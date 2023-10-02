Prince William, a violent gaslighter, visited an anti-violence charity last Friday

In Spare, Prince Harry tried to write about an incident in early 2019 in which Prince William entered Harry’s home, started an argument about how Harry needed to divorce Meghan, and when Harry wouldn’t agree with William’s ill-conceived scheme, William violently assaulted Harry, grabbing him and throwing him to the ground. Go back and read the excerpts – it took almost four years for Harry to even report that incident and it’s abundantly clear he and Meghan are both processing the abuse they suffered from 2017-2020. Harry’s story was shocking, even though the British media has left enough breadcrumbs for years to insinuate that William’s violence and abuse is well-known in many circles. What’s even more shocking is that seemingly the entire British media establishment is perfectly willing to go along with whatever half-assed keenery William and Kate try to do. It’s all part of the gaslighting cycle – Harry reveals this harrowing account of his brother’s violence, then everyone shrugs and talks about how William is “so popular.” Well, speaking of gaslighting:
Prince William proves a knockout — as he pledged his support to efforts fighting youth violence. But Wills, 41, declined the chance to take part in a sparring contest with young female boxer Jess Bryden. She described to the prince how she had managed to turn her back on county lines gangs at only 13.
Visiting sports training charity Best’s HQ in Swindon, the Prince of Wales joked to Jess, 18: “Hopefully if I talk to you long enough I don’t have to go in the ring.”
Jess, who mentors for the charity set up by her father to divert youths from crime, said she’d been “mixed up in the wrong crowd”. Wills hailed her journey as “very impressive”.
Parents Don Bryden, and Sarah Bryden, 52, set up charity BEST – Be A Better You with the aim of providing sports training and one-to-one mentoring which keeps teenagers and young adults out of trouble.
Jess boxes out of Scrappers ABC gym but also trains with other Olympic and amateur hopefuls at Britain’s boxing HQ in Sheffield. Charity BEST – Be A Better You supports local young people through mentoring, sports coaching and education programmes which help young people who are involved in areas including crime and gang violence take the necessary steps to improve their life.
Sending William to an anti-violence charity is a real choice, as is the Sun’s choice to go with the lede “Prince William proves a knockout.” I feel like I’m on crack – how is this happening? Do people read this and say “oh, good show from William” while making the choice to completely ignore the reports of his violent rage?
Must go to an anti violence charity so people don’t think I’m violent ✔️. Now people won’t believe I pushed my brother✔️. Ok Peg all those articles about you being incandescent with rage this now makes those all go away.
Well making the headline “ William is a Knockout” is definitely an allusion to William hitting Harry, and l see it as the press trolling William.
I mean many celebrities who are horrible human beings do this all the time. They’re in it for the good PR and who cares about what the charity is actually for as long as they get their photo ops and news cycle. Wills (and Kate as well) is no different.
Christ this man is being excused by the British rags and a lot of the British people because WE ALL KNOW about his temper, the Queen did, his father does, his brother does, his wife does! his childhood protection officer did Look at the 3 (that I know of) videos of him literally SCREAMING at ordinary Joe publics because they dared to be on a day out and HE wanted the area all to himself! They are enabling an abuser and it’s going to bite them in the arse sooner rather than later!
This isn’t surprising at all. Will is a vile, wretched human being who abuses the people he is supposed to love and protect. He’s failed his younger brother, his wife (even though she is a horrible, lazy racist) and the legacy of his mother.
I cannot wait for the day when the dam finally breaks and the rota report the truth about this rage monster.
Yeah, he’d already proven himself a knockout before this event. This is so gross.
I’m going to ignore the Royal component of this story and focus on Jess and her parents. Well done to the parents for developing this charity and for turning their daughter’s life around. No meaningless chatter they have created something positive here.
#walkingthetalk
I agree! Way to turn lemons into lemonade. If I’ve learned anything in life, it’s that the best way to get rid of bad habits is to replace them with good ones. That’s what this charity does—provides youth with an alternative place to go, and activities into which they can channel their boundless energy.
Seriously, this is such an impressive, and sweet, family!
The name of the charity is confounding me for some reason. But yeah, it’s a real choice to open the story that way.
And, the violence was never denied by anybody, they just try to downplay it. Like it’s totally normal for grown men in their 30s to fight like that. Or make fun of the dog bowl breaking, like it didn’t break across Harry’s back.
Also boxing is great for taking up a lot of time and getting people healthy, not so sure it’s ultimately anti violence. It’s channeling the violence to a place with more rules, but boxers aren’t known for being peaceful warriors outside the ring .
Why is it confounding?
Could this be some of the rota telling William they know the facts, they believe Harry’s facts. Yanking William’s short leash. They’re letting him know – if they don’t get more info on Harry and Meghan or more pics of the kids – they’ll start releasing more anti-William stories.
Apparently, this visit was quicky arranged last week after reports of a 15 year old girl being stabbed in Croydon. The Lord Lieutenant said in an article it was the quickest he had to arrange a visit as KP called him on Wednesday. KP is eager for William to be seen as up on current events. It’s not that he actually cares about youth violence.
Hmm. Really emphasizes how light his schedule is if he can just tack on an event in two days bc nothing else is going on. So basically, KP is just scouring the headlines to fill William’s schedule.
That’s what it looks like to me. Remember when Harry and Meghan put up a post for pride month on Instagram when they were still working royals and William hastily arranged a visit to one of the charity groups that Harry and Meghan had highlighted. At the time the press and royalists claimed that visits were made weeks and months in advance. Plus, there is no doubt that William and Kate’s visits during the week of Invictus were only set up to counterprogramme Harry and Meghan.
”’be seen to”, in other words, front staging, performance.
