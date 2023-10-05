Princess Kate wrote ‘we are all thinKing of you’ on care packages for Ukrainians

Here are some additional photos of the Princess of Wales at her event on Wednesday. She traveled ten miles from Adelaide Cottage to visit Vsi Razom Community Hub in the Lexicon shopping center in Bracknell. Yesterday, I called it a “refugee center” and a “community center.” It’s not really either – it’s more like a staging area for Ukrainian refugee volunteers who are putting together care packages for the people still in Ukraine. So, in some sense, yes, it’s a place where Ukrainian refugees gather and find their community in the UK, and where they go to try to do what they can to send help and support to the Ukrainian people who have been fighting a Russian invasion, widespread Russian bombing and widespread Russian war crimes for about nineteen months. And Kate still showed up empty f–king handed.
But wait, she did something special for the Ukrainian people: she wrote six words on some of the boxes. “We are all thinking of you.” You can see her handwriting below – it genuinely looks like she wrote “we ore all thinKing g yn.” The random capitalized K is on-brand in a million different ways – y’all know she’s been practicing writing “the King and I” and “my husband, the King!” According to People, Kate rarely signs anything “to avoid risk of forgery.” She should come up with her own special seal in a button shape.
Anyway, I remember when another duchess wrote short affirmations on bananas as part of the care packages being handed out to homeless women and sex workers. Meghan was pregnant at the time and she spent several minutes just writing simple affirmations like “you are strong” and “you are brave.” It was a small, uplifting gesture. She was ripped to shreds for it and the papers paid one of the sex workers to call Meghan’s gesture “stupid” and insult her for not doing more. I’m waiting for something similar to happen here. Right? I mean, Kate wrote the most basic-bitch “we’re thinKING about y’all, smell ya later” message on packages going to people living in a warzone. Surely we’ll hear Kate criticized in the same way? What’s that? Oh.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with a young girl at an arts and crafts session during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she learns to tie a “Ukrainian ribbon” during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales writes a message of support on a box after helping to pack donations of essential items during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
The message of support on a box written by Catherine, Princess of Wales, after helping to pack donations of essential items during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and waves as she holds a bouquet of flowers during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
The shoes are burning my eyes. I wish I was on Blue sky, I’m on a list for an invite
They’ve got that witch-factor so at least they’re on brand. Her hair is so desperately wrong, too.
The shoes do look witchy!
I sent you one RedSnapper!
It was mentioned in a post from yesterday. But at the angle in the bottom photo you can really see that the shoes are so ugh.
Same. I’m usually pretty shoe neutral, most shoes are fine. Those are not. I’m glad she’s stopped hurting herself with sky high heels, but surely there are cute flats somewhere in the world of fancy shoes.
The shoes are J.Crew (which she last wore in 2016). Guess what’s been in the news lately because of a certain global influencer (Meghan)? J.Crew. KKKopy KKKate wants some of Meghan’s “Markle sparkle” sprinkled her way 😏
anyone else need another invite for bluesky? i have a few left.
I’ll take one!
I would love an invite as well!
Do you still have bluesky invites to give away Zayra? I would love one please 🙏🏽🤞🏼
i have for you three but idk where i can send the codes lol i guess dm on twitter
zaygiselle
Yes, please!
Thank you – I would love one!
You can DM me on Twitter: @FarthestShore
The weave looks calmer today though — did they tame it down for this event?
To me it looks like a completely different wig from the one she wore the day before. I’d love to be a fly on the wall in her…wug storage room or wherever the magic takes place!
The color also seems to change depending on the lighting. I like it when it appears a darker brown as opposed to the brassy highlight but that’s just my personal preference. As for whether it’s the same or different, I’m bad at spotting but it seems like there are less ringlets which is also a good thing imo.
This actually makes me relate to Kate. I have fine handwriting, but for some reason when I am writing on something where it’ll be ruined if I mess up/only have one chance to do it right (like a card), my cursive gets illegible and the dumbest spelling errors occur. Like my hand won’t comply with my brain! I don’t know, it’s like it stresses me out in advance and my hands get super tense and it just always looks bad…Sigh. I’ve actually misspelled my name on cards because of this! Oy
It’s always good to know that you are not alone, but you are not in line to be the next QUEEN OF ENGLAND, KATE HAS TO DO BETTER 🙄🙄🙄
Same. My handwriting is all over the place and often results in random letters being a little bit extra for no damn reason.
