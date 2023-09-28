The Sussexes partnered with GEANCO to provide school & period supplies in Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a lot of time with the Nigerian delegation at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. It was Team Nigeria’s first appearance at the games, and Harry even gave them a shout-out in his opening night speech, where he mentioned on stage that Meghan has a lot of Nigerian DNA. The Nigerian friends-and-family at the games all wanted to hang out with the Sussexes, and at one point, it felt like those aunties were going to convince Meghan to come home with them. It was great! So, obviously, Meghan and Harry wanted to do something special for Nigerian kids – Archewell teamed with The GEANCO Foundation to provide school supplies and menstrual products to Nigerian girls.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting up students in Nigeria for a successful school year. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation announced the donation of school supplies and menstrual products to young women in Nigeria in partnership with The GEANCO Foundation.
“As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation,” a statement on their website said.
“GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria,” it continued.
The Archewell Foundation’s support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls throughout where GEANCO serves, supporting the well-being of young women in school.
In a peek behind the scenes, the GEANCO Foundation also posted photos showing the team filling backpacks with classroom essentials and feminine hygiene products. The statement said Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, joined the Archewell staff to pack the bookbags.
“We’re honored to partner with The Archewell Foundation on an exciting back-to-school project for girls in Nigeria!! They have generously donated backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies and feminine hygiene products to our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholars! This incredibly thoughtful gift will equip and empower our girls this school year with confidence & joy!!,” the caption read.
This is very cool and a lovely little collab for Archewell. One of things I respect so much about Meghan in particular is that she’s always talked about period poverty, well before she even met Harry. It’s one of her signature issues, that all girls and women should have access to menstrual products and conversations about menstruation should be normalized and global.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Instagram.
Slightly off topic – I just love that picture from invictus where his arms are wrapped around her and she’s holding his arm in her hand and they’re both smiling ear to ear talking to someone in the audience – it kills those- they’re so unhappy fantasies of the Windsor pr and racist Brit “press”.
That kind of ease and joy and delight seem hard to fake.
It’s just such a happy picture.
Agreed. It’s my favorite picture from the games.
Its one for the ages, (and of course, screams could be heard coming from various ‘palaces’). BTW, I love how H looks at M, cant describe it other than a constant state of ‘I cannot believe she’s mine’, ‘god I love you’ kind of looks. I saw one of them recently where she was pregnant with Archie, wearing a black flowered dress and he was looking at her belly with these same looks. Like TP, said, if I cant have that, I dont want it.
We talk a lot about Willy being “incandescent with rage”, butl there is also a state that is “incandescent with joy”. That’s H&M. They radiate joy, love, and happiness.
ITA, Ariel. And that’s not contrived happiness.Beautiful picture of the two of them!
Ariel I couldn’t agree more. This is my favorite pic of them – tied with the umbrella blue dress picture. This pic melts my cold cold heart.
The blue dress rain photo is the best candid/red carpet photo ever taken by the press, in the history of photography.
This is such a great partnership! Good work Archewell. Also, not the point but cute backpacks!
I learned on Twitter the brand (Beis) was created by actress Shay Mitchell. I had never heard of it but it is a super cute line!
I wonder if Meghan knows her from her time in Toronto? That would make a lot of sense to me because Shay is from here.
@sunny. Yes, I think they know each other, there’s a pic floating around with her and Serena at some game, wearing blue sweaters, I think Shay was in that pic?
Oh amazing! I love shay Mitchell (emily fields was my tv crush). Cute to know her and meghan might be friends!
She’s from Pretty Little Liars – Meghan did a celebrity football game with her. That’s where she (Meghan) met Serena. I have a Beis weekender bag that I love. I even bought my mom one for Christmas last year. I love this match up. Go Sussexes!
So smart. Meghan and Harry actually have a strategy for their Philantropy. It is about more than simple and superficial photo ops. She could have completely upgrades the Windsors’ charity work. Instead, they are stuck in a time warp. Too bad.
I sometimes wonder if the totally worthless windsor photo ops are just how the rich tories want the monarchy.
If they were involved in real charity and really helping get people in need resources, that might grow into actually making comments about distribution of wealth and taxes, etc.
Which would hurt the wealthy.
And more than anything, the crown must protect the rich and the status quo- keep the poor- poor and uneducated. Give them sweet photo ops of a “princess”.
Its all disgusting.
Abolish the monarchy.
Yeah! I love the way they highlight the charities they partner with. They could’ve just gone with the usual “H&M donated this and that”, but this is a more effective way of making the public aware of various charities that most people have never heard of before.
I also love that Meghan is vocal about this particular subject, and has been for a long time, because it’s not sexy, and by that I mean it doesn’t have the whiff of jumping on a celebrity trend, like environmental issues, homelessness, clean water, and early childhood development.
There are still jokes being made on TV about men being embarrassed to go buy tampons for their wife or daughter, in the U.S., FFS. Keep talking, Meghan!
I thought she might find a Nigerian charity to support and she came through! I could totally see her visiting the school eventually too. Nigeria trip incoming!
Having my fingers crossed because that would be amazing
Listen, the Nigerian delegation went wild when she announced she was 47% Nigerian. She has no choice but to go! 🙂
This would be amazing!!! I agree Snuffles!
Always willing to help. They do good things everywhere that they can and good for them. I think this a great organization to partner with. These two LIVE service is universal. Heads exploding in 3 2 1…🤯🤯🤯
Word.
