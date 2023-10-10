Dwayne Johnson on the backlash to his Maui fundraiser: ‘next time I will be better’

In response to the devastating wildfires that swept Maui in August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey set up the People’s Fund of Maui. The aim of the fund was to provide local survivors with $1,200 a month to assist in recovery. Dwayne and Oprah each donated $5 million to start off the fund, and then publicly asked people to contribute. In my side-eyeing Paris Hilton for vacationing near the disaster site, I seemed to have missed that Dwayne and Oprah themselves received backlash… for starting a fundraiser to help. The criticism they received was for asking people to donate, despite the massive wealth between them. Over the weekend Dwayne posted an Instagram video update about the first round of $1,200 checks going to survivors, and he also took the opportunity to address the flack he and Oprah received during the launch:
“When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash,” Johnson said in a video shared to his Instagram on Sunday. “I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better.”
The “Moana” actor acknowledged that he knows “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like.”
Many people criticized Johnson and Winfrey for not contributing more from their own pockets and asking their fans to donate.
“When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you are easily pissed off. It’s frustrating,” Johnson continued in his video on Instagram. “And the last thing you want to hear when you’re living paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money — especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money. I get it, I understand.”
Johnson’s net worth is estimated at $270 million and Winfrey’s is estimated $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.
“I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick study and lesson learned,” the “Red Notice” star added.
He also thanked his fans for their honesty in his caption, writing, “I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us – you have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better.”
Johnson and Winfrey’s fund is intended to give adults displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula a monthly stipend of $1,200 to help them during recovery.
In Johnson’s latest post, he said the first round of applicants has started to receive the monthly stipend.
“I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui,” he wrote in the caption. “The strength of our people of Maui is beautiful and inspiring. Watching families and community come together after this tragedy is inspirational and I’m proud of our Polynesian people.”
Johnson concluded: “Thank you to everyone who has helped by sending resources, love and prayers to all people affected by the fires and a loving mahalo and RESPECT to our OG cultural leaders, our local community organizations, and all our first responders and every person who came together to help our people.”
I don’t usually say this, but in this particular case I’m with the million-billionaires. Between Dwayne and Oprah, they started off the fund with $10 million of their own money. A drop in the bucket for each of them, sure, but I still don’t think they’re the bad guys here. They each routinely donate generously to worthy causes. And they didn’t single out any one group to contribute to the fund, it was a blanket plea that other millionaires were welcome to respond to! That being said, this was a well done move by Dwayne — to acknowledge the parts that didn’t land from the original launch and promise to handle it better next time, all while giving a positive update on money going out to survivors. But overall, I think the intent, context, and track records matter a lot here. I mean, it’s not like Dwayne and Oprah just showed up empty-handed to a refugee center or foodbank for the umpteenth time.
The initial criticism I believe was language they used where it stated they pledged but did not donate 10 mil of their own money. So lots of tiktok out there saying they started the fund but “pledged” money and are just distributing other ppls money. As in these billionaire/millionaires are just opening a fund and asking other ppl to donate while “pledging” money that they will get from donations.
They did each donate. It’s not like they were making anyone else do anything. They likely do have followers who are rich also and might have contributed. Where is the insult or harm in inviting people to participate if they wish?
In addition to that, they asked ‘everybody’ to donate, certainly not people who didn’t have money to start with.
This is one of those few times where I’m also on the part of billionaires….
Yea it’s a non issue now and they did donate but I think it’s the language they initially used. Also I think there were some ppl just angry about billionaires and not native Hawaiians buying mass amounts of real estate and pushing native Hawaiians out and this kind of is adjacent? I know the rock is but I don’t think Oprah is from Hawaii.
@hangonamin: I don’t think Johnson is from Hawaii. He was born and mostly raised in the mainland US, though I think he did spend part of his childhood in New Zealand.
I’m with you on this and I don’t understand the backlash of starting a fund to help people! They put in a good amount and we’re trying to do something positive for the people of Maui who lost everything and people want to complain? I’m not sure why there was such a fuss over this. They were asking for donations not demanding them to donate.
