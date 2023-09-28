The British media is still bizarrely focused on the Sussexes’ 2021 NYC trip

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah interview, both of them pointed to their 2018 South Pacific Tour as the moment when everything shifted for them within the family. Harry and Meghan were so well-received in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. It was Sussex Mania, and Meghan was revealed as a huge star and charismatic asset for the Firm. The Firm and the British media’s wall-to-wall character assassination began soon after the Sussexes arrived back in the UK. Tellingly, years later, the British media and the Windsors are still trying to convince everyone (including themselves) that the tour was not a success, that Harry and Meghan were dreadfully unpopular, that they behaved poorly, that no one should believe what they saw with their own eyes.
I bring all of that up because the exact same thing is happening with the Sussexes’ 2021 trip to New York. It was their first big travel since the pandemic hit and since they left the UK. They did it like their own little self-styled royal tour – they met with Mayor De Blasio and Governor Hochul and did a photocall at the Freedom Tower. They had lunch in Harlem and donated to Melba’s. They took meetings at the UN. They spoke and got a great reception at a vaccine rally. They met schoolkids and Meghan read The Bench to them. And now, two years later, Prince William’s little copykeen NYC trip flopped badly (even the mayor blanked him), and so the British media is furiously trying to say that the Sussexes did something bad on their 2021 trip. The Mail had that sad lukewarm tea over the weekend, and now the Telegraph and other outlets are trying to bandwagon:
Aides working for the Duchess of Sussex wanted to rebrand her own book reading as a charitable event to make it sound “more substantial”, it has emerged. Meghan, 42, was joined by Prince Harry, 39, as she dropped in on a class of seven-year-olds at a school in Harlem, New York, in September 2021 to read her book The Bench.
A series of emails released via a Freedom of Information request have now revealed the lengthy negotiations that took place behind the scenes, as the Sussexes’ head of PR thrashed out the details with officials from the New York City Department of Education. The two sides debated the language of a Department of Education press release that would announce the involvement of the Sussexes and the NYC schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, the most senior official in the department. Toya Holness, who worked as the Sussexes’ PR, objected to the phrase “read aloud”, writing: “Can we make the description sound more substantial than a read aloud? Something about community support [of] the arts? Please.” Danielle Filson, the NYC schools press secretary, replied: “Yes!”
In one edit, Ms Filson removed an entire paragraph about The Bench, to the frustration of Ms Holness. “I like all your edits, except the Bench section,” she wrote.
“If you take out all the info about the book, I think it’s weird to only have her bio and not his,” she said, apparently referring to Harry. Ms Filson admitted that she had been trying to ensure the release did not sound too much like an advert for Meghan’s book. “Yes totally!” she replied. “Just wanted to make it a bit less promotion-ey.”
Elsewhere, a publicist working for Penguin Random House revealed that her team was looking into “all things carpet, cushions, decor etc” for the school visit, apparently to make the aesthetic more appealing. A news release from the publisher was amended to say that the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation “worked with” consumer giant Procter & Gamble to provide free personal health and hygiene products for the school, as opposed to the company just handing them over, according to the emails obtained by the Daily Mail.
The British outlets are also dreadfully concerned about the standard practice of getting the kids’ parents to sign releases for their kids to be filmed or photographed in conjunction with this kind of visit. Basically, it took two f–king years for the New York Board of Education to respond to the British media’s sad FOIA requests, and they’re now trying to make it sound bad or tacky or something that the Archewell people were simply engaging in good advance work with the school? And again, the Sussexes didn’t come empty-handed – they arranged for the school to receive “free personal health and hygiene products.” Surely, the Telegraph wants to bring this kind of energy to all of Kate’s oh-so carefully stage-managed appearances at nursery schools and kids’ programs too? Because many of those kids are NOT into it and I would love to hear the behind-the-scenes wrangling.
For goodness’s sake, striking, the right tone in these kinds of press releases is really hard and really important. This just makes all parties involved look more professional.
Nothing in that exchange raises any eyebrows from a PR perspective; they seem like entirely sensible requests between professionals looking to do the best for their organisations….I cannot understand what the fuss is about?
And a FOIA request? Their constant harassment of the Sussexes is out of control. SMH
ITA Lady E – the only thing I find wrong with this article is the British media asking for a FOIA. It’s frightening how the relentless the RR in their persuit for a “gotcha” article about Meghan. What’s scarier is when they don’t find anything they try to turn harmless truths into something dark and sinister. I honestly don’t know how they sleep at night. SMH
The fuss is that the article was a FINANCIAL HIT FOR THE DAILY FAIL 🤢 IT GOT 1000 comments.
I thought FOIA only worked for government agencies. This was a school. So why did they have to answer anyway?
@Robert Phillips – Because it is a school that receives state and US federal funding referred to as a “Public School” in the USA as opposed to a fee charging “Private School”. US “Public Schools” are under state government agencies and receive federal funding.