I love everything about this story! ❤
Such a wonderful thing to do and happy they doing this! I for starters take for granted the access and ability I have to get these products. Many countries don’t have access and many girls can’t go to school during their period time and miss valuable time in school and get left behind. I can’t recall but there a was a very informative documentary about this a few years ago and it opened my eyes.
Perhaps during the meetings , they asked the delegation how they can help and they mentioned this … regardless, this is so nice and kind! Love them!
I wonder what girls in poor areas do if they have really painful periods. Most of them probably don’t have painkillers available to them.
Don’t underestimate the knowledge built up by women for centuries before commercial pharmaceuticals were available.
There are various herbal remedies that can help with PMS. I remember licorice root tea was one of them, also chamomile, ginger, ginko…
As an African woman, I can tell you that not many of these remedies have worked for so many of us. The menstrual products from developed countries are a lot softer and gentle on the skin such that they make a lot of these our female situations more bearable. When I was growing up, these products were not readily available to us and I’m telling you, it was tough. There would be times we would miss school because you had nothing to use, like at all. And sometimes even the available native products would be so harsh on your skin you couldn’t walk because of the wounds caused by those products rubbing against your skin. Many girls would be forced to miss school and rather stay at home where you would not be required to move too much, where you would get away without changing since you would have nothing to change or you would not want to be wasteful (we could only wash your product at the end of the day because even soap and water in a lot of our homes were scarce). It gets even more complicated especially since most girls’ period last 4-7 days. The Sussexes, and most especially Madam Duchess, breaking the stigma around this is really helpful. And I’m 100% sure these Nigerian gals are very grateful for these wonderful gifts, the Sussexes are such thoughtful people. Kate and all others should learn from this woman how one uses their big platform for good works.
@ Taytanish def , in this documentary also show how many girls develop infections because of the lack of products and hygiene…. Products are simply not available to avoid this. It was hard breaking. I will get the name and post here. I know there was a big push to donate products and well as money to buy medicine and basic needs for the community.
This is lovely! Especially because this issue has mattered to the duchess for awhile and she has consistently been working as an advocate. Once of my best friends works in girls global education advocacy and this an issue she has mentioned a lot for years and that people don’t really get the extent of period poverty and how access to products impacts education. Really happy to see Meghan continue to use her platform to bring attention to this.
Very cool. Meghan is consistent in her passions and beliefs.
So grateful Harry and Meghan and how they continue to use their status for good . I so love how the Nigerian community loves her and Harry so fiercely.
I ❤️ how INTENTIONAL H&M are…because that groundwork was laid even before they joined together…it takes HELLA CONSISTENT WORK behind the scenes to make it look so easy
I feel like there would’ve been major pushback from the courtiers if Meghan had wanted to pursue the cause of period poverty as a working royal. It seems like the sort of thing that they would consider too “icky” for a proper princess. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think I remember reading that they tried to discourage Diana from adopting HIV/AIDS as one of her signature causes?
Myna Mahila was selected as one of four – I think – charities, and the only one outside the UK, that people should donate to in lieu of gifts when the Sussexes got married.
So it looks like already back then H&M didn’t care too much about royals being indignant and made to feel somehow slightly uncomfortable.
Meghan was speaking about this before she even met Harry.
This is what I call adding value and making a meaningful contribution. Taking notes, Kate ?
I like how their website links to geanco so anyone can see how to contribute. It’s better than having SM for haters to swarm and lets all the attention go to the charity.
A coworker of mine is currently sewing reusable sanitary pads to distribute to girls who live in rural areas. She is doing about 100 I think. She found a lot of patterns on Pinterest. We talked about how we take accessibility to things like that for granted.
My mother was from a very small town in south Texas. She told me how when she became of age in about 1935, her aunt had a stack of soft fabric for her and showed her how to sew her pads on an old Singer treadle sewing machine. As for period pain, she said that a hot water bottle was her best friend. Many of those girls would be like my mother in 1935 without the generosity of Archewell.
I love this and I spy Beis bags! I’ve had one their weekenders on my list for ages. They’re really good bags.
Good work by Archewell.
Eradicating period poverty is extremely important since it impacts every facet of a young girls life. I especially love that Archewell is partnering and working in Nigeria. Meghan is so genuine and consistent! Since she discovered she was 43% Nigerian she’s discussed it on Archetypes, Harry mentioned she would cheer for the Nigerian team at Invictus Games and was the center of a Nigerian love fest at IG. Meghan also mentioned that the family would visit Nigeria so of course her foundation would start partnering and working with organizations in Nigeria.
Love all of this.
I love this so much. And the photos of the scholars posted by the GEANCO Foundation are beautiful — these young women clearly have so much potential and it’s great that Meghan not only recognizes that, but is doing something to remove a significant obstacle from their path.
I love the quality of everything about this. Period poverty is a problem in so many areas around the world and in institutions. This brings empowerment and prosperity not just to these young women, as it opens the topic. Plus great bags. Anyway, I also think of women in incarceration and I want this to spread, period products to be readily available to all. One less thing to stress and find money for is a wonderful stepping stone.
I work at a community college and this year Student Services started leaving small baskets of pads, tampons, feminine wipes, and condoms in the women’s bathrooms. Money is tight for many college students, so having access to this when you’re scrambling to make ends meet or your period makes a surprise visit and you don’t have a quarter is wonderful!
@Merrie; that’s a great thing to do. How I remember those days…
I really love this 😍 great job Archewell.
Love this! Those backpacks are nice, and the access is to education via these period products is so important. I’m glad they’re focusing on helping people who menstruate!
I love that the Sussexes give tangible help to people and don’t just pose for pics for optics.