As always.
This also confirms how quickly KP can setup engagements when they really want to – it also confirms what we’ve been saying for ages, they are lazy gits who only work when their asses get kicked into gear and that their diaries are not a full as they like to shriek about.
That’s quite a quick turnaround and, as you say, it really shows that the schedule is light, and if W really wanted to, he could do much more.
It’s like he’s taunting people by doing this. Millions of people are now aware of his violent temper, his attack on Harry that left him cut and bruised, and the seemingly never-ending cutesy stories of how he and Khate throw stuff at each other when they fight. Someone’s going to come forward one of these days with their own story of how William assaulted them. I’m sure he’s paid people off and/or made them sign NDA’s for a big payout but the irony of him visiting an anti-violence charity is just too obvious and ridiculous to ignore.
“Someone’s going to come forward one of these days with their own story of how William assaulted them.” I wish that were true, but I rather doubt it, seeing as Phillip struck an elderly woman, who eventually died afterward, and most of the English people and the media seemed to shrug it off. I mean, look at Charles and his suitcases filled with cash, and Andrew for God’s sake. I just don’t see any appetite for accountability for any of the royals.
I mean it goes well with the event they planned next week for Black History Month. These people just keep on being embarrassing.
I’ve asked this question before. But I can’t get an answer. If during the fight Harry had knocked William out. Would they have arrested Harry? You know since they both turned 18 Harry is in much better shape than William. So I just wonder if Williams security was with him when he hit Harry. Because you know bullies only fight if they have a lot of backup in case it goes wrong.
Harry would not have been arrested but the story would have leaked to the press and he would have condemned for his violent actions against William. It was so smart of Harry to put his incident in his book because I’m sure at some point William would have lied to the press about it, just like he and Kate lied about Meghan making Kate cry.
I’m sure the reason Harry refused to engage was 1) Harry is an adult, unlike William and 2) he knew there would be consequences for him but none for William and that William would leak the story with a pro William spin.
This was Harry’s main life lesson throughout his life but especially after Diana’s death. He didn’t just lose a mother; he lost his only protector. One reason Harry is a much better person than William is that he has always faced consequences for his mistakes and sometimes for his brother’s mistakes as well.
If Harry had fought back, he might have been attacked by the RPOs and arrested for assaulting the heir to the heir or whatever. William started that fight and egged Harry on, trying to get Harry to fight back. William knew his RPOs were just outside and if he’d called for them, they would have come in and assaulted Harry.
Given what all we’ve seen the royals do to Meghan? I could see William demanding a psych hold on Harry. William’s autocratic tendencies and all.
Its right from the republican/tory/right wing play book. Do something disgusting, immoral, unethical, racist etc. etc. and then pretend you never did it, speak against the horrible things as if they are not relevant to you, heck, even accuse others of doing the things you are guilty of doing. The trolling and gaslighting is beyond.
It’s also from the narcissistic psychopath’s playbook in my unfortunate first hand experience.
This is the family where the head of the family and his side piece wife are adulterers and he is head of the Church. His wife supports a patronage that is supposed to be against abuse of women, yet she abused a 19 year old Diana until her death and remained silent when one of her staff racially harassed a black woman during one of their events. He, his wife, oldest and his wife all frequently fly privately or by helicopter even though they are supposed to be huge environmentalists. His oldest son has been seen being violent and abusive publicly since birth by hitting both of his parents and being angry towards his younger brother. The media have written for years about him being incandescent with rage. They have written about the huge arguments between him and his wife giving as good as they get but stopping to only throw cushions at each other. They have allowed racists language, attacks and threats towards their only family members of color. They are friends with full on racists who have proven it through their racists articles and discussions on television. Yet they have only recently decided to acknowledge BHM since running the only POC in their family out of the country. It would only align with how they operate for him to go to a place that goes against who he really is, all for a photo op.
Excellent post @Nerd! Thank you.
Very true!
Even with all the hints in the tabs and Harry’s account in Spare, Willy won’t be held to account until he well and truly loses it in public, in full view of the cameras (and they’ll have to be cameras held by tourisis and looky-loos, like when Harry got photographed coming out of the chapel where the queen was buried). I fully expect it to happen, too. Willy will go postal and sock some poor flunky, and no one, including the rota, will be able to avoid the issue anymore.
@BOOBOOCITA, It DID happen in public and was videoed, but the RPOs took the man’s phone and only gave it back after they had deleted it. That’s the way willy keeps it under wraps
Right around the Oprah interview he/his minions tried to link Meghan to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi with the earrings/Saudi link. Beyond clearly being absurd and also much more tying the royal family to Saudi, that felt truly unforgivable and beyond horrific. I bring it up in relation to the gaslighting from the papers that write about William, ignoring everything they know about him and have written at his request/approval in the past, instead expecting harry to forgive him when everything the full lot of them has done is unforgivable
As despicable as that RF earring ploy was, it did have an amusing follow up; namely, Twitter quickly blossomed with receipts and multiple pictures of other RF members wearing royal jewels with similar (i.e., Saudi) or otherwise questionable provenance. That shut the earring story down in a hurry.
Maybe the thought is that William might learn something while he’s there?
This is a flippant comment, but, seriously, whose opinions might William value enough to even want to change his behavior? Likely not Kate or her conniving mom, or her father that I’ve heard little about in relation to William. Fatherhood? Alienating his brother? Charles — with his own raging fits? I can easily imagine someone setting up this visit— hoping that a few small twinkles of insight might actually reach William. Idealistic, I know, but still possible.
He really thinks he’s charming. He’s really pretending to be engaged with this appearance. He is such a wanker and bell end.
They had to screen those in attendance imo lest someone asked why he hit harry.