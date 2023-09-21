Rupert Murdoch, 92, is retiring from the Fox & News Corp boards

Rupert Murdoch is retiring from the Fox and News Corporation boards, the company is set to announce Thursday morning, making his son Lachlan the sole executive in charge of the global media empire he built from a small local newspaper concern in Australia starting 70 years ago.
The elder Mr. Murdoch will become chairman emeritus of the two companies,the company said in a release.
Mr. Murdoch, 92, had shown no intention to step down or even slow down — even after he named Lachlan as the heir to his business empire in 2019, when he sold his vast entertainment holdings to the Walt Disney Company.
Even now, in his emeritus status, he will continue to offer counsel, Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement.
“We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.,” Lachlan Murdoch, 52, said in a release the company put out Thursday morning.
Sounds like Rupert will still be involved, just not to the degree he once was. This isn’t a full retirement, that’s all I’m saying. It looks like Lachlan was his dad’s bestest boy. James Murdoch broke away from his father’s empire and is now on the outside looking in (with billions of dollars). James and Prince Harry are also in touch, which Harry revealed in his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (Murdoch’s British media arm). Anyway, I can practically hear the “Succession” theme song playing as I write. We’ll see how this all pans out, because I guarantee that Rupert will still be intimately involved in A LOT.
I have to suppress the urge to vomit whenever I see his face.
+1
I just uttered UGH out loud looking at his SHAR PEI face. I can’t imagine close enough to him to smell him. I bet he smells like pee.
Shar pei face is a good description. An embarrassment to the dogs though to be compared to him.
I’m kinda shocked the Fox stock isn’t tanking. Maybe they feel one buffoon running that rotten ship is the same as the next one.
Anyway, good riddance to bad rubbish.
Lachlan is like his father on steroids. He’ll be feeding Fox zombies even fresher brains.
What happened. Or did all the lawsuits finally catch up with him. His old crew are retiring or dying. Without them to help and keep a handle on things I guess he is hanging it partial up before he goes to jail.
That’s my guess…
This is bad. Lachlan is even more of a monster.
He will have to fight the other three siblings for control.
It’s already been announced Lachlan is taking over. He won the Succession games.
He’s taking over as CEO or whatever but apparently once Rupert dies, control of Fox is split between the four siblings and the other three are more liberal than Lachlan.
Rupert screwed them all when he sold off the entertainment business behind their backs. That’s what they all really wanted. I don’t see a big fight for the new business.
God help me but when I saw Rupert Murdoch 92, I hoped the rest of the sentence would say something else. Only the good die young , I guess. Evil mfker.
Same
Yup. His name and photo popped up on my phone and I got a little too excited.
Old Dr. Evil must have drifted into unconsciousness in some care facility yesterday, otherwise why the news release that he is bothering to step down? I suspect we’ll get the other headline pretty soon.
I saw his name in the headline and my first thought was a death announcement… sadly, no.
He has worked so hard to ruin my country. Fuck him and his ilk.
He needs to hurry up and retire from breathing!
Why does he hate Meghan so much that he has devoted so much energy trying to bring her down? There has to be a reason, a starting point.
That’s an interesting question. Does he hate her or is he just willing to push someone else’s agenda for profit and influence? Or is he just a racist, misogynist piece of work?
My theory is News Corp is harassing Meghan to get at Harry over his lawsuits and The Daily Mail was dragged into the BRF’s need to scare her away from their marriage so they could control Harry again. DM also has a grudge over H&M suing them but I don’t think Murdoch and Harmsworth are attacking M for the same reasons.
this is some succession level sh*t playing out in real life and i’m loving it. i hope there’s some board room sibling fights and fox implodes. i hope there’s lots of drama that affects the media conglomerate and not only tanks the prices but pushes fox news to brink of extinction. i want maximum drama and max volatility to cause maximum damage to the brand. and mostly i want murdoch’s legacy in media to completely gone.
Neither Elizabeth nor James have anything to do with Fox at this point. Elizabeth is Executive Chairman of a global TV and film production and development company called Affiniti and James left Fox in 2020 then started up an investment company called Lupa India. Lachlan’s gonna have a lot on his plate as Fox is facing a gazillion dollar defamation lawsuit by New York City’s pension funds for “neglecting its duty to shareholders by opening itself up to defamation lawsuits from the persistent broadcasting of falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.” That on top of Smartmatic Voting Machines’ lawsuit for almost $3 billion. Everyone at Fox better be updating their resumes.
From what I recall the rest of the family don’t speak to James – Dad hung him out to dry over the phone hacking scandal and then sold a company out from under him. He was def the main contributer to the Succession plot lines – another reason why the family hate him. Plus he’s friends with Harry.
Jamie Glover should play Lachlan in the Starz mini series. (And, yes, I am trying to manifest that. Starz will make it sufficiently trashy.)
No cause for celebration. Apparently Lachlan is just as bad and some say even worse than old Rupert.
Yup — frying pan to fire.
Exactly. Not much to celebrate as they’re all bad.
Yeah, same sht different day from the murdmuck monsters
Rupert Murdock is not only a media mogul, he is the ultimate global sex symbol. I will miss him dearly.
Rupert Murdock is a cancer on the world media landscape.
Once more I lean on Krys@byetwit
Hell is reshuffling Beelzebub Murdoch is stepping down and Mammon Murdoch is taking over?
@byetwit