Royal.uk, the Windsors’ website, was down for hours after a Russian cyber attack

Here are some photos of King Charles last Friday, during his visit to the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. I’m sort of blown away by how well these photos “fit” with the story. So, for several hours this weekend, the Windsors’ official website was offline. Royal.uk is where many newspapers get their stories, stories about “whose HRH was removed” and “which baby is being snubbed by the family this week.” Apparently, royal.uk suffered a pretty major Russian cyber attack.

A Russian hacker claims to have taken down the Royal Family’s official website in a targeted hack. Hacker KillMilk, the purported leader of the Russian hacktivist group KillNet, claimed in a Telegram post that they had attacked the Royal Family’s official website on Sunday.

The group claimed that the takedown was an ‘attack on paedophiles.’

It was reported that the Royal Family’s website, royal.uk, was taken down for around 90 minutes and was simply displaying an error message from around 10:20 this morning, but is now back live. This isn’t the first time KillNet has gone after the Royal Family, as in November 2022 the website was taken down for several hours by a DDoS attack.

KillNet is a pro-Russia group that is known for its attacks against government institutions and private companies across the world. It is understood that the group formed around March 2022, and supported Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but a royal source told MailOnline that the website was subject to a DoS attack, and its servers were not compromised. The source added that the website was back up and running within two hours, but said that palace staff have not yet been able to identify the culprit.