Right? With all a professional journalist could investigate (and I know, that’s not what we’re dealing with here), or even a ‘royal reporter’, this is what they FOIA? A visit to a school? One visit, two years ago? Talk about smoke & mirrors.
The BP have absolutely nothing to report about concerning HM… so they are on constant rinse and repeat.
I worked somewhere where we semi-regularly got visits from high profile world leaders, diplomats, and some celebrities (even royals!) – and I read the emails they referred to on the DM and it’s just standard back and forth for these kinds of high profile visits? none of this is a big deal, or weird..and no way a school would allow anyone to film the kids without signed consent from their parents so now sure why the DM is trying to make this into a thing. They clearly have nothing else to focus on.
I have wondered, b/c they keep publishing pictures of kate -using black children as props- did they get permission from parents to publish those photos. That one of camilla pulling on a black child’s sleeve, who put that out there? Did they get permission from the child’s parents?
Yep. I work in PR, and I’ve had the same back and forth emails about people far less famous than the Sussexes. Talk about a Nothing Burger.
1 – They are DESPERATE for Sussex news and have resorted to FOIA requests, searching publicly available information, and retreading old stories.
2 – They know William’s big NY trip was a dud, so they want to tear down and pick apart the Sussexes wildly successful NY trip.
I forgot to add the frivolous lawsuits.
Actually I’m beginning to wonder if the FOIA requests (which only apply to a government body, IIRC not a private organisation) are deliberate policy initiated by the British government, requested by the BRF, to dissuade any American government body from working with the Sussexes. The message is: cooperate with the Sussexes and you’ll get a FOIA you’ll have to answer or fight in court. It’s similar to the gossip about how the British government leans on the Biden Administration not to associate with the Sussexes. Just a thought!
Do we know who filed this FOIA? The Heritage Foundation again? Or was it actually the British press?
That wouldn’t dissuade anyone. Whatever information they get is only published in British tabloids and no one in the US would care.
As bad as the windsors and their government are, I don’t believe they are trying in the background to tell foreign governments not to work with H&M. It would only make them look worse than they already do…besides Meghan is an American citizen and if she has a cause that (local) governments think will help the American people or be good publicity for them at home or abroad, I guarantee you they are going to go with that. I mean what are they going to do if H&M wants to work with the mayor or governor of NY on something?
Lady Esther, take it from someone who worked for a local government for years, public records requests are just part of the landscape. They get LOTS of them, and they know how to respond. I’m sure this was passed by the school’s attorney to make sure that they complied with any confidentiality issues regarding minors. Other than that, they complied with the request and moved on to the next.
This isn’t the ‘find’ that people think it is. Each state has their own laws regarding public records. The federal government has their own laws. They are just part of everyday stuff in the US.
No, what’s going on is they aren’t making any money. Especially from William and Kate stories. So since none of H&M’s group leaks to the press. This is the only way these writers have of making a few bucks. And when that stops working. William and Charles both had better look out. When reporters can’t pay their own bills or buy groceries. Then that is when all the unprinted stories of the two of them will start making their way out. Wonder if Rupert saw this coming and that’s why he got out?
Robert Phillips, I’ve been wondering why Rupert is now retiring, too. I’ve wondered if someone has something on him and his response was to do this so that whatever leverage that someone thought they had, isn’t leverage anymore.
More of the same. Please stop talking about Pegs flop of a trip to NYC to speak NOT at the real UN or be recognized running in Central Park which was photo shopped in. Please let’s talk about the successful trip the Sussexes made two years ago and try to bring shame to it. The losing continues with the royal cult.
There’s no doubt that William’s trip to NY was a flop. It seems like the press just wants to forget about it.
I believe they also donated a washer and dryer to the school too. Yeah, definitely trying to drag the Sussexes to make up for William’s flop tour. Did he bring anything other than his stank presence?
The rota rats are now realizing that if peggs and buttons wanted to go to a school, they would have to get releases signed and have an agenda besides just showing up. They can’t cosplay this type of event bc they don’t have the bandwidth to organize it. I think this is a KP dump to gloss over Sophie going to the funeral instead of Peggy. How are you a “statesmen” when you can’t even be trusted to go to a funeral? He made an ass out of himself in Poland and the foreign office doesn’t want him to go overseas anymore. He and keen mcbuttons wanted to do a tour of New Zealand and Australia and the Foreign office and those governments didn’t even respond. Somethings brewing in house Windsor.
Again, it shows me that the Sussexes care about how they interacted with the children that they would be spending time with. That they were considerate and careful instead of taking photos and posting photos of children to social media like Keen and Peg do without permission of their parents.
And it shows the respect that Meg and Harry have for each other and the reason for their NYYC trip.
There’s literally nothing bad in those emails, you just know it’s Willy screeching over the phone to write about this two years old appearance to distract from his own flop trip.
Is this supposed to make Harry and Meghan and their team look bad? All I see is people being professional and making sure that everything is above board.
Yeah, but we also know that the British media wouldn’t recognize true professional behavior if it hit them over the head with a frying pan.
