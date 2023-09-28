Hardcastle: Prince Harry could have major inheritance tax drama in the UK!

One of the ways in which the Windsors have always “punished” Prince Harry is through their years of financial abuse. That man was well into his 30s before he even understood what was happening, he thought it was completely normal that he was shuttered off to servant’s quarters and dilapidated shacks, that he was told he couldn’t marry Meghan because his father “couldn’t afford” her, that he did events with holes in his shoes. Well, I’ve wondered (for a while) if Prince Philip left all of his grandchildren some money in his will, but that information won’t become public for another 97 years or so. Now the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Mail suggests that there could be some drama with Harry and the inheritance tax?
Rishi Sunak’s dithering over the possible abolition of inheritance tax commands the full attention of Prince Harry. Although living in California, he is officially domiciled in the UK. Any inheritance he might have received from the Queen and Prince Philip and, in due course, his father could be taxable. Should he change his domicile, he would need to sever most ties with the UK. The advantage for him is the absence of a US federal inheritance tax. Only six states impose their own. California isn’t one of them.
The late Queen, to avoid any inheritance tax, is believed to have left everything to Charles with a separate set of instructions as to whom she wishes to be given what. That way the taxman can’t get his pound of flesh. In 1993 then PM John Major agreed that bequests made from sovereign to sovereign were exempt from inheritance tax. However, there is no legal obligation on Charles to carry out his mother’s wishes when passing on bequests.
So it could be up to William eventually to decide whether to pass on any of his father’s largesse he might leave to Harry. With fraternal relations in the freezer, it might not be a foregone conclusion.
[From The Daily Mail]
I don’t understand any part of this…? Harry isn’t officially domiciled in the UK, he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage (his sole UK home of record) and he’s been living full time in California for three and a half years. I would assume that Harry is also in the process of applying for a green card, although that’s never been confirmed. Surely whatever Philip left Harry has already been allocated and whatever inheritance-tax penalties have been applied, although I kind of believe that Philip found a way to avoid it. As for QEII’s extraordinary wealth, it all went to Charles, and when Charles dies, it will all go to William. None of that involves Harry whatsoever. Besides, Harry is making his own money now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
-
-
The Funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh took place 1500hrs on Saturday, 17th April 2021. St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle precincts. The Pall Bearers: The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, The Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York,
The Duke of Sussex Mr. Peter Phillips, Duke of Cambridge, The Earl of Snowdon, , Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence
Personal Protection Officer, and Private Secretary,Image: 606159635, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards. Staff / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606163234, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Leon Neal / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota,Image: 606174209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/4/21. Windsor. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.,Image: 606177076, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
‘Our Planet’ World Premiere held at the Natural History Museum
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: WENN.com
-
-
Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh., Credit:Victoria Jones / Avalon
Where: United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
The Funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle . The Duke died at Windsor Castle aged 99 on April 9th 2021
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Credit:Ian Vogler / Avalon
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
Prince Charles front centre leads the mourners attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021. At his side Princess Anne the Princess Royal, behind left Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William
Camera Press Rota, Credit:David Dyson / Avalon
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Duke of Cambridge, Mr. Peter Phillips and Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota, Credit:David Dyson / Avalon
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions., Credit:Leon Neal / Avalon
Where: United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
(Front from L) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, march behind th coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. – Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection., Credit:JUSTIN TALLIS / Avalon
Where: United Kingdom
When: 17 Apr 2021
Credit: WENN/Avalon
*****ONLY AVAILABLE FOR AGREED WENN SUBSCRIPTION DEALS*****
-
-
Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the World Premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet at the Natural History Museum, Kensington, London on April 4th 2019
Another nothing burger to try to use an old pot to stir a bunch of ish in.
HM are smart and savvy people financially… you best believe they’ve already settled any pending tax issues btwn the UK and US tax codes.
Yeah! Inheritance tax isn’t something you pay every year. His inheritance from Philip is already taxed. If he got anything directly from his grandmother it should’ve counted on the 2022 taxes. The tax laws have probably been changed many times before he’d end up with anything from Chuck in the future (which I doubt the way Chuck has behaved so far). This is just a BS article to write Harry’s name, once again.
They do love their Prince Harry , don’t they 🙄 they’re so concern about his wealth🤣🤣🤣
I wouldn’t be so sure Chuck will leave the egg with anything. I can see chuck distributing everything prior to his death to ensure peggs doesn’t eff it up. Ann and her kids will be provided for and maybe Eddie’s kids and definitely Camillas kids. He knows he can’t trust Peggy to honor any requests. It would be perfect justice if Peggy didn’t get a dime.
