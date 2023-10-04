Taylor Swift ‘has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,’ she’s her ‘authentic self’

This feels like the first time in years that I’ve seen Taylor Swift in bike shorts, a slouchy t-shirt, sneakers and a baseball cap. Throughout this year, she struts around New York in heels, minis and other cute ensembles. She’s the queen of street style and one of the nicest things about Taylor is that she gets “dressed up” to leave her house. It does look like Taylor dressed with purpose though – her t-shirt is from Free People, and it’s the Shania Twain “Any Man of Mine” tee. Her sneakers are New Balance and she carried a Louis Vuitton purse.
These are pics of Taylor coming and going from the Electric Lady studio in NYC. The woman with her is Keleigh Sperry, aka Miles Teller’s wife. Miles and Taylor worked together a few years ago when he was cast in the music video for Taylor’s “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor has been in and out of the Electric Lady all year, recording new music and re-recording 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She uses it as a social club too, inviting her friends to hang out at the studio and listen to her record. But where’s Travis Kelce? Well, even if Travis isn’t around constantly, he and Taylor are apparently quite smitten with each other:
Despite being one of the most famous women in the world, Taylor Swift “was low-key and low-maintenance” as she watched Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce help his team defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 1, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The source adds that Swift “was sweet to everyone and had an amazing time” as she cheered alongside famous pals including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.
It was her second time watching Kelce play, but just one of Swift’s many upbeat outings in recent weeks. On a break from the first leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour — which is set to make more than $1 billion — the 33-year-old Grammy winner is clearly enjoying herself as she embarks on a new romance with the football star, 33, and spends quality time with her girl squad. “Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately,” says a second source, “like going out with her friends and staying out late.”
Swift kept a noticeably lower profile during her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, from whom she split in April. “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a third source tells Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”
Despite talk that Swift and Kelce’s hookup is a PR stunt, multiple sources tell Us the pop star’s feelings for the Ohio native are legit. They’ve seen each other several times — Kelce was reportedly spotted leaving Swift’s NYC apartment on Sunday morning — and “talk every day,” says the third source. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider adds. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”
A fourth source says the feelings are mutual: “Travis is completely smitten.”
“Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.” That’s sort of my favorite part about Taylor, post-Joe Alwyn. She was so f–king quiet during that relationship and while I appreciated that, and it felt like she was maturing, it’s been fun to see her as a chaotic single girl, out enjoying her life this year. Was the Matt Healy situation pretty bad? Yes, but it was also hilarious, because she was so out of practice as she tried to grapple with her feelings for a racist famewhore. This Travis Kelce thing must be a welcome relief.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Translation : I consistently date the most horrible, bigoted, sexist problematic men and I’m ok with that.
I will not listen to my PR team.
All of this is straight out of her lyrics from Bejeweled. I’m so happy for her!
Except for Joe.
… does she? I’ll give you John Mayer and Matty Healy, both short flings over a decade apart, but Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Joe Alwyn, and Travis Kelce don’t seem to fit into that vein. I don’t think Calvin Harris did either but I honestly don’t know much about him.
It seems like this is more of who she really is, as opposed to the person she was with Joe. She was hiding out and he never talked about her. I’m not a big fan but let her live lol (its entertaining). I think they both like attention
I wholeheartedly agree. This is Taylor Swift. She and Travis seem to be fun and goofy, I hope they have fun together and enjoy the times they have.
I think she probably doesn’t want to talk about the relationship publicly a lot, but that’s not the same thing as not being seen supporting each other’s work or going out to dinner, if that makes sense.
Agree with y’all. I think she didn’t like being totally shut down about her relationship with Joe.
Being super public about dating someone who is also famous (while not actually giving interviews about it) seems like it’s just fine with her, and she probably even enjoys it.
Also translates to: I will work with my PR team to use anything/ anyone as a palate cleanser, even a new “relationship”, if it means people will forget I dated Healy.
This ^^
Do I believe she’s having fun and living it up? Yes.
Do I also believe nothing this person shows the public is without careful thought, painstaking attention to detail and full consideration of how this affects her bottom line? Yes.
Do I also look forward to her next album which will be filled with lyrics about this “relationship”? Also yes.
Let’s also not discount how into his image Travis Kelce is. They’re both thirsty for the attention!
