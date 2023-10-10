Princess Beatrice wore Self-Portrait to the Art of Wishes Gala: prim & pretty?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out last night at the Art of Wishes Gala. Art of Wishes is part of the UK branch of Make-a-Wish, and it’s centered on the British art world helping out sick children and their families, and the gala was raising money to grant those kids’ wishes. The event was held at the Raffles Hotel in London. This feels like the kind of event which is perfect for Beatrice, honestly – it’s not one of the flashiest charities, but it’s still important enough to warrant a royal attendee. I wonder if Buckingham Palace okayed Edo and Bea’s attendance or if they just went on their own.

I found the IDs on Beatrice’s ensemble on Twitter and the IDs might be wrong, IDK. Apparently, Bea’s lace dress is Self-Portrait and her Chanel-wannabe jacket is from Alice+Olivia. Her purse is Anya Hindmarch and her shoes are Ralph & Russo. One of the Mail columnists suggested, weeks ago, that Beatrice accepts freebies when it comes to clothes and accessories. Maybe she does – I hope she does – but over the past year or so, I swear she’s dressing more like Kate used to. The lace dresses, the Downton Abbey style, everything is suddenly very prim. Bea’s style also changed when she married Edo.