I’m confused. I thought the criticism was of Oprah because she hired private firefighters to protect her property while letting the rest of Hawaii burn. Didn’t realize there was criticism of Dwayne.
I didn’t follow this at all. However, just narrowly viewing this from the apology The Rock wrote here: This is a very good way to say sorry!
100%. I’m not sure the apology was even necessary, but if so, that’s the way to do it. No excuses, no backtracking, no condescending, no gaslighting. Just “hey, my bad.”
Yep. While I’m not particularly bothered by what he did, I have to say this is a good apology. A lot of celebs could learn from how he handled this!
He needs to teach a class on it because that was one of the most conscientious, validating and sincere apologies I’ve ever heard.
I really didn’t understand the backlash. They were using their celebrity to try to help and also I appreciated that knowing Oprah is from Maui and she is a legit person that their fund was legit and for Maui. There were so many organization and go fund mes that people were linking to that I was not sure if it was legit or whether the money was really going to Maui or what. I get that not everyone is in a place where they can spare money for a cause and that is totally ok, just ignore it and move on.
Oprah owns property on Maui, she’s not from Maui. The Rock’s mom is Samoan, with family in Hawaii, and she moved back there with Dwayne in his early childhood (or so says my quick googling results). He has family ties there.
Oprah is from Mississippi. Her property holdings in Maui were part of the backlash because regular people are struggling with housing in Hawaii, even more than in some of the mainland cities with housing crises. And it’s not just the property. It’s the way the uber rich can secure their interests through influence on public policy that alarms people.
It was also one of those rare moments when the public sees through charity from the wealthy as a PR exercise. $1,200 a month over there is next to nothing, and they’ll both get those donations back through tax write offs, so it’s literally no $ out of their pockets.
However, I can’t recall the last time rich white folks were called to account for their tone-deaf charity stunts. Maybe I’m missing an example. Nothing seems to awaken class consciousness like a rich Black woman. (Johnson’s relationship to his blackness aside, this may have been a moment where it was part of folks’ willingness to speak up). Oprah receives a lot of criticism- though I believe there’s no such thing as ethical billionaires- that others don’t get because she’s a Black woman.
Interesting that Oprah is the one receiving the backlash and not other groups/property owners. Top 20 land owners in Hawaii:
United States Federal Government
Kamehameha Schools
Parker Ranch
Robinson Family
Pūlama Lanai (Larry Ellison)
Alexander & Baldwin
Molokai Ranch
Grove Farm
Lihue Land Co. (Steve Case)
Maui Land & Pineapple
Castle & Cooke
James Campbell Co.
Niihau (Aylmer Robinson)
Bishop Estate
Waimea Ranch
Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company
Dow Chemical
Ulupalakua Ranch
Kaanapali Land Company
Equality,
I agree. Part of it is that she’s a celebrity and so more recognizable than these groups. I’ve never heard of any of these. And that’s how true power works- the groups most of us never see or hear about. Wonder how much they gave in donations.
My initial reaction was “ why the fuss?”
But the more I got into it the more I saw some rationale for pushback.
The 1st was people speculated why not just pass the hat to your billionaire friends and donate rather than ask ordinary/struggling people ( particularly billionaires that have property on the island )
2nd that there would be a built in tax write off ( since they created the fund) that likely would negate their contributions . Food for thought..
Even if it’s a write off, there’s still $1200 sitting on some kid’s kitchen table. That’s a lot of food.
Good for him. It’s ridiculous to suggest he was soliciting money from paycheck to paycheck homes.
They are actually making a difference.
A lot of ‘woker than thou’ people looking for something to criticize do not.
I don’t remember if this was met with outrage or just weariness, but if Oprah is worth 2.5B, then 5 million is 2% of her net worth. It’s her money and her business, but it seems disingenuous to ask regular people to donate when she wouldn’t notice 5x that amount being gone. People who make decent money are struggling due to inflation and the ultra rich are out of touch.
It’s not 2% of her wealth, that would actually be a sizable amount, it’s 0.2% of her wealth. It’s like a person who makes $60K donating $120. Nothing to sneeze on, to be sure, but nobody will be tripping over themselves praising them for their generosity, even though at 60K many people do not have much disposable income and donating $100 is felt more, most likely.
