The Sussexes partnered with GEANCO to provide school & period supplies in Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a lot of time with the Nigerian delegation at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. It was Team Nigeria’s first appearance at the games, and Harry even gave them a shout-out in his opening night speech, where he mentioned on stage that Meghan has a lot of Nigerian DNA. The Nigerian friends-and-family at the games all wanted to hang out with the Sussexes, and at one point, it felt like those aunties were going to convince Meghan to come home with them. It was great! So, obviously, Meghan and Harry wanted to do something special for Nigerian kids – Archewell teamed with The GEANCO Foundation to provide school supplies and menstrual products to Nigerian girls.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting up students in Nigeria for a successful school year. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation announced the donation of school supplies and menstrual products to young women in Nigeria in partnership with The GEANCO Foundation. “As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation,” a statement on their website said. “GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria,” it continued. The Archewell Foundation’s support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls throughout where GEANCO serves, supporting the well-being of young women in school. In a peek behind the scenes, the GEANCO Foundation also posted photos showing the team filling backpacks with classroom essentials and feminine hygiene products. The statement said Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, joined the Archewell staff to pack the bookbags. “We’re honored to partner with The Archewell Foundation on an exciting back-to-school project for girls in Nigeria!! They have generously donated backpacks filled with much-needed school supplies and feminine hygiene products to our David Oyelowo Leadership Scholars! This incredibly thoughtful gift will equip and empower our girls this school year with confidence & joy!!,” the caption read.

This is very cool and a lovely little collab for Archewell. One of things I respect so much about Meghan in particular is that she’s always talked about period poverty, well before she even met Harry. It’s one of her signature issues, that all girls and women should have access to menstrual products and conversations about menstruation should be normalized and global.