Kate Moss still smokes but she has a vegetable garden & a wellness brand

Kate Moss turns 50 years old in January. I can’t believe it! It never felt like Moss had a bad era or a transition away from a high-paced modeling career. If she still wanted to walk every major runway, all of those designers would gladly hire her. She still fronts multiple ad campaigns and she still does editorial work. But like many Gen-Xers, Kate Moss has gotten into side gigs. She has her own modeling agency, she has an official role as a creative director for Diet Coke, and now she has her own wellness brand, Cosmoss. She recently chatted about all of that with the Times of London. Some highlights:
She’s in bed by 11pm: Today, you can find her tucked up in bed by 11pm at home in the Cotswolds, watching 1990s sitcoms. “Frasier is my bedtime watch,” she said. “It just puts me to sleep.” Other nights she “moonbathes” — the ayurvedic practice of lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb lunar energy — or, when the moon is full, “charges” her crystals. “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden,” she said. “Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals.”
Her wellness brand: She’s launching her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, selling herbal tea and beauty products that aim to balance “body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles”.
She still smokes: “I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped … yet.”
Affirmations: In the mornings she practises transcendental meditation for ten minutes and recites affirmations — favourites include “embrace the unknown” and “trust the universe and it will lead the way” — as well as doing ashtanga yoga or reformer Pilates. She tried waking up at 4am for a period of time, but “I was just so exhausted by the time everyone else got up”.
She has a veggie garden: She grows potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic, lettuce and rocket in her vegetable patch, cooking Sunday lunch for her daughter, Lila, 20.
Her 50th birthday: She is in “denial” about getting older. Her birthday is in January. “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.” When asked whether she has had any “tweakments” — which include injectables such as filler or Botox — she said: “No comment. Au naturel. Next [question].”
She’s not into the party life anymore: “I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’ When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that [time] people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”
Skincare: When she was younger, she said, she “didn’t give a sh-t about what I used” as skincare and “never” wore suncream. Today, her brand Cosmoss sells day and night cream (£95), pro-collagen oil (£105) and face cleanser (£52). “Lots of brands think about the science and the ingredients. Cosmoss has all that — but what I wanted was something that was actually going to ground you and connect you to the universe. Because that’s what I need: connection.”
I mean, I appreciate that someone like Kate Moss – who has lived a life of excess, drugs, cigarettes and rock ‘n roll – is trying to sell wellness crap too. I don’t even think it was some kind of huge scheme on her part – Kate doesn’t care if the wellness industry is booming, she’s already a wellness consumer and she wanted to make some products too. Anyway, I believe her about her quieter life these days. She’s not at every fashion event anymore, she’s rarely seen out in London during the day or night, she’s not falling out of clubs. The thing that surprised me the most is the part about her vegetable garden though. Who would have thought that “Cocaine Kate” would one day have a little veggie garden?
£100 for a cream??? 🤣 Money grab. I’m often complimented on my skin (I’m 42), it does not take so much money. It takes sunblock, a healthy lifestyle (mind the alcohol, mind the lack of sleep, and certainly mind the cigarettes), and a good moisteriser. That’s it. No need to spend that kind of money for something you can get naturally if you’re just a bit careful with your lifestyle.
This and drink lots of water.
I am often complimented on youthful looks* and the one thing I did differently is drink lots of water from a young age.
* not saying this to brag. I am no great beauty or anything and need to exercise more, but I look much younger than I am. Just keep some water nearby on your desk when you work or do other stuff. You will automatically drink what is near you.
Water from the tap is very clean in my country, so was lucky in that regard.
It’s clear that Kate Moss saw a lucrative opportunity to front a wellness brand and she took it.
Exactly – I mean £52 for a cleanser is insane.
It’s very clear indeed 🙄🙄🙄 when I see Kate I just don’t think of wellness, there’s a big disconnect with that brand 🙄🙄🙄
I agree. She’s better off shilling whiskey or tequila. Kate was seriously the coolest-looking model but her brand was never wellness; I’m glad she’s not partying it up anymore but I’m not buying what she’s selling now. Surprised she of all people is trying to be Goop so late in the game.
She was also known for not giving interviews, which came off as enigmatic, but now I see why. She’s fun but doesn’t give good sound bites, almost like she doesn’t fully believe what she’s doing (unlike GP, who is all in).
I call bullsh!t on “au naturel.” Kate Moss those are not your original eyes. More power to you but be honest about it if you are going to shill overpriced creams.
Yeah, good for her for incorporating healthier practices, but no fair-skinned person at her age who has lived such a life of excess will have wrinkle-free skin.
Yes. What she meant was that the work is well done so it looks really natural. *rollseyes*
Yep! I have on authoritative source about her getting extensive work pre-comeback 10 years ago. Her skin/body were devastated by cocaine use, party life and chain-smoking.
She’s fooling no-one.
Also…. lunar energy? Lol
Idek but I expected costume jewellery from Kate Moss. She has a good eye for jewellery. Interesting but not too much. Surprised she went into skin care.