Ahh, thank you. Math is not my strong suit clearly.
5 mil is .02% of her wealth and her portfolio and investments generates way more income than that daily.
If she is worth 2.5B. How much is liquid assets to know how much she would miss? She also has other causes she contributes to. How much does, for example, Jen Aniston give to St Jude Hospital? But I see her on TV all the time asking regular people to donate without backlash.
I usually don’t care for people who criticize people who genuinely do a lot for others, when they themselves often do nothing.
Often it’s a knee-jerk reaction because they contribute nothing themselves and that makes them feel uneasy. Criticizing the people who actually do something then makes them feel better.
I think it depends on how you view a billionaire in general. If you believe someone can be financially ethical as a billionaire, this is viewed as philanthropic. If you believe there is no such thing as an ethical way to become a billionaire, the criticism is more of a side-eye at the system. Oprah does not deserve hatred and certainly, there are much more problematic billionaires.
You’re never going to make everyone happy.
They put some of their own money in (regardless of the ratio to their wealth, $5M is not an insignificant amount) and while far too many people are living paycheck to paycheck many are not and feel better for being able to do something positive to help people who are hurting. If they also get some of their mega rich friends to contribute then so much the better.
I can think of a certain group of extremely wealthy people who are more deserving of criticism and backlash for asking others to donate – the British royal family!!!! Notorious for showing up for photos and initiating make work projects for others to implement, yet they do precious little in terms of making meaningful contributions themselves!!!!
This is the first I’m hearing of all this, and while I can understand the backlash, I also know that whenever a crisis like this occurs, everyone — us “normies” as well as millionaires — immediately asks, “But what can I do to help?!?!?!” So I can’t really fault The Rock/Oprah for anticipating that public response & impulse to help that ALWAYS arises, and providing one [of many] option for people to direct that impulse. 🤷♀️
I’m kind of stunned that people weren’t paying attention to this – it was really a big deal. Oprah had private firefighters protecting her land, has not/did not open the 2000 acres she owns to any of the displaced families, and then put out this video that was very disingenuous and painted herself as the donor as she actually asked us to put in the money. When the wealthy non-indigenous people’s homes are fine and the locals are the ones left with literally ash, it is extremely out of touch for them to have done what they did. Maybe people aren’t getting it because they weren’t paying attention in real time.
This is not true, like a lot of rumors that came out in the wake of the fire. Oprah’s place wasn’t even in the fire zone.
Oprah opened her private road to help residents evacuate and donated supplies to shelters. You are spreading a rumor that someone started on TikTok.
I just don’t understand why anyone even listens to these tiktok people. It’s just some rando with good makeup and hair spouting some bs. 12k/month is solid help. More billionaires need to step up.
Also, Oprah came from Nowheresville, Mississippi and made her fortune on her own. Respect. Most of the rich started on 3rd base, like Gwynnie.
I’m repeating what I was told by Hawaiian friends, so if there’s a TikTok thing I’m not up on that. I don’t see anything about her opening the private roads – all stories refer to the 2019 fires, so if you have a source to cite I’d actually like to see it (not snark, I’d really like to see it).
At least one of her multiple properties absolutely were/are in the fire zone in Kula, so that’s inaccurate. I did see that she showed up at a shelter with a camera crew and was not allowed to bring them in. I also know that families in Lahaina who lost everything were being called by investors trying to get them to sell their properties.
If you don’t see those things as offensive, perhaps it could at least be understood as out of touch. It seems to be understood that the BRF is out of touch when they show up looking for self-promotion or do things that are blissfully unaware of the reality for the majority, so I’m not sure why everyone is jumping on the Oprah bandwagon.
Is Oprah one of the investors trying to buy peoples’ properties? Otherwise I don’t see the link to her. As far as hiring firefighters, there is no concrete proof of that according to fact-checking sites. Not necessarily jumping on the Oprah bandwagon, but also not sniping at her for doing something for others or accusing her of something without proof. https://www.thethings.com/did-oprah-lose-her-maui-property-during-fires/#:~:text=To%20help%20those%20affected%20by%20the%20tragedy%20evacuate,to%20those%20who%20needed%20to%20leave%20their%20homes.
