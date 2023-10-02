Royal.uk, the Windsors’ website, was down for hours after a Russian cyber attack

Here are some photos of King Charles last Friday, during his visit to the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. I’m sort of blown away by how well these photos “fit” with the story. So, for several hours this weekend, the Windsors’ official website was offline. Royal.uk is where many newspapers get their stories, stories about “whose HRH was removed” and “which baby is being snubbed by the family this week.” Apparently, royal.uk suffered a pretty major Russian cyber attack.
A Russian hacker claims to have taken down the Royal Family’s official website in a targeted hack. Hacker KillMilk, the purported leader of the Russian hacktivist group KillNet, claimed in a Telegram post that they had attacked the Royal Family’s official website on Sunday.
The group claimed that the takedown was an ‘attack on paedophiles.’
It was reported that the Royal Family’s website, royal.uk, was taken down for around 90 minutes and was simply displaying an error message from around 10:20 this morning, but is now back live. This isn’t the first time KillNet has gone after the Royal Family, as in November 2022 the website was taken down for several hours by a DDoS attack.
KillNet is a pro-Russia group that is known for its attacks against government institutions and private companies across the world. It is understood that the group formed around March 2022, and supported Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but a royal source told MailOnline that the website was subject to a DoS attack, and its servers were not compromised. The source added that the website was back up and running within two hours, but said that palace staff have not yet been able to identify the culprit.
Honestly, considering the awful job the “royal webmasters” do on the front end of royal.uk, it’s a wonder the servers held up so well. Like, I don’t get the feeling that BP actually puts that much money or concern into cyber security when it comes to the site. It’s also not an information-gathering expedition – there are no secret files on the site, this hack was just done to irritate and make a political point… about pedophiles. I mean, King Charles has absolutely been awfully close to several child abusers throughout his life.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It’s pretty funny/sad that the royal site gets hacked bc of….pedophilia and most people would just be like yeah that tracks.
No they don’t seem to spend money on better security for their site but they do spend money on bots. Priorities.
True, they probably have only one budget for the entire thing and all of the money goes to the bots.
@susanCollins, yes bots and paedophile protecting! Bishops, television presenters, djs, politicians and uncles along with a brother! I wonder if they managed to get into Charlie’s grifting accounts with shady sheiks
@Mary Pester. Protect pedo at all costs. I find it funny that they but bots that are usually Russian and they were attacked by Russian hackers😂😂
I’m pro Ukraine.
I am in no way pro Russia. They mentality that it perpetrates is a mental cancer on the world.
That said …. It’s hard to not laugh a little. And their servers were absolutely compromised. They most likely have someone they hired in the early 90’s and hasn’t had a single second of interest in further cyber education in charge. They don’t even know how to Update their website. Or so they say 🙄😒
My first thought was, why? Then I saw it was an attack on pedophiles which actually makes sense. However, Russian hackers are vile, anti-democratic zealots, so, no, it doesn’t really make sense. They’re no better than pedophiles themselves. I support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. 🇺🇦
Well said.
I also support Ukraine.
Russia has been trying to sow division and misinformation in the West for many decades now.
I love this for them.
Why would any hacker worth their hype, “Russian” or “Martian”, waste their valuable time hacking a third-rate website like royal.uk???
Tinfoil tiara : who are they sending a message to?
The Old Chick, Oh! Someone needs to be careful.
Tin foil tiara: this is a message from the Kremlin that it has the receipts on the Windsors on their scandals, will release them at will and no spin from the rota or royal reporters will save them. Don’t try and tell me MI6 is not worried about the national security implications here.
@AQUARIUS 64, of course they are worried, the security services are fully aware of ALL the shit that the Royals keep hidden, I hate that they were able to do it so easily, but oh how I wish they had stolen those secrets and will publish them
Did anyone else get ads for cybersecurity companies when this page loaded? LOL
It’s actually tragic that the Pvtinist propaganda attacks of accusing one’s enemies of being pedophiles helps actual pedophiles wriggle away from accountability in cases like this.
I dont get this. What does this mean?:…….
“This isn’t the first time KillNet has gone after the Royal Family, as in November 2022 the website was taken down for several hours “by a DDoS attack.”
What is a “DDoS attack.”
And:
“….but a royal source told MailOnline that the website was subject to a DoS attack…”
What is a “DoS attack.”
It !!CANT!! !!!possibly!!! mean…….!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ddos is a distributed denial-of-service attack on a server. They’re not uncommon. It floods a server (typically but can be other things) with Internet traffic, fake traffic, which ties it up in knots (effectively). That was weird at the time. I’m convinced this is messaging.
LOL Thank you @ TheOldChick
I must confess that my imagination was way more pedestrian than that.
Happened to my local internet service provider in eastern Washington a couple of weeks ago. Hit on Friday morning & I had to use my cell phone as a hot spot in order to work. After calling, I got a call back the next day–actually, in the evening–letting me know I needed to bring in my router to be re-programmed, which I got back mid-afternoon on Monday. They had a lot of routers to reprogram! If it can happen here it can happen anywhere. Shows how vulnerable we all are in our dependency on the web.
I mean it’s after 1am for me but (cue homer) d’oh! I only JUST realised what you meant 🤣🤣 I was just in my head say oh, denial-of-service attack and it didn’t click 🤔🤣
Isn’t Charles tight with the Russians and has received bucket loads of money from them? Why would they hack his site?