Also, that “k” isn’t substantially larger than the other letters so I doubt she was trying to emphasize it or allude to “King”.
Yeah, that k looked OK to me, the rest is a bit of a mess. But whatever, doing what Meghan does, no ideas of her own.
A co-worker came into my office a couple of hours ago and said “you have the neatest handwriting!” And I’m still trying to decide if she meant neat as in… nice and pretty or neat as in “it’s kinda weird and crazy!” Though I guess I do put my best foot forward on documents that I’m sending over to other departments, and keep the weird writing for my own notes.
sorry, but both are stupid. Kate with her weird cursive message for people in a war torn country that don’t care for a princess and Meghan wrote on a banana, a piece of fruit, something you do for kids and not grown women.
You might be right, but there’s no backlash for Kate 😏
There are lots of things people might see as only for children. Writing affirmations for people who are seen in a negative way and likely rarely hear positive words of support, isn’t exactly something I would think is stupid. There were several of those women who spoke out about that simple act of kindness being a positive boost that they appreciated. I put little notes on my husbands phone or in his shirt pocket in the morning as just a simple show of love and appreciation. I put little notes or love hearts in my children’s lunches or breakfasts and they are over six feet tall and driving. My MIL sends us tiny trinkets and notes on mini cards on special occasions and sometimes just because she feels it’s a great lift me up when life gets a little stressed. So for women who are judged and treated so poorly to get a little note with affirmations, that is a great unexpected gift. I think we need a little more of that in the world. I think Kate’s copying lacks the genuine kindness that should go with it, but her only way of doing anything is by pretending to be other people.
@Nerd: I completely agree with you and when I receive little notes like that from people it makes me smile as well. And to all those who are offended by the writing being on a banana, I wonder if they know it can be peeled before eating.
(Signed, an adult.)
The reason the writing on the bananas caused an uproar was that a banana is a phallic symbol. Writing “you are loved” on a phallic symbol to be given to prostitutes (who are not loved by the men they meet) is not a good idea.
Meghan had good intentions and the prostitutes didn’t seem to take offence, but I can see why it was a faux pas. Kate is just copying Meghan.
A banana is no more a phallic symbol than any other similarly shaped items except to people who have nothing else to occupy their thoughts.
honestly, that’s a good point. no backlash for Kate. bc she’s the golden child and the press found that attacking meghan makes more money for them. the hero and the villain are anointed. the BM sucks.
@Nerd i think we are just going to have differing opinions. so you think kate’s notes of affirmation are good or just meghans? i have issues with both. meghan bc the delivery was in an infantile manner on food. kate, bc she’s just doing it for credit. hand written notes are nice when time is taken into it, but both seem performative to me when they are generic messages of support like “we’re thinking of you” or “you’re loved”. i’m speaking as someone on the receiving end of these messages from organizations before.
@hangoamin
to me the difference is that I think Meghan’s message came from a well-meaning place and I think she was trying to do something nice and uplifting. Maybe some didn’t see it that way, but I do think her intentions were good.
Kate’s is pure performative.
@Becks1 I think it’s hard to say how much of well meaning these messages are to strangers that are generic and not personal in any form and done with cameras and press around. which is why i think both are in my mind kinda performative. overall, i do think meghan has done more to show that she is invested in the causes she backs…but in terms of the depth of compassion with these passing messages, i don’t think they’re that different. any human with any amount of empathy (and will say Kate probs has less but i don’t think she’s a sociopath) can write these.
Kate came up with that, on the fly. So creative. The only known thing she writes besides her signature “K”. Cuz she doesn’t even sign her first full name.
Wait, Special K signs her name with the initial K and not C? I guess she wouldn’t want her initial confused with C&C. I’m surprised she didn’t initial the packages PK…
You’re probably right, it’s C instead of K. My bad. That would’ve been funny though, just K, because she’s so special. Like the cereals Special K…
JFC. Is there nothing she won’t copy from Meghan?
