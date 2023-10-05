“Anne Hathaway wore a half-denim suit this week in NYC” links
  • October 05, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Anne Hathaway wore… this. As Tim Gunn would say, that’s a whole lotta look. At least her hair looks amazing! [GFY]
Republicans give their reasons for ousting Kevin McCarthy. [Jezebel]
Brian Austin Green talks about raising a gay son. [Socialite Life]
The backstory of The Golden Bachelor. [Starcasm]
Loki is back! Tried to read a summary of the first season, couldn’t follow it. [LaineyGossip]
Kevin Spacey possibly had a heart attack. [Pajiba]
A lot of actors have tried to get their costars fired. [Buzzfeed]
Sam Asghari slams Donald Trump Jr. over his bullying of Britney Spears.[JustJared]
Salma Hayek & Camila Cabello ate tacos together. [Egotastic]
David Letterman used to appear on game shows. [Seriously OMG]

34 Responses to ““Anne Hathaway wore a half-denim suit this week in NYC” links”

  1. BlueNailsBetty says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    I did not have redneck bar wench meets prison sex culture on my Anne Hathaway fashion bingo card.

    Reply
  2. Plums says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    That is the weirdest fucking outfit I’ve ever seen! Like it’s so weird that my eyes literally are having difficulty adjusting to what they are seeing because it doesn’t even look real.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      October 5, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      This is Julia Fox level terrible.

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        October 5, 2023 at 3:27 pm

        That’s exactly who came to mind when my eyes were first assaulted by this.

      • Christine says:
        October 5, 2023 at 4:38 pm

        It had to have been inspired by her. I would have said before today that she is the only person who would wear it, so this is fun.

    • Call_Me_AL says:
      October 5, 2023 at 7:23 pm

      Is she having a crisis? Leaving her husband? Stroke?
      I think it’s cool that she’s branching out and having fun with fashion, although I usually don’t think she looks great in these looks. I just think she looks great in a more classic look. She probably gets bored with that, has a great body and access to it all, so she plays around with it. I get that. But this? Something seems afoot. That pink dress from the other day too.

      Reply
  3. SpankyB says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Looks like Anne’s grandma didn’t think her outfit was appropriate and just grabbed something for her to cover up with.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    I love it and Annie looks amazing

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 5, 2023 at 12:46 pm

      It would be perfect if the bottom was just solid black but I don’t mind it at all. Anne is so insanely gorgeous I just feel like she can pull anything off.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        October 5, 2023 at 4:39 pm

        I would have 100% agreed with you, before today.

      • SpankyB says:
        October 5, 2023 at 5:27 pm

        I agree that it would look better if the bottom was solid black. I don’t mind the top. The top would look good with a pair of jeans. Or a black mini skirt.

        Anne looks good DESPITE the outfit. She’s a gorgeous woman.

      • Alarmjaguar says:
        October 5, 2023 at 8:45 pm

        It is the most uncomfortable part of both pieces, the waistband of jeans and half a corset! But admittedly, Anne can wear a gunnysack and look good.

      • Christine says:
        October 5, 2023 at 9:49 pm

        She is always flawless, this time only from the neck up.

        I want to kick whoever put her in this in the genitals.

  5. Kitten says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    BAG seems like a really great dad…didn’t realize he had five kids though! And his point is the one that I always, ALWAYS come back: why the f*ck do you care who people choose to love? How does it affect your life? It doesn’t.

    Reply
  6. NEENA ZEE says:
    October 5, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Lainey is obsessed with Anne’s outfit… I usually enjoy Lainey’s contra-style and get some fashion inspo from what she likes, but just cannot get with this ensemble. To me it’s just hard to absorb and unflattering.

    Reply
  7. SIde Eye says:
    October 5, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    I have no words for how much I love this outfit, and how much I love it on her. *ducks and runs*

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    October 5, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    Don’t like the Annie’s look at all but she still looks stunning and I like that she’s adventurous with her outfits.

    I wonder is Salma and Camilla chatted about being disrespectful to black women?

    Kevin Spacey huh?

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    October 5, 2023 at 1:04 pm

    She looks great but I don’t like that AT ALL.
    Off to read the buzzfeed about actors trying to oust their costars…

    Reply
  10. Libra says:
    October 5, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    No mention of who designed this outfit worn by Anne Hathaway. Probably for the best. No one likes hate mail.

    Reply
  11. AC says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    Seems like the denim pattern is in. Have been also seeing denim dresses lately in shops.

    Reply
  12. Concern Fae says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:18 pm

    I bet Annie misses Law Roach. A dress like this really is down to few millimeters of lying on the right place on a body.

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    I love AH, but that outfit is terrible. It’s like a hillbilly collided with a yuppie.

    Reply
  14. North of Boston says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:27 pm

    I almost don’t mind Ah’s outfit?

    I think the sleeves are holding it back … the solidness/heaviness of black from her shoulders to nearly fingertips is overwhelming the vibe of the midsection instead of artfully contrasting it

    But she’s making it work

    Reply
  15. Nina says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    Goodness gracious, that outfit!!

    How much say to stars have in how they are styled? Are they forced to just wear whatever brand their representing wants seen? I would think that someone like Anne Hathaway has enough clout to push back on outfits she doesn’t like but I have no explanation why she would agree to be seen in this monstrosity haha.

    Reply
  16. Scarlett says:
    October 5, 2023 at 2:56 pm

    So, Kevin Spacey does have a heart after all, oh well, so anything good on TV tonight?

    Reply
  17. Mel says:
    October 5, 2023 at 4:04 pm

    I think if the pants were all black or the same color denim it wouldn’t look bad. This look is sooo ugly. Nah girl,it’s fashion but at least make it cute.

    Reply
  18. Ann says:
    October 5, 2023 at 6:59 pm

    That Dave Letterman link is awesome!

    Reply
  19. BeanieBean says:
    October 5, 2023 at 9:18 pm

    Oh, no, I saw one of the RHOSLC wear a version of this. It’s hideous on both women.

    Reply

