Dan Wootton might have to crawl back to New Zealand after his GB News mess

Last week, Laurence Fox went on Dan Wootton’s GB News show and Fox went on a misogynistic tirade against a white female journalist. Dan Wootton laughed and smirked the whole time, even though (reportedly) his staff and producers tried to shut down Fox and force Wootton to apologize on air just minutes later. Within 24 hours, Wootton was suspended from the British (fake) news channel. Hilariously, the Mail piled on: they officially fired Wootton following a month-long suspension of his column. While GB News hasn’t officially fired Wootton, Byline Times now reports that Wootton has been informed that his services will no longer be necessary. Not only that, Wootton is now such a pariah in the British media that he’s considering a move back to New Zealand.
Dan Wootton needs a “miracle” to save his £600,000-a-year job as GB News’ star presenter as owner Sir Paul Marshall seeks to “detoxify” the brand as he bids for the Daily Telegraph, Byline Times can exclusively report. GB News is also cutting ties with a third broadcaster – Calvin Robinson, who was a regular face on Wootton’s show – and is reviewing the employment of a number of other employees ahead of a further Byline Times investigation to be published tomorrow.
And last night a GB News editorial source told this newspaper: “Dan Wootton has left the building and a lot of people are relieved. There has been anger and disappointment about all the negative attention. Good journalists have been questioning their futures at the channel. Dan’s face was left off a big promotion last week. It will be a miracle if he’s seen here again.”
The absence of 40-year-old Wootton has rocked the network he joined as a founding host two years and three months ago, and which Robinson on Friday credited him as being “significant” to the “building” of through his influence on recruitment both “behind the cameras as well as on-screen talent”.
While Wootton smiled through a public appearance on Friday night at Westminster’s Central Hall, this newspaper can reveal that he is privately considering, following the loss on Thursday of his £250,000-a-year column for MailOnline, quitting the UK to return to his native New Zealand. A source close to the situation told Byline Times: “It has been made clear to Dan that he will not be broadcasting again on GB News any time soon, just as he will not be writing for MailOnline. Right now, he feels as if he might prefer just to go back to Wellington to be near family.”
Although the crunch for Wootton at GB News may have seemed to come swiftly following the Ava Evans incident – in which he smirked as Fox branded Evans a “little woman” and asked “who’d want to shag that?” – Byline Times can reveal that GB News’ founding stakeholder Sir Paul Marshall has been losing patience with the journalist for at least two months.
Not only did [Wootton’s on-air denials of catfishing and blackmail] place Wootton in breach of his employer’s own Editorial Charter, which outlaws ad hominem attacks on individuals, it highlighted a tabloid presenting style known to be disliked by 64-year-old Sir Paul, who despite having no control over GB News’ output, holds the purse strings on an asset that lost around £28.3 million in the last accounting period, according to new analysis by Byline Times.
Basically, Sir Paul Marshall wants to buy the Telegraph and become the Tory kingmaker, and while he’s getting his house in order for the purchase, he’s cleaning house at broke-ass GB News. While Wootton was some kind of “get” for GB News at the time, Marshall has always been queasy about “Wootton’s extreme tabloid style.” Wootton and Fox’s on-air mess was the final nail in the coffin. There has been a lot of conversation about “why this time and not all of hours of hate devoted to the Duchess of Sussex?” I’ve seen some of the clips too – there was clearly some corporate policy at GB News that they could say whatever they wanted about Meghan, the more insulting and nasty the better. So I don’t know, I guess GB News is letting the world know that their line in the sand is “being misogynistic about white women.” As for Wootton crawling back to New Zealand… it makes me feel sorry for New Zealand. You know he’ll find some media job there and make everyone’s life miserable.
Photos courtesy of GB News & Avalon Red.
HOW HAS HE NOT BEEN BROUGHT UP ON CHARGES???
HE HAS BEEN CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF SO MANY HEINOUS CRIMES AND HE’S JUST GONNA NOPE OFF TO ONE OF THE BEST COUNTRIES AROUND?
Dick
With any luck the relevant authorities are gathering the evidence they need to ensure a conviction.
No civil suits filed even?
Yep, this man should be arrested.
Byline Times has announced today that there is now a police investigation. Police have studied the dossier of evidence given to them by Byline to establish whether there are grounds for a criminal investigation. There is now a criminal investigation.
I should have read further in the comments: GOOD! Glad Byline’s investigation has led to a police investigation. Can Dan W. travel back to NZ during this time?
Yes, he should have been arrested. And quite frankly if GB News wasn’t fighting the Daily Mail for control over the Telegraph, would he even have been too toxic to fire? Ugh!
The allegations are that he obtained sexual images by deception and blackmail. This is a serious criminal offence.
I cannot even express my delight at how Danny has been taken down. Though I don’t think that Karma is done with him yet.
Didn’t he tell Meghan to go back to America? What comes around, goes around.
