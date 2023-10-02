Hugh Bonneville has separated from Lulu Williams, his wife of 25 years

Years ago, I was shocked when Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli’s marriage began to fall apart – they seemed so classy and dignified, but Livia had an affair and the whole thing blew up when her lover turned into a stalker and the guy went public. I’m bringing up Colin Firth because his image, like Hugh Bonneville’s image, benefited from being in a long-term marriage. Hugh has never been on the prowl or gotten caught up in some sleazy scandal. Granted, Bonneville was never a heartthrob like Firth, but still – both are British guys who seemed to adore their wives and both are regulars in costume dramas. So, sad news, Hugh’s marriage fell apart. He and his wife of 25 years have separated. This year, man. Everyone’s getting a divorce.
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has split from his wife of 25 years, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Lucinda “Lulu” Williams, 55, had been by the actor’s side on film sets throughout his career. Hugh, 59, found global fame playing the Earl of Grantham in the popular ITV period drama.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for the actor said: “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated.”
Hugh was seen smiling at a star-studded marriage ceremony eight days ago — without his wedding ring. Hugh was a guest at the wedding of Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery, 41, and Jasper Waller-Bridge — brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe — last Saturday. But unlike other cast members, Hugh did not bring his partner.
A source said: “It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.”
Yesterday a spokesperson for Hugh confirmed the couple — who have been married for 25 years and share a family home in West Sussex — have separated.
A source said: “It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed.”
Just five years ago, the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Las Vegas’s Graceland chapel.
Oof, vow renewals are always tricky. How many couples have broken up after doing some big vow renewal? Because it feels like it happens every time. Anyway, Hugh always seemed happily married and settled, but I definitely clocked the fact that he’s lost weight and he seemed to be gearing up to reenter the dating market. While these sources seem to be putting the onus on Lulu, my guess is that they’ve been falling apart for more than a year, really. I wonder if there’s some bigger scandal lurking with this split.
Update: Holy crap, I really never heard about this incident. Looks like he’s been sleazy for a while, my bad. I really didn’t know.
So Sad, I loved him in abbey. Separating from longtime partner is very hard and I hope the split is amicable. No wonder most planets are in retrograde and messing up people’s life this year.
Apropos of nothing, does anyone know if British super-injunctions expire?
Right? Plus the story goes that the lady in question had no clue who (Hugh?) he was and he proceeded to name the various shows he was in so she would know who he was.
How did he even get a super injunction for this? Do they just hand those things out?
Errr you might want to Google that!! Very famously (in the UK at least) got an injunction out to stop the press reporting on his particular predilection!
There has been whispers of him being a serial cheater, even more serious allegations.
We’ve all seen recently how British entertainment industry loves to protect their men.
Um. “It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.” What? Funny how that could have been said to him as well…
Exactly. Who is rhe one who got a superinjunction to cover up his cheating with sex workers? NOT her. Rereading the article I bet they did a vow renewal and he said rhe cheating was over and then he appeared tanned and like he lost weight and she found out he was having yet another affair and she finally said “no more, I’m done.”
I came here to comment on that quote, even if you don’t know about the super injunction, jumping straight in with a nasty comment about his wife suggests attack as a form of defence.
I remember the super injunction! It doesn’t cover American press. He has been into sex workers for years so I do always wonder why now. His wife deserves a lot of happiness and I hope she gets it. He seems smarmy.
This is inaccurate, because he absolutely has. How do you not know about the super injunction?
There is dirt out there on him. Apparently had a fling with an someone on Abbey and then when he didn’t want to see her again, threw his status around to get her removed from the production. Bit of a sh*t by all accounts.
Well, this article was a rollercoaster for me. Sad to hear a marriage ended. Happy to hear Michelle Dockery got married. And then surprised to find out Hugh’s a toad.
I need a cup of tea now!
Maybe the NDA has run its course?
Didn’t know anything about the superinjunction or any rumors, but side-eyed him when I heard he was a guest at that lunch in December with Camilla, Piers, and Jeremy Clarkson (as were Dame Judy, and apparently Dame Maggie as well). Yuck.