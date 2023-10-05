“Anne Hathaway wore a half-denim suit this week in NYC” links

Anne Hathaway wore… this. As Tim Gunn would say, that’s a whole lotta look. At least her hair looks amazing! [GFY]

Republicans give their reasons for ousting Kevin McCarthy. [Jezebel]

Brian Austin Green talks about raising a gay son. [Socialite Life]

The backstory of The Golden Bachelor. [Starcasm]

Loki is back! Tried to read a summary of the first season, couldn’t follow it. [LaineyGossip]

Kevin Spacey possibly had a heart attack. [Pajiba]

A lot of actors have tried to get their costars fired. [Buzzfeed]

Sam Asghari slams Donald Trump Jr. over his bullying of Britney Spears.[JustJared]

Salma Hayek & Camila Cabello ate tacos together. [Egotastic]

David Letterman used to appear on game shows. [Seriously OMG]