Being the heir means that William automatically inherits the lot……
The part that is owned by the monarchy yes, but there’s the family private wealth and that could be left by Charles to whoever he wants. He could split it between Harry and William and, as I understand it, William wouldn’t pay inheritance tax because it would go from monarch to monarch but Harry would have to pay those taxes. Chuck is not doing that of course, unless Willy pisses him off so badly he wants to fuck with him, and in that case I doubt he’d leave anything to Harry either.
Charles shouldn’t count on William to carry out any of his wishes, since he himself appears not to honour all of his mother’s wishes. The sovereign’s personal fortune automatically goes to the next sovereign to avoid inheritance taxes, and I can’t see Charles looking after anyone except Camilla and her spawn. He appears to have no parental feelings whatever. Except for his inheritance from Diana, it is probably good that Harry is completely on his own and does not inherit any blood money even though it seems so unjust.
Harry can buy a parking lot in the UK and use it as his address, it is tiresome how the are finding ways to whinge about Harry’s decisions which happens to none of their business.
The Fail is like a drunken ex-lover who wails about being left behind, one can have sympathy for the ex, for there was once love not for the sodding Fail…
My parents moved to Florida to avoid state estate taxes, and retained a property in Kentucky. When my dad died, my mom had physical receipts from gas stations that provided that they were in Florida for at least six months and one day of every year and were indeed physical residents there and not just homeowners there.
She also had a hundreds of pictures of them playing golf there. Because that’s why they moved there. Hahah. But my point is that Harry is domiciled in California and he has the media that stalks him to prove that he is indeed living there.
Not only this is nothing, I doubt Harry is depending on any money Chuck might or might not give him when he dies.
They can say it as often as they want. But the Windsors don’t have any money. If the monarchy is abolished the people are going to demand all of it back. Including the jewlery and castles. The only things the Windsors will get away with is what is in offshore accounts that few know about. That’s why I think Charles will start working towards getting rid of the monarchy. He’s smart enough to see the writing on the wall. If he doesn’t do it. The people will start coming after them with pitchforks and torches. And if you don’t believe it. Before 9/11 people said terrorists couldn’t use planes to further their cause.
Lol there is so much nonsense and fantasy here. Harry isn’t domiciled in the U.K. he just has British citizenship. He doesn’t have a house in the U.K., doesn’t have anything he’d be paying tax on here. Instead he lives, works (presumably on a visa or maybe a green card) and pays income and property taxes in California. As for his inheritance tax whatever he gets from Charles wouldn’t be William’s business unless Charles explicitly for some strange reason said hey Willy it’s up to you to divvy up the cash which I doubt he would. The Duchy of Lancaster would immediately go to William but that is not the same as money that might be held in trust to bequeath upon death. Like??? This is just fantasy. Also unless I’m mistaken, pretty sure Harry gets the rest of the money Diana left them when he turns 40? So wouldn’t that be the more topical money to discuss??
It is entirely possible and probable that Harry has inherited nothing from Philip or the Queen and the DM knows it. This is just click bait. Charles gets it all and he doesn’t share.
I think Philip took care of bequests and trusts before he died. I doubt he left very much in his actual Will. That was likely more personally oriented. Money to longtime servants, sentimental objects, etc.
I’ve said this here before, and I’ll just mention it for anyone else who wants to look it up. I’m not a tax professional, but as far as I can tell in the UK there is a legal distinction between where someone is living, and where someone is officially “domiciled”, especially where taxation is concerned. I first wondered about it in relation to the COS issue, which requires someone to be domiciled in the UK. But it would also relate to Harry’s position now that he no longer has FC. It sounds like under certain circumstances he could still be considered “domiciled” in the UK.
my UK citizen husband has a permanent green card in the US. he pays taxes in the US. the UK does not tax their citizens who live abroad, unlike the US which taxes you no matter what on your income anywhere in the world.
so when harry moved to the US, he was no longer taxed by the UK on income. (inheritance could be different.)
Yes, I understand what you’re saying. However, Harry’s situation – which we know nothing about – may be different from your husband. From what I’ve read, there’s a concept of “domicile of origin” and one called “domicile of choice”. Looks like under specific guidelines you can still (choose to?) have the UK as domicile of origin but live elsewhere, and, it seems, then possibly still be liable for UK taxes.
It’s UK tax law and there’s some very complex tax considerations involved, which is what I was pointing out; and the only reason I mentioned it (again) now, is because Kaiser stated “Harry isn’t officially domiciled in the UK, he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage (his sole UK home of record)”. Again, what I’ve read suggests that’s may not be 100% true, but it’s hard to understand the subtle details for a non pro. But if it is true, why doesn’t Charles drop Harry as COS on that basis (you’re supposed to be UK domiciled as COS) and avoid the whole “working vs. non-working” excuse used to add Anne and Edwards last year?
