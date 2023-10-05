“Anne Hathaway wore a half-denim suit this week in NYC” links

Anne Hathaway wore… this. As Tim Gunn would say, that’s a whole lotta look. At least her hair looks amazing! [GFY]
Republicans give their reasons for ousting Kevin McCarthy. [Jezebel]
Brian Austin Green talks about raising a gay son. [Socialite Life]
The backstory of The Golden Bachelor. [Starcasm]
Loki is back! Tried to read a summary of the first season, couldn’t follow it. [LaineyGossip]
Kevin Spacey possibly had a heart attack. [Pajiba]
A lot of actors have tried to get their costars fired. [Buzzfeed]
Sam Asghari slams Donald Trump Jr. over his bullying of Britney Spears.[JustJared]
Salma Hayek & Camila Cabello ate tacos together. [Egotastic]
David Letterman used to appear on game shows. [Seriously OMG]
I did not have redneck bar wench meets prison sex culture on my Anne Hathaway fashion bingo card.
Well played, BNB
LOL! Word.
That is the weirdest fucking outfit I’ve ever seen! Like it’s so weird that my eyes literally are having difficulty adjusting to what they are seeing because it doesn’t even look real.
This is Julia Fox level terrible.
That’s exactly who came to mind when my eyes were first assaulted by this.
It had to have been inspired by her. I would have said before today that she is the only person who would wear it, so this is fun.
Is she having a crisis? Leaving her husband? Stroke?
I think it’s cool that she’s branching out and having fun with fashion, although I usually don’t think she looks great in these looks. I just think she looks great in a more classic look. She probably gets bored with that, has a great body and access to it all, so she plays around with it. I get that. But this? Something seems afoot. That pink dress from the other day too.
Looks like Anne’s grandma didn’t think her outfit was appropriate and just grabbed something for her to cover up with.
I love it and Annie looks amazing
It would be perfect if the bottom was just solid black but I don’t mind it at all. Anne is so insanely gorgeous I just feel like she can pull anything off.
I would have 100% agreed with you, before today.
I agree that it would look better if the bottom was solid black. I don’t mind the top. The top would look good with a pair of jeans. Or a black mini skirt.
Anne looks good DESPITE the outfit. She’s a gorgeous woman.
It is the most uncomfortable part of both pieces, the waistband of jeans and half a corset! But admittedly, Anne can wear a gunnysack and look good.
She is always flawless, this time only from the neck up.
I want to kick whoever put her in this in the genitals.
BAG seems like a really great dad…didn’t realize he had five kids though! And his point is the one that I always, ALWAYS come back: why the f*ck do you care who people choose to love? How does it affect your life? It doesn’t.
Lainey is obsessed with Anne’s outfit… I usually enjoy Lainey’s contra-style and get some fashion inspo from what she likes, but just cannot get with this ensemble. To me it’s just hard to absorb and unflattering.
That’s where I saw this first! Thank you, I was trying to remember. I am very much not on board with her take on this.
I’m the opposite. If Lainey likes it, I know I’ll find it atrocious 😉
I have no words for how much I love this outfit, and how much I love it on her. *ducks and runs*
Why do I love this?? I love it!
Don’t like the Annie’s look at all but she still looks stunning and I like that she’s adventurous with her outfits.
I wonder is Salma and Camilla chatted about being disrespectful to black women?
Kevin Spacey huh?
She looks great but I don’t like that AT ALL.
Off to read the buzzfeed about actors trying to oust their costars…
No mention of who designed this outfit worn by Anne Hathaway. Probably for the best. No one likes hate mail.
Seems like the denim pattern is in. Have been also seeing denim dresses lately in shops.
I bet Annie misses Law Roach. A dress like this really is down to few millimeters of lying on the right place on a body.
I love AH, but that outfit is terrible. It’s like a hillbilly collided with a yuppie.
Ahahahaha
I almost don’t mind Ah’s outfit?
I think the sleeves are holding it back … the solidness/heaviness of black from her shoulders to nearly fingertips is overwhelming the vibe of the midsection instead of artfully contrasting it
But she’s making it work
Goodness gracious, that outfit!!
How much say to stars have in how they are styled? Are they forced to just wear whatever brand their representing wants seen? I would think that someone like Anne Hathaway has enough clout to push back on outfits she doesn’t like but I have no explanation why she would agree to be seen in this monstrosity haha.
So, Kevin Spacey does have a heart after all, oh well, so anything good on TV tonight?
I think if the pants were all black or the same color denim it wouldn’t look bad. This look is sooo ugly. Nah girl,it’s fashion but at least make it cute.
That Dave Letterman link is awesome!
Oh, no, I saw one of the RHOSLC wear a version of this. It’s hideous on both women.