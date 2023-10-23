Kate Moss still smokes but she has a vegetable garden & a wellness brand

Kate Moss turns 50 years old in January. I can’t believe it! It never felt like Moss had a bad era or a transition away from a high-paced modeling career. If she still wanted to walk every major runway, all of those designers would gladly hire her. She still fronts multiple ad campaigns and she still does editorial work. But like many Gen-Xers, Kate Moss has gotten into side gigs. She has her own modeling agency, she has an official role as a creative director for Diet Coke, and now she has her own wellness brand, Cosmoss. She recently chatted about all of that with the Times of London. Some highlights:

She’s in bed by 11pm: Today, you can find her tucked up in bed by 11pm at home in the Cotswolds, watching 1990s sitcoms. “Frasier is my bedtime watch,” she said. “It just puts me to sleep.” Other nights she “moonbathes” — the ayurvedic practice of lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb lunar energy — or, when the moon is full, “charges” her crystals. “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden,” she said. “Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals.”

Her wellness brand: She’s launching her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, selling herbal tea and beauty products that aim to balance “body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles”.

She still smokes: “I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped … yet.”

Affirmations: In the mornings she practises transcendental meditation for ten minutes and recites affirmations — favourites include “embrace the unknown” and “trust the universe and it will lead the way” — as well as doing ashtanga yoga or reformer Pilates. She tried waking up at 4am for a period of time, but “I was just so exhausted by the time everyone else got up”.

She has a veggie garden: She grows potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lettuce and rocket in her vegetable patch, cooking Sunday lunch for her daughter, Lila, 20.

Her 50th birthday: She is in “denial” about getting older. Her birthday is in January. “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.” When asked whether she has had any “tweakments” — which include injectables such as filler or Botox — she said: “No comment. Au naturel. Next [question].”

She’s not into the party life anymore: “I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’ When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that [time] people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”

Skincare: When she was younger, she said, she “didn’t give a sh-t about what I used” as skincare and “never” wore suncream. Today, her brand Cosmoss sells day and night cream (£95), pro-collagen oil (£105) and face cleanser (£52). “Lots of brands think about the science and the ingredients. Cosmoss has all that — but what I wanted was something that was actually going to ground you and connect you to the universe. Because that’s what I need: connection.”