I find it curious, but as no one else seems interested, I won’t mention it again.
They’re obsessed with all things Harry and Megan. The lengths to which these fools will go to for a write up about Harry, H&H or Meghan is staggering. And those rabid, racist fans will eat it up and then Tweet about how horrible they think the Sussexes are and blah, blah, blah. It’s all so contrived and weird.
Harry knows Charles isn’t leaving him anything. He definitely knows if Charles did leave him anything Willy will do anything he can to make sure he doesn’t receive it. Basically this has nothing to do with Harry but they wanted a Harry story for clicks.
It’s not drama if Harry has to pay taxes. But it would be major drama for William if the UK changes the tax rules on the sovereign.
More please look at this and not at our lazy expiring leftovers. Anything to keep Harry in the news for clicks.
All of these financial and tax shenanigans remind me of a curious article ages ago when M &H were newly married.
There was talk of how Meghan as a US citizen had to pay tax on her income (even income from the UK) and her husband’s income would also be open to scrutiny by the US IRS.
I wonder what proportion of their financial abuse was due to this being used as an excuse.
So we have no idea if Harry actually got any inheritance but if he did, he may have to pay taxes on it! News at 11!
What complete and utter bull sht. Ist point, Royal wills, ie the Queens and Prince Philips are never made public, 2nd point anything left to Harry would have had tax paid already, the limit for most unroyal people in the UK is £325, 000 before you pay inheritance tax, but the way the system works and the wording of the will means you can inherit one million before tax! No One knows what other deals the Queen made with the tax man. We DO know that none of the left behind Royals pay capital gains tax OR income tax?! So you can bet your life other tax avoidance schemes were made. Apparently Charlie offered to pay income tax, yeah, of course he did!
This seems very similar to what TFG did with his family – took all the money despite wishes or responsibility or moral obligation. They are the Royal Trumps!
First, there is a federal estate tax in the US, it’s just that the exemption is so high most people don’t worry about it.
Beyond the nothing burger drama meant to provide clickbait, the claim there’s no US federal inheritance tax is wrong. There’s an exemption amount (it changes every year due to inflation, or if Congress passes a new law) but anything above the current exemption amount is taxed at 40% — same as the gift tax. For the amount of money these people have, there will absolutely be an estate tax owed if Harry inherits a fraction of his ancestors’ wealth.
I suspect Phillip left everything to the Queen.
What is this DM nonsense? Of course the US has a federal estate tax. Politicians have been arguing about it for years. (Plus CA is one of the states that imposes an additional state tax on a large inheritance.) If Harry becomes (or is already) a legal resident and inherits several million pounds/dollars, he’s going to pay US tax on it. It is true that the exemption is much higher in the US than in Britain, so maybe there would be a slight advantage to living in the US when you inherit, but because any estate of Harry’s father or grandparents is clearly British, presumably it would be subject to British “death duties” too. Living in the US and paying additional taxes would be a disadvantage, tax-wise. This article is so misinformed it practically votes against itself.
Hmm. This article seems pretty loose with the facts, but it’s actually interesting that they are bringing up the inheritance at all, don’t you think?
Reminding everyone that the queen had a special law written especially for her that allows her to pass the unimaginable wealth she accrued directly (and secretly) to her son doesn’t seem like a good look. Especially since some of those riches are undoubtedly directly looted or profits of colonialism and enslavement.
Are they trying to get people mad at the royals? With all of this talk of wills, wonder if someone is trying to stir up the “Philip’s Will is being kept secret for 100 years, please don’t ask why” hornet’s nest.
I’m pretty sure the tax-free monarch to monarch transfer was part of the UK tax code before Betty kicked the bucket. It wasn’t unique to her.
Harry just needs to buy a literal shack in the most poor section of London under the name Mountbatten Windsor. It would embarrass his father and the crown to no end and solve his domicile issues and Harry can laugh all the way to the bank.
I don’t believe his father will leave him anything so the inheritance tax is a non issue.
I am so glad he and his family are free from that foolish family of his.
Just what part of screaming from the top of the mountain that the Royals are tax cheats is a good look?
Yeah, that’s what caught my attention. Good job again, Daily Fail.
Just posting to say don’t care about this, taxes are a headache for everyone and so what? If they really want the details or how much tax Harry may pay, then ask for those royal wills to be unsealed. This is speculative fiction until they have some hard facts and official numbers to talk about.