I beg to differ – Kate doesn’t copy Meghan’s work ethic nor does she copy Meghan’s polished professionalism.
Kate has one brain cell 🤣🤣🤣she’s holding the marker and the box like she’s just learning to write 🙄🙄🙄 exactly how my six year old niece does it😏
It is just incredible, isn’t it? What is wrong with her? Seriously?
I barked with laughter when I read the line about how she rarely signs things, to avoid the risk of forgery! Sit the hell down, no one is putting any piece of paper of importance in front of you to sign, there are grown-ups around for that, presumably.
But she’s definitely a forger of another kind.
I can’t stop laughing. Can you imagine the looks on faces if someone DID forge her signature, on anything remotely important? Are there people who think she has to sign things at all? Ever?
Not gonna criticise her for her handwriting as I kinda write like this as well, even down to the weird capitalisation – not sure what this says about me thou!!!
But, copykeening at its best.
Her handwriting is a lot better than mine. I can’t write by hand at all, combo of arthritis, never learning cursive and adhd. My brain can’t align with my hand at all.
Can I ask how you missed out on learning cursive? I thought it was taught in all grade schools.
An article I read said that teachers are no longer teaching cursive because everyone types/keyboards now. Kids are losing the ability to read and write cursive and it’s expected writing will soon go the way of the dinosaur. The ability to tell time with a clock, as opposed to digital time is another skill being lost.
@LadyD my boys are in 6th and 3rd and both learned cursive. It wasnt as extensive as when I learned it, but they learned it (well the third grader is learning it now.) and they learn how to tell time with an analog clock……they have to because all the clocks in the school are analog, so if you want to know how long until lunch, gotta learn the old way LOL.
Just FYI, a friend’s two 30-something ‘kids’ never learned cursive in school either, and that was quite some time ago. I myself, being an oldie, learned, but on the rare occasion when I write a letter or postcard, I usually end up printing. Too much keyboarding in my life these last few decades.
Oh that little girl is SO cute! Weird how everyone else looks totally charmed by her yet we’re not seeing Kate’s usual rictus grin.
Don’t care about her handwriting, waiting for the wiglet analysts to weigh in lol.
While I will not go after her for her capital K in “thinKing,” I do think that Kate should give credit to Meghan for her uplifting messages! That wasn’t K’s original idea and plagiarism is not okay.
Next, maybe I corrected too many papers back in the day, but one of my pet peeves is lousy penmanship especially when foreigners or children with less experience need to read what’s written. If she had slowed down, K might never reach Meghan’s level of beauty in handwriting, but she certainly could have written that nicely and legibly!
Okay, I love Meghan and think Kate is borderline useless but…surely we’re not pretending that Meghan invented writing messages on things with permanent marker? Plagiarism? That’s a bit much.
Mariana: only borderline useless? Think again. Can’t doesn’t have two functioning brain cells to rub together. All she knows is to copy. Copy clothes copy hairstyles and now copy Megs leaving notes.
Mariana, once the ‘I like meghan but’ comments we know that’s bs immediately. For the KP people in the back : no one is saying Meghan invented anything. Meghan was bullied, ripped to pieces and mocked mercilessly by all the world and sundry for weeks if not months, because of the banana messages. She was pregnant and bullied already then the banana thing went into overdrive. Please share where Khate is being bullied for her messages?
Meghan didn’t invent it, of course not. But she was excoriated for it while Wiglet will get praised to the sky for how thoughtful and caring she is. She is consciously co-opting everything Meghan got criticized for (pants, messages, etc) so that all the good things will be associated with her (so she thinks, and it will work with the Little Englanders).
Again though, with the copying, we have to put all things in context. Meghan isn’t the first woman to wear all gray from head to toe, yet there is no doubt that Kate is copying M with this look. Meghan isn’t the first woman to wear an off the shoulder royal blue gown, yet there’s no doubt Kate was copying Meghan with that look.
For anyone else writing a message like this? NBD, its fine. It’s a nice gesture. Kate? It’s 100% copying Meghan.
Meghan consistently has written to people. Remember when they made fun of her for gifting Kate a book to write in? Beyond handwritten letters, invitations and bananas and she also wrote on SmartWorks notes. https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-sends-handwritten-notes-smartworks-clients/
This has been Meghan’s thing and she was brutally mocked for it. It’s nice that K is doing this, but her SIL has done so much longer and should get credit for the inspiration/ leading the way.
