep a handle on things I guess he is hanging it partial up before he goes to jail.

    Reply
  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 21, 2023 at 10:56 am

    This is bad. Lachlan is even more of a monster.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 21, 2023 at 11:02 am

      He will have to fight the other three siblings for control.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        September 21, 2023 at 11:25 am

        It’s already been announced Lachlan is taking over. He won the Succession games.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 21, 2023 at 11:49 am

        He’s taking over as CEO or whatever but apparently once Rupert dies, control of Fox is split between the four siblings and the other three are more liberal than Lachlan.

      • Megan says:
        September 21, 2023 at 12:11 pm

        Rupert screwed them all when he sold off the entertainment business behind their backs. That’s what they all really wanted. I don’t see a big fight for the new business.

  5. MsIam says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:04 am

    God help me but when I saw Rupert Murdoch 92, I hoped the rest of the sentence would say something else. Only the good die young , I guess. Evil mfker.

    Reply
  6. Twin Falls says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:04 am

    I saw his name in the headline and my first thought was a death announcement… sadly, no.

    Reply
  7. Trillion says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:11 am

    He has worked so hard to ruin my country. Fuck him and his ilk.

    Reply
  8. Ace says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:14 am

    He needs to hurry up and retire from breathing!

    Reply
  9. Libra says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:20 am

    Why does he hate Meghan so much that he has devoted so much energy trying to bring her down? There has to be a reason, a starting point.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      September 21, 2023 at 12:08 pm

      That’s an interesting question. Does he hate her or is he just willing to push someone else’s agenda for profit and influence? Or is he just a racist, misogynist piece of work?

      Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      September 21, 2023 at 12:29 pm

      My theory is News Corp is harassing Meghan to get at Harry over his lawsuits and The Daily Mail was dragged into the BRF’s need to scare her away from their marriage so they could control Harry again. DM also has a grudge over H&M suing them but I don’t think Murdoch and Harmsworth are attacking M for the same reasons.

      Reply
  10. hangonamin says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:25 am

    this is some succession level sh*t playing out in real life and i’m loving it. i hope there’s some board room sibling fights and fox implodes. i hope there’s lots of drama that affects the media conglomerate and not only tanks the prices but pushes fox news to brink of extinction. i want maximum drama and max volatility to cause maximum damage to the brand. and mostly i want murdoch’s legacy in media to completely gone.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 21, 2023 at 11:43 am

      Neither Elizabeth nor James have anything to do with Fox at this point. Elizabeth is Executive Chairman of a global TV and film production and development company called Affiniti and James left Fox in 2020 then started up an investment company called Lupa India. Lachlan’s gonna have a lot on his plate as Fox is facing a gazillion dollar defamation lawsuit by New York City’s pension funds for “neglecting its duty to shareholders by opening itself up to defamation lawsuits from the persistent broadcasting of falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.” That on top of Smartmatic Voting Machines’ lawsuit for almost $3 billion. Everyone at Fox better be updating their resumes.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 21, 2023 at 12:43 pm

        From what I recall the rest of the family don’t speak to James – Dad hung him out to dry over the phone hacking scandal and then sold a company out from under him. He was def the main contributer to the Succession plot lines – another reason why the family hate him. Plus he’s friends with Harry.

    • Megan says:
      September 21, 2023 at 12:52 pm

      Jamie Glover should play Lachlan in the Starz mini series. (And, yes, I am trying to manifest that. Starz will make it sufficiently trashy.)

      Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:36 am

    No cause for celebration. Apparently Lachlan is just as bad and some say even worse than old Rupert.

    Reply
  12. Mary Pester says:
    September 21, 2023 at 11:41 am

    Yeah, same sht different day from the murdmuck monsters

    Reply
  13. Sugarhere says:
    September 21, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    Rupert Murdock is not only a media mogul, he is the ultimate global sex symbol. I will miss him dearly.

    Reply
  14. tamsin says:
    September 21, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Rupert Murdock is a cancer on the world media landscape.

    Reply
  15. Well wisher says:
    September 21, 2023 at 2:41 pm

    Once more I lean on Krys@byetwit

    Hell is reshuffling Beelzebub Murdoch is stepping down and Mammon Murdoch is taking over?
    @byetwit

    Reply

