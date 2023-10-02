Hugh Bonneville has separated from Lulu Williams, his wife of 25 years

Years ago, I was shocked when Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli’s marriage began to fall apart – they seemed so classy and dignified, but Livia had an affair and the whole thing blew up when her lover turned into a stalker and the guy went public. I’m bringing up Colin Firth because his image, like Hugh Bonneville’s image, benefited from being in a long-term marriage. Hugh has never been on the prowl or gotten caught up in some sleazy scandal. Granted, Bonneville was never a heartthrob like Firth, but still – both are British guys who seemed to adore their wives and both are regulars in costume dramas. So, sad news, Hugh’s marriage fell apart. He and his wife of 25 years have separated. This year, man. Everyone’s getting a divorce.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has split from his wife of 25 years, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Lucinda “Lulu” Williams, 55, had been by the actor’s side on film sets throughout his career. Hugh, 59, found global fame playing the Earl of Grantham in the popular ITV period drama. Yesterday, a spokesperson for the actor said: “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated.” Hugh was seen smiling at a star-studded marriage ceremony eight days ago — without his wedding ring. Hugh was a guest at the wedding of Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery, 41, and Jasper Waller-Bridge — brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe — last Saturday. But unlike other cast members, Hugh did not bring his partner. A source said: “It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.” Yesterday a spokesperson for Hugh confirmed the couple — who have been married for 25 years and share a family home in West Sussex — have separated. A source said: “It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed.” Just five years ago, the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Las Vegas’s Graceland chapel.

[From The Sun]

Oof, vow renewals are always tricky. How many couples have broken up after doing some big vow renewal? Because it feels like it happens every time. Anyway, Hugh always seemed happily married and settled, but I definitely clocked the fact that he’s lost weight and he seemed to be gearing up to reenter the dating market. While these sources seem to be putting the onus on Lulu, my guess is that they’ve been falling apart for more than a year, really. I wonder if there’s some bigger scandal lurking with this split.

Update: Holy crap, I really never heard about this incident. Looks like he’s been sleazy for a while, my bad. I really didn’t know.