Christ almighty she even copy’s Megs notes. At least Meg means what she wrote. This idiot probably had to practice what she wrote for days just to get it right. Guess we know who was at home studying for this.
I love how she’s just that bit of too lazy that she hasn’t buckled down and taught herself calligraphy. You know that’s one of the things she did during the pandemic, Calligraphy for Beginners.
She showed up empty handed. SMDH. I said this when she went to visit a baby bank – but how hard would it have been to have shown with a box of things the center requests as donations, highlight those things on KP’s social media, include a link to an amazon wish list, etc. Kate has this huge platform and the way she consistently misuses it ASTOUNDS me.
I keep coming back to Jill Biden’s comment at the roundtable with Kate – “wait that’s it? I had so many more questions!” And I feel like that was probably Meghan’s reaction after a lot of royal visits. “wait that’s it?” Meghan is clearly someone who likes to get her hands dirty, so to speak, when it comes to her philanthropy work and showing up, waving, receiving a bouquet of flowers and then peacing out after 30 minutes just wasn’t/isn’t her style.
People give the older royals a big pass here because that used to be fine for charity work and the fact that the royals would grace the peasants with their presence was considered enough. but its not enough in 2023 for the couple that’s supposed to be the future of the monarchy.
Nice point on how charity visits have changed, Becks1. I hadn’t thought about it that way. Another reason why the older generation has gotten more of a pass is because it’s easier to make allowances for showing up empty handed when they show up a lot and often. That is not how WanK work.
Yes, this. The problem isn’t her handwriting or her weird shoes – it’s that, once again, she arrived with her hands hanging down.
Nah, also her handwriting! If it’s your native language, it’s easier to understand if the handwriting isn’t clear. If a Ukrainian person with poor English and used to the Cyrillic alphabet needs to decipher what she wrote? She should have taken the time to write neatly.
I wonder, too, if in days gone by, part of the reason a royal visit was “enough “ might have been that the visit really DID stimulant interest among deep-pocketed people who wanted to impress the royals, along with possibly supporting specific organizations and causes. It’s hard for me to remember life before the internet took over, but I’m guessing that a few decades ago, not only was a royal visit a bigger deal, the attention that such a visit brought to an organization, and the desire of some to align themselves with royalty might have been bigger deals as well.
It’s kind of mind-boggling for me to remember that before Google, before the internet, before “news” became overshadowed by opinion-pieces, accessing information was really really different, and much more limited to personal contacts and connections.
Eh, well, there was still the press! Photos, newspapers, magazines, newsreels; you’d have to go back even further to just the time of personal contacts & connections, but that was when royals didn’t have to bother.
The sweater vest and pants are 2 different shades of grey, and the shoes are an entirely different color. Are there no mirrors in the house?
I guess that would also explain how William suddenly fancies himself a “hunk”.
omg your last sentence 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Period!
He’s the hottest potatohead dad in all of England! *swoon*
Miranda!! ☠️
Her handwriting is better than mine so I’m not gonna drag her for that. All I’m gonna say is Kate is only ever thinking of Kate.
Breaking Keen news – she’s travelled further afield! She’s arrived by helicopter (of course) at the private school my friend works at in the north east of England. The general staff didn’t know ahead of time that she was coming until the helicopter landed this morning.
Isn’t she busy.
Omg SarahCS- whenever the post is up about the visit we need all the background details from your friend! (No way the helicopter arrival is going to be in the reporting lol)
Ugh so the school’s entire day is disrupted for her surprise keenery. Of course.
As an educator, I can only imagine how annoyed (to say the very least) your friend and her coworkers must be. I’d also be unhappy if I were a parent of a student at a school she was visiting. Not only is it a disruption to their education (any teacher can tell you just how difficult it can be to get lessons back on track after any kind of assembly, or even a safety drill. The younger they are, the more easily distracted), but the kid is likely to end up in photos that essentially amount to royalist propaganda. I understand wanting to notify as few people as possible ahead of time as a security measure, but if you can’t offer parents informed consent, maybe it’s inappropriate to be visiting schools and using kids as props.