Kate is full of crap and sounds a little kookie to me. Am I supposed to take wellness advice from someone who has admittedly abused her body, skin included, and continues to smoke and is clearly dishonest about the work she’s had done? Having a garden, crystals, moon bathing does not an expert make. This is some GOOP sh**.
Exactly. A denim colab? A vegan leather line? Sure! The line she did with Topshop was really cute. If she did a line of hair products for ladies with fine hair like she has I would be all over it cuz it’s hard to find stuff that doesn’t weigh fine hair down. But this makes as much sense as J-lo’s cocktail line.
LulaChloe – I have fine (wavy) hair and know what you mean. Unsolicited recommendation, but I love Briogeo – I use their leave in conditioner and curl products – and they don’t weigh my hair down at all.
Face cream that “grounds you and connects you to the universe” – *snort*
I like what shes doing, with the lunar bathing and all that– everything IS energy, dont be fooled…. but the celebrity skin and beauty is beyond saturated for the last several years now. I get it, each person has a different brand and each consumer has a different set of needs- but really why do we need so many creams and cosmetics etc to begin with…
The moon doesn’t emit any ‘energy’ or even light, because it reflects sunlight and doesn’t emit radiation by itself. And I don’t think Kate Moss even knows what gravitational pull means.
The moon affects the tides. So if does have energy, even if it’s solely gravitational c
Yeah, this is some goop level nonsense. But the fact remains that the moon affects the tides so it absolutely could have more subtle effects.
Dear cat mum (love your ID, cat mummy here too!), gravitational pull and tides don’t mean us humans are able to feel any ‘energy’ at all, no more than any other ‘energy’ created by other natural events. I don’t think there’s anyone doing wind-bathing or earthquake-relaxing, right?
To me what she’s saying in her interview is misinformed mumbo-jumbo to shill her products….
But if our bodies are up to 45%-75% water, and the moon absolutely DOES have gravitational pull (hence the tides), how can you be certain it doesn’t have an effect on us?
Benjamin Franklin took wind baths
I don’t know a single, consistent, long term smoker who has the “occasional” cigarette. Either you quit or you don’t. JS.
Weirdly, I do know someone who’s smoked for many years and now will have just one or two a week. It’s a bit nuts — at that point, why not just give it up for good?
Me. I smoked regularly for 18 years then quit for two years, then went back to smoking while drinking or if I felt like having one. I have a pack of cigarettes right now that I bought months and months ago. Here’s the thing, the desire to smoke takes a really long time to go away. For a long time I thought about it everyday. It’s definitely been over a month since I had one. Maybe I am done with smoking, but I doubt it. I miss it but I know it’s bad and I know it stinks but I miss it
@manda – similar here. The husband & I will have a few smokes if we have drinks. Then don’t smoke again for weeks.No desire to smoke any other time.
Has anyone seen unretouched photos of her? One in daylight with minimal makeup? She is a walking advertisement for what smoking, too much sun, too many drugs, too many late nights and poor choices will do for one’s skin. She wears quirky interesting clothing and I’d take her advice and suggestions there, but skincare? Girl needs to check herself
Yes. The pictures are…not good. Also, it seems like her plastic surgery has settled a bit because her eyes were looking so bizarre and ‘surprised’ looking.
Similar to 74 year old Vera Wang. She’s fit and looks great, but there is a big difference between the overly filtered pics on her socials vs candids and pics by other photographers when she’s out and about.
I think a lot of gen-xers were lazy about sunscreen, I know my friends and I were. It’s only been the last ten years that I’ve been good about using it. At least I never really laid out bc all I did was burn! But the damage is done
For sure! GenX’r here too. I was an outdoor lifeguard high school thru college and was so proud to have THE best tan of all my friends, maybe used zinc on my nose once in awhile. Recently was flipping through an old photo album and yikes, I looked like a younger Tan Mom (remember her?!).
Think the only reasons I don’t have horribly aged skin are 1: Had oily skin, bad acne and was on retin—a on and off to treat for years; 2: always drank a lot of water, we never had soda in the house growing up; 3: have never smoked and rarely drink.
I grew up with photos of Kate Moss in the ’90s and basically lived for Vogue as a teen…and I used sunblock religiously. Definitely paid off. Definitely. I was just vain and preferred to look like freckle-free Nicole Kidman than the pre-fame, freckled version. But I can confirm that allll of the teen magazines/Vogue were preaching sunblock use in the ’90s! That’s the only reason it was even on my radar.
I find this hilarious. Gwyneth Paltrow, too, used to “occasionally” smoke and probably still does. I’m not sure that Kate Hudson ever gave up smoking but here all these celebrities are, telling us how to get fit and well lol.
Moss’s fave make up artist is Tilbury, who advised her on this range. Tilbury is an awful MUA imo; her look is full beat and then some, and her products are overpriced grease. Kate has said publicly that her lifestyle knackered her adrenal glands and she’s trying to repair the damage as much as she can. She looks rough and certainly no advert for a skin care range.
I mean Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t eat solid foods and she has a “wellness” brand so why not Kate?