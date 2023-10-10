Duchess Meghan narrated a short video for Fisher House & Invictus

The Duchess of Sussex is extremely popular in general, but specifically within the veteran/Invictus community. In all of the Invictus Games she’s attended (Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf), veterans and their families are so jazzed to meet her and spend time with her. She also does a lot to support Harry, support Invictus and support the veteran community at home and abroad. Before the Dusseldorf games, Meghan visited Fisher House in California and she narrated a video for Fisher House and Invictus. Fisher House provides help and housing while veterans are hospitalized.

Duchess Meghan has narrated a video for @FisherHouseFdtn—a nonprofit which builds comfort homes for military and veteran families to stay while a loved one is in hospital—about the power of recovery. It was screened today at the latest in a series of @WeAreInvictus webinars. pic.twitter.com/KcmVxRRVdx — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 9, 2023

As you can see, there’s footage from her visit to Fisher House LA, where she wore a blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren shirt and a black skirt. The ensemble is kind of mismatched, don’t yell at me! She should have gone with a navy skirt or just a plain white blouse. Anyway, it’s amazing to see Meghan supporting Invictus and Fisher House. That was her first event in Dusseldorf too, a reception sponsored by Fisher House. In her speech, she mentioned that she had visited Fisher House in LA.

Meghan during her visit to Fisher House LA earlier last month 💙💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/EsTVHVwqaH — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) October 9, 2023