Update – I have a photo, the wig is still bedraggled and she is wearing a short sleeve blue top, looks like it may be a sports top. The best word I can use to describe the facial expression is ‘harassed’.
Ha amazing.
can you send it to Kaiser/CB so they can post it?!? Or share it on twitter on one of their threads?
I would be so annoyed as an educator and frankly as a parent if my kids’ school day was interrupted for this.
Another 1/2 hour of “work”? And on a different day? C-Rex really lit a fire under their butts. Wonder what orders/bribes he used…
Update 2 – she was there to play (??) wheelchair rugby at the local university and presumably just used the private school helipad as the uni doesn’t have one. They got to go out and take photos of her.
The private school has a helipad? LOL.
Sorry Kaiser for the threadjacking!!!
That’s actually a very cute photo of Kate with the little girl .
She actually looks engaged ,not maniacal .
She obviously feels comfortable in that situation
The girl child is white. White people equal comfort for KKKhate. It’s the non-white ones who get her feeling bothered and gurning, looking utterly bewildered, bored, and inconvenienced.
At least she didn’t need a notecard this time.
It’s really sick how Kate continues to get praise for things Meghan did first. Kate doesn’t have an original bone in her body.
Wouldn’t it have been more helpful for someone to write the words in Ukrainian?
I was thinking the same. Or maybe even just a simple heart shape.
Thinking the same.
Quite a few Ukrainians speak very good English, even more people would probably understand a simple message like that, but there are also quite a few who wouldn’t.
Kate imo lacks sincerity despite writing those notes.
Her two obsessions (aside from the Meghan copying). Being thin and marrying the future King. Some sort of subconscious slip up here.
I think she has pretty handwriting. Meghan has gorgeous handwriting. I’m envious of people with great penmanship.
Me too.
Mine is the worst lol
I try, I really try, but mine remains illegible.
She poses with children yet did not go to Archie and Lily parties
We all know why. The royals have demonstrated repeatedly since Archie was born that Harry’s children don’t really count and aren’t considered by the Windsors as “family”. I believe the initial acceptance of Archie was due to the Queen’s interest. By the time Lili was born, the Queen was in decline and couldn’t prevent Charles and William from blocking Lili from a Westminster baptism. William and Kate never had any intention of being family to Harry’s children.
What a lame message. It’s all about the photo op for her. It would be different if she had arrived with the packages but generosity and meaningful action are not her strong points.
She has no substance at all and she’s shown with her treatment of Meghan that she’s a sh!t person too.
I believe the first time they visited a centre of this kind, William said that they could only give them “a smile here and there” but they were thinking of them. At the time, I believe the poor aid worker said something to the effect that sometimes that is worth more than something financial. I’m surprised Kate didn’t draw a smiley face.
Kate has no excuse for turning up empty handed now. Plus, I’m also waiting for the screams from the press and royalists for her writing on a care package.
“We are thinking of you”
But not so much that anyone at the KP offices actually thought to part with a meaningful amount of £££s from the Royal Foundation.
And again, not even thinking of publishing a link or three to sites where their fans and the general royalist public can donate to the worthy cause.
But hey, *they* – WanK, will be coming to the US to solicit donations soon! Much worthier cause, I’m sure.
At least better than Elon Musk who seems to have turned into a mouthpiece for Russia lately.
LMAO at the tweet that is taking him to task for that, which many people say has their likes disappearing constantly and is therefore being liked and retweeted even more.
It’s kinda going viral right now.
Anyway, I don’t really mind Kate doing this. At least she is not supporting Russia or whatever, which is a low bar to set, I know.
Some people would have figured out the translation for that very simple sentence ahead of time in order to write it in the Cyrillic alphabet so that it was understandable to the recipients. Even some people without a large, paid staff could manage that. Mind you, those people are capable of forethought, and willing to consider others’ needs. It’s not that difficult, which is why I learn basic phrases before travelling to countries that use a language that I don’t speak or write.
Some people wouldn’t think of showing up to a dinner party without a gift, let alone this sort of event. Even common folk can put in the minimum effort to help people during times of strife, if they really want to make a difference.
Some people care. Some people don’t.