@Sunny Days yes – she’s a mastermind in all areas of her life. I honestly think Matty was a misstep BECAUSE of how meticulous she is with her image.
I’m here with popcorn for all of this.
I also think Travis is fully into being public about them dating.
Her talking about being her authentic self and not hiding anymore is a dig at Joe. This tells me that she is not quite over him yet and is rubbing this relationship in his face. Didn’t she say that when she started her relationship with Joe, THEY decided to keep it privates. It now seems that she’s blaming him? She needs to work on her maturity it would seem.
Honestly when you brought up Matt Healy it clicked. It’s not entirely inarguable but it’s pretty darn close to say that nobody can come for her about Kelce being a racist
LOL. Doesn’t everyone have that friend who says this after every breakup AND about every new boyfriend? Taylor really does have this thing going where she is both an extraordinary woman with amazing accomplishments and completely basic.
I like Kelce, so I hope they’re happy together. My Insta showed me a clip of a woman doing standup that worked on SNL when he did the show. She was asked about best celebrity encounter, and she said it was him, that he was sweet. She also said he wasn’t great at line reading, so the table read through took a long time, and she walked by his dressing room after and he was practicing his lines with his football friends. And it was so sweet and earnest it made her cry and she should’ve known she was pregnant then 😂.
Oh I would love to see that clip! That’s adorable and makes me like him more.
Insufferable. I’m so here for the inevitable backlash again.
I looked up her age; 33. She’s coming to maturity late because she never experienced normal high school, college social life and the transition into adulthood. Nothing about her life has been normal. After the string of guys she’s been with maybe she has finally figured out what works for her.
I went through 7 boyfriends from 18-26. Two were long term, 3 years each. They both were became addicts whom I had to leave. The 3rd cheated on me and I left, 4th seemed disinterested, 5th was controlling, etc.. I felt like those were the years of lessons and I took from it all what I do and dont want in relationships and what are dealbreakers. Isnt that what dating is about? I get such flack from women these days when I tell my story of leaving all my ex bfs in my 20s( I am 42 now). My female friends nowadays tell me they arent as strong as me and would never have left them, would have stuck it out until they got left or just been with them and dealt with issues. I don’t get why Taylor gets flack for leaving a relationship that no longer serves her.
She was friends with Matt for many years before they became a couple. Her not knowing about his misogyny and racism doesn’t seem likely. She has an image to keep up and her getting flack is what she deserves.
Lol okay Gworl. Call me when Taylor starts acting like an actual “authentic” adult.
Right? Not a thing about her is authentic. Unless you mean her stunt queen nature. That is all Tay Tay is about. It’s because she has no discernible personality and no talent.
This is how low the bar is set for white women these days. They get praised just for being “authentic” and “real.”
Right? She was praised when she was more quiet and mature with her last boyfriend, and now she’s being praised for being super public and attention seeking with her new partner. And I actually don’t find anything hilarious about dating a racist.
1000%
I find celebrity dating fascinating. In normal dating, you might date ppl with questionable background and comments for a while bf finding out. Meanwhile, everything is out there for the world to see in celebrity dating and toxic ppl are revealed early. Honestly, I’m loving Taylor putting everything out there. Super entertaining to watch. If I were super rich, single, young and attractive, I would be doing the same. Travis is also young and attractive. This is the honeymoon phase and seems like it’s light and fun. She’s having fun and good for her.
No one can steal my fun by making me believe that this new relationship is just a PR ploy. I need this! U.S. politics are horrible! The presidential race is underway! I need a distraction LOL!
Travis and Jason Kelce are hilarious, and Kelce content is excellent.
So I’ll just be over here in my corner, enjoying photos of “Mr. Pfizer” and Taylor having fun.
(On a more serious note: Travis Kelce also knelt with teammates to protest racism back in 2017. While his Eagles brother Jason is the superior Kelce, Travis seems like a genuinely good guy.)
Right? It’s like the hype behind Bennifer 2.0, but without us all knowing he’s a ticking time bomb before he sabotages himself. It’s fun.
Put me in this camp, as well. I’m not a Swiftie and haven’t watched football in years, but I’m highly entertained by all of this. I’m also enjoying the Kelcie Bros videos showing up on tiktok. I appreciate the distraction.