Right. And Archewell partnering with P&G–that’s the appropriate way to state it because that’s what happened. P&G didn’t just happen to donate products at the same time H&M visited that school, their foundation worked with the company to make that happen. That’s how it’s supposed to work!
Weak.
My reaction to these supposedly scandalous emails: 🥱😞😴
So the BM is mad that we require parents permission before publishing pic/film of their children? That’s so insane.
Brit CBers: are your kids published without your permission?
Having parents sign release forms when interacting with standard procedure in US schools. The US media is not making noise over this. It shows how ignorant the BM is and both it and the BRF are stupid they think they can bully American institutions. I think it’s why William’s NYC visit was a flop. The US government is on to what the Windsors have done to one of our own and do the bare minimum for them.
I did a lot of work on advising UK businesses including schools on data protection and privacy issues. It is best practice for schools to obtain permission from parents before photographing their children. There are many reasons why you might not want it for your child. It is also why you will see pics with faces blurred in the press. If KP didn’t do the same for W &K they should have
As I recall, when my daughter was in Elementary, Middle, and High School we signed a disclaimer at the beginning of every school year that we had no objection to our children being photographed at events that had been arranged by the school for the good of all the students. These sorts of occasions would be fully covered by that disclaimer, and we never had a problem signing it. I would imagine that it is standard procedure for most school in the US.
The Fail are really scraping the barrel with their nitpicking interest in long gone and almost forgotten doings of the Sussex’s. I hope they (M&H) pay them dust and move on serenely to the next big thing on their agenda….they have no time to redo two whole years ago, there are too many NEW ideas percolating.
antipodean, there are a lot of laws in the US to protect students. For this type of ‘event’, I have no doubt there would need to be parental permission to have their children attend this event and be photographed. Schools take this responsibility very seriously.
Windsor jealousy of Sussex success and British Media’s desperation for access is unhinged. Its also incredibly dangerous. They are trying to make a school visit seem negative which puts a negative spotlight on that school and the people who work there.
They did this with the grenfell victims who worked with Meghan on the community cookbook. They tried to make the cookbook negative and called those ladies terrorists in the press which led to them getting death threats. The Mosque where they cooked and fed the community had to be shut down for a few days because of those death threats!
What do you think will happen to the school if they continue down this path of negative attention? The press and the windsors are truly sick.
I don’t see a problem with the school visit preparations. It’s SOP to have standard release forms in situations like this. Once again, the BM is harassing an American citizen for her good works and the school because their faves didn’t get the type of coverage they wanted.
urgh, nothing to see here. Except the stark contrast between professionals working for one couple and the utter laziness of another and their team.
It’s so clear that the rota has no idea how to respond to a professional operation like that of the Sussexes’ — they’re so accustomed to the slapdash, meaningless appearances made by the British royals.
Listen to them squeal, they can’t stand it, every tour, visit, and get together Harry and Megan do is a success! Now look at Billy and Bertha’s, flop, flop, flop. They can dress it up any way they want but it’s true. Wonder if they will do freedom of information requests on everything Waleses, doubt it lol. Hey Billy, how did it feel to be told NO, NO and NO by the UN!after your brother and his wife received YES, YES, YES and a pretty please
Events like this don’t just happen without a lot of planning and back and forth. The Sussexes teams are professionals and planners. Look at how Kate’s made these recent appearances. They seem so slapdash, with no press release or focus. Even if the Sussexes had an M&M clause in there, so what? They understand more than anyone how language and optics matter. Maybe KP should use this as an instruction manual. The UK press and palace was stunned by this NY trip, how well it went and how they were treated like dignitaries. Meanwhile William’s trio was a blatant example of lack of planning, focus with little attention paid to it, and you know they’re mad about it over there.
Wont should have just attended the Earthsh!t event and that’s it. If he hadn’t tried to garner publicity for himself in a one-sided competition with the Sussexes, he could have deemed it a success. All he has to do is his job. That’s it.
The UK tabloids that keep doing these things are simply showing that they have no idea what research is. None.
You would think they could give it a rest and focus on Dan What’s his name getting suspended and doing a deep dive into the lives he has ruined (i.e. Caroline Flack, tried it and continues to try it with Meghan Markle and the list goes on) and question why his suspension isn’t an all-out firing. How many pending investigations and disturbed fixations with public figures and co-workers does it take to get one man fired?
I re-read this article a couple times and I still don’t see anything wrong with the emails.
This is what it’s like having to deal with toxic people – and the tabloids and the BRF are the definition of toxicity.
The nonsense scrutiny – in this case they are scrutinizing something that the BP shouldn’t even care about as 1) this event did not happen in their country, it happened in the US 2) HM aren’t even working members of the BRF so they shouldn’t care . This scrutiny is definitely a turnoff and no wonder no one paid attention or cared about Prince William’s trip here on US soil.
If the BRF wants better and more influential PR without the consistent whining and trashing around, look at their own PR. It starts with their senior royals- are they intelligent and charismatic to really engage people… I hear crickets…
The British Media is always talking about Meghan Markle and they will forever talk about her, all they do is make up lies