To me all these appearances is Kate messaging to the Firm and William not to cast her off. This is more work that she has ever done.
Yeah, I feel that desperation. 3 days in a row. This pace is unsustainable. For her. And him actually. There must be a fall break coming up.
Agreed.
Royalty do not bring hostess gifts to dinner. Their presence is a gift. Same applies here, I would guess.
*snort*
I mean, they sure want us to believe this about them, but is there anyone, anywhere, who thinks their mere presence is a gift, who was born after the 1950s? It looks like a gigantic pain in the ass, but they sure have England snowed.
All these comments about how folks aren’t gonna nitpick about her handwriting. Listen. I will critique everything this woman does because she deserves it. Her nasty behavior towards Meghan helped push her towards thoughts of suicide. She could dress in the finest of clothing and they fit impeccably and I will still never compliment her. The woman is a monster. And until her and her ugly mole rat husband apologize to Meghan and Harry, it’s f!ck them forever.
Garbage person whether or not her handwriting is okay. Garbage!!!!
I second that emotion, girl_ninja.
That empty-handed, empty-headed mean girl shouldn’t get a cookie for doing the absolute bare minimum that’s to be expected of someone in her position.
I third this motion
Fourth!
Who pushes their sister in law to suicidal ideation and isn’t evil? There is no redemption here until actual apologies are made.
Khate is still cosplaying Meghan. Meghan wore it first. So narcissistic, arrives with nothing, offers nothing and writes a few words on boxes. What an arrogant creature, fulll of her own self importance, children shy away from her, people around her look bored, flagrantly flashing her wealthy life to people in need. Her contributions are to smile maniacally, spend huge amounts of money on her clothes and wiglets and constantly wear 12 inch heels to loom over the top of everyone she comes accross.
Ah come on now, why are you dragging Kate for her message? Don’t you understand that the Ukrainian fighters on the front line getting bombed and shot at, can wave that message at the Russians and they will all run away screaming.! Ffs this woman is really a sandwich short of a picnic, EMPTY HANDED at an aid centre!!
And as for William, the hunk a hunk of burning……… Wood!!
But but, isn’t think just as helpful as her offering ‘smiles’ to them too?
So. F*cking. Useless.
Say all you want about what she is writing and lack of actual tangible help or items to put in the packages but criticising her for her handwriting is a bit pathetic by everyone here, no? Because everyone’s handwriting is impeccable and fully legible all the time I’m sure. It’s very DM energy.
No.
DM energy would be one of us claiming to be a handwriting expert & analyze what she wrote & proclaim she’s the bestest princess ever to princess because of how she loops her y’s.
Sloppy handwriting or not, few if any posters here ever pushed their sister in law toward suicidal ideation for the sake of personal popularity.
Completely agree. I’m just saying there are a million legit things to criticise her for but I just don’t get why her less than perfect handwriting is one of them is all.
For sure she has several notebooks with just her praticing writting things like “QUEEN CATHERINE” in the biggest letters and they are right next to her numerous Meghan moodboards.
So many pro-Kate trolls today.
I go on the What Kate Wore blog occasionally (not as frequently as I used to) and some long term commenters there are being very dramatic about having to take a break from the blog because of Kate’s sudden parade of pants and suits. I just found it so amusing, especially when one long term commenter went on and on about how she’s never “put a foot wrong”–the tabloids favorite expression to prop up Kate. But she found the sudden left turn to pants a major blunder and had to announce to all the commenters she had to take a break. I didn’t even really stop to think what Kate’s fans might think about that but it seems a lot of them miss the frilly dresses?
I saw this yesterday about Kate writing messages on the care packages and just rolled my eyes. It’s comical how much she copies Meghan to the point it’s really sad. All the articles about how she won’t forgive Meghan or Harry–then stop copying your sister-in-law. It’s creepy and it’s disturbing.
Is it ElizaMo? Is she having a breakdown over this? She used to get so mad at me when I would insist Kate could take her coat off without damaging the monarchy.
