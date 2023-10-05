Jodie Turner Smith ‘loves being a mom. She also loves working’

Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson on Monday. It was a big shock, but for people who follow gossip about Jodie and Joshua, the vibe had definitely felt “off” for a year or so. It does feel like most media outlets were caught off guard, so much so that it’s taking a while for People or Us Weekly to actually get someone to talk to them about what the hell happened here. That’s surprised me too – the lack of follow-up reporting this week, the fact that no one can nail down a “reason” for why Jodie is suddenly completely over her marriage. Well, People Mag’s sources came through, but you sort of have to read between the lines.

Jodie Turner-Smith knew it was time to call an end to her marriage to Joshua Jackson. “She decided that she is done,” a source told PEOPLE of the 37-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, after more than three years of marriage. “They are on very different paths in life,” the source continued. “Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working.” The insider also noted, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive.”

[From People]

“Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working,” tells me that there was significant disagreement between Joshua and Jodie about her work and possibly her travel. Arguments about Juno needing more stability, perhaps? Arguments about Jodie wanting and needing to travel and work? It definitely feels like something is in the air – there are too many stories of men wanting “their” women to turn into tradwives. That’s my trendspotting: the rise in high-profile divorces is symptomatic of the larger societal shift of men openly trying to control women, women’s bodies and women’s careers. I’m bummed in this case because I genuinely thought Joshua was a good guy and a feminist ally.