Rupert Murdoch, 92, is retiring from the Fox & News Corp boards

Rupert Murdoch has had a shockingly busy year, given the fact that he’s 92 years old. In March, he got engaged to a shady grifter who was too churchy for his taste, so he ended the engagement after six weeks. He was last seen sailing off into the sunset with a new Russian girlfriend in August. Back in April, Fox News also settled out of court with Dominion Voting Systems – the News Corp payout was $787 million, all because their anchors spread Donald Trump’s election lies in 2020. So, yeah… a busy year. Apparently, Rupert has seen enough and he’s now stepping down from the Fox and News Corp boards.

Rupert Murdoch is retiring from the Fox and News Corporation boards, the company is set to announce Thursday morning, making his son Lachlan the sole executive in charge of the global media empire he built from a small local newspaper concern in Australia starting 70 years ago. The elder Mr. Murdoch will become chairman emeritus of the two companies,the company said in a release. Mr. Murdoch, 92, had shown no intention to step down or even slow down — even after he named Lachlan as the heir to his business empire in 2019, when he sold his vast entertainment holdings to the Walt Disney Company. Even now, in his emeritus status, he will continue to offer counsel, Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.,” Lachlan Murdoch, 52, said in a release the company put out Thursday morning.

[From The NY Times]

Sounds like Rupert will still be involved, just not to the degree he once was. This isn’t a full retirement, that’s all I’m saying. It looks like Lachlan was his dad’s bestest boy. James Murdoch broke away from his father’s empire and is now on the outside looking in (with billions of dollars). James and Prince Harry are also in touch, which Harry revealed in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (Murdoch’s British media arm). Anyway, I can practically hear the “Succession” theme song playing as I write. We’ll see how this all pans out, because I guarantee that Rupert will still be intimately involved in A LOT.