No – I don’t think those investigations into him at his previous jobs are complete yet so there might yet be charges.
Not sure he’ll go back to New Zealand – rumour is he left there under a cloud.
Guys like this always burn their bridges. No surprise there…
At the end of the day Danny Boy was a stench that was costing the network money and he had to go.
So, I’d like Dan whooton arrested. If that doesn’t happen and he moves back to NZ, then I wonder if he’s start writing about things that only be covered outside of the UK. He would no longer be barred by super injunctions. That would be interesting, especially in regards to a certain prince.
Ooh! Interesting possibility! Although I think he’s running away to New Zealand to escape criminal charges in the U.K.
New Zealand is a commonwealth country, isn’t it? Would that allow him to face charges in the UK?
There’s an extradition treaty, we can send him back. But he was so enmeshed with the right-wing think tanks and anti-vax and anti covid response propaganda, that UK may just be relieved to let him go. When the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph had a hate campaign going against New Zealand for having an effective covid response and controlling the borders, he was neck-deep in it.
Word on the street is that he has a new column with the NZ Herald, which is a shitty right-wing propaganda rag and always has been, but this is low even for them, and I’ll no longer even hate-read it with a paywall-stripping add-on.
Sky “News” here in Australia is terrible enough to probably offer him a job. 🙁
Going to New Zealand won’t help if they decide to prosecute him in the UK, will it?
He’ll probably move back to NZ and start a YouTube Channel.
I could see Elon offering him a refuge Ala Tucker Carlson
Ugh, Danny Boy coming back to New Zealand? Please don’t! We have an election coming soon so there’s enough ridiculous articles in the media already.
“Clean up on aisle 10, Wellington Airport… Dan’s back”
So Danny boy thought he had stepped up from the gutter to the kerb, but your right back in it where you belong aren’t you Dan. Stay there until your court cases, because some are sure to be on there way, and I think, because Sir Paul has got wind of them, he has got rid of the turd now, so the stench doesn’t affect his chances with purchasing the telegraph!
Mary Pester, you make a good point that Sir Paul thinks the criminal investigation will end in charges, so he’s cleaning up to keep the stench away. It’s not going to work, because Danny boy leaves lots of stench behind him.
I really thought he would end up on murdoch flop channel with morgan but maybe he is too toxic right now.
Criminal proceedings need to start asap. If I read the laws correctly, England can extradite him back from New Zealand to face charges if he decides to scarper. Any legal CBers here who can clarify this?
Better late than never! I wonder how keen “family” is about having him back. Byline says they’ve given their research to the police so hopefully a thorough investigation is taking place and charges will follow.
I am sure William is sad to see him go, his rants proved to be correct, especially how he predicted the future of the palaces, except Windsor…..
That’s all….
Make it what you will, he was paid to be a nasty asshole….
He made 850,00 pounds per annum in two positions. One of the reasons he did it with such gusto..
That need may have been amended to “a subtle, nasty asshole”, the environment in which he thrived still exists….
I’ll be happy when that is no longer there….
Apart from that…. Piss Off Dan!!
ALL THE THINGS THAT HE SAID ABOUT CAROLINE FLACK AND MEGHAN MARKLE, HE SHOULD BE MADE TO WRITE A FRONT-PAGE APLOLGY LETTER ON ALL THE BRITISH NEWS PAPERS, TO CAROLINE MOTHER AND FAMILIES AND TO MEGHAN MARKLE FOR ALL THE PAIN THAT HE PUT THEM THROUGH.
Dan Wotten wold not have been able to flourish within the implicit consent of the British public who turned a blind eye to the abuse in order to have plausible deniability
SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND POUNDS???? In this economy???? Was he blackmailing his bosses too?! Because that SOUNDS like literal extortion. Really?? This millennial Perez Hilton-wannabe??
Wootton would probably be offered a highly paid job as a royal expert in Australia. The Meghan hate industry there, is out of control, they dont bother with the facts. The more vile the gossip writer the more they are presented as telling the truth. The nastiest british experts regularly appear on TV to attack M & H. Local media stars seem to present daily doses of Meghan hate.
Murdoch owns the majority of media in Australia.
” Good journalists have been questioning their futures at the channel.” Um, one has absolutely no reason to believe these folks are either good or journalists.
I would love to move to New Zealand, mess or no mess with morals/job.
Wootton is the ‘sad little man’ Prince Harry refers to in Spare. He was the showbiz editor of the Sun who revealed the Sussexes’ plan to move to the US. Wootton obtained the information from William’s press communications office.
We really don’t need another morally broken man inserting himself into our media landscape. If the NZ Herald suggestion is true it wouldn’t surprise me. They take poison penned Daniela Elser’s column verbatim and other Aussie hate pieces on the Sussexes often reprinted under just NZ Herald staff bylines.
If he comes back it’ll be with his tail between his legs.