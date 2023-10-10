Princess Beatrice wore Self-Portrait to the Art of Wishes Gala: prim & pretty?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out last night at the Art of Wishes Gala. Art of Wishes is part of the UK branch of Make-a-Wish, and it’s centered on the British art world helping out sick children and their families, and the gala was raising money to grant those kids’ wishes. The event was held at the Raffles Hotel in London. This feels like the kind of event which is perfect for Beatrice, honestly – it’s not one of the flashiest charities, but it’s still important enough to warrant a royal attendee. I wonder if Buckingham Palace okayed Edo and Bea’s attendance or if they just went on their own.
I found the IDs on Beatrice’s ensemble on Twitter and the IDs might be wrong, IDK. Apparently, Bea’s lace dress is Self-Portrait and her Chanel-wannabe jacket is from Alice+Olivia. Her purse is Anya Hindmarch and her shoes are Ralph & Russo. One of the Mail columnists suggested, weeks ago, that Beatrice accepts freebies when it comes to clothes and accessories. Maybe she does – I hope she does – but over the past year or so, I swear she’s dressing more like Kate used to. The lace dresses, the Downton Abbey style, everything is suddenly very prim. Bea’s style also changed when she married Edo.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I actually love this dress. And she looks lovely in it. I do not like her husband’s shoes though. If Kate wore a dress this and styled it this well, I’d have a more difficult time making fun her her.
I like it took and I don’t usually like doily dresses. But this works on Bea and for the event.
Is this dress sheer around the doily bits? I am tilting my head trying to figure that out.
anyway, if so, it’s not prim at all — it’s vaguely daring! 😀
@ Girl Ninja -Yeah his shoes look like he’s wearing a pair of hey dudes with an expensive suit.Not a fan.
The look so bad with his suit right? I’m actually surprised because he’s touted as the fashionable one. Yikes.
I never realized before how much she looks like her father.
She has always looked like her father with her mother’s coloring.
I was thinking the same thing! Some styling softening the hair may have helped but WHEW she looks like Andrew.
I like lace but not fond of this pattern on the lace. Personally don’t like the jacket with it. Would like the jacket with something other than lace. So just not a fan of the outfit.
The royalists love the way she’s dressing now so she’s probably is dressing like Kate (pre-Meghan) now.
Kate has her Meghan lookbook and Bea has her Kate lookbook! Hate that she is going after that fussy ruffly lacey style. She looks like she is wearing granny’s parlor curtains.
The first real fashion faux-pas she’s worn in a long time. I dislike the dress, I can make out what the cardigan/cape is supposed to be and it doesn’t go with anything!
Surely with her degree in Art and her interest in “Early Years” this would have been right up Kate’s street? Still with Beatrice being a “real” princess with a genuine interest in promoting charitable causes, perhaps it was better she attended than the lazy married-in!
Two notes: 1) If you are going to line a dress, line it all the way to the hem. 2) I hate those Oxfords with the rubberized soles. Either wear athletic shoes or wear proper dress shoes.
A dress lined all the way to the hem looks dowdy and dated. The whole point is the peekaboo aspect of the lace at a certain point. I’ve worn Self-Portrait before. Most of their lace dresses are lined like that.
I prefer the lower part of the skirt not be lined. It makes it looks lighter, more youthful and modern.
His shoes look like velvet slip-ons to me, but the sole just ruins them. They’re more like slippers that you can wear outside to say, go fetch more wood for the fire or pick up the paper at the end of the drive.
I wore that dress to my aunt’s wedding when I was 12. But I love that color so much I’m still giving this look a thumbs up.
Couldn’t she stop by a hairdresser beforehand? What a mess.
Looks like she just got done working out or something?
Her whole outfit looks like a mess to me. A tweed blazer with silver trim, on top of a lavender doily, and suede(?) shoes. I can’t quite figure out what the plan for the hair was.
To me it honestly looks like they forgot they were supposed to attend this event and got ready in the car on the way there. Or were… otherwise engaged in the car on the way there, because they just look sort of mussed and disheveled when they usually aren’t, and you can’t tell me she meant for her hair to look like that, I just won’t buy it.
I think I’d like the look more if she’d stand up straight in it.
I was thinking the exact same thing! Why is her posture so bad? She looks like she’s trying to shrink into herself – to come across as meek and unassuming. I wonder if she does this on purpose or if it’s subconscious. Either way, this outfit would look 100% better if she stood up straight and exuded some confidence.
Both she & Eugenie have their mother’s shape & overall posture. They slightly bend forward at the waist. I think she looks very pretty & I like the chain trim on the boucle jacket over a lace dress (although I don’t actually like lace dresses, they always looks so itchy to me). It’s a nice juxtaposition of textures & styles.
Sorry, the dress is OK, the charity is fantastic and “Make a wish” is one of the children’s charities I support. But after watching her with piss Morgan, she has gone down in my estimation.
I’m afraid children got me into trouble on one of my stays in hospital lol. You see the ward for children with cancer, was a small corridor away from the ward I was in. One day when they were rolling me along for another scan I spotted it!! The next day I managed to grab a wheelchair and propelled myself along to it, went in beside a mum entering, and spent a lovely hour making them smile and laugh, unfortunately I’d forgotten about doctors rounds and I was busted! But I like to think the site of an adult with a bald head making jokes and funny faces with them gave them hope, and their spirits a lift and it was worth the telling of I got for being out of bed and out of the ward.
@Mary Pester: I love your act of rebellion! I like to think I would have done the same thing!
Good for you! It sounds like your escape gave a nice lift to you as well. I’m surprised that the doctors didn’t prescribe a few more clandestine jaunts like that✨
Nope. The dress needs a full lining, and the jacket doesn’t work. It reminds me of Meghan’s Invictus JCrew cardigan–the one that broke the website. In fact, the jacket, the bag and the shoes would work with a solid dress. I have a problem with the beige lining being too prominent a part of the color scheme. I do enjoy seeing Beatrice out and about as part of London society. I wonder if Kate will show up to these events once she’s set free?
Well, Kate would have to line the whole dress to wear it. But overall, Beatrice is making more interesting style choices than Kate imo, even if I don’t necessarily like all the choices. She’s doing a lot of flowery sister wives dresses which I cannot get behind but have liked some of her other choices.
This is actually more Anna Wintour than Kate Middleton. Anna is always throwing her Chanel jackets over a nice (usually sheath) dress and as a busy editor, she doesn’t always put her arms in. Clearly, the jacket as cape thing has been a thing for while (Meghan does it all the time) and Beatrice is putting a fashion spin on an otherwise Downtown Abby look. I think it’s fine—stops it from going full Eliza Doolittle, as Kate would’ve inevitably done. I would’ve chosen a cooler shoe (maybe silver or gunmetal metallic pumps) to edge it up even more, but she looks prim and decent.
I think she looks very nice. Edo sure has upgraded her fashion choices and for the better. If she wore this combination because she likes it, then so be it.
I love this on her and i think she looks gorgeous!
There’s something about his face I just don’t like but I can’t figure out what it is
I think his skin looks too smooth and he needs a few more smile lines, especially at the corners of his eyes. He often looks like a mannequin in some of the pictures. I haven’t commented on this before because I’ve assumed that it’s photo editing, and that he looks much more animated in real life.
She looks nice. Don’t like Edo’s shoes. The soles puts them in the casual category.
I think Beatrice looks pretty but yes it does look like it used to be a curtain.
It looks like a tablecloth my grandmother would use.
The whole thing is horrid.. .. But, it’s nearly Halloween so perhaps its a costume.
I really like the dress but think the jacket ruins the look.