Happy to confirm it is the one and only ElizaMo. I wonder how many other people have seen her comments here on Celebitchy lol. As you know, she goes on very cringy long raves of Kate’s outfits (though I admit I enjoy her writing as over the top as it is because it’s always entertaining) and also compared Kate’s fashion to being similar to Queen Letizia among other things…
But yeah she’s losing it over the Pants Parade and has announced on several posts she is taking a break. But then keeps not taking a break by posting and then announcing she’s “resuming” her break. Somehow the pants have offended her deeply for reasons I can’t quite understand.
🤣🤣🤣 I know @Lorelei on here also used to read WKW quite a bit and still pops in!
I used to read it every day pretty much, and ElizaMo was actually the reason I found this blog. her longwinded posts about Kate’s utter perfection and even if she was imperfect it was okay because it was just another sign of her perfection really turned me off SO much (no one is that perfect!) that I think I googled something like “kate middleton imperfect” or something lol and found this site and i’ve been here ever since. I did use to still pop in on WKW occasionally but stopped after I thought Susan was letting too many snide remarks at Meghan get through.
That’s hilarious you found the blog due to your annoyance with ElizaMo’s posts hahaha. My story is not as interesting, a friend told me about CB it in college and I needed a way to take off the stress from studying for exams etc. This was… over a decade ago so it means I’ve been reading CB for that long. My friend doesn’t even remember recommending it to me. So I guess I should thank CB for providing me with years of entertaining and interesting content!
I also don’t comment much or read WKW as much due to Susan’s mishandling of the Meghan comments. Also everything is pictured as sunshine and roses over there but I think the commenters are starting to see something’s up and not even Susan trying to ignore all the drama surrounding the BRF can hide it. They’re not a fan of her new haircut and Kate wearing pants out of the blue so much has them all mystified. They’re finding it harder to pretend all is perfection which is interesting.
OMG, this entire thread is cracking me up!
I’m not sure the capital K matters, since it’s not in Ukrainian.
So here’s what I don’t understand. Her fingers look fine, no cuts or bruising, and they bend just fine. Then the bandages go on the next day. ?
‘Rarely signs anything’? Kate’s always signing guest books. She didn’t sign this because Meghan didn’t sign those bananas. (I can’t believe I just wrote ‘didn’t sign those bananas’, out of context it’s kinda funny!)
And Meghan hair. Could she be any more shameless?
Kate is trying to be a better version of Meghan, with the full cooperation of the tabloid press, she has been given the full range of good personal PR in spite of her apparent mediocrity.
She is aware that a good education is not a leveling factor in as much nostalgia, the dreams, longing and aspirations being foisted on the UK population by said press.
She does not have to be better, she just have to be similar in terms of style, where she continually fail because she uses fashion to compete with personal style, same goes with hair and now the execution of service, write a few words on a package get a photo op and a pat on the back and move on.
Copy mannerisms especially in the expression of non-apparent intimacy……
Unfortunately, she can fake that…
The general idea is do the impossible by trying to place Meghan and Kate on the same level then use the race card to outrival and trump Meghan…
The titles are not doing it, they have to try something else…
I am going to listen to Meghan’s silence and emulate it…….
She proved that she has chosen as how to response to ??? It is not what they do but how one respond to it.
Meghan is the very best version of herself, while being a work in progress…
That’s enough,
She is enough..
The grey is another copy of Meghan’s grey pants and sweater from a visit she made during the Invictus games.
Meghan got dragged for writing a an uplifting message on a bag/fruit and this nit wit gets praised for writing a seemingly uplifting message on a box!!!
And when Meghan wrote on a banana that was part of a care package, she was excoriated.
A cardboard cut out would be more interesting. Khate is becoming more and more boring, the photoshopping, the constant cosplaying of Meghan, the photo opportunity visits to the peasants offering nothing other than watching her pose for the cameras, big blue flashing, the mumbling with the maniacal open mouth and always wearing 12 inch heels to dominate. Grifter Carole with her council flat upbringing and attention seeking, is obviously not aware that less is more and that beloved famous women are not loved because of what they wear, its all about behavior and treating others with respect. Teaching her daughters to stalk only wealthy men she has no concept that being gracious and classy is more than appearance or manipulation. Khate seems to blindly believe that her presence should make people adore her, most look bored, especially the children and the only mark she leaves is what she wore or how incompetent she is .
SomeBody forgot to put the wig back on the stand. As a result, it’s lopsided.