It isn’t 12k a month, it’s $1200.
I didn’t say she was one of the investors, I was providing context for why people might be feeling like the wealthy aren’t really the ones to lean on here – thus providing context for some of the backlash.
The link you provided refers to her opening the road in 2019, just as I stated previously.
There’s also something to be said for not understanding that native Hawaiians have been very vocally asking people not to come there since well before the fires, and she’s part of the wealthy class that continues to not only purchase land but encourage other people to visit the islands.
Her being from Kosciusko (or Nowheresville, as it was so kindly put) isn’t relevant at this point – she has a massive amount of wealth that she’s had for decades that she is very condescending about when not on camera. (That, yes, I have witnessed firsthand. Literally from her mouth. In person.)
When billionaires pay their fair share in taxes, perhaps people will have less of a problem with them.
This is a dumb criticism. I work in the nonprofit sector, and obviously, if you’re struggling yourself, you shouldn’t feel obligated to stretch your resources even more thinly–but I don’t think he ever suggested that anyone should. As others have noted, he knows lots of other rich people, and this is how fundraising works–money tends to attract money, high-profile supporters attract more high-profile supporters, etc.
This is also a pretty simple model–cash-transfer to disaster victims. Usually, I find it frustrating when people set up new foundations in response to disasters because the “established players” such as the ICRC can almost always do a better job assisting victims than new organization with minimal infrastructure, green staff, etc., but this initiative makes sense in the context of what happened.
(Side note: I always give $; you are costing a nonprofit time and effort if you shop for, and ship, bottled water, TP, food, etc.–it’s much easier for them to use $ and purchase and direct supplies where they’re most needed. A lot of charities just won’t say so because they don’t want to seem ungrateful for well-intentioned efforts.)
I would also like to add that the fact that I’m not a mega-millionaire doesn’t absolve me of the responsibility to help. Because I work in the sector, I’m pretty careful about researching causes before I donate, but as a middle-class American, I’m pretty “rich” by global standards. I can and should donate more, even if I’m never going to be in a position to donate millions.
I didn’t understand this at all, didn’t see it as a request for donations from people who might not be able to spare dollars. So many “regular” people were already donating after the fire, this was just one more option. The NYT had a list of 5 or 6 local organizations; among others, one thing I did was buy something off the wish list for the Maui animal shelter whose link I saw there. Pictures they posted showed they were already getting a massive response from area residents stopping by with bags of food, litter, etc.
The will to give was already there. This fund was just another way to do it.
Yeah, I just think some people want something to complain about.
My critique generally would be “send your $ to established orgs and not new ones” rather than “don’t ask others to donate if you yourself are rich (but have already given a lot of $”) but again: this is a simple model that requires minimal infrastructure to administer.
Sometimes, I give general operating support to good nonprofit organizations in the aftermath of disasters because I know they’ll get so many “earmarked” donations, and general operating support gives nonprofits more flexibility. That’s my other “effective giving” recommendation, but my kids say I’m being self-interested because my work falls in the “general operating” bucket rather than “program work” bucket. (I’m not getting rich, but I have to eat too–and nonprofits can’t accomplish much by way of programmatic work without good fundraising, communication, and fiscal management people, among others.)
He seems to play the PR game better than most celebrities.
I’m sorry I started a fund to help survivors of the fires with $5m of my own money with my rich friend who also donated $5m and invited others to donate IF THEY CAN.
He’s a good guy apologizing for being rich and generous. That’s a non starter for me.
Well done on this apology. When people are mad just because, you are not going to change their mind. He just kept moving on with his charity and was the bigger person.
And giving people cash is so efficient and compassionate.
Lol, the solution to this is to tax them and increase the social safety net. All this should be handled by the government. That’s what taxes are supposed to be for. It’s the local pot we all pay into for when shit hits the fan. Why else would we give <1000 people control of billions in revenue. Americans are just incredibly obtuse when it comes to social generosity instead of individual.
Even countries with strong social safety nets have nonprofits/charities that help with disaster response. For example, the ICRC was heavily involved in the response after the German floods of a year or two ago. https://redcross.eu/latest-news/experience-in-floods-response-